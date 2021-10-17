996
Scout Notes October 17

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9

996 Comments
Share

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 write-ups with analysis of Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur.

For a shorter summary of all of Saturday’s action, click here.

NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-3 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • Goals: Callum Wilson (£7.3m) | Tanguy Ndombele (£5.8m), Harry Kane (£12.1m), Son Heung-min (£10.1m)
  • Assists: Javier Manquillo (£4.0m), Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) | Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m), Kane
  • Own goals: Eric Dier (£4.6m)
  • Red cards: Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Kane x3, Son x2, Wilson x2

KANE ENDS PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL DROUGHT

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9 1

Having failed to score in any of his opening six Premier League appearances in 2021/22, Harry Kane (£12.1m) finally ended his goal drought against Newcastle United in Gameweek 8.

The England captain looked much more like his old self at St James’ Park, and resumed his link up with Son Heung-min (£10.1m) with an assist for the third goal. As a result, he bagged maximum bonus and ended the match with an impressive 12-point haul for his small army of owners.

Given Spurs’ next three fixtures – West Ham United (a), Manchester United (h) and Everton (a) – we perhaps have a little while longer to scout Kane’s performances, before his fixtures ease considerably between Gameweeks 12 and 15.

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9 2

Interestingly, that also coincides with trickier runs for premium forwards Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), which may be a switch worth considering closer to the time, depending on how each of them perform during the coming weeks that is.

Son Heung-min, meanwhile, was once again on the scoresheet, and has now produced six attacking returns in just seven Premier League appearances this season. 

NDOMBELE’S INFLUENCE

Tanguy Ndombele (£5.8m) fired in Spurs’ opener on Sunday, and impressed in his more advanced central role. 

During the match, he registered five goal attempts and four shots in the box, more than any other player on the pitch. His 36 final-third touches – including nine in the penalty box – were also match-leading totals, and highlight his growing influence in Nuno Espirito Santo’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Tottenham Hotspur’s average touch map v Newcastle United in Gameweek 8, featuring no. 28 Tanguy Ndombele

It’s also worth noting that since Oliver Skipp’s (£4.5m) return to the starting XI in Gameweek 7, Spurs have looked a lot better defensively, something Nuno touched on in his post-match interview when discussing his new midfield set-up:

“It worked really well. We were able to be more solid in the middle of the park with Skipp and Hojbjerg being side by side, although we still allowed one of them to have freedom to support in attack. It was the same idea but a little bit different and it worked better.”

WILSON BACK ON THE FPL RADAR

Newcastle’s new era got off to a disappointing start at St James’ Park, but the return of talisman Callum Wilson (£7.3m) from injury was a real positive.

It took the 29-year-old just two minutes to find the back of the net, as he ended the match with a goal, two bonus and eight FPL points.

As for the Magpies, the reality is that the club remain without a win this season and now sit 19th in the table. They also have the worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 19 goals so far, while the underlying numbers are equally as bad.

MetricTotalRank v other Premier League teams
Goals conceded1920th
Clean sheets019th=
Shots conceded12918th
Shots in the box conceded7214th
Shots on target conceded4219th
Big chances conceded2220th
xGC15.2420th
Non-penalty xGC12.8717th

Encouragingly for their FPL owners, the likes of Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), Romelu LukakuIvan Toney (£6.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) all take on the Magpies’ in the coming weeks.

“We were certainly beaten by the better team. After a wonderful start, unfortunately the problems that we’ve had for a while now defensively was there for everyone to see. The goals we gave away, you could say it was a lot of good play from Tottenham, but our defending left a lot to be desired to say the least.

I think we’ve started a few games like that – we’ve got off to a good start, we’ve scored and got our noses in front, but unfortunately at the moment, we’re not able to defend well enough as a team. I’m not criticising the back four or the midfield players, football is a team game, but from front to back at the moment, we’re not defending well enough.

We have tried to change and be a little bit more on the front foot, but it’s difficult because you cannot keep having to score three goals to win a match.” – Steve Bruce

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff (Shelvey 60), Willock (Murphy 77), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Fraser 77)

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

996 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 40 mins ago

    I'm giving Lukaku his first and chance this GW as my captain, think he will go straight out of my team if he blanks despite the fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 38 mins ago

      Only**

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 36 mins ago

      If tuchel continuous to play without mount haverts who are creative and fields 5 defender plus 3 defensive mid i dont see how lukaku will score

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        10 hours, 28 mins ago

        So, they won’t create any chances against Norwich?

        Chelsea could put their reserves out against Norwich and score 2 or 3 easily.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          10 hours, 27 mins ago

          You'd think so, but they are so toothless in attack at times it is actually surprising.

          Open Controls
    3. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah, got to do it versus Norwich really.

      Open Controls
    4. blakey20
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 18 mins ago

      Realistically even Lukaku blanks are you gonna want to take him out with Newcastle and Burnley next? Just give him the three fixtures and then move him on to Kane in gameweek 12. At least that is what I am doing.

      Open Controls
  2. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which one to play this week? Headache-inducing...

    a) Saka (Avl, H)
    b) Livramento (Bur, H)
    c) Gallagher (New, H)

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 31 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. blakey20
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      A or C (see how they both play tonight).

      Open Controls
    3. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 18 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    10 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit on this team?
    Foster
    White Cancelo Azpi
    Salah Sarr Saka Raph
    Lukaku (c) Antonio Toney

    Sanchez Brownhill Shaw Williams

    Open Controls
    1. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 19 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
    2. blakey20
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not for a hit. Looks good.

      Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 24 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a) TAA
    b) Hwang
    c) Walker/Cancelo
    d) Mahrez

    ?? TAA is on my bench atm.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 19 mins ago

      Mahrez is not going to start GW8. Jesus back in GW9. You can always risk starting Mahrez for a 15 minute cameo though.

      I would not bench Trent.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        10 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thanks, why do you think Mahrez won't start though?

        Open Controls
        1. blakey20
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 hours, 15 mins ago

          Jesus will take Mahrez position on the right which is where Jesus has mainly been playing.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 3 Years
            9 hours, 42 mins ago

            Ah.. yeah, makes sense. Thanks. I forgot that Jesus isn't used as a striker anymore(despite Torres being injured, I can also see this happening.)

            Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          10 hours, 14 mins ago

          Jesus is favoured on the right wing.

          Open Controls
        3. SchluppsIDidItAgain
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 hours, 45 mins ago

          Don’t listen to anyone - mahrez may or may not start, partly dependent on who starts for City midweek

          Open Controls
  5. out for a goalkick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 hours, 24 mins ago

    Gallagher or Zaha???

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      Zaha imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
  6. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 hours, 22 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Dias Livramento Rudiger
    Salah Raphinha Sarr
    Ronaldo Antonio Jimenez

    Steele Greenwood William's Mendy

    0.0 ITB, 1 FT

    If Rudiger is out, is this worth a -4 ?

    Rudiger, Ronaldo > R.James, Lukaku (c)

    I think Greenwood gets benched, with ole going 4,3,3 with Ronaldo, Bruno, Rashford.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  7. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    10 hours, 21 mins ago

    WC draft:

    Raya Foster
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell White Livra
    Salah Raph Mbeumo Everton mid Brownhill
    Vardy Lukaku Toney

    No Antonio + no Son on a WC too much? Prefer Vardy + Lukaku's next 3, then I'd probably downgrade Rom to a mid-price striker + upgrade one of the budget mids to Son in 12.

    Thoughts on putting an Everton player in that 4th mid spot? Decent couple of fixtures, saves a bit of cash to protect against Son price rises and no qualms sacrificing them when the time comes.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 15 mins ago

      Docuoure looks to be a decent Everton asset tbf, Gray might start scoring again with DCL and/or Richarlison back as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        10 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yep, Doucoure seems to tick over well

        Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 14 mins ago

      I like grey. Exciting prospect.

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        10 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yep, he's the most exciting for me too especially with the strikers coming back soon for Everton

        Open Controls
  8. Xhaka Kahn't
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 hours, 20 mins ago

    worth switching rudiger to reece james and betting on the link up with Lukaku?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 17 mins ago

      What if rudiger is back and azpi or cho plays rwb?

      Open Controls
    2. gogs67
        10 hours, 16 mins ago

        You answered yourself with 'betting'
        If the gamble pays off then it's worth it.
        I'm sitting looking at the exact same thing, will wait till after CL games to decide

        Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 19 mins ago

      Cancelo, James or Chilwell?

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cancelo

        Open Controls
      2. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        10 hours, 11 mins ago

        Cancelo

        Open Controls
      3. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 16 mins ago

        I got James but had cancelo already.

        Open Controls
    4. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 14 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/18/why-jimenez-was-benched-and-cashs-goal-threat-fpl-notes-from-villa-v-wolves/

      Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 13 mins ago

      Still might go Ronaldo >> Lukaku! Fixtures seem too good. Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    6. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 13 mins ago

      Exact money for -4 bto do Antonio to Toney and ESR to Son?
      Good call?

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        8 hours, 43 mins ago

        I would say yes on balance.
        Antonio has a tough run of fixtures. Plus the reason most are afraid to move him on is because of value tied up.

        A bit soon to be getting Son. But with price rises you are forced to move. He has a great run of Green fixtures coming shortly.

        As for Toney. Brentford seem to be promoted Sheff Utd 2.0. Playing for fun and on a pure momentum bounce.
        --

        I have actually planned to get Toney gw10 and Son gw13.

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 32 mins ago

          I actually reposted because I chose the wrong article but thanks.
          You echo all my thoughts. It is a long term choice and Son can score against anyone IMO. Prices as much as anything are determining my decision,

          Open Controls
    7. lukeoneill94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Is Antonio to Vardy worth it?
      Antonio has nearly 50% ownership but Vardy has better fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I think it may be, watch Thursday game and see how much goes into it.

        Same next week. Thursday - Sunday for West Ham with travel etc.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          My bad. EFL cup the second week which will likely be the squad game against Man City before the Villa.

          Open Controls
          1. lukeoneill94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Yh I was planning on waiting until after Europa.
            I can see Antonio playing all three games and then rested against villa (GW10). Whereas I can see Vardy being rested in the efl

            Open Controls
    8. lukeoneill94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yh I was planning on waiting until after Europa.
      I can see Antonio playing all three games and then rested against villa (GW10). Whereas I can see Vardy being rested in the efl

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.