Captains October 26

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 10?

Deputy Editor Tom and FPL Blackbox cost-host Az look at the best captaincy candidates for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in our weekly video.

You can watch it either in this article below or over on our YouTube channel.

Can we look past Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) given his sensational form? Brighton have been one of the better defensive sides this season but came unstuck against Manchester City at the weekend, and opposition scarcely seems to matter with the Egyptian anyway.

Over 80% of the voters in our captaincy poll think the decision is cut and dried, so Tom and Az have their work cut out in proposing alternative candidates.

There are some appealing matches elsewhere, however, with Chelsea up against a Newcastle United still without a clean sheet, free-scoring Manchester City on home soil against Crystal Palace and Leeds United away at a Norwich City side fresh from a 7-0 hammering at Stamford Bridge.

You can have your own say by casting your vote in our poll on the widget of our home page or below.

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the main runners and riders.

  1. DB_00
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 hours, 51 mins ago

    Rumours that AFCON is getting postponed so looks like we’re captaining Salah until GW38…

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 44 mins ago

      Reason? Covid?

      Open Controls
      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 7 mins ago

        Don't you mean convid

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
            11 hours, 1 min ago

            Here’s the attention you’re looking for.

            Open Controls
    2. Lionac
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 50 mins ago

      I think I must WC this lot. Getting red arrows week after week. Weak bench, potential injuries of Mbeumo and Raphinha. Fixture turns for W Ham and Ronaldo blank after blank. Also have premium defenders that bring less points then others in their team.
      What do you think?

      Sanchez/Foster

      TAA, Azpi, Dias, White, Williams
      Salah, Mbeumo, Raphinha, Sarr, Benrahma
      Ronaldo, Antonio, Obafemi

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 hours, 46 mins ago

        If Mbeumo & Raph are fit for this weekend, this week is not the week to WC.

        Ronaldo to someone (although Spurs suck too?) & maybe Benrahma/Sarr to someone else.

        Even Obafemi to Gerhardt (4.5m FWD) could work vs. Norwich...

        Your squad doesn't need much surgery apart from shuffling foofer.

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 41 mins ago

        Your team is definitely beginning to smell a bit. I'd probably WC this week considering you only have 3 of the players mentioned below.

        Core players:
        TAA Chilwell Cancelo
        Salah Foden
        Antonio Toney

        And then you can fill in the others with who you think will be good long term-ish and set formation accordingly.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 hours, 29 mins ago

          I disagree with this.
          - No Chilwell, but has Azpi. (Just rested, should start)
          - No Cancelo, but has Dias (Cancelo due a rest soon...)
          - Foden, just sell a mid for him if you need
          - Toney. Sell Ronaldo? Enables the Foden move too. All about timing though.

          Sure agree it's fine to WC soon but I'm not sure they are going to gain that much with the team they move to THIS week.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 hours, 11 mins ago

            I mean... you can make loads of excuses for not wildcarding.

            But from that team, I would only keep Foster, TAA, Salah and Antonio (maybe Sanchez) so I think it's worth it.

            Cancelo + Chilwell are cheaper than Dias + Azpi and straight up better. And to get a number of the core players, he needs to take hits. I think WC is best but as always, just a recommendation.

            If you really want to save it, I'd look at Benrahma > Foden this week assuming that Raph and Mbeumo are fit. If they're not, even more reason to hit the button.

            Open Controls
        2. Lionac
          • 4 Years
          10 hours, 43 mins ago

          These are all in my draft. Only not sure if I want Antonio with this turn of fixtures.

          Open Controls
      3. choco27
        • 1 Year
        11 hours, 41 mins ago

        No for Williams.. even for the 3rd bench.
        He came from my bench in GW9 (Tierny, Azply & Marcal all didn't play), just to get -1 pointer ( 4 conceded in 45 minutes)

        Open Controls
        1. choco27
          • 1 Year
          11 hours, 37 mins ago

          Manquilo is better option for 4.0, or even Ben Johnson for 3.9 only

          Open Controls
      4. Lionac
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 47 mins ago

        Thanks lads. I share the same opinion with you. I need WC but if Raphinha/Mbeumo injured might wait one more week.

        Was thinking of

        Chilwell, TAA, Cancelo, James, Livra at the back

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 50 mins ago

      FFS Chelsea are due to play Liverpool on 1st Jan (8 days before AFCON starts).

      Would have been Salah & Mané-less vs us! (Okay no Mendy for us either, but Kepa is okay now.)

      In real terms, sucks for those countries though.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 hours, 49 mins ago

        2nd Jan (6 days before)*

        Open Controls
      2. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 hours, 45 mins ago

        Pretty sure they were only going to miss Brentford and Palace

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 hours, 42 mins ago

          Sure they wouldn't be meeting up with their national teams a few days before a tournament?

          I can see the clubs pushing against it, but it's a bit like turning up a few days before the Euros & that doesn't happen (albeit, that's is out of the season).

          Open Controls
      3. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 11 mins ago

        i think pools wud have found a way to keep salah for that chelsea fixture..

        Open Controls
    4. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 45 mins ago

      Ramshackle - Sanchez
      Marcel** - Lowton - White* - Duffy* - Livramento
      Salah - Havertz** - Sarr** - Gray - Gallagher**
      Ronaldo** - Vardy* - Antonio

      1 x FT, 0.7m ITB

      * = willing to ship, ** = want to ship

      Any ideas?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 42 mins ago

        I think I might need to strengthen that defence 😆

        Open Controls
        1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
          • 7 Years
          11 hours, 26 mins ago

          Yeah, your defence is looking a little bit ramshackle ..

          Open Controls
      2. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 39 mins ago

        Marcal gray ronaldo to chilwell foden broja..
        Chasing points i see.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 39 mins ago

          For -8pts?

          Yeah, I love chasing points 😛

          Open Controls
        2. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 38 mins ago

          But I like the Chillwell & Foden options….Broja, not so much…Hwang?

          Open Controls
      3. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 35 mins ago

        Gallagher ➡ ESR and use the extra cash to squeeze in the best defender you can get.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 34 mins ago

          Yeah, was certainly thinking this until Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool all went totally nuts…

          Open Controls
          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 hours, 25 mins ago

            Havertz is an easy swop to Foden lets be honest. 😛 guess it comes down to your take on removing players with a good fixture 😯 ......did make me chuckle that i bought him in as part of a suicidal -8 for him to be the only Che players that didn't return points. 😆

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              11 hours, 20 mins ago

              Yeah, was a horrible move, that I’m still regretting…my just get rid so I can forget about it 😛

              Open Controls
      4. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 hours, 34 mins ago

        Ramshackle 😀

        Tough spot. You have to sensibly release fund in FWD/MID spots to help that defence.

        Ronaldo the easiest to ship... but Spurs...

        Sarr down to the likes of Mbuemo (if fit) would free up cash to upgrade.

        If Mbeumo is not sure enough, and you're really short on funds - I say a punt on Noordgard (5.0 m MID) is tempting. He's taking a lot of shots.

        Honestly if Marcal is fit, may be able to squeeze a CS vs. EVE though.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 30 mins ago

          I’m currently in that spot were I literally hate my team 😆

          Open Controls
    5. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      11 hours, 44 mins ago

      Just captain Salah, learnt the lesson the hard way last weekend. Have faith in your differentials/players in general to make the difference and get you the extra points!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 hours, 40 mins ago

        Ha. How have you only just learned this?
        This is a very old adage. Aka Punt with your team, not with your captain.

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 16 mins ago

          Always been one of those things you hear but don’t take into account until it finally happens to you!

          Open Controls
    6. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 39 mins ago

      I’m kinda happy that Salah’s become a cappo perma-pick for everyone, too much swing in getting it wrong when there’s choice.

      Just means we’re playing with 10 players and no cappo, fine with me…

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 34 mins ago

        Tis the first step toward the universal template!

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 32 mins ago

          I’d be happy if FPL was just one player squads, no transfers and no cappos.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 38 mins ago

            I'd be happier if there was just one FPL player!

            Open Controls
    7. The Mighty Whites
      • 6 Years
      11 hours, 36 mins ago

      1FT, 7.3 ITB, thoughts?

      Sanchez - Steele

      TAA - Christensen - Coady - White - Livramento

      Salah - Raphinha - Gray - Mbeumo - Allan

      Vardy - Antonio - Toney

      A - Coady to Chilwell
      B - Coady to Cancelo
      C - Gray / Mbeumo to Mount
      D - Gray / Mbeumo to Foden
      E - other?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 33 mins ago

        Sanxhez to Mendy

        Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thoughts…how have you got 7.3m ITB? 😮

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          11 hours, 33 mins ago

          Money laundering.

          Open Controls
        2. The Mighty Whites
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 32 mins ago

          Hahah I know

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 hours, 32 mins ago

            I would just go on holiday and sod the team….

            Open Controls
        3. The Mighty Whites
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 32 mins ago

          Lukaku to Toney last week

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 hours, 30 mins ago

            Ah yeah, that’s were it arrived…

            Open Controls
      3. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 hours, 33 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. choco27
        • 1 Year
        11 hours, 32 mins ago

        C for me

        Open Controls
      5. rhysmd
        • 6 Years
        11 hours, 9 mins ago

        A or B

        Open Controls
    8. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 hours, 34 mins ago

      Would you WC?

      Sanchez Steele
      Rudiger Cancelo TAA Livra Semedo
      Salah Havertz Benrahma Raph Sissoko
      Vardy Antonio ASM

      Open Controls
      1. Boly Would
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 33 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
        1. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 hours, 32 mins ago

          What about if Raph and Vardy are injured and Lukaku is back?

          Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 32 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      3. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 7 mins ago

        any ft? any itb?

        Open Controls
    9. choco27
      • 1 Year
      11 hours, 33 mins ago

      The better option for Adam Armstrong replacement
      A. Broja
      B. Kings
      C. Toney
      D. Other (< 6.5)
      Thanx

      Open Controls
      1. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 hours, 30 mins ago

        Still think C. Or Hwang…

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        11 hours, 29 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      3. rhysmd
        • 6 Years
        11 hours, 15 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      4. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 8 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    10. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 hours, 30 mins ago

      I love the binary nature of the perma captain discussion. Salah form is other worldly but he will cool off, just need to time it right. For example gwk 12 and 15 are reasonable options to go with a Spurs player if they pick up in the next couple of weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        11 hours, 29 mins ago

        That's bold....

        On Spurs!!

        Open Controls
        1. AC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 hours, 23 mins ago

          The point more than Spurs is Salah will cool off at some point in the next 4 or 5 games.

          Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 27 mins ago

        Spurs players as captains 😆

        Open Controls
        1. AC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 hours, 25 mins ago

          Spurs vs Norwich at home pool play wolves away. I’d be happy to take on Salah with Kane or Son

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 6 Years
            11 hours, 15 mins ago

            Happy to own Kane, won’t C him again for a while.

            Open Controls
            1. AC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              11 hours, 11 mins ago

              Let’s see if he scores in the next 2 and Salah blanks you may fancy him over Salah for the Leeds game at home.

              Open Controls
              1. Thomas Magnum
                • 6 Years
                11 hours, 6 mins ago

                True GW12 looks like a good as good of a time as any. But I’m still scarred after captaining Kane last week, maybe it can be his week to repay me though! I fancy Kane to get a return in that game but he’s very frustrating to watch now

                Open Controls
          2. im1974
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            10 hours, 35 mins ago

            Good luck with that

            Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        11 hours, 27 mins ago

        I'm probably keeping Bruno till then and get in Son in GW12.

        Open Controls
    11. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 28 mins ago

      When's Bielsa's presser?

      Open Controls
    12. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 27 mins ago

      I've a decent team as it is but am wondering at the same time if I should just WC and get in a few guys I've my eye on.

      Current squad.
      Sanchez.
      TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Livramento, Rudiger.
      Salah, Raphinha,
      Vardy, Jimenez, Antonio.
      Bachmann, Gray, Benrahma, Bissouma.
      0ft, 1.1 ITB.

      WC squad (potential). 8 changes.
      Sanchez, Foster*.
      TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Livramento, James*.
      Salah, Raphinha, Foden*, Mount*, ESR*.
      Toney*, Broja*, Auba*.
      (1.4m ITB so would make some switches).

      Open Controls
    13. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 hours, 20 mins ago

      If vardy is out is Vardy and Sarr > Toney and Son a good idea

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 hours, 19 mins ago

        for a minus 8 I might add

        Open Controls
        1. sovietrockettes
          • 2 Years
          11 hours, 14 mins ago

          that's a bit much, especially as I feel like this is Sarr's good fixture

          Open Controls
      2. rhysmd
        • 6 Years
        11 hours, 12 mins ago

        Not for a -8 I don’t think

        Open Controls
    14. Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 20 mins ago

      Coin flip or is it something in this?

      a) Raya (Best fixtures + stats)

      b) Ramsdale (Better team? but bad fixture run)

      c) Sanchez (Solid defence mixed fixtures)

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 57 mins ago

        not much in it, Sanchez would be the clear winner if he got more save points, probably pick the one from the team whose defenders you can't see yourself owning to avoid the double up

        Open Controls
    15. rhysmd
      • 6 Years
      11 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sanchez (4.0)
      Dias Cancelo Rudiger Azpi Livra
      Salah Grealish Raph Gray Gilmour
      Ronaldo Antonio Toney

      Two free transfers - what’s most pressing here? Leaning towards Grealish -> Foden then holding on to see if Raphina is fit. Giving Ronaldo one last week (for now)

      Open Controls
    16. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 14 mins ago

      When are we all going to TC Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 13 mins ago

        Versus Man Utd at home

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 12 mins ago

          V good!

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 10 mins ago

        When he has a DGW hopefully.

        Open Controls
      3. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        11 hours, 9 mins ago

        Likely the week he finally blanks

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 4 mins ago

          This as well!

          Open Controls
      4. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 3 mins ago

        in his first double gw

        Open Controls
    17. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      11 hours, 8 mins ago

      Feedback appreciated. How would you improve on this wildcard?

      Sánchez - Steele
      TAA - Chilwell - Rudiger - Livra - Lamptey
      Salah - Foden - Mount - Tielemans - ESR
      Antonio - Wilson - Jesus

      £1m itb.

      * considering Cancelo and Brentford players at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. poulteren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 hours, 5 mins ago

        Get foster as the second keeper? He’s now starting and is 4mn. Why lamprey and not Duffy?

        I’m not a fan of Jesus. I’d get Toney for fixtures.

        Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 1 min ago

        i wud take cancelo above jesus, wilson, mount, tielemans and esr even if that means 4 at the back.

        Open Controls
    18. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      11 hours, 6 mins ago

      Is this stupid?

      Benrahma and Ronaldo -> Foden and Vardy (if fit) for - 4?

      Thank you!

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        10 hours, 50 mins ago

        Not stupid but timing could be wrong

        Open Controls
        1. Corona is not good 4 U
          • 1 Year
          10 hours, 49 mins ago

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
    19. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 4 mins ago

      Messed up with my WC team a bit but have some plan for it.

      Defo keeping Mbeumo and depending on the injury news going either Raph to ESR or Raph Vardy to Foden Auba -4. Next I wanna keep FT GW11 and before GW12, Azpi Havertz to TAA some cheaper mid for free.

      Thoughts?

      Raya/Foster
      Azpi/Cancelo/Chilwell/Livra/Duffy
      Salah/Son/Havertz/Raph/Mbeumo
      Vardy/Toney/4.4

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 3 mins ago

        Ofc if everyone is fit this week/only Mbeumo injured, I'm keeping FT.

        Open Controls
    20. Totalfootball
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 3 mins ago

      Is Raphina out/fit for weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        11 hours ago

        Waiting for news

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
          10 hours, 59 mins ago

          No news yet mate

          Open Controls
      3. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
        • 5 Years
        10 hours, 54 mins ago

        Too weak in attack?

        Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo Chilwell James
        Salah KDB Mane Cornet
        Toney Hwang

        (Foster, Livramento, McArthur, Gelhardt)

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          10 hours, 51 mins ago

          If attack means mid+forward, nope, it's not weak.

          Not a fan of Kevin though. That bench probably won't help you much.

          Open Controls
          1. Alexis Nonsense
            • 5 Years
            10 hours, 14 mins ago

            Livra + McArthur is a solid bench

            Livra is even in my starting eleven, he's been fantastic

            Open Controls
        2. acidicleo
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 39 mins ago

          oops didn't realise cornet is classed as mid...i am a casual...

          Open Controls
      4. Chris_White
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 48 mins ago

        Raya or Sanchez?

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 24 mins ago

          Raya

          Open Controls
      5. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 38 mins ago

        Smith rowe Or Mbeumo for the budget pick?

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 24 mins ago

          Mbeumo

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          10 hours, 3 mins ago

          I'm on Smith Rowe but the consensus here is Mbeumo.

          Open Controls
      6. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        10 hours, 26 mins ago

        I'll be fuming if Vardy misses out having just brought him in for blankaku but hey I'm used to it. Am I G2G? 0.5 ITB.

        Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo Chilwell Livramento
        Salah Benrahma ESR
        Ronaldo Vardy* Toney
        Steele Gallagher White Sissoko

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 24 mins ago

          Fingers crossed in two weeks i'll do Ronaldo + Benrahma to Antonio + Son.

          Open Controls
      7. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 9 mins ago

        Would you rather

        1. Cancelo and Kovacic
        Or
        2. Chilwell and Smith Rowe?

        On a WC.

        Open Controls
      8. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 7 mins ago

        Can afford Raphinha+Azpi to Mount+James for a hit (cant get Chilwell this way) and cant get Mount in 1 move.
        Worth it if Rapinha ruled out more than just this week?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          10 hours, 5 mins ago

          Have to wait for more definitive news on Raphinha.

          Most will hold for the fixture, along with Mbeumo too.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          10 hours, 3 mins ago

          On form and Chelsea fixtures too you'd say yes. But Azpi could be back and James give way.

          Rudiger is the safer Chelsea defender.

          Open Controls
        3. Alexis Nonsense
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 24 mins ago

          Very sideways to me

          If Raph is fit he has Norwich
          Azpi as good as James for the long run, and Mount won't haul like this again

          Open Controls
      9. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 22 mins ago

        Friends,

        Ramsdale (Foster)
        TAA, Dias, Cancelo, Azpilicueta (Livramento)
        Salah, Foden, Raphinha (Townsend, Luiz)
        Vardy, Antonio, Toney

        What to do with my 2 ft?

        A. Raphinha to Mbeumo/Tielemans, save the other ft
        B. Raphinha to Mbeumo/Tielemans, Townsend to ESR/Gallagher
        C. Townsend to Mbeumo, keep Raph and Vardy and rely on Livra and Luiz on bench, save the other ft
        D. Raphinha to Mount, Townsend to Brownhill/McArthur

        Leaning towards C really, but would love to hear your thoughts. Thanks!

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.