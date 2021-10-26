Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 10?

Deputy Editor Tom and FPL Blackbox cost-host Az look at the best captaincy candidates for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in our weekly video.

You can watch it either in this article below or over on our YouTube channel.

Can we look past Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) given his sensational form? Brighton have been one of the better defensive sides this season but came unstuck against Manchester City at the weekend, and opposition scarcely seems to matter with the Egyptian anyway.

Over 80% of the voters in our captaincy poll think the decision is cut and dried, so Tom and Az have their work cut out in proposing alternative candidates.

There are some appealing matches elsewhere, however, with Chelsea up against a Newcastle United still without a clean sheet, free-scoring Manchester City on home soil against Crystal Palace and Leeds United away at a Norwich City side fresh from a 7-0 hammering at Stamford Bridge.

You can have your own say by casting your vote in our poll on the widget of our home page or below.

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the main runners and riders.

