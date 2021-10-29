459
Pro Pundit Teams October 29

Four Sky Sports Fantasy differentials who can replace injured players

459 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season – bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

Our resident experts Luke Williams and Niall Murphy are recording every week throughout the season on our new, dedicated Sky Sports Fantasy Football channel so you get the very best insight and advice.

There’ll also be articles to come from the pair throughout the campaign.

Fantasy Football Scout and Sky Sports Fantasy Football to join forces in 2021/22 1

With injuries mounting, Niall this week reveals his pick of the options under 5% ownership for those in the market for budget-friendly, dependable differential picks.

As attention turns towards a hectic festive fixture schedule for Sky managers, unfortunately too many of us are continuing to face something of an autumn injury and rotation crisis.

In an October-November period where prudence on transfers is so often rewarded later in the season, many find themselves in the unavoidable scenario where dipping into the market is the only option.

That’s why this article seeks not only to highlight the traditional ‘differential’ picks that come with a high level of risk, but dependable, under-the-radar and well-priced alternatives that could serve managers for the medium to long-term – and all under 5% owned.

Aymeric Laporte (9.1) – 4.6% owned in top 1k

I did tell you these were going to be solid picks. Top of the tree is the joint-third highest points scoring defender in the game this season with 58 points from his seven starts. With over 0.9 points per minute per game so far this season, the Spanish centre-back is well inside the top 10 best value players, which really begs the question – why do only 46 of the top 1,000 managers have him in their teams?

Competition and rotation fears with John Stones (9.2) appears likely to be the main reason. However, 10 Gameweeks into this season, it appears the matter is settled in Laporte’s favour. With a 1.5m price saving over his defensive counterpart,, and an equal, if not superior propensity to pick up passing bonus, I think that Laporte could be the optimal route into a double Man City defence, alongside Joao Cancelo (9.5).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (8.1) – 1.2% owned in top 1k

The holding midfielder is about as safe a pick as they come. Destined it seems to play almost every minute of every game, he’s starting again to show why he was so popular in Sky last season. After a slow start under Nuno Espirito Santo, it may yet be too early to predict with certainty that the Spurs man is back to his best, but if his recent run of form is anything to go by, the signs are visible.

The Dane has picked up passing bonus three times in his last four, adding tackles to that on two occasions. He also seems to be getting into the final third more often, registering a shot on target in each of his last three games. This upturn in output, if sustained, could see Hojbjerg considered in the ‘set and forget’ category of midfielders, where security of starts and consistent, steady points returns prove superior over more sporadic picks who often lead to needless transfers. Another string to the midfielder’s bow is that he could offer an alternative captain cover for single match days where a transfer to Harry Kane (12.0) or Son Heung-min (10.8) could be saved.

Hwang Hee-chan (7.8) – 4.4% owned in top 1k

Probably the highest risk pick of the players in this article, I think Hwang could be the ideal differentialCheaply priced, strong short-term fixtures, playing out of position and in form – with an obvious standalone captaincy – I think Gameweek 12’s Monday fixture versus Everton could be the right time to pull the trigger on him.

So far, the South Korean talisman has scored in two of his four league starts, which included a brace and man of the match award at home to Newcastle. He also bagged off the bench on his debut against Watford. Clearly, he has an eye for goal and despite otherwise limited exposure in front of goal, a generous run of fixtures is (EVE, cpl, WHU, nor, BUR) still to come. For those without a captain for Monday’s individual match-day against Everton, the budget-friendly midfielder could be the ideal replacement for those facing injuries and rotation issues. Like most midfielders around Hwang’s price, he does come with the caveat that he will likely return a relatively high number of two-pointers versus other, more consistent returners like Hojbjerg, Youri Tielemans (8.5) and James Ward-Prowse (8.6). He may also face pressure for his place from Adama Traore (7.9), Francisco Trincao (7.8) and Daniel Podence (7.4) in the longer term.

Lewis Dunk (8.2) – 5.0% owned in top 1k

Dunk sailed under the radar for much of last season and ended 2020/21 as one of the highest points scorers in the game. Already he has raced into the top 10 defenders in terms of points scored despite deflated passing numbers, resulting from the presence of Shane Duffy (6.6) which has seen Dunk pushed out to right centre-back. He’s also yet to pop up with a trademark goal or man of the match award, but his performances suggest neither could be far away, registering shots on target in three of the last five games.

Crucially, with the benching of Duffy, the Brighton captain has moved back into a more central role in one of the league’s sternest defences. If Duffy continues to sit out, then Dunk once again will become one of the best value players in the game. Following the game against Liverpool, the Seagulls embark on a strong set of fixtures (new, avl, LEE, whu, SOT) where clean sheets and passing bonus could be consistently achieved. Dunk also offers the perfect price-replacement for the likes of Andreas Christensen (8.3), Joel Matip (8.4), Marcos Alonso (7.9), Ismaila Sarr (7.8) and Said Benrahma (7.8). 

  1. DagheMunegu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Benhrama to
    A Foden (have Grealish)
    B Mount (have Havertz)
    C Save ft

    Open Controls
    1. ManUtdFan977
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Between A and C for me

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden for me. I think he is more explosive and has the higher ceiling than Mount. Last week was a one-off for Mount imo but he will tick over

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on Raphinha v Saka? Trying to decide which one to sell for Foden.

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sell saka

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        What is your reason for Saka over Raphinha?

        Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      keep raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I assume just for the Norwich fixture in mind. What do you think of Leeds after that game?

        Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tricky. Sell Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Agreed. I like Raphinha for the Norwich game but after that I'm not so sure on Leeds. Arsenal have Watford and Newcastle in GW11 and 13 respectively, both at home

        Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka easy.
      Raph has Norwich. If you are concerned about fixtures after that you can sell him after Norwich.

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I've never liked Saka as an asset, not very consistent and liable for cameos or getting subbed early. Raphinha is in a team playing poorly without a good few players but he's central to their attacking play, and has Norwich this weekend followed by Leicester (conceded 9 in last 5), so personally I'd hold him for at least a bit longer and maybe get rid after that, especially if Bamford still isn't back

      Open Controls
  3. The Fanous Grouse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Will Barnes get back into the starting lineup?
    Thinking of replacing him in a draft league and here are my.options:
    A)Saka
    B)Smith Rowe
    C)JWP
    D)Tielemans

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  4. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Suggestions please guys, I have 1FT and £0.1 ITB

    Foster
    Cancelo - TAA - Christensen*
    Salah - Raph* - Mbeumo* - Son
    Toney - Vardy - Antonio

    Raya* - White* - Livramento - Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not much ITB, probably roll FT unless Raya is dropping in price and you have decided which GK you want to go to.

      Open Controls
  5. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Help please, struggling this week:
    1) -4 ASM & shaw > Hwang & Dias (will have no Brentford coverage)
    2) ASM > Toney (will have no city defence)

    Sanchez, Steele
    TAA, James, Shaw. White, Livra
    Salah, Havertz, Foden, Raph, Brownhill
    Vardy, Antonio, ASM

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      just now

      1.

      Vardy may struggle to play this week though. You probably know that

      Open Controls
  6. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Morning chaps and happy Friday.

    Bench dilemma:

    Sanchez
    Cancelo - Chilwell - Livra - TAA
    KdB - Salah - Son - ESR
    Antonio - Nacho

    Bench = 4m - Hwang - Manq - Allan
    0.5ITB

    Hwang first on bench? Or ESR/Livra?

    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Would defo play Hwang, just Livra over ESR only because I think Watford will score

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start Hwang and ESR over Livramento

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      play hwang for livra.

      Open Controls
    4. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      just now

      OK makes sense. And nice to have some MNF to look forward too. `ESR/Livra is a real bugger though

      Open Controls
  7. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    With broja out I'm deffo playing foster over sanchez

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Especially if you have Vardy 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      As a previous Bachmann and Foster owner, I have lost faith in Watford defence. No CS so far this season. I'm going with for the save points in Ramsdale

      Open Controls
  8. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    If Raph is ruled out should I take a hit to get Mount in for him or just let Gilmour come off the bench? Have already taken -4 hit this week to get this team.

    Foster
    Cancelo - Chilwell - Rudiger - Livra
    Salah (c) - Foden - Raph - Townsend
    CR7 - Antonio

    Sanchez - Gilmour - Duffy - Perica

    Open Controls
    1. Voodoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      He isn’t ruled out, Bielsa said he should be ok.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Great news ahead of a great fixture - thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mount won't haul like that ever again this season. Word. Albeit my word

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Raphinha is "likely" to be available this weekend

      Open Controls
  9. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    1.6M ITB, 0 FT.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo
    Salah, Raphinha*, Gray, Kovacic
    Ronaldo, Jesus, Antonio

    (Steer, Livramento, Manquillo, Mendy)

    A) Stick
    B) Raphinha -> Foden (-4)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not for a hit. Delay the move. I'm considering it but as a FT

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers, just don't want a Raphinha cameo.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah it is a tough one. Hopefully he is in the training photos/videos

          Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just looking at your team has convinced me to play my Gray over Livra too. Cheers lol

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        To be fair I'm torn between the two 😀

        Open Controls
  10. lewis274
    21 mins ago

    start 1/3

    semedo
    smith rowe
    mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      esr

      Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  11. Sid07
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    1) james to chilwell
    2) grealish to foden
    3) save ft

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  12. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    kane will be facing easier defences and wont even be considered a punt. What is wrong with him? Has he given up until he is allowed to leave and is seething with Levy for lying to him? or is he suffering mentally and cant pick himself up?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Combination of looking at greener pastures and Nuno ball.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, Nunos tactics dont help at all but the lack of effort is disappointing

        Open Controls
      2. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't agree - Jiminez thrived under Nuno. Kane just doesnt seem up for it.

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think Jimmy would have struggled last season if fit. Nuno seems to have lost his edge. Spurs look so bad

          Open Controls
  13. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    De Buryne to Raph for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        but it's Norwich 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I don't think I would be transferring him in on the basis he is "likely" to be available from a poor challenge on his ankle.

          Open Controls
          1. SINGH
            • 3 Years
            just now

            good point - thanks

            Open Controls
    2. Jonny HOW SON?
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      only for -8

      Open Controls
      1. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        just now

        can't transfer KDB twice

        Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd not.
      But I'd consider KDB in 3 weeks.

      Open Controls
  14. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    With broja out surely Ralph starts Che and Armstrong again right ?
    Or has redmond impressed too much to keep Armstrong out

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      i think Redmond starts.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Boo

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think Redmond has impressed and it would be harsh to drop him. It will be Adams v Armstrong

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah adams early sub vs chelsea maybe consolidates that but not sure

        Open Controls
  15. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rank swings this GW will depend on which of Foster, Ramsdale and Sanchez keeping a cleanie oh and of course whether you cap Salah or not.

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      can't see Watford keeping cleanie

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      None keep a cleanie, Ramsdale and Sanchez make the most saves

      Open Controls
  16. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hi....Good Good go here? 0.5mitb. Anything for a hit? Not convinced james starts.....

    Foster (ramsdale)
    Taa cancelo dias james (livra)
    Salah foden raphinha (mbuemo normann)
    Vardy Antonio toney

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gtg,nothing worth a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      You could play Mbuemo over James but you would hope Tuchel goes for the attacking option against Newcastle?

      Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gtg - i would not do a hit here.

      James is up in the air yes, but that is why you have Livra.
      If you want more security, go Rudiger for James next week.

      Open Controls
  17. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    RMT is suggesting this team/bench. What do you think?

    Foster
    TAA Cancelo Dias Rudiger
    Salah Foden Raphinha
    Antonio Jimenez Aubameyang

    (Ramsdale Livramento Saka Brownhill)

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      world class

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol what do you mean by that?

        Open Controls
        1. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          just now

          as in it's good

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            My team is good? Or the RMT tool’s ordering of the bench?

            Open Controls
    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I agree,Saka first sub only

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        You think swap Saka with Livramento?

        Open Controls
        1. CRO KLOPP
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I would,I think Watford will score,and then its down to Livra attacking return. Leicester defence isnt so good

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeh fair point. Saka could definitely get something out of the game

            Open Controls
    3. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bench Livra at your peril

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Haha but who do I drop?

        Open Controls
        1. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          you have 4 big hitters at the back. if Livra scores and City concede then you will hate it. I would risk and drop Dias for Livra if I had that back 4

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Interesting. Dias against Palace at home though…

            Open Controls
            1. SINGH
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              true but Palace looking better under Vieira. Beneke on form and will pose a threat. It is for reasons like this I never doubled up on Chelsea and City defence as it causes issues.

              Open Controls
            2. Gazwaz80
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Keep Dias, Livra first on bench IMHO…

              Open Controls
  18. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Best Chelsea defender to replace Digne? Already have Christensen

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chilwell or Rudiger

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
  19. Goonerly
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do I save the FT?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo - James - Azpi - Livra
    Salah - Grealish - Son - Sarr
    Antonio - Vardy

    Bench: Semedo - Mcarthur - Scarlett

    Only got 0.2 ITB, so can't do Grealish --> Foden

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save,with almost nothing itb

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      decent team that

      Open Controls
  20. Steve McCroskey
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Foster (SOT) or Sanchez (liv) this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sanchez - save points, look what happened last GW v City

      Open Controls
  21. Kante Touch This
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gray to Mbuemo as a punt? (pending injury news)

    Fixtures are class, he's been unlucky with his chances so could see a turn of fortune over these games

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      We already had Brentford presser yesterday. Mbeumo has a "good chance" of being available this weekend. I would wait until next GW to bring him in

      Open Controls
  22. ajk1211
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Any changes needed here or save?

    Foster (Ramsdale)
    TAA Cancelo Azpi (Liv/Duffy)
    Salah Foden Mount Townsend (Brownhill)
    Vardy Jiminez Toney

    1.1itb. 1FT

    Open Controls

