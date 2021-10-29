Injury updates, team news and predicted line-ups for FPL Gameweek 10

The Saturday lunchtime clash between Leicester City and Arsenal kicks off Gameweek 10 and we’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our Friday press conference summary.

CHELSEA

Tuesday night’s EFL Cup team news brought panic to owners of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, out with shoulder and tooth problems respectively, but Thomas Tuchel has assuaged fears that they’ll be unavailable to face Newcastle.

“Azpi is back on the pitch, Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is back on the pitch, NG [Kante] is back on the pitch. They are with the team tomorrow and ready to play.”

Kai Havertz is expected to continue up front in the absence of both Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (thigh).

“Timo [Werner], Romelu [Lukaku] are still out. Christian Pulisic did join training the last two training sessions but it’s still too early given the time that he missed. Everybody else is available. “It’s realistic that both of them – Timo and Romelu – have a new target: after the international break. For Christian, we are looking forward to the Burnley match.”

Tuchel almost forgot to mention the latest injury – Mateo Kovacic. The midfielder is also expected to be out until post-internationals.

“Now that you remind me, I’m sorry I forgot to say – yesterday, he injured himself in the last minutes of the training and suffers from a hamstring injury. He will be out for some weeks.”

MANCHESTER UNITED

Paul Pogba is suspended for the trip to Tottenham, with his sending off against Liverpool landing him a three-match ban. Without specifically mentioning them, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that Raphael Varane (thigh) and Anthony Martial (knock) are back in contention.

“Paul [Pogba] is suspended but, apart from that, it’s a fully fit squad. Which is a very strange position to be in, to have 25 outfield players and five keepers training.”

MANCHESTER CITY

It looks like Ferran Torres (foot) is still the only injury worry for Pep Guardiola, who didn’t provide any team news information in the broadcast section of his press conference.

“So far, Kyle [Walker] and Joao [Cancelo] have been outstanding but at the same time, the season is too long and we will need him. I’m happy he’s back after his injury. “Oleks has a huge personality. He handles the pressure easily. He’s a player with a lot of quality. When playing at left-back, he’s always incredibly concentrated. He doesn’t make mistakes, is so reliable.” – Pep Guardiola on Oleksandr Zinchenko

LIVERPOOL

Fabinho looks like he will still be unavailable for the Merseysiders, with the Brazilian having not recovered from a knee injury, while the game against Brighton may come too soon for Thiago Alcantara (calf).

“With Fabinho, it doesn’t look that good – not too complicated but complicated enough to keep him out again, probably. I still wait for last news but he was not in team training yet, which is never a good sign. “Thiago was first time yesterday in team training, we did a session where he could be part of pretty much the whole session. It doesn’t mean he’s ready to play a football game, unfortunately.” – Jurgen Klopp

Harvey Elliott (ankle) is out for a long period and James Milner looks set to be sidelined until the international break with a hamstring problem.

Naby Keita (shin) is expected to be fine, however.

ARSENAL

Ben White was replaced during Tuesday night’s EFL Cup match because of illness and Mikel Arteta hasn’t confirmed whether he, Martin Odegaard (knock), Pablo Mari (illness) or Kieran Tierney (knee) will be available for the trip to Leicester.

All bar Tierney were sighted in team training on Thursday, however.

“He hasn’t trained [fully], yet, so we will have to see how he’s feeling and see how he is.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

“He’s progressing in training. Let’s again see how he is. He felt a little bit better in the last few days but he wasn’t 100 per cent ready to start the game [vs Leeds]” – Arteta on Kieran Tierney

Granit Xhaka (knee) is out long-term.

LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy has been declared fit by Brendan Rodgers, having worried his 1.3 million new FPL managers by coming off at half-time against Brentford with a knee injury.

“He’s okay. He’s trained the last couple of days so he’s fine.”

James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (leg) remain injured, as is Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring). Marc Albrighton could miss a few matches because of a knock suffered against Spartak Moscow.

Rodgers revealed that Ricardo Pereira (muscle tightness) is a doubt for the weekend and Ayoze Perez is still coping with an illness.

LEEDS UNITED

Marcelo Bielsa wasn’t able to commit further than saying Raphinha (ankle) is “likely to be available” for Leeds’ trip to Norwich, as is the case with Junior Firpo (muscle) and Jamie Shackleton (knock)

However, Luke Ayling (knee), Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Robin Koch (pelvic) remain out with no return dates set.

EVERTON

There were no new injury problems reported by Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard found time to give an update on Abdoulaye Doucoure‘s foot injury, believing he will only miss the next two Gameweeks.

“Doucoure is getting better, it seems that he’s progressing well. I cannot say how long exactly, but at least a couple of weeks. With the international break, hopefully after he will be fine.”

Andre Gomes (calf), Fabian Delph (shoulder) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) aren’t expected to face Wolves on Monday night, with Yerry Mina still nursing a hamstring problem.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro (both knee) remain long-term absentees, although Willy Boly is back from illness for Bruno Lage.

At left-back, Marcal continues to be out with a calf strain, which enabled Rayan Ait Nouri to step in for the 1-1 draw at Leeds.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Interim manager Graeme Jones welcomes Jonjo Shelvey back into proceedings following a one-match suspension, while Martin Dubravka (foot) may be involved for the first time this season.

Paul Dummett (calf) remains injured.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Nuno Espirito Santo welcomed Matt Doherty back into the matchday squad for Spurs’ midweek cup win at Burnley, although Bryan Gil may be hurt.

“Bryan we have a problem with. We are assessing. [Ryan] Sessegnon is not involved, he is still not in the group. Normal knocks after the game.”

WEST HAM UNITED

Vladimir Coufal made a cameo in midweek, after missing two league matches with a groin problem. David Moyes has only reported one absentee – midfielder Alex Kral (illness).

“In the main, we’re getting better. Coufal got some minutes. [Ryan] Fredericks is making progress. Kral has returned after isolating. Like everyone we’ve got some knocks and niggles and things, but hopefully we’ll be fine.”

ASTON VILLA

Despite Emiliano Martinez being pictured back home in Argentina for a family emergency, Dean Smith expects the goalkeeper to be playing in Sunday’s clash with West Ham.

“Emi Martinez will be back training with us today. He’s had some personal issues that he had to fly back home for, but he’s back today so I have no worries about his availability.”

Leon Bailey‘s minutes are being managed but his cameo at Arsenal again brought an attacking return. Smith added: “We’ll assess tomorrow whether he’s ready to start or not.” Morgan Sanson has been ruled out because of illness, while Trezeguet (knee) is still absent for the foreseeable future.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira has confirmed that, apart from long-term absentee Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), everybody in his squad is training. The weekend probably comes too soon for Eberechi Eze, who was another Achilles victim.

“He has been really good. He had a full week with the first team where he did from the start to the end, he is doing really well. I was really pleased with where he is at the moment, but it is still too short for him to take part in the game tomorrow”

NORWICH CITY

Billy Gilmour is back in proceedings, having missed last week’s 7-0 defeat due to being ineligible to face parent club Chelsea. Although Todd Cantwell played for the under-23s last week, his match fitness is still short of being available against Leeds.

“There is not too much to update. Christoph Zimmermann had his ankle surgery and he’ll be out for several weeks. Other than that, more or less all the other players are available.” – Daniel Farke

Ben Gibson is suspended, following his red card at Stamford Bridge.

