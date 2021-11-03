413
Community November 3

Learning from the ‘Great and Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 11

413 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“It’s time for the good times. Forget about the bad times, oh yeah. One day to come together to release the pressure. We need a holiday”

Whilst some needed a Kai Havertz (£8.1m) inspired holiday after Gameweek 9, I took an actual one, which was more inspired by a love of Cornish cream teas.

I came back from my short break – did I mention the iced buns – to find that Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) had returned whilst in FPL General’s team, there had been a Magnus captaincy mishap and, most shocking of all, Az overtook Mark. Enough to drive any man to clotted cream.

Mark could no longer preserve his Wildcard and hit the ‘activate’ button with Phil Foden (£8.2m) and Son Heung-min (£10.2m) the objects of his FPL desires. Then, to add extra box office appeal, one of the other ‘greats’ of The Great and The Good, FPL Matthew, laid down the mightiest of all the chips.

The discussion between who played it better could cause a bigger debate than whether to put jam or cream on a scone first, but I digress.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Az proved he could have his cake and eat it after a strong showing over the last couple of weeks which sees him second in the table and just one point behind our leader Tom Stephenson.

Reece James (£5.8m) surely deserves a framed picture on his wall after hitting double digits in both weeks. The Blackbox host was the top scorer over the fortnight with an impressive 173 points and a rise from 175,000 to 21,000.

All this and he had Emile Smith-Rowe’s (£5.6m) 13 points winking at him from the bench in Gameweek 9; what’s worse is that he repeated the mistake in Gameweek 10 but this time Bryan Mbeumo’s (£5.6m) absence meant he was able to take advantage of a bit of bench jam. Thankfully for everyone else, he did at least keep Ramsdale on the sidelines.

He was not the only one to score well in Gameweek 9 as Mohamed Salah’s (£12.9m) hat-trick saw five of The Great and The Good score over 100 points, with Tom Stephenson, Matthew Jones, FPL General and Zophar all hitting the century.

FPL General had a particularly good week as his Chelsea troops from his Wildcard survived the first round of the Tuchel Tombola, Mason Mount (£7.6m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) provided big returns from the 7-0 thrashing of Norwich.

General is still the only one of these illustrious set of managers to hold the Blues’ midfield maestro, although I doubt many will be rushing to acquire his services after shock omission in Gameweek 10.

Talking of Gameweek 10, it was Magnus who ruled the roost with 66 points; it was that man James again but Bukayo Saka £6.3m), Raphinha (£6.6m) and Havertz also helped. The German had been the architect of the Grandmaster’s collapse the previous week as he was one of many who gambled on the Chelsea midfielder as his captain.

WILDCARDS

The last two Wildcards were scone this week as Mark and Matthew decided to play the most delicious of the chips.

Mark Sutherns
  • IN – Foster, Chilwell, Jansson, Livramento, Son, Foden, Hwang, Toney
  • OUT – Steele, Rudiger, Alonso, Veltman, Sarr, Benrahma, Kane, Perica

I sense a tortured soul, in the often over scrutinized Sutherns Wildcard, with the maverick devil on Mark’s shoulder perhaps prompting him to make more changes and be a little less template in his picks.

However, in these times of uncertainty, he followed the more conservative Angel bringing in everyone’s favourites Foden, Chilwell and a triple-up on Brentford. It’s safe to assume that the Bees will have more sting against Norwich this weekend.

Elsewhere, I would suspect he may have had initial misgivings about his Son pick with a dreadful Spurs showing against United. However, with a change in manager and some decent fixtures, he and Harry Kane (£12.1m) are now flavour of the week.

FPL Matthew
  • IN – Ederson, Chilwell, Mbuemo, Brownhill, Toney
  • OUT – Sanchez, Christensen, Sarr, Benrahma, Dennis

A minimalist approach by FPL Matthew with just the five changes. I often wonder if he sees Wildcards as something he must do, rather than wants to do, as he prefers the usual weekly green grind to climb those ranks.

The Brentford double, Foden and Chilwell are all present and correct but the Ederson (£6.0m) choice will gain attention as he is the only one of these select managers who has a heavy-hitting keeper.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week :

Az

  • GW9 – Vardy (Lukaku)
  • GW10 – Toney (Maupay)

LTFPL Andy

  • GW9 – Vardy (Lukaku)
  • GW10 – Foden, Chilwell (Azpilicueta, Raphinha)

Fabio Borges

  • GW8 – Jimenez (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Foden (Saka)

Joe Lepper

  • GW8 – Kane, Raphinha (Ronaldo, Greenwood)
  • GW9 – Fernandez (Raya)

Geoff Dance

  • GW8 – Vardy (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Foden (Greenwood)

FPL General

  • GW8 – Vardy (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – None

Les Caldwell

  • GW8 – Vardy, Mbuemo (Lukaku, Gallagher
  • GW9 – None

Magnus Carlsen

  • GW8 – Havertz, Vardy (Traore, Lukaku)
  • GW9 – None

Mark Sutherns

  • GW8 – Kane (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Wildcard

FPL Matthew

  • GW8 – Vardy (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Wildcard

Neale Rigg

  • GW8 – Toney (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Alexander-Arnold (Marcal)

Tom Freeman

  • GW8 – Kane (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Alexander-Arnold (Azpilicueta)

Tom Stephenson

  • GW8 – Vardy (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Toney (Armstrong)

Yavuz Kabuk

  • GW8 – Vardy, Toney, Havertz (Ronaldo, Lukaku, Douglas Luiz)
  • GW9 – Foden (Smith-Rowe)

Zophar

  • GW8 – Vardy (Lukaku)
  • GW9 – Toney (Armstrong)

The Gameweek 9 transfers were dominated by the debate over the best Lukaku replacement, with Vardy the favoured option but Kane and Ivan Toney (£6.6m) also in the running. Fabio wins by default on this one as his move for Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) at least provided an assist and a goal.

In Gameweek 10, we saw a clamour for Foden and Toney. I was surprised to see Tom Stephenson go for the Brentford striker as he had been one of the few not to go with him at the start of the season.

As for Foden, his disallowed assist meant that he had a disappointing debut for most of The Great and The Good. Andy will probably have regrets about giving up Raphinha for a hit as part of the deal to bring him in and poor Yavuz continues to suffer from bad variance as he moved out Smith-Rowe to accommodate the Stockport Iniesta.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:-

  • Foster (11), Ramsdale (6)
  • Cancelo (13), Livramento (12), Alexander-Arnold (13), Rudiger (5), Dias (5)
  • Salah (15), Raphinha (14), Foden (10), Mbuemo (10), Brownhill (7)
  • Antonio (15), Vardy (10), Toney (9)

Despite the Wildcards and the transfer frenzy, it’s only the forward line that gets a facelift with Vardy and Toney coming in for the big names of Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m)

Neale has stuck with Cristiano and benefited from his double-digit returns this weekend; who would have thought the ‘Siu’ superstar would have been a differential? I doubt it will remain that way as the fixtures turn in Gameweek 14/15.

SEASON STATS

Let’s have a quick run through the season stats to see how the managers are performing these key metrics:-

Mark still leads the way on captaincy points and that won’t change if the current Salah permanent captaincy narrative continues. I do wonder who will be the first to break and go for a differential.

Resolve will be tested over the next few weeks with a potential Spurs new manager bounce combining with a sea of green fixtures. Harry Kane versus Everton, anyone?

There are some surprising names at both ends of the transfer hits: I wouldn’t have expected FPL Matthew to be top of the minus four mountain, nor would I have foreseen Magnus yet to take one.

As for value, Tom Stephenson continues to reap the benefits of some early-season gains at 103.4 and Neale is the poor relative on two million less.

CONCLUSION

A holiday gives you perspective as well as a burgeoning waistline after all those scones. The last few weeks seem to have all of us charging around after the latest must-have transfer, from Havertz to Toney, but maybe we need a little more patience.

The squad management from the likes of Pep and Tuchel will continue, as will the unforeseen injuries. Andreas Christensen’s (£5.0m) dental work drama certainly raised a smile with me.

So, rather than chase those points, let’s take a break, accept the rotations and have a transfer holiday. You never know, you may gain a little rank by taking time away from that tinkering. Now wouldn’t that “be so nice”.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have nightmares about cream teas or anything else.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter here.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

413 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    For those that don't have Son, but want him, when are you planning on bringing him in?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Probably during int'l break.

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      33 mins ago

      GW12 by using 2 transfers

      Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      For the Leeds game

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        It's a wait-n-see for me. If so, I'd have to downgrade Vardy to someone like Broja.

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          23 mins ago

          Yeh I am looking at downgrading Jesus or Antonio to broja to fund son

          Open Controls
        2. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          I am the same, Vardy is my $ for Son and yes he hasn't hauled the last 2 weeks but he does have Watford gw13.
          Chelsea fixture is the sticking point that signals a switch to Son but I'd have to take a -4 to do so.

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            Leeds have conceded 6 goals in their last 6 fixtures, a goal a game. GW13 I can make the transfer for free but as I mentioned above Vardy has Watford so I personally am probably looking at GW14/15. I would want him GW15 v Norwich.

            Open Controls
            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Not saying Leeds are good defensively just trying to make an attempt to ease the fact I may not bring him in.

              Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            I might be losing Vardy's Watford game to catch Son play Burnley. Need 2FT, so a couple of GWs to decide.

            Open Controls
            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              Interesting, see I prefer Vardy v Watford.
              I think Burnley may start to turn a bit of a corner, we have seen it before at this time of the season.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                12 mins ago

                Lots of imponderables. Son could haul against the shaky defences of Everton and Leeds - if so I'd wanty to jump sharpish. On the other hand, if Conte spends those games focusing on sorting the defence out, bringing Son in won't be so urgent.
                It will make tomorrow's Sucky Cup match interesting. He'll try out his 3-5-2, but he'll need to do that with his first team chosen and then implement it again on Sunday, I'd have thought.

                Open Controls
                1. Gabbiadini
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yes, it is an intriguing watch.
                  I know this reason is not exactly logically but Vardy does seem to have a habit of hauling when the masses don't own him. And well that Watford fixture at homes post Chelsea just looks like the perfect storm.

                  Open Controls
    4. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Looking to jump on the bandwagon early this week and hope he’ll reward me

      Open Controls
    5. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      After ib with 2 fts

      Azpi / Sarr to 4.0 / Son the 4 will be 3rd sub anyway and already got Chilwell

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If I had 2FTs then I think I'd do the Vardy to Son, swap, yes to avoid Chelsea.

        Open Controls
    6. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Getting him in this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, I really like him this week.
        In saying that I would expect Benitez to set up extremely defensively this week against Conte considering what we have seen from his side over the past 2 weeks.

        Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which one would you choose long term?
    Is is important as I don't want to make any further moves in def for now, have Livra and Duffy on bench.

    Need someone to play along Cancelo and Chilwell:

    1) Azpi to James
    2) Azpi to TAA since GW13 - probably would have to downgrade someone, like no Foden
    3) Azpi to Reguilon since GW13 - more $ for any further upgrades

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      TAA still the best defender to have for me

      Open Controls
    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  3. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who to sell for Son?

    A. Benrahma (have Antonio)
    B. Jota (have Salah)
    C. Gray

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      A. Don't think you want Wham double-up with the fixtures.

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks both

      Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    53 mins ago

    Risky to captain Chilwell this game week?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      44 mins ago

      He is my VC as going salah

      Open Controls
    2. Oreoluwa
      1 min ago

      Very very

      Open Controls
  5. Bucket Man
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Get rid of Ederson if it means no City defence a good idea?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      If you need cash, yes. Otherwise I would stick for now.

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        It’s tricky for a few reasons. I like having him as a nailed City defender its just I have 2FT and either do that or

        A) Havertz to ESR. Not keen on Havertz but a good fixture and ESR has Liverpool next week and could possibly get Foden next week instead.

        B) Ederson to Ramsdale. As I say I have no other City coverage but frees some funds however gives me double Arsenal defence.

        C) Rudiger to James. Not sure it’s worth it with Rudiger more likely to play most games over Xmas.

        Open Controls
    2. Oreoluwa
      just now

      I think long term you could keep Ederson, The thing about City and the fixtures they'd run into is that once the clean sheets begin, it would continue for a while. IMO, hold bro

      Open Controls
  6. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who's considering a different captain this week. Who? And why?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      40 mins ago

      Look above I was thinking Chilwell

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        As was I! I asked my girlfriend and she rolled her eyes and took a punt on Chilwell as 'Salah' means wrong in Idonesian.

        That said one could argue she's 'perma-wrong'

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Was considering Chilwell for few minutes, not anymore...

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        That was quick!

        Again something my gf said

        Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      James and Son are my alternatives but I'm most likely going Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        I like Son yeah. I also like Chilwell but I keep thinking.. if I had Messi in La Liga fantasy in the form of his life would I captain Dani Alves at home against Celta Vigo? Nope

        Open Controls
    4. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Aubameyang. Watford.

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Decent

        Open Controls
    5. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Are other options permitted?

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    6. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Kane because hes Kane

      Open Controls
  7. Feed tha Sheep
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    First to 5? Buy…

    A. James
    B. Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      5

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Bantz

        Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      5

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        A classic 50/50 as my real answer 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers for your insightful info

          Open Controls
          1. BigRedDog
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I'd go Chilly because previous history says so

            Open Controls
    3. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Capt who this week ? Vardy esr or salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t overthink it Vardy in poor form and salah playing the stuff of his life

      Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is Ronnie an option again? Man Utd still bang average, but he seems to still have his shooting boots.

    Don’t sell, correct?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm super reluctant to sell in FanTeam.

      But Ronaldo > Toney to fund Son for the following week is perfect in terms of fixture swing.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dont sell for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Do you still have him….was so looking forward to have all that extra cash 😆

        Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Correct

      Open Controls
    4. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      He will most likely be in for me on wildcard around gw16

      Open Controls
    5. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Defo. I want another WC to get him in when fixtures turn. The guys Ronaldo

      Open Controls
  10. bslater123
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Bench Antonio or Raphinha this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      7 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      None

      Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Prob Antonio but it’s a tough call

      Open Controls
  11. Shardlow
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best DEF 4.0m or less please?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Manquillo looks most nailed. Johnson in the best team but Coufal back so will probably lose his place I’m guessing.

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Omobamidele

      Open Controls
  12. Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anything worth a transfer?
    Have 1FT and 1.5 ITB

    Guaita
    TAA-Cancelo-Rudiger
    Salah-Raphinha-Havertz-mbeumo
    Antonio-Vardy-Jimenez

    Steer-Livramento-White-Allan

    Next move will be probably Vardy > Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Definetly Save.

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  13. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Any thoughts?

    Sanchez

    TAA Cancelo Chilwell

    Salah Havertz Raphinha Mbeumo

    Kane Antonio Edouard

    Foster Livramento White Brownhill

    2FT & 0.4ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Similar to mine. Debating weather to sell Havertz now or not with your team that’s the only real option though.

      Open Controls
  14. Totti
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) am I bonkers that i don't own chilwell, james or both
    and owning azpi and rudiger?

    B) am I bonkers to make 2 FT azpi and rudiger-> james and chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don't think that's bonkers. With rotation, I think Azpi and Rudiger might end up scoring more in the long run.

      Open Controls
  15. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gray to

    A Mbuemo (Norwich, Newcastle & Everton)
    B ESR (Watford, Liverpool & Newcastle)

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Livramento or White first sub?

    Feel like White's ceiling is 6pts and he's very likely to get it. Livramento higher ceiling but also more likely to blank.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      White sub

      Open Controls
    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Same dilemma, although it's a choice between who makes my XI and who is first sub.

      Leaning towards playing Livra, especially given Villa's weakness down their left side. Just think I'd regret missing out on a Livra haul a lot more than I would a standard six pointer from Ben White.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I'm in the same boat. Got White playing at the moment with Livramento first bench. Arsenal have a higher clean sheet percentage but Livramento always has that attacking threat.

        Open Controls
    3. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd play L and bench W

      Open Controls
    4. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d probably go White over Livra but agree it’s the boring choice

      Open Controls
  17. ebb2sparky
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Start 1 from:
    A) Azpi
    B) Livra
    C) Townsend
    Or maybe use FT to bring in James for Azpi

    Currently on A with B as first sub.

    Open Controls
  18. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    A. Mount to Son
    B. Save it after IB

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      If Mount is likely to play then B. If not then probably A depending on your first sub.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks man

        My first sub is Hwang 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 11 Years
          just now

          That’s a close one. If Mount is ruled out for definite then I’d get Son else I’d save.
          Any advice for my Q above?

          Open Controls
  19. Back of the Garnett
    22 mins ago

    Afternoon all....

    Currently at:

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Dias - Rudiger
    Salah - Raph - Saka
    Antonio - Vardy - ASM

    Foster - Livramento - Luiz - Brownhill
    2 FT - 2.1 ITB

    My issues (FPL related) are:
    Hating ASM
    Not enjoying Livramento hauling on my bench everyweek
    Lack of Son (again.. FPL related)
    Desire to keep 2 FTs for IB

    Open to all suggestions please

    TIA

    Open Controls
    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      ASM to Toney with 1 FT.
      Bench Dias for Livramento.

      Open Controls
      1. Back of the Garnett
        2 mins ago

        Think that is the safest bet, would love Son in ASAP but would likely need to take a hit - reassess once everyone gets injured on IB

        Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      ASM to Hwang; and then upgrade Saka to a City mid, maybe? Then you can just bench Hwang and play all your fancy defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. Back of the Garnett
        1 min ago

        City mid is a bold call, is that in light of United's defence looking like a sh*t show?

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.