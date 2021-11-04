The Scout Network’s top picks for Gameweek 11

With the Friday night deadline for Gameweek 11 fast approaching, the Scout Network have shared their top picks for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Even though Ivan Toney (£6.6m) has not returned in Brentford’s last four games, he ranks highly in both expected goals (2.27) and assists (2.67) for forwards in his price range. The Bees are against Norwich City, a side that has been awful defensively so far. Furthermore, Brentford do have a respectable run of fixtures to come, facing Newcastle, Everton and Watford in their next six. Son Heung-min (£10.2m) has been widely labelled as Spurs’ best player of the season and rightfully so. He ranks top in terms of shots, shots on target, goals and expected goals. He should be guaranteed to start under Antonio Conte and Spurs have a very good stretch of games to come with Leeds United, Burnley, Brentford and Norwich between gameweeks 12 and 15. FF Titan

The Chelsea defence are becoming increasing attractive each week as a result, not just for their clean sheet potential but also their attacking threat. Reece James (£5.8m), Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) and Marcus Alonso (£5.6m) have all produced a number of hauls so far this season and that looks set to continue. Of these, James has the best underlying stats by far but he may be the most exposed to rotation and the subsequent one-point cameo. If you hate that, maybe you should go for Chillwell. There is a sudden gluttony of young, affordable British FPL assets performing well for us to choose from. Currently, Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) from Crystal Palace and two young gunners in Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.6m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) are under the spotlight. Arsenal seem to have a bigger ability to score multiple goals (over three) per match, but Gallagher has the best expected goal involvement stats (4.18 so far). Choose your favourite one, as decisions between these three seem very close and could all be excellent options from Gameweek 11. FPL Froggies

Leandro Trossard (£6.4m) has scored two goals and delivered an assist so far. The Brighton forward will be looking to boost his tally now that he’s playing in a more advanced role as a false nine. He has been attempting more shots lately – his 14 of the last four gameweeks are only beaten by Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) – on top of also creating seven chances. A home game against Newcastle, who rank among the bottom five teams defensively, should be promising for the Belgian to grab a return or two.



Amongst the sub-£7.0m midfielders, only three have managed to score more goals than Wilfried Zaha‘s (£6.9m) trio of strikes, alongside his assist. This tally was achieved via 15 goal attempts and delivering 11 key passes, highlighting a high involvement up front. This was made clear last gameweek against Manchester City, as the winger was a consistent threat to the Citizens’ defensive line, scoring a goal and leading his team to victory. It is also worth keeping an eye on the Ivorian, as he could be offered penalty-kick duties whenever team mate Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m) is off the pitch. His potential is also increased by his inclination to play closer to the penalty area during these past gameweeks.



No goalkeeper under £6m has kept more clean sheets than the four of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m), in spite of difficult opening fixtures for the Gunners. He also ranks third in terms of bonus points for goalkeepers. These are even more appealing, considering he missed the first few matches of the season and has a chance to improve further with the next set of fixtures. This gameweek, with a home outing against goal-shy Watford, there should be a clean sheet on the menu for the stopper. FPL Updates & Tips

Leandro Trossard (£6.4m) needs to put in the kind of performance he had against Liverpool on a more consistent basis and Newcastle gives him the perfect platform to do so. Whether he starts as a false nine again, or up top with Neal Maupay (£6.5m), he’s an out-of-position player against one of the league’s worst defences and is a great differential with just 1.6% ownership. A hero of mine last season in the same fixture! Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.6m) has been making headlines and has scored twice in his last two appearances, plus an assist. Furthermore, his six chances created in these games is only bettered by two others. He looks the best option in the Arsenal attack at the moment and costs so little. FFScout and FPL Blackbox’s Az

With a goal in each of his last four home matches, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) is delivering consistent returns. In the last four gameweeks, Watford have conceded 42 shots in the box – the joint worst in the league, level with Aston Villa. Harry Kane (£12.1m) has 11 goals from 12 league matches against Everton. I expect the appointment of Antonio Conte to be a big motivation for Kane, who previously wanted to leave. I wouldn’t be surprised to see an instant impact in Gameweek 11. FPL Partridge

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT