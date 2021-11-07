Iheanacho and Tierney benched as Son and Kane start for Conte in 3-4-3 formation

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST today – Arsenal v Watford, Everton v Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United v Leicester City.

Mikel Arteta makes one change from Gameweek 10, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.3m) comes in for Thomas Partey (£5.0m), who is out with a tight groin.

That means Nuno Taveres (£4.3m) keep his place at left-back, with Kieran Tierney (£4.8m) on the bench, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.1m) leads the line alongside Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m), having scored six goals in five Premier League appearances against Watford.

Claudio Ranieri makes five changes, with Kiko Femenia (£4.4m), Danny Rose (£4.2m), Nicolas Nkoulou (£4.5m), Ozan Tufan (£5.0m) and Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m) all amongst the starting XI.

At Goodison Park, Antonio Conte takes charge of his first Premier League game as Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach, and sticks with the same XI that beat Vitesse on Thursday.

Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, makes three changes from Gameweek 10, with Lucas Digne (£5.2m), Fabian Delph (£4.4m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) replacing Mason Holgate (£4.2m), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (£4.5m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.8m).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.4m) remain on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, Leeds United make just one change, with Adam Forshaw (£4.5m) coming in for Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m), while Brendan Rodgers has benched Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) and James Maddison (£6.7m), with Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) flanking Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) up front.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Sambi, Smith Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli, Nketiah

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Rose, Sissoko, Kucka, Tufan, Sarr, Dennis, King

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cleverley, Pedro, Masina, Fletcher, Cucho, Sierralta

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Allan, Delph, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Alli, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Bergwijn

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Forshaw, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, Hjelde, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, Bate, Roberts

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Tielemans, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Pérez, Iheanacho, Daka

