Frisking the Fixtures November 16

Who has the worst FPL fixtures in the next six Gameweeks and beyond?

Our frisk of the fixtures sees us assess the Premier League clubs and players with the weakest runs of league matches over the coming weeks – in theory, at least. This is the other side of last week’s focus on the strongest fixture runs.

The primary focus in this article will be on a six-Gameweek lookahead but we will scrutinise the shorter and longer-term prospects where appropriate.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can also set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

WORST FIXTURES

EVERTON

Calvert-Lewin injury latest as Everton's FPL midfielders catch the eye 2

Next six: mci | bre | LIV | ARS | cry | che

Since picking up a point at Manchester United in Gameweek 7, Everton seem to have slightly lost their way. Consecutive home defeats to West Ham United and Watford were followed by a loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their run of ‘W’ opponents mercifully ended by a 0-0 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur. Things have been tougher without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) up front and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.4m) in midfield, both of whom had very good early season form.

It could get worse before getting better, at least on paper. The supreme opposition trio of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are split by meetings with two of the league’s most in-form sides – Arsenal (h) and Crystal Palace (a). Hosting the Gunners pits Rafael Benitez’s men against a defence that have kept five clean sheets from their last eight matches, whereas Crystal Palace’s back line is even more impressive – despite already having tough trips to each of the top four, the Eagles have the league’s second-best expected goals conceded (xGC) figure.

A trip to similarly out-of-form Brentford could prove fruitful for Everton, although the Bees will see it the same way.

WATFORD

Why £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster started for Watford 2

Next six: MUN | lei | CHE | MCI | bre | bur

The Hornets’ fantastic comeback win at Everton looks mis-placed amongst their last six results. Entering the 78th minute, the hosts were leading 2-1 and looking to close the game, until Watford’s four-goal blitz ended the game 5-2. Without that victory, Claudio Ranieri’s side would find themselves in the bottom three but their two-point gap over Burnley could soon disappear regardless, considering both teams’ contrasting fixture runs.

The newly-promoted side are against Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City in upcoming home matches, travelling to last season’s fifth-placed Leicester City in-between. Watford’s only players with over 5% ownership are cheap striker Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m), the much-sold Ismaila Sarr (£6.1m) and bargain Ben Foster (£4.1m) – a goalkeeper that hasn’t yet kept a clean sheet, as his defence have allowed the third-most shots since his Gameweek 5 recall.

Beyond these four, there are calmer seas ahead for Watford, facing only two of 2020/21’s top six until Gameweek 31. This could add appeal to Dennis, Sarr and Joshua King (£5.6m) but their fight against another relegation will still be difficult.

ARSENAL

Tierney injury latest as Smith Rowe and Aubameyang impress in Gameweek 9 3

Next six: liv | NEW | mun | eve | SOU | WHU

The great form of Mikel Arteta’s side isn’t restricted to defensive assets like Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) and Ben White (£4.4m). They have the league’s longest unbeaten run as, unlike Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea, the Gunners are without a defeat in eight matches and have won six of them. Fixtures are about to turn, as Saturday’s trip to Liverpool and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) could immediately end the streak. They could be boosted by potential injuries to Sadio Mane (£11.9m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) but Arsenal have only won one of their last 12 league meetings and that was a late-season formality once Liverpool had already wrapped up the title.

The fixture ticker defines Man Utd (a), Everton (a) and West Ham (h) as difficult red matches but FPL owners of Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.8m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) will not be in a rush to sell. Both scored and assisted for England in San Marino, with Smith-Rowe in tantalising league form having netted in three successive matches and gained enough new managers to rise £0.4m in value during this time. Hosting Newcastle United in Gameweek 13 looks promising but uncertainty lingers, having not yet seen the effect of new manager Eddie Howe.

LEEDS UNITED

Raphinha stars as Leeds win at Norwich in Gameweek 10 3

Next six: tot | bha | CRY | BRE | che | mci

Recent results have resurrected the mini-slump of Marcelo Bielsa’s side – two wins and two draws from their last five matches. Looking ahead at future opponents, those were vital victories, as trips to Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Man City are amongst their next six. Antonio Conte will have his North Londoners ready to start a new era, especially against a defence that has conceded the third-most shots on target.

The trio of games between these are what may stop Raphinha‘s (£6.6m) owners from selling, as the fantastic Brazilian has scored four times in his last six appearances. It just might be worth having a good fourth and/or fifth defender to cover his tougher outings. The injury to Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) has undoubtedly affected their season and not many defensive options hold appeal either, although it must be added that during Diego Llorente‘s (£4.5m) last 15 appearances lasting over 60 minutes – Leeds have only once conceded multiple goals.

WEST HAM UNITED

Eight FPL returns in seven starts for Bowen after brace of assists in Liverpool win 3

Next six: wol | mci | BHA | CHE | bur | ars

The league’s most in-form side is about to be confronted by a fairly tough run of fixtures. Consecutive wins over Everton, Spurs, Aston Villa and Liverpool have seen David Moyes’ team leapfrog the latter into third place. It’s the reason why Michail Antonio (£8.2m) is still gaining owners, despite scoring just once from his last five games. The Hammers simply look brilliant, as Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) has stepped up to the plate during recent weeks.

Five of the next six meetings are with sides currently in the top eight, travelling to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Man City and Arsenal. The home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion pits them against a side whom they’ve never beaten in the Premier League (from eight attempts) and the fourth-best defence for preventing shots on target. League leaders Chelsea are quite good too.

Things do immediately get better after this fixture run but expect Said Benrahma (£6.4m) to be a forgotten FPL asset by that point.

What Fantasy managers can expect from new Villa boss Steven Gerrard 1

ALSO CONSIDER…

Very little stands out from the rest of the pack, although Wolves do face Liverpool (h) and Man City (a) back-to-back in Gameweeks 15 and 16.

It’s similar for Aston Villa, where Man City (h) and Leicester (h) precede new manager Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool in Gameweek 16.

READ MORE ON OUR SISTER SITE: Fixtures and form: Teams to target

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Tepid Turtle
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hey team, any thoughts on this l these options?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Chilwell James Cancelo (Livra)
    Salah(c) Raph Foden Mbeumo (Luiz)
    Wilson Antonio (Jimi)

    1FT, 3.4itb

    Considering:
    (a) Chilwell Jimi > Mitchell/Dier/Lamptey Kane
    (b) Chilwell Mbeumo > " Son
    (c) Mbeumo > Jota
    (d) Roll, sofa, reconsider next week

    Cheers all!

    Open Controls
    1. richarlison2348
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      You've got to keep that defense, wouldn't be transferring out Chilwell this week

      Open Controls
    2. richarlison2348
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Could you afford Jiminez and Luiz to a non-playing and Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Tepid Turtle
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Unfortunately not, would have to drop Raph/Foden from the mid or go for Son.

        Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/qvbcu1/when_you_realise_playing_albania_and_san_marino/ 😆

    Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which pair on a WC?

    A) Son + Jesus
    B) Raphinha + Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  4. richarlison2348
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    Chilwell Rudiger Cancelo TAA Livramento
    Salah Son Mbuemo Raphinha Sarr
    Vardy Toney 4.5

    0.1 ITB 1 Free Transfer

    No clue what to do, considering Vardy to Wilson but Vardy has great fixtures after the Chelsea game. Maybe Sarr to Gallagher?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Sarr to Gallagher is a good.

      Open Controls
  5. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hey all,
    Will Steele play in goal for Brighton?
    Just noticed that they now have a 3rd keeper in the FPL game (Scherpen).

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      I have Steele in my team below. He has been named as Sanchez's replacement on the bench in all matches.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      An FFS article a while back quoted Potter saying Steele would play, yes

      Open Controls
  6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    Been totally out of touch. Have this team with 1FT and 0.4 ITB. Was thinking of Christensen to Reg. Right move or should I look at something else?

    Steela
    TAA Rudi Cancelo Christensen
    Salah Son Gallagher Mbeumo
    Ronaldo Antonio

    Sanchez Livramento Gilmour Gelhardt

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Lose Christensen for good back up (White?) to your main three defenders and have some spare cash for future transfers/upgrades. Just an alternative to the move for Regulion which is also a pretty sound move if Spurs can make the most of their forthcoming fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Nah, forget that, realise you're playing with two up front. I'll get my coat. 😉

      Open Controls
  7. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    a) Chilwell & Vardy > Reguilon & Kane
    b) Raphina & Vardy > Gallagher & Kane
    c) Raphina & Vardy > Son & Wilson
    d) Raphina & Vardy > Son & Jimenez

    Open Controls
  8. C_G
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    what to do here? im so so lost. 1 FT, 1.2 ITB.

    Sanchez Steele

    TAA Livra White Rudi Williams

    Salah Son Raphina Allan Benrahma

    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
    1. C_G
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      cant do benny---> Jota 0.1 short

      Open Controls
  9. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
    Jimenez Antonio

    Foster Vardy Livramento Brownhill

    2 FT, 0.0 itb

    1. Vardy + Brownhill >> Son + FWD fodder [4.8 budget] (Davis)
    2. Brownhill Vardy >> Jota Wilson

    It’s essentially SON v JOTA, comfortable with my bench in either option…

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours ago

      Looks like you’d have some insane benching headaches with 2, no? That makes me lean to towards 1, but it’s hard to ignore Jota’s value now Firmino looks like being out a while. Tough one!..

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Totally agree mate, it would be a benching headache which is a luxury at the same time

        I’m leaning towards Son just about… I means spurs are spurs but would be good to have cover, and already have pool cover in TAA and Salah…

        It would be nice to have both, and could get Jota in for -4 next week if looking necessary (Mbeumo Jimenez >> Jota Hwang) providing I’m not priced out

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  10. mdm
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    Havertz to:

    A. Son
    B. Jota
    C. save FT

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  11. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    reposting from earlier - kinda confused what to do.

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo, Chillwell, Azpi, Livramento
    Salah, Jota, Raphinha, Gallagher
    Antonio, Vardy

    (Foster, Jimenez, Duffy, Brownhill)

    1ft, 3.8 itb

    a/ Azpi > TAA
    b/ Vardy > Kane
    c/ Raph > Son
    d/ Azpi + Vardy > TAA + Kane (-4)
    e/ roll

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'd go D, but whether you do it over 1 week or 2 is up to you.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        yep - certainly seems to make the most sense.
        i'm thinking i might roll and do it next week.
        If Kane isn't great i could do Duffy > TAA and shift to a stronger defense for a bit even.

        Open Controls
  12. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    Worth considering Hwang/Jim for GWs 13-14 or you wouldn't bother and rather plan longer term moves?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      If you have nothing else on or would plan to keep them a bit longer then perhaps, I'll be moving Toney out next week and am tempted to move to Hwang, helps me finance other moves later on too but question is if I'd want him that long

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        Recon only for those weeks so maybe should skip it

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 40 mins ago

          Yeah just had another look at their fixtures post GW14 and that's rough, think I'll steer clear!

          Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Friends, I could really use a little help here please:

    Ramsdale, Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Chilwell, Dias, Livramento
    Salah, Foden, Raphinha, Mbeumo, Luiz
    Vardy, Antonio, Toney

    2 free transfers

    A. Vardy, Mbeumo out | Jimi/Wilson, Gallagher/ESR/Jota in (who?)
    B. Vardy, Mbeumo out | Hwang, Son in
    C. Vardy, Mbeumo, Dias out | Wilson, Son, White in (- 4)
    D. Vardy, Toney out | Kane, 4.5 in
    E. Just ditch Luiz and roll other ft

    Leaning towards A with Wilson and Jota, but would love to hear your thoughts. Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      No question in my mind. A.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        I do appreciate it!

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      If you do A, then I guess you'll end up with a 4-4-2, with Toney, Livra, Luiz bench?

      Not bad - Toney seems over-powered for benching to me.

      What about Hwang instead of Wilson? Easier to bench - and has some good fixtures coming up.

      Save that banked money to get Toney up to Wilson later maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        That does sound good! Could be Hwang and Son as well. Thanks, mate

        Open Controls
  14. Lignja
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    A. Kane, Galager
    B. Son, Wilson

    Steele
    Taa, Cancelo, James
    Salah, Jota, Benrahma, Raphina, xxx
    Antonio, xxx

    Livramento, Amartey, 4.5

    Open Controls
  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/16/who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-12/

    Open Controls
  16. G00LI0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is anyone else interested in moving for Lamptey early?

    Open Controls
  17. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Anyone doing there moves today to avoid possible price rises? Assuming Son came thru the Iraq game unscathed?

    Open Controls

