Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 12?

Deputy Editor Tom joined Scoutcast regular Joe earlier today to look at the best captaincy candidates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 12.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

A certain Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) once again looks like the leading armband option, as Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday evening.

However, is there a case to be made for Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min (£10.3m) and Harry Kane (£12.2m), especially given the latter’s fine form for England during the international break?

In our video, we also discuss some of the less considered options, such as Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) – who arguably has the most appealing fixture of the round, Michail Antonio (£8.2m), Phil Foden (£8.3m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.5m).

You can cast your vote on the widget of our home page, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future episodes.

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the main runners and riders.

