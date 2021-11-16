442
Captains November 16

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 12?

442 Comments
Deputy Editor Tom joined Scoutcast regular Joe earlier today to look at the best captaincy candidates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 12.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

A certain Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) once again looks like the leading armband option, as Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday evening.

However, is there a case to be made for Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min (£10.3m) and Harry Kane (£12.2m), especially given the latter’s fine form for England during the international break?

In our video, we also discuss some of the less considered options, such as Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) – who arguably has the most appealing fixture of the round, Michail Antonio (£8.2m), Phil Foden (£8.3m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.5m).

You can cast your vote on the widget of our home page, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future episodes.

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the main runners and riders.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history"

442 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pulp Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    1) Mbeumo -> Gallagher
    2) Wait and do next week

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Wait a week- have to give Mbeumo Newcastle game

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I had 2 FTs so I did it but I would probably have rolled if I didn't.

      Open Controls
  2. Totti
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Ramsdale foster
    Azpi rudiger dias cancelo livramento
    Salah son raphinha mbeumo
    Vardy toney jimenez

    1FT 0.2 itb

    A) azpi-> james
    B) azpi and vardy -> tsimikas and kane (-4)
    C) other suggestion

    Open Controls
  3. jamesjoseph2770
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Vardy+Sarr to Son+Wilson for -4?

    Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Don't know if it's just me or I've happened to catch the wrong games but every time I've watched an Argentina v Brasil game in recent years it's been pretty low on quality. Raphinha's been the only one that's looked like sparking much life into this game but even then it's really just been a couple of nice pieces of play

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Raph's carrying two teams?

      Glorious stuff

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Was fairly quiet for the first half of the half and Vinicious Junior was lively but the roles reversed a bit, Raphinha's bit of skill just before he had his mouth bloodied was lovely

        Open Controls
  5. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Just checked in and saw a kick to Alisson's face. He's fine though

    Right after seeing the comment on Raph from the last page

    Wow

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Referee's had his hands full that's for sure, it's actually been a bit tame compared to usual so I think he's dealt with it well but there's definitely a few bad tackles and challenges here and there

      Open Controls
  6. davies
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Complete this lot:

    A) White Jota
    B) Chilwell ESR

    Sanchez 4.0
    TAA Cancelo James ***** Livramento
    Salah Foden ***** Raphinha 4.5
    Kane Antonio 4.5

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. tc93
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      White Jota

      Open Controls
  7. tc93
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Really want to get Vardy out and invest into midfield, - 1.0m ITB, 2FT

    Pick one:
    1) Vardy + Mbuemo + Normann --> Davis + Jota + Foden (3-5-2)
    2) Vardy + Mbuemo + Norman —> Armstrong/Hwang + Foden + Jota
    3) Raphinha —> Jota and Roll FT

    Basically weighing up whether to go for a stronger bench with Armstrong/Hwang or to keep more in the bank for further weeks

    Rest:
    Ramsdale
    TAA / Cancelo / Chillwell
    Salah / Son / Mbuemo / Raphinha
    Antonio / Toney / Vardy

    Foster, Livramento, Normann, Obamadele.

    Open Controls
  8. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Just saw Antonio's goal. Oooof.

    Open Controls
  9. Amans94
    27 mins ago

    Is this team worthy of a bench boost this GW?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell (Livramento)
    Salah Jota Raphinha (Mbeumo, Brownhill)
    Toney Kane Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      No
      Foster Livramento Mbeumo Brownhill not offering enough in my view to make it worthwhile

      Open Controls
      1. Amans94
        4 mins ago

        Yeah not expecting anything from Foster or Brownhill, would only be Livramento and Mbeumo.
        FWIW i got 7 on my BB last season and I hate the chip haha

        Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Romero subbed off

    Thigh complaint

    Open Controls
  11. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Romero off injured

    Open Controls
  12. A Moon Shaped Pool
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Why suddenly everyone picking Wilson??

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Howe and fixtures

      Open Controls
  13. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Raphinha subbed off for Antony

    Seems fine

    Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Raphinha subbed on 69 minutes in Argentina v Brazil game. Hopefully a planned sub

    Open Controls

