265
FFS Cup November 18

Prizes on offer as the 2021/22 FFS Cups open for entry

265 Comments
Share

Our Fantasy Premier League cup competitions for the 2021/22 campaign are now open for entry and £300 in prizes are on offer in both tournaments.

We are launching our latest open-to-all tournament, along with a separate competition for Premium Members only.

START YOUR FREE, SEVEN-DAY PREMIUM MEMBERS TRIAL HERE

Sign-up for the open cup competition can be found here.

Premium Members can sign up to both tournaments, via the entry forms here and here.

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellycJontyGribudeGoonerdaveNinja_Fit_Saintssleeping masterMCH, Wild RoverTdubb05CMIFLFCMarkLeon HarrisA Manager Has No NameSleepysiTH142EyedTurkMan-Chest-HeirLOKOMOTIVPhilman, Powell and Genovoze.

As former winners, those listed will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of winners is as follows: WaltzingmatildasFuzzy DunlopKippax Kickers AcquafrescaTrigg Ola SvanheldMalaikat JahadrrcmcJay #, Pep Pig and Mohd Rodzi.

Again, those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of the Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ, offering all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup will take place in Gameweek 12, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 13.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Open Cup until 11:00 on Saturday 20 November. We will make the first round draw after Gameweek 12 ends.

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place a week later in Gameweek 13, with the first round running in Gameweek 15.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Members Cup until 11:00 on Saturday 27 November. We will make the first round draw after Gameweek 13 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the free-to-all FFS Open Cup via the entry form here.

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries.

The open-to-all FFS Open Cup list is here.

The FFS Members Cup list is here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-7 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Fantasy Football Scout Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 12 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 13 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

265 Comments Post a Comment
  1. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Son or Jota this week (will get the other next week)

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Son, its good having a high ceiling player in the last match of a gw

      Open Controls
  2. steven8991
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    2T 0.5ITB
    A. Mount > Jota, save 1FT
    B. Mount & Vardy > Gallagher & Kane
    C. Mount & Vardy > Son & Jimenez/Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      C with callum for me

      Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Jota or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. CR7 is Home
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jota now and then movie to Foden when Firmino is available

      Open Controls
      1. Wish you were me
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I went for both

        Open Controls
  4. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Livramento
    B) Toney
    C) Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      probably C)

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  5. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    55 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Livramento (Duffy)
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbuemo (Brownhill)
    Vardy Antonio (Maupay)

    1.1 itb, 2ft

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Raph to Jota maybe or get fancy using 2 Fts.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Maupay and Duffy to Hwang/Armstrong and Reece

      Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this lot?

    Ramsdale/Foster
    Cancelo TAA James Chilwell (Livra)
    Salah Foden Mbeumo Raphinha (Normann)
    Antonio Toney (Vardy)

    1 ft, 1.2 in bank

    a) Vardy + Raph > Kane + up to 6.2 mid (-4)
    b) Vardy + Normann > Son + up to 6m fwd(-4)
    c) Raph to Jota
    d) Vardy + Raph + Normann > Son + Jota + up to 5.1 fwd (-8)
    e) save ft
    f) something else

    Cheers in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      B or f (Antonio and vardy to kane and wilson if affordable )

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        Cheers, exact money, hmmm

        Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      You have Vardy and Livra on your bench. That's a sign that your XI is very good for this GW, especially if benching an attacking fullback in a good defence facing the league's worst team, with his sky high form of 7.0 including clearly tougher fixtures

      Save FT and reassess with 2 FTs for GW13

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cheers, not a big fan of 4 at the back but it does make for benching headaches.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          I'm comfortably playing your five defenders this GW. Non-negotiable for me, with their fixtures. They're the first names

          Benched Gallagher for them in GW12. Gallagher in the XI from GW13

          I'd bench the players you want to sell for a hit (Vardy, Raph), save FT, and reassess after their GW12 performances with 2 FTs for a clearer decision

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thanks, will see what the pressers tell us.

            Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Benching the players you're considering selling helps make the decision clearer, especially if you aren't entirely convinced of who you want to buy, which you clearly aren't

            It's a form of hedging bets. Learning from your own decision: "If I had sold Vardy or Raph in GW12, I'd have [had regrets] / [liked the move]. Now I can [keep and start them] / [make the moves for free]"

            Open Controls
          3. Fabreghastly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'm playing those five as well. Benching Rapha and Jimi. People keep telling me they are risky players but I haven't had any points off the bench yet. Plenty of their points have been left on the bench, however

            Open Controls
  7. Wish you were me
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Vardy(H) vs chelsea
    Or
    Duffy(A) vs villa

    Open Controls
    1. Metropolis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    3. Straya
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    4. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
  8. Straya
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Start Steele or Ramsdale?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Have the same question.
      Not yet decided, however, leaning towards Ramsdale.

      Open Controls
      1. Straya
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Might even Bench Boost now

        Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tough one, maybe Ramsdale on the logic he'll probably face more shots and hopefully make more saves

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, this is how I likely see it.
        Brighton don't concede a lot of shots but I think Villa will likely score at home + a new manager.

        Open Controls
  9. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Did price change already happen for tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Last page

      Open Controls
  10. jonnybhoy
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hi guys, need your thoughts. 1FT 3.3ITB

    Sanchez*
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livra Manquillo
    Salah Gallagher Gray Havertz Mcarthur
    Antonio Vardy Toney

    A) Sanchez to Guaita
    B) Rudiger to James + play foster
    C) Havertz to Son + play foster
    D) B + C for -4pts + play foster
    E) Antonio, Toney + Havertz to Kane, Hwang and Jota -8pts

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who is your sub keeper?

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry didn't read the text below,
        Out of those options I like either B or C best.

        Open Controls
      2. jonnybhoy
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Foster

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B or C, maybe B this week

      Open Controls
  11. Thomas Magnum
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Should CHO get one more week in the lineup or are the replacements back? Would ideally like to hold him until someone like Doucoure is back, because I can't upgrade him to ESR/Gallagher right now unless I downgrade Raphinha

    Open Controls
  12. lugs
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    just one transfer for me this week, Christensen ----> Reguilion, this will be my second time owning Reg this season having bought him in gw3 for a 9 pointer, then selling him gw4 on WC, which turned out to be a great decision in hindsight, so hopefully i have my timing right with him again, which tbh looks that way now with Conte at the wheel and him now playing wb 🙂

    Steele
    TAA, Cancelo, Reguilion, Livermento
    Salah, Son, Foden, Mount
    Auba,Toney

    Sanchez, Broja, White, Allan, 0ft 0.5 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good luck with Reg. I've got my eye on Emerson but no defenders to sell as yet

      Open Controls
  13. jai1212
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Two questions and the team looks set:

    A. Would you play Saka/Raphinha over Livramento? Or both?
    B. Risky to go Kane (C)? I think all the hype around him is going to jinx him

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm playing Livra over Rapha. He's been a bit lucky, gotta run out some time

      Saka has been unlucky but it's Liverpool so 50/50

      It's enough to jump on Spurs assets at all this week without C

      Open Controls
  14. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which 'R' to start:
    A. Rudiger
    B. Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Chelsea have only let in 4 goals all season. Rapha has carried a poor Leeds team and been a bit lucky

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      i'd start Raph, Leicester have a decent record against Chelsea lately, so i think they'll score at least

      Open Controls
  15. Casual Player
      10 mins ago

      MAGIC OF THE CUP~!

      Don’t think I can win the league again this year, so I’ll see if I can have a decent cup run instead.

      Open Controls
    • the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thoughts on using my FT to do the following?

      a Sanchez > Guaita

      or

      b. Roll and have 2FT's GW13?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    • steven8991
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Which pair?
      A. Son & Wilson
      B. Gallagher & Kane

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.