Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers and then there was a Podcast

As Phase One in the best FFS Community Tournament draws to a close, what better way to celebrate than by launching the first of, hopefully, many of the Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers podcasts.

On another dark and stormy night in the ‘Watts App Arms’ pub in the tiny wee village called Th’Interweb, three dashing, if-not-so-young men agreed to record their expert opinions for posterity, and so Greyhead, Boris Bodega and Toblerone52 met up a few days later in an even smaller village called T’Zoomcall….

To hear the debacle that is our debut pod', please follow either of these links:

On it, we discuss recent performances and look at some of the more notable team results from MW5, the winners of Phase One aka The Nameless Ones, and some of the impressive individual performances in some of the Head to Head challenges. Toblerone52, manager of team Jimmy Floyd Hamsterbaink, shared some of his team selection tactics, and championed many of his team of highly experienced FPL managers whilst publicly shaming Boris for his shockingly bad selection of Pepe for the first seven matchweeks of the season.

Where it all fell down was when we discussed our match predictions for the upcoming fixtures this weekend in Matchweek 6. I should mention that by this point several pints of mead had been imbibed, and a mass brawl broke out in the pub after both Toblerone52 and Boris Bodega mutually foretold that Greyhead’s team, Toxic Seaman, would be experiencing a thrashing in their upcoming match against Shot to the Hart and Yorke to Blame! For the sake of all the children and those with a sensitive disposition who may be listening in, we have removed this part from the podcast. However both Boris Bodega’s and Toblerone52’s predictions are below:

Next week, fingers crossed, we’ll be talking to Linnbee, manager of the Phase One Champions, The Nameless Ones, to get her expert opinion on all things Fantasy Football along with her predictions for MW 7! Matchweek 6 kicks off this weekend in FPL Gameweek 12, to keep up with the scores throughout the weekend, log onto the Tournament Live Scores.

We will be looking to have a guest from the competition every podcast, so if you would like to put your name forward for consideration, put your case forward below in the comments.

Good Luck all