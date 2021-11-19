Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 12 preview and latest team plans

Andy North and Mark Sutherns are back after the internationals, with the latter breaking a recent hiatus from Blackbox to chat Fantasy Premier League (FPL) once again.

Mark is recording for our subscribers every Gameweek throughout the upcoming campaign

With four new manager appointments, a clamour for Spurs attacking assets and the regular flirtation with an alternative to Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) as captain, there’s plenty for Andy and Mark to chew over.

And of course, they dip into their own teams to chat their current thinking ahead of Saturday’s much anticipated deadline.

