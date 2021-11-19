135
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 12 preview and latest team plans

Andy North and Mark Sutherns are back after the internationals, with the latter breaking a recent hiatus from Blackbox to chat Fantasy Premier League (FPL) once again.

Mark is recording for our subscribers every Gameweek throughout the upcoming campaign.

With four new manager appointments, a clamour for Spurs attacking assets and the regular flirtation with an alternative to Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) as captain, there’s plenty for Andy and Mark to chew over.

And of course, they dip into their own teams to chat their current thinking ahead of Saturday’s much anticipated deadline.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Mark Mark created the beast. He's now looking to tame it.”

  1. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start one

    A. Veltman
    B. ESR
    C. Semedo

    1. Drogba Legend
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Ramsdale or Foster? Ramsdale will probably make an extra save or 2 but Foster has a slightly higher chance of a cleanie and less chance of the -1

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can Son match Kane's output in upcoming gameweeks?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably

    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Easily

    3. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The question should be worded the other way round, can Kane match Son.

    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think the question is can Kane match Son

  4. Drogba Legend
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sitting at 20k OR. Thoughts? 2FT

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo - Rudiger - James - Livra
    Salah - Havertz - Raph
    Toney - Antonio - Vardy

    Foster - Dias - Saka - Brownhill

    A) Vardy + Saka > Kane/Ronaldo + Gallagher
    B) Vardy + Havertz > Kane/Ronaldo + 7.9 mid
    C) Vardy + Rudiger/Dias > Jesus + TAA
    D) Something else / play Dias over Livra, etc.

    Cheers all!

  5. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hey Fam am I G2G or do I need to ship Vardy orToney ???

    Steele
    TAA, Livra, Rudiger
    Salah, Son, Gallagher, Raph
    Vardy, Antonio, Toney

    Sanchez, Duffy, Coady, Allan

    1ft and 1.7itb.

    Thoughts please

    Cheers

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Go

    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes fam

  6. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Keep Vardy and Jota

    B) -4 for Son and Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  7. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth a -4?

    A - Raph to Jota
    B - Duffy to Reggie/Royal/Tsimikas
    C - Hold

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA, James, Cancelo, Livramento (Duffy)
    Salah, Foden, Gallagher (Raph, Luiz)
    Kane, Antonio, Armstrong

    Cheers!

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C hold this week

    2. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C

  8. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey guys, Shaw > Cancelo for -4 worth it this week? Would play Shaw (wat) if not

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play Shaw..

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I would hold

    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for a -4

    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Play Shaw

  9. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Can't decide between captains:
    A) Salah
    B) Kane

    Salah obviously feels safer but Kane has the fixture

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A home fixture, and in Beast mode

    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Forget about EO just captain who you think gets the most pts. For me that’s Salah without a doubt but if you think Kane then go him

  10. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Draft league question.... I have Dunk and Shaw in my team. Would you take one or both out for Mitchell or/and Lowton?

  11. Dannyb
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    A Vardy and Gray to Son and Toney - 4
    B Vardy to Wilson ft
    C Vardy and Gray to Kane and Bissouma - 4

  12. barcaa7
    • 3 Years
    just now

    what to do with Sanchez if i already have Foster?
    a-keep
    b-sell for Guaita

