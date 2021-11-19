287
Fantasy Bundesliga November 19

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 12

287 Comments
The Bundesliga is back after an international break, so here is our selection of the best Matchday 12 (MD12) options.

GOALKEEPERS

MARK FLEKKEN (7.4m), MARIUS FUNK (1.0m)

The highest-scoring keeper over the last five matchdays (40 points) and overall this season (87 points), Freiburg’s Mark Flekken has a great defensive matchup against low-scoring Eintracht Frankfurt. Flekken is joint-second for saves made (43) and part of the best defence in the league, who have conceded just nine goals in 11 games. Frankfurt, on the other hand, have scored just 12 times and have really struggled of late, battling to a late win over Greuther Fürth on Matchday 11 (MD11).

Marius Funk should hold his place between the sticks and makes this team by virtue of being a starting 1.0 keeper, rather than being a good option. He’s managed -2 points across his last five starts for Fürth.

DEFENDERS

RAPHAEL GUERREIRO (14.6m), PAULO OTAVIO (10.6m), NIKO GIESSELMANN (4.7m), JOE SCALLY (2.9m), CHRISTIAN GUNTER (12.9m)

Raphael Guerreiro is back to full fitness and, as a result, back in the Scout Squad. The Portuguese wing-back has averaged nearly ten points per appearance in the Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals in six starts. The team need his goals more than ever with Erling Haaland still out injured and they host a Stuttgart side without a win on the road since Matchday 33 of last season.

Paulo Otavio has been one of the stars of Florian Kohfeldt’s short time in charge of Wolfsburg. He’s now picked up 21 points in just 114 minutes of football, looking dangerous against Augsburg last time out when grabbing an assist. Wolfsburg face Arminia Bielefeld, scorer of a league-lowest seven goals. Due to injuries elsewhere, centre-back Micky van der Ven (2.3m) also might start if you’d prefer a cheaper option.

Niko Giesselmann has been a mainstay of this squad and continues that role into MD12. Union host a Hertha Berlin side that can’t seem to get it right, whereas Union were unbeaten in 22 home league games before Bayern Munich came to town on Matchday 10 (MD10). Giesselmann has a goal and assist from his last two Bundesliga games and continues to be one of the best value options around.

Although selected for the USMNT over the international break, Gladbach’s Joe Scally didn’t make an appearance, so will be well-rested for the visit of last-placed Greuther Fürth. The hosts are coming into form, having only lost once in their last seven in all competitions. Scally, meanwhile, has 26 points from his last two home league games and is about to confront the team with the worst-ever Bundesliga record after 11 games. For 2.9m, he’s close to essential this week.

The game’s highest-scoring defender, Christian Günter, has seven double-digit hauls from the last nine games. As with Flekken, Freiburg’s fantastic defence are against a poor Frankfurt side. He has three Bundesliga assists and at least three points for passes-to-a-shot in his last nine games, highlighting his creative threat.

MIDFIELDERS

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (16.3m), JONAS HOFMANN (13.7m), THORGAN HAZARD (12.1m), LEON GORETZKA (15.3m), WOO-YEONG JEONG (5.1m)

Christopher Nkunku is playing out of his skin for RB Leipzig right now and looks set to start up front yet again for Jesse Marsch’s side for their trip to Hoffenheim. The Frenchman totalled 22 points against Dortmund in MD11 and hasn’t managed less than seven points in a game since Matchday 4 – finishing with over 20 on three occasions. Although Hoffenheim have won their last three at home and RBL are winless on the road this season, Nkunku will still have plenty of opportunities to get amongst the points.

Also in tremendous form is Jonas Hofmann. His last pair of home appearances have brought in 34 points and he starred for Germany over the international break. It can’t be overstated how poor Greuther Fürth are defensively and Hofmann will be one of Gladbach’s key men to exploit that.

Because of Raphael Guerreiro’s return, it should move Thorgan Hazard back up front, especially with Erling Haaland still injured. Thorgan scored whilst playing as a striker against Köln on MD10 and also got a recent brace against Ingolstadt in the Pokal. Dortmund have a great game against a Stuttgart side in disarray and Marco Rose has won his first six league games at home as Dortmund coach.

Leon Goretzka has finally started to come good on his underlying stats and will be helped by the absence of Joshua Kimmich. ‘Leon the Professional’ has scored in two of his last three league starts and racked up 19 points against Freiburg last time. Goretzka’s 28 shots this season puts him second amongst all midfielders, only behind Nkunku. Opponents Augsburg have conceded 20 goals from 11 games, so he should get plenty of opportunities.

Time for some more Freiburg love, as their top scorer Woo-Yeong Jeong has scored points consistently and has a great fixture this week. Given the lack of budget midfielders, Jeong is a safe pick from Christian Streich’s very well-organised Freiburg.

FORWARDS

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (19.4m), ALASSANE PLEA (13.6m), JONATHAN BURKARDT (7.2m)

The weekly mention of Robert Lewandowski. He has a prime, stand-alone fixture against Augsburg on Friday after bagging six goals during his last four league games – 13 in 11 overall. Incidentally, that’s four more than Augsburg have managed in total this season. Bayern have scored at least three goals in each of their last four away games and look dangerous. No player should be going without Lewandowski.

Alassane Plea hasn’t been in the best form for Gladbach but his MD10 goal and assist against Bochum showed what he can do. About to face the league’s poorest defence and seemingly guaranteed to start up top for Adi Hütter’s side whilst Breel Embolo is injured, this is a matter of fixture rather than form.

Finally, Jonathan Burkardt is in the form of his life. The Mainz striker has five goals and two assists in his last five appearances. He and strike partner Karim Onisiwo have taken the league by storm and host Köln, who have won just once in their last eight league games.

  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    1FT 2.2m.... Was initially on Hav to Son but leaves 0 ITB to upgrade Mbeumo/Marcal later. Best move?

    A. Havertz to Son/Jota/Foden
    B. Vardy to Kane
    C Another move/Save

    Sanchez
    TAA Chilwell Cancelo Livra
    Salah Raphinha Havertz Mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio

    Steele ESR Dennis Marcal

    1. cheeky moses
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think I would go for B. Then move havertz to Foden/Jota next GW.

  2. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who is most important to have this GW?

    A) TAA
    B) Kane
    C) Son

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      None urgent this week but TAA with his ownership is probably the most dangerous to not own

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think Kane or Son will score more than TAA this week but I would want TAA in long term

    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      TAA

    4. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

  3. C_G
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    what to do here? im so so lost. 1 FT, 1.2 ITB.

    Sanchez Steele

    TAA Livra White Rudi Williams

    Salah Son Raphina Allan Benrahma

    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Cant do Benny to Jota, 0.1 short

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I"d either roll the FT or get James in for Rudi

    2. Lucky Z
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Williams => Reguilon

  4. Who Ate All Depays?
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Guys, Any suggestions with 2FT?

    Sa
    Chilwell, Rudiger, Dias, Cancelo
    Salah, Raphinha, Foden
    Antonio, Jiminez, Vardy

    (Steele, Sarr, Duffy, Gilmour)

    1. Lucky Z
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Dias Rudi Sarr can go for TAA Reguilon and somebody

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Id move Rudiger out for Mitchel and Vardy for Ronaldo and C Ronaldo

  5. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB

    Foster Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell White Livramento
    Salah Son Raph Mbeumo Brownhill
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    A) Vardy > Wilson, then Mbeumo + Toney > Jota + 7.7m-ish fwd next week

    B) Sanchez > Guaita, then Mbeumo + Toney > Gallagher + Hwang next week and keep Vardy

    1. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B looks good....but Sanchez + Guaita looks like a really good keeper scenario going forward...

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A but wait for firmino concrete news

  6. Dokdok666
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Is firmino out until mid december or only until after this GW?
    I'm seeing conflicting info on it...

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No idea

  7. Pegboy
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Cancelo TAA Dias Azpi (Livra)
    Salah Raphinha Foden (Mbeumo Luiz)
    Vardy Antonio Hwang

    2FT £0.9M

    a) Azpi > James/Chilwell/Reguilon (roll FT)
    b) Azpi + Vardy > Reguilon + Kane
    c) Azpi + Mbeumo + Vardy > Reguilon + Son + Wilson (-4)
    d) Something else?

    1. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Azpi > James/Chilwell
      +
      Dias/Cancelo > Reguilon?

    2. cheeky moses
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Azpi to James. I'd be tempted to start both Mbuemo and Livra over Vardy and Hwang.

  8. Piksau
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Currently on a WC:
    Chilwell James Cancelo Cresswell Livramento
    ESR Gallaghar Salah Son Benrahma
    Toney Antonio Hwang
    ITB: 0.9

    A) James > TAA?
    B) Chilwell > TAA?
    To get TAA i will also have to:
    Cresswell+Livra+Benrahma > Reguilon+Duffy+Cornet
    Worth it? and if so which option?

    I really want Ron/Kane if my squad in the coming GWs....where all can i downgrade for that to happen?

    1. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Get a 4.5 bench player either up front or in Midfield, then do Cresswell > Trent. IMO.

  9. 2OLEgend
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Play 1:
    A - Livra (NOR)
    B - ESR (LIV)

    1. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Play Livra....if he doesn't start then your 1st sub comes on...
      Pool have been leaking goals this season though....

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

    3. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

    4. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Livra it is. Thanks alot guys. Have a good weekend

    5. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

  10. gomez123
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is Dias > Cancelo a little sideways or a good move for the season??

    1. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’d hold the FT, unless you have 2 and no other issue

    2. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      If no issues

    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      i would do it..

  11. The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Start one:
    A) Rudiger (433)
    B) Raphinha (343)

    Cancelo, James, Livra, _____
    Havertz, Salah (C), Gallagher,____
    Kane (v), Antonio, Toney

    1. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Raph

    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B easy

  12. RedJive79
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Afternoon. Is this team GTG or should I do Gray and Vardy to Jota and Wilson and drop Livra for a 352? Thanks!

    Ramsdale
    TAA / Chillwell / Cancelo / Livra
    Salah / Foden / Raph/ Mbeumo
    Antonio / Vardy

    Foster / Toney / Duffy / Gray

    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      vardy to wilson this week and do the the other move next week.
      livra has a very good fixture..dont bench him..

  13. GS456
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Keep Vardy or get Trent this GW?

    Would mean a -4

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Arsenal have it in them to score so not the greatest fixture for Trent maybe.

      But equally not sure Vardy gets much past us either. Save FT and do something next week instead?

  14. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Son captain for the brace?

    1. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not for me

  15. cheeky moses
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Benching dilemma. Looking for some advice.
    Start one of:
    A) Azpi
    B) Vardy
    C) Raphina

    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      C

  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Currently going with the below. 1 FT. 3.6m ITB.

    Steele
    TAA / Cancelo / Chilwell / James / Livramento
    Salah (C) / Raphinha / Mbeumo
    Antonio / Toney

    Sanchez* // Vardy / ESR / Bissouma

    Good to go?
    Sell one of Mbeumo/Toney/Raph?
    Bench Vardy?

    I'm not sure I want Jota (back) yet; Foden okay fixture but City absences & WHU after. Gallagher a good shout, but Newcastle... Feel like shipping Toney is needed, but he's easy to bench too.

    1. cheeky moses
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Team looks good. Easy hold and reassess next GW with 2FT.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably. Almost certainly selling one or both of the Brentford guys next week, so just not sure if I'm missing a trick by going for Gallagher etc now anyway.

    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      As a chelsea fan and james/chilly owner its right decision to bench vardy..
      bees duo can be given another week...raph can be given 2 - 4 weeks imo..
      not interested in vardy to kane?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Need to see more from Kane in the league. Romero, Skipp & possibly Hojbjerg missing out won't help. Leeds not actually been dreadful. Would also have to bench someone else still.

