Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 12?

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scorer Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) once again looks like the leading captaincy candidate, as Liverpool host Arsenal in Gameweek 12.

However, is there a case to be made for either Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m), Son Heung-min (£10.3m) or Harry Kane (£12.2m), especially given the latter’s fine form for England during the international break?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 12 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

For the fifth successive Gameweek, Mohamed Salah is the leader of the captain poll, having picked up just under 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Second-placed Harry Kane has received 14.56% of votes ahead of his home match against Leeds United, fresh from netting seven goals for England against Albania and San Marino.

Cristiano Ronaldo occupies third-place with 7.68%, followed by Son Heung-min and Jamie Vardy (£10.7m), with 6.15% and 5.13% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6) 6 Ronaldo (2) Salah (7) Antonio (8) 7 Lukaku (2) Ronaldo (1) Antonio (2) 8 Salah (13) De Bruyne (11) Mane (8) 9 Salah (24) Havertz (3) Kane (2) 10 Salah (5) Foden (2) Antonio (2) 11 Salah (5) Aubameyang (-1) Vardy (2)

