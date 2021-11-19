170
Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 12?

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scorer Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) once again looks like the leading captaincy candidate, as Liverpool host Arsenal in Gameweek 12.

However, is there a case to be made for either Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m), Son Heung-min (£10.3m) or Harry Kane (£12.2m), especially given the latter’s fine form for England during the international break?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 12 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

For the fifth successive Gameweek, Mohamed Salah is the leader of the captain poll, having picked up just under 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Second-placed Harry Kane has received 14.56% of votes ahead of his home match against Leeds United, fresh from netting seven goals for England against Albania and San Marino.

Cristiano Ronaldo occupies third-place with 7.68%, followed by Son Heung-min and Jamie Vardy (£10.7m), with 6.15% and 5.13% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)
4Ronaldo (13)Salah (8)Lukaku (13)
5Salah (12)Mane (8)Ronaldo (6)
6Ronaldo (2)Salah (7)Antonio (8)
7Lukaku (2)Ronaldo (1)Antonio (2)
8Salah (13)De Bruyne (11)Mane (8)
9Salah (24)Havertz (3)Kane (2)
10Salah (5)Foden (2)Antonio (2)
11Salah (5)Aubameyang (-1)Vardy (2)

  1. Hog Roast Junkie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Jesus to Kane for -4 worth it?

    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No,Everton is a great fixture

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No

    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nope

  2. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start 2
    A) Mbeumo
    B) Raphinha
    C) Pukki
    D) Livramento

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      AB

    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      AD

    3. pBelck
        1 min ago

        Raphinha and Livramento

      • Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        just now

        AD

    4. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      WC left and planning to use it before festive period. Best option for the short-medium run?

      A) Havertz -> Son + 1 FT
      B) Havertz/Vardy -> Jota/Kane + 1.3m ITB
      C) Havertz/Vardy -> Gallagher/Kane + 2.9m ITB
      D) Havertz/Vardy -> Foden/Kane + 0.5m ITB

      Sanchez Steele
      TAA Cancelo Rudiger White Omobamidele
      Salah Havertz Raphinha Mbeumo Gilmour
      Vardy Antonio Armstrong

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        just now

        D

    5. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Play Vardy or Hwang?

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Vardy

      2. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Vardy

      3. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Vardy

    6. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bottomed.

      Morning fellas, not too sure on what to do with my FT. Any thoughts? Thank you.

      0.3 ITB
      1 FT

      Foster
      TAA | Cancelo | Chilwell | Livramento
      Foden | Benrahma | Salah
      Vardy | A.Armstrong | Antonio

      GK: Sánchez | Reguilón | Saka | Sissokho

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd probably save! Sanchez -> Guaita or Ben/Saka to Gallagher moves I'd look at

        1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Thank you. Been thinking about Galla for a while, so might pull the trigger

    7. Hog Roast Junkie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Best def for 4.4m?

      Lawton, White, Lamptey, Other?

      1. vova
        • 11 Years
        just now

        White

    8. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cant really decide on what to do this week

      Foster
      TAA Rudiger Chilwell Cancelo Livramento
      Foden Salah
      Vardy Antonio Jimenez

      Sanchez ESR Townsend Gilmour

      A. Townsend>Gallagher (bench Rudiger/Livramento)
      B. Townsend and jimenez > Jota and hwang -4
      C. Vardy and jimenez > Kane and hwang -4
      D. Save FT

      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        D

        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Cheers

      2. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Means no kane or jota until gw 14

          1. CRO KLOPP
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            D and reasses in that case but I really like Callagher

            1. drughi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Cheers yeah looks like the real deal, could bring him in and save ft next week instead

    9. sovietrockettes
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      A) Son
      B) Jota
      C) Both for -4

      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        hits are hard to understand without seeing the full team.

        1. batfink
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sang your reply to Elton's "Sorry seems to be the hardest woooord"
          Just saying.

    10. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      2 ft ,0 itb

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo Chilwell
      Salah Foden Raphina Mbuemo
      Vardy Antonio Jimenez
      (4.0 Laporte Livra Luiz)

      A) Vardy and Jimenez to Kane and Hwang
      B) Vardy and Luiz to Son and 4.4
      C) Vardy to Wilson and save ft
      D) something else

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        For free i think i would go A

        1. CRO KLOPP
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

      2. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Out of those options - A

        1. CRO KLOPP
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks

    11. HurriKane
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Livramento has 7 returns in last 8 gws (5 cs 1 goal 1 assist)

      Why the hell am i seeing teams benching one of the most inform defender against the worst team in the league?

      Is it because of his price tag?

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Gut feeling is he will blank now that i finally play him

        1. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mentality thing ehh? I keep thinking the same but he's been banging in the points

          Nothing suggest the points will stop. Soton are so reseliant at the back at the moment

          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah and would be typical with a blank in the easiest fixture

      2. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Lots of squad depth I guess, people choosing attackers over defence and maybe reluctance to play 5 at the back. I'm starting him though

      3. Hot Toddy
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Brought him in as a cheap backup player. Nothing has changed.

        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          This

        2. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          just now

          So your saying just because he's cheap you should throw form out of the reckoning?

          He has form and best fixture next gw. No brainer to start

    12. dshv
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Play

      1. Livra
      2. Hwang

      1. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        1

      2. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        1

    13. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      G2G?

      Guaita
      TAA-Cancelo-Livramento
      Salah-Mbeumo-Son-Gallagher
      Antonio-Jimenez-Vardy

      Steer-Rudiger-White-Allan

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        GTG

        1. Bavarian
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers

    14. villian-ty
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Best FW for 6.3?

      A. Armstrong
      B. Hwang
      C. Benteke/Educardo
      D. Dennis

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        If I had to rank them - Hwang, Eduard, Armstrong, Dennis probably

    15. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Morning fellas, bench order correct?

      Ramsdale
      TAA • Cancelo • James • Chilwell
      Salah(C) • Foden • Raphina • Mbeumo
      Antonio • Toney

      Livramento • Vardy • Brownhill

    16. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bottomed from last article

      Hi there fellow FPLers insomniacs, statos etc
      I’m considering a 5-4-1

      Before you shoot me down ( although I guarantee you will

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Forget that, I’ll try again 🙂

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Hi there fellow FPLers insomniacs, statos etc
          I’m considering a 5-4-1

          Before you shoot me down ( although I guarantee you will

    17. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo, Chilwell, James, Livra
      Salah, Foden, Raphinha
      Vardy, Antonio, Toney
      Foster, Saka, Azpi, D. Luiz
      2 FTs 1.5 ITB

      A) Saka -> Jota
      B) Azpi+Saka+Vardy -> TAA+Son+Hwang/Broja/Dennis (-4) last two allows next GW Raphinha->Jota
      C) Vardy-> Kane exact funds
      D) other

      Help guys, im stuck and lost. Cheers

