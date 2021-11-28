Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Alonso starts as Mount, Havertz and Ronaldo benched

In the final match of Gameweek 13, Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the hosts backline.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Chelsea, who have conceded just four goals in 12 league matches this season, make four changes from Gameweek 12, with Marcos Alonso (£5.6m), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.4m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m) replacing Ben Chilwell (£5.9m), N’Golo Kante (£4.9m), Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (£8.0m).

That means another start for Reece James (£6.2m), who has four goals and four assists from nine Premier League appearances this term, plus Trevor Chalobah (£4.8m). As a result, Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) is once again a substitute, along with Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) who is back from injury.

The headline news for Man Utd, who will have Michael Carrick in the dugout, is that Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) drops to the bench with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) preferred in the attacking roles.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Ronaldo, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Van de Beek

