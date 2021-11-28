1223
Dugout Discussion November 28

Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Alonso starts as Mount, Havertz and Ronaldo benched

1,223 Comments
Share

In the final match of Gameweek 13, Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the hosts backline.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Chelsea, who have conceded just four goals in 12 league matches this season, make four changes from Gameweek 12, with Marcos Alonso (£5.6m), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.4m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m) replacing Ben Chilwell (£5.9m), N’Golo Kante (£4.9m), Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (£8.0m).

That means another start for Reece James (£6.2m), who has four goals and four assists from nine Premier League appearances this term, plus Trevor Chalobah (£4.8m). As a result, Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) is once again a substitute, along with Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) who is back from injury.

The headline news for Man Utd, who will have Michael Carrick in the dugout, is that Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) drops to the bench with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) preferred in the attacking roles.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Ronaldo, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Van de Beek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    I’m that guy who bought in both Cancelo and James for -4 this week. Joy

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Ouch. I’m that guy who had exact money for Mbeumo to Jota but got scared and bought James in

      Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
        14 mins ago

        Of the ‘main’ transfers in this week I think Jota was the only one too really pay off.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yeh pretty much Jota was the difference.
          Happy that I went with gut and captained Trent over Mo and bought in Dennis too

          Open Controls
      • thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        A Cancelo & a James is not just for Christmas.
        You can set & forget those two now & worry about other things!

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          100 agree just the timing was awful and Kane & Foden no show

          Open Controls
    3. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Rudi, James, Cancelo
      Salah, Son, Gallagher
      Antonio, Hwang, Vardy

      Foster, Mbeumo, Livra, Sissoko

      Poor week, 50 points, but save FT?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Save

        Open Controls
    4. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Was all set for Vardy to Lukaku, but is it too soon?
      Thoughts on Lukaku starting next week?

      Or best to save my tfr?

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        What’s the rush with Lukaku. He wasn’t scoring beforehand best to wait

        Open Controls
        1. TopBinFc
            just now

            This, Lukaku was in poor form before injury

            Open Controls
        2. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          save for me

          Open Controls
        3. Dammit_182
            5 mins ago

            Way too soon. Lukaku needs a few more fitness weeks and vardy is a pretty streaky player so this could spark a goal feat.

            Open Controls
          • Il Capitano
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            save

            Open Controls
          • DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Save

            Open Controls
          • Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Thanks all, guess ill wait and see
            Just Watford next

            Open Controls
        4. YNWA74
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          17 mins ago

          This is a tricky one - will replace Chillwell for either James or Cancelo.
          Who is most likely to be rested for the mid-week fixture?

          Open Controls
          1. VIVA_RONALDO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Both miss out midweek IMO

            Open Controls
          2. TopBinFc
              just now

              I think both may get a rest, just my opinion

              Open Controls
          3. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Foden owners a week too late but Jota?

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFc
                10 mins ago

                I'd keep, surely hes back midweek?

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I waited for weeks almost as bad as owning Digne

                  Open Controls
                  1. TopBinFc
                      just now

                      Yeah fair point, I'm thinking of avoiding city players going forward, less of a headache

                      Open Controls
                2. Dammit_182
                    8 mins ago

                    I think think Jota is a better asset going forwards.

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Me too

                      Open Controls
                    2. bench boost for every gamew…
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Origi starts Vs Everton so one of Jota, mane or Salah is benched, from history Salah often gets his Christmas rest in this gw but the Milan game is perhaps the one this year as they qualified already. Skonto Rigga posted the history of Salah bench.
                      Either way bringing in Jota before Everton is risk with Origi starting. It means either bench or a lesser team mate to play with-)

                      Open Controls
                3. Atimis
                  • 5 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Having some hard time choosing :

                  1) Chilwell Raph Mbeumo to Alonso Jota Gilmour -8
                  2) Raph Chilwell to Jota Lamptey -4
                  3) Chilwell to Alonso

                  Open Controls
                  1. TopBinFc
                      just now

                      3

                      Open Controls
                  2. Root
                    • 10 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Error: Server Error
                    The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request.
                    Please try again in 30 seconds.

                    f off

                    Open Controls
                  3. Flynny
                    • 6 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Evening....what move would you look to make here please? 0.5mitb. 1ft

                    Thinking a simple dias to alonso. And then mbeumo out transfer after. Thanks

                    Ramsdale
                    Taa James cancelo dias (livra)
                    Salah jota raphinha (mbeumo normann)
                    Kane antonio king

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bennerman
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      This is a great week for saving a transfer in my opinion, deadline is here before you know it. I'd just wait and then sort it out

                      Open Controls
                      1. TopBinFc
                          1 min ago

                          Yeah good point, and alot of players may be rested

                          Open Controls
                    2. balint84
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Jesus or Jimenez?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Weak Become Heros
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        No Jimi, one more nice fixture then they drop massively.

                        Open Controls
                        1. TopBinFc
                            1 min ago

                            Yeah, I'm keeping one more GW then transfer out

                            Open Controls
                      2. Norco
                        • 7 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        2FT not sure what to do:

                        1. Saka > Bowen
                        2. Foden > Jota
                        3. Jimenez > Wilson

                        Open Controls
                        1. g40steve
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Think I am doing 2 look above.

                          Open Controls
                        2. TopBinFc
                            8 mins ago

                            Bowen didn't start today, Newcastle so poor and Foden may be back

                            Open Controls
                            1. Norco
                              • 7 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Yeah I think I could atleast ship out Saka for someone or Jimenez.

                              I want Jota but Foden also has juicy fixtures.

                              Open Controls
                              1. TopBinFc
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Saka scored at weekend, unless he is injured, I'd keep Jimi ome more week

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Norco
                                    • 7 Years
                                    just now

                                    He did go off injured but looked great. Might have just been his day

                                    Open Controls
                          • Slitherene
                            • 3 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            Roll over the FT's?

                            Sanchez ¦ Steele
                            TAA Cancelo Rudiger Reguilon Livra
                            Salah Son Jota Gallagher
                            Vardy
                            ¦ Mbeumo Dennis Davis

                            2 FT, 0.2 ITB

                            Open Controls
                          • Weak Become Heros
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            Anything on why Bowen didn’t start?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Angelic upstart
                              • 3 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              A rest, he's played almost ever game this season

                              Open Controls
                              1. TopBinFc
                                  12 mins ago

                                  Funny time to rest him in huge game?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Went to a back 5 so there was one less attacking spot - makes sense it was Bowen who they’ll likely need for most games from now out.

                                    Fornals and Bennie rested in Europe mid week.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. DARE TO BISCAN
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    just now

                                    Could be looking to Arsenal Cup it. Beat the dross, hope it's enough for 4th

                                    Open Controls
                                • Dammit_182
                                    10 mins ago

                                    Yea, probably do him good resting up this week before the Christmas chaos

                                    Open Controls
                              2. Tomas_brolin
                                • 3 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                What’s the better use of a FT this week?:

                                A. Dias to Alonso/James
                                B. ESR to raphinha for the next 2 weeks

                                Open Controls
                              3. Footieboot
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Guaita
                                  TAA Cancelo White Marcal Livra
                                  Salah Foden Jota Raph Gilmour
                                  Vardy Toney Antonio

                                  2FT

                                  A) Vardy + White + Marcal --> James + Alonso + Wilson -4
                                  B) Foden + White + Marcal --> James + Alonso + Mbeumo -4
                                  C) Toney + Marcal --> Davis/Locadia + James/Alonso

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. BeWater
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 min ago

                                    If you are thinking of getting rid of Foden you could always get him out for Gallagher and upgrade Marcal to James for free. Or get Gundogan if you can afford it.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Footieboot
                                        just now

                                        Honestly, don't wanna get rid of him but feel like switching to double Chelsea wing backs with their upcoming fixtures is a no brainer. Losing Foden hurts though. I like every player in my midfield-fwd line so I can't decide how the funds will be freed up for Chelsea defence.

                                        Open Controls
                                  2. matiakez
                                    • 10 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Best Saka replacement? Up to 6.5?

                                    Current mid is Salah, Jota, Mbuemo, Brownhill

                                    I'd lose Mbuemo instead if I could afford it

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Norco
                                      • 7 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Gallagher?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. matiakez
                                        • 10 Years
                                        just now

                                        Thinking its him or Bowen currently?

                                        Open Controls
                                  3. Scots Gooner
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Guaita
                                    TAA / Cancelo / James / Alonso
                                    Salah (c) / Jota / B Silva / Son
                                    Wilson / Hwang

                                    Steele / Toney / Livramento / Allan

                                    Thought? Bench/bench order correct?

                                    Is it a week gamble captaincy on someone besides Salah?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. wulfrunian
                                      • 5 Years
                                      7 mins ago

                                      Good to go.Salah.

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Qaiss
                                      • 5 Years
                                      5 mins ago

                                      Salah is still getting those points though man

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. TheTinman
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      I'm captaining Kane or Wilson. Because of Spurs rest I'll probably go Kane.

                                      Open Controls
                                    4. mdm
                                      • 9 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Son

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. T.Henry14
                                    • 8 Years
                                    9 mins ago

                                    2FT here , 0.1 itb

                                    Ramsdale (Foster)
                                    TAA, Cancelo, James (White, Obamidele)
                                    Salah, Son, Raphinha, Smith-Rowe (D.Luiz)
                                    Vardy, Toney, Antonio

                                    It seems that I could save the transfer for the next period.

                                    A) Obamidele --> Thomas Amartey
                                    B) Antonio ---> Wilson

                                    Open Controls
                                  5. The Royal Robin
                                    • 6 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    Chilwell > Walker or Reguilon?

                                    Already own double Chelsea defence.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. matiakez
                                      • 10 Years
                                      6 mins ago

                                      I'd go Reg if you have Cancelo

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. antis0cial
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Reg

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. wulfrunian
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      Walker for me

                                      Open Controls
                                  6. Erez Avni
                                    • 5 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Lineup ok? bench order?

                                    Ramsdale
                                    TAA Rudy Cancelo James Livra
                                    Salah Raphi Jota Son
                                    Jimenez

                                    Foster Mbuemo Broja King

                                    Open Controls
                                  7. barcaa7
                                    • 3 Years
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Son and Mbeumo to Gundo and jota for free
                                    yes or no ?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. matiakez
                                      • 10 Years
                                      4 mins ago

                                      Don't think you can ship Son before the next two

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. antis0cial
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      No. Why lose son before two great fixtures?

                                      Open Controls
                                  8. FCSB
                                    • 5 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Rotation will probably make this decision for me but which one to bench:

                                    1. Antonio (BHA)
                                    2. Jimenez (BUR)
                                    3. Gallagher (lee)
                                    4. Raphinha (CRY)

                                    Cheers

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. antis0cial
                                      • 5 Years
                                      3 mins ago

                                      Tough one, Gallagher maybe

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Well you know, Triffic
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      None of them

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. RogDog_jimmy
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      just now

                                      I’m doing Gallagher - it was between him and Raph for me. Home/Away makes the decision I think.

                                      Open Controls
                                  9. RogDog_jimmy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Hope everyone’s week went well!

                                    65(-4) - small green for me 111k > 87k.
                                    James & Alonso in for -4 didn’t work but I’m set up to roll easy now.

                                    Ramsdale
                                    TAA, James, Cancelo, Alonso
                                    Salah, Jota, Raphinha
                                    Vardy, Antonio, Jimenez

                                    Foster, Gallagher, Livramento, Brownhill

                                    Open Controls
                                  10. Lord of Ings
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    G2G for next week?
                                    Sanchez
                                    Taa Regullion cancelo
                                    Gundogan Jota salah(c) raphinha
                                    Pukki Toney vardy(v)
                                    Foster Livra Williams sarr*
                                    No FT
                                    1.8 ITB.

                                    Open Controls
                                  11. antis0cial
                                    • 5 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    1.4itb, thoughts? Take a hit and get Son for Foden? Save? Benrahma to Silva?

                                    Ramsdale
                                    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
                                    Salah Foden Jota Raph
                                    Jimenez Antonio

                                    Foster Benrahma Toney Livramento

                                    Open Controls
                                  12. Zim0
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Quick yes or no? For transfer strategy (GW15 and 16) this currently GW14 team.
                                    Mendy
                                    James TAA Cancelo Alonso
                                    Salah Jota Foden Trossard
                                    Jesus Antonio
                                    Foster ESR Dennis Livramento

                                    GW15 Transfer: Mendy to Ramsdale
                                    GW16 Transfer Antonio to Lukaku and Trossard to Gilmour (-4)

                                    Leaves me with (for GW16)
                                    Ramsdale
                                    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
                                    Salah Jota Foden ESR
                                    Jesus Lukaku
                                    Foster Dennis Livramento Gilmour

                                    Open Controls
                                  13. JariL
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    What striker would you have with Antonio in a 4-4-2 set-up if you could pick any?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. antis0cial
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      Probably Lukaku when fit

                                      Open Controls
                                  14. Well you know, Triffic
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 11 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Got a feeling we are going to see some fpl scenes this week when Chelsea and City defence gets rotated.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. TheTinman
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      They're so heavily owned its not a big deal. And if you haven't sorted your benches out then more fool you 😀

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. RogDog_jimmy
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      1 min ago

                                      Lol for sure.
                                      James and Cancelo benched probably.

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. Little Red Lacazette
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      Yup, James & Cancel man likely will not play.

                                      Open Controls
                                  15. Freshy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 11 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Anything on Dennis injury?

                                    Open Controls
                                  16. ryacoo
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Is it worth selling Jimenez (BUR) to King (CHE) a week earlier than planned if it means having the funds to sell Saka to Jota?

                                    Would be 2 FTs and would bench King for Mbeumo (tot) this week

                                    Open Controls

                                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.