1370
Team News November 30

FPL team news: Gameweek 14 injury updates on James, Foden, Foster and more

1,370 Comments
We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 14 in our Tuesday press conference summary.

You can catch the headline updates from Monday’s pressers – featuring Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Southampton via this link here.

CHELSEA

There could be doubts over Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner, judging by the comments of Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday. Whether they have knocks or are victims of tiredness, Tuchel wouldn’t say.

“We have some players in doubt, maybe we need a bit more time, more examinations. Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner: they all trained today with us and there will be some last-minute decisions about the three.”

Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and N’Golo Kante (knee) are still out, with Romelu Lukaku ready to build upon his eight-minute cameo against Manchester United. Although Ben Chilwell (knee) is injured for the foreseeable, Tuchel’s comments on Marcos Alonso could concern new owners.

“Does Marcos now have to play eight matches every three days? Is that possible? Maybe not. We still have Callum [Hudson-Odoi] who can play on the left side as a wing-back and we have some other ideas that we can maybe try. But first of all, Marcos is the one in charge – he’s the specialist, he will prove how much he can bring to the team.”

MANCHESTER CITY

Although Kevin De Bruyne has returned a negative Covid test, he has not yet returned to training so will be unable to face Aston Villa. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish missed out at the weekend and Pep Guardiola was non-committal about their availability.

“Maybe tomorrow they can play but not a lot of minutes.”

Aymeric Laporte is suspended for picking up five yellow cards.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp had no new worries to report ahead of the Merseyside derby, saying that Roberto Firmino (hamstring) is close to a return but probably not until Gameweek 16. Joe Gomez (calf) and Naby Keita (hamstring) are making positive progress.

“Everyone came through [the Southampton game] well, as far I know. All the [injured] boys are getting closer. Bobby [Firmino] needs probably another week to do more football stuff. Joe [Gomez] and Naby [Keita] are not too far away from team training.”

Curtis Jones (eye) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) remain out.

ASTON VILLA

As well as the continued absence of both Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Trezeguet (knee), there will be no Danny Ings (thigh) against Manchester City.

“Danny, unfortunately, won’t make tomorrow. We were protecting him at the weekend. He’s had a little bit of a setback – a previous injury – nothing major, but we had to put the brakes on for a few days at the least.” – Steven Gerrard

WEST HAM UNITED

Apart from the long-term injury to Angelo Ogbonna (knee), all David Moyes had to report was a doubt over Aaron Cresswell (back).

“We’ve got a doubt about Aaron Cresswell but he’s been out today so we’re hopeful that he’s not too bad. We’ll see how he is.”

EVERTON

Still no return for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Tom Davies (knee) or Yerry Mina (hamstring) but at least Andre Gomes (calf) is back in training. Everton were boosted by the early return of Abdoulaye Doucoure at the weekend and will also be able to welcome back Richarlison from suspension for Liverpool’s visit, although Mason Holgate is still banned for one more match.

“The group of players is the same but Andre Gomes is training. Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], Yerry Mina and Davies are not available but at least we have players training. They will need some time to have match-fitness.” – Rafael Benitez

WATFORD

The injury situation at Watford is getting worse by the day. As well as Ismaila Sarr‘s knee ligament injury meaning he will be absent until at least his further scan in one month’s time, goalkeeper Ben Foster will be out until New Year with a groin strain.

FPL’s third-highest scoring striker Emmanual Dennis is a doubt for the visit of Chelsea after being withdrawn during Sunday’s match, with further uncertainties over Adam Masina (knock) and Juraj Kucka (knee).

Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) will be sidelined until 2022, alongside long-term absentees Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle). Franciso Sierralta (hamstring) and Ken Sema (knee) are nearing a return but Christian Kabasele is available again.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank won’t face the media until shortly before the Gameweek 14 deadline but the Brentford boss said on Sunday that he was confident of Rico Henry, Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard all recovering from minor issues they picked up in the 1-0 win over Everton.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ruben Neves is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season. Willy Boly (muscle) and Daniel Podence (Covid) will not play against Burnley, with no timeframe set on the returns of Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny Castro (knee).

SPURS, ARSENAL AND MAN UTD

The managers of the above clubs won’t address the media until Wednesday, so we won’t know anything new about injuries until after the FPL deadline has passed.

Cristian Romero (muscle) is definitely out for the Lilywhites, while Giovani Lo Celso (knock) and Dane Scarlett (ankle) had been major doubts for the postponed clash with Burnley.

Granit Xhaka (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (ankle) are definitely out for their north London rivals, while Bukayo Saka (muscle) will have to be assessed.

“It was an action where he said he felt something muscular. He wasn’t comfortable to continue and we’ll have to assess him” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Red Devils, with the availability of Luke Shaw (head) and Edinson Cavani (tendon) still uncertain.

1,370 Comments
  1. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Did Toney & Tierney > King & Alonso for free. King bench this week. Was really stressed so hope the transfers are good/ok

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nice moves. Good luck

      Open Controls
  2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Newcastle : Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Fraser Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.
    Subs: Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff.

    Norwich : Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Rupp, Sargent, Gilmour, McLean, Tzolis, Pukki.
    Subs: Gunn, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Giaanoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Where’s Normann?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-football-injuries/

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Injured, pelvic issue

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks both

          Open Controls
    2. G B
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      442 from Newcastle?

      Would make ASM POO at LM.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah looks like it, seems like Howe is trying to shoehorn Fraser in

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 6 Years
        just now

        honestly what are managers seeing in Joelinton, a front 3 of ASM Wilson and Fraser would be much more dynamic and work better ffs

        Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Lets go Gilmour

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Dave Gilmour?

        Open Controls
  3. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Newcastle team news
    Team to play Norwich: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Fraser Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.
    Subs: Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff.

    Norwich team news
    Team to play Newcastle: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Rupp, Sargent, Gilmour, McLean, Tzolis, Pukki.
    Subs: Gunn, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Giaanoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Great to see Manquillo back 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      damn, is that a flat back four for Newcastle ? ASM pushed out wide again, hopefully he can interchange with Joelinton

      Open Controls
  4. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Played Toney over Foden. Hope it works out.

    Open Controls
  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Couldn't do Saka to Jota this week as I still own Tsimikas and am saving the wildcard to use prior to GW16 for the fixture swings. Sold Toney for Wilson instead. Good Luck everyone!

    Open Controls
    1. pauloc677
        4 mins ago

        Should have taken a hit to get Jota in, gold at the moment

        Open Controls
        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          maybe, but the other part of hit would have been Tsimikas > 4m defender and I am going to be wildcarding soon anyways. Everton might raise their game for the derby too!

          Open Controls
    2. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hopefully Gilmour (c) pays off

      Open Controls
      1. pauloc677
          just now

          LOL

          Open Controls
        • RUN DCL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Should do. It is Newcastle after all

          Open Controls
      2. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Pukki to outscore Salah

        Open Controls
      3. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Callum Wilson has been given the Newcastle captaincy. Hopefully he’ll step up and get 4

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ooo yes please!

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          *get a 5th yellow card

          Open Controls
      4. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Come on Callum Wilson!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          As long as he passes to ASM for a tap-in.

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'll take that.

            Open Controls
      5. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        I’ve got the exact cash and 2FT for this move. Sound good?

        Duffy & Toney > Reguillon & King

        Open Controls
      6. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Annoying there's price changes but two rubbish games today. Antonio out and Alonso in are in on my watchlist but both changing in price this evening!

        Open Controls
      7. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Eyes on Gilmour. If he plays as the advanced midfielder yet again tonight, Mbeumo -> Gilmour will be locked for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Yordan Letchkov
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          He still is my 5th midfielder and I believe he has something to offer for that price…

          Open Controls
      8. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        McCarthy
        TAA Cancelo James Alonso(VC)
        (C)Salah Son Jota
        Jesus Benteke Hwang

        Matthews | Livra Foden Brownhill

        1.0m ITB. Down to 600k from 300k after a horrible GW, undoing my steady rise as my season finally recovered
        1 FT on Gallagher to Jota

        It's gonna be quite the gameweek. Great fixtures with great rotation risk. Good luck, one and all

        Open Controls
      9. Jacktastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Did Foden & Duffy to Gundogan & Alonso for a -4. Fingers crossed!

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Great moves.

          Open Controls
          1. Jacktastic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers, Don’t like taking hits but felt like a decent upgrade

            Open Controls
      10. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Updated.

        Open Controls
      11. Del Griffith
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Updated

        Open Controls
      12. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        I’d been banging on about how I was getting St Maximin to go with Wilson last few days. Went to do it today and was priced out after he got a rise.

        Swapped Ronaldo to Kane instead.

        This is what happens when you wait for team news.

        I still want St Max to do well tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          You sold Ronaldo NOW?

          ...for Kane?!

          Open Controls
      13. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Updated.

        Open Controls
      14. james 101
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Dated.

        Open Controls
      15. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Manquillo starts! Real possibility of getting an actual point from him!

        Open Controls
      16. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        MANQUILLOOOOOOOOO!

        Open Controls
      17. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Missed the deadline and stuck with captain on Salah

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why is this an issue?

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Why would you have changed it?

          Open Controls
      18. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Based on the transfers made by my ML rivals I really need a Watford goal.

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Could be a lot of surprises in that Chelsea lineup dont worry

          Open Controls
      19. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        4-3-3 might be good for Willock

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Really? think he does better in a 4-2-3-1 system behind wilson

          Open Controls
      20. TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Early transfer thoughts for GW 15:

        Jimi > Davis
        Sissoko > Jota

        Have 2x free transfers and will move to 3-5-2

        Open Controls
      21. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Outdated.

        Open Controls
      22. Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Best 6.1 or less defender to get for the next GW? Already have TAA, Cancelo, James & Livra

        Open Controls
      23. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Anyone else find that they could make any obvious transfer and so decided on rolling - despite two injuries and a couple of other dodgy selections? Expecting a below average score this week but at least I'll have two at the weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          *not make an obvious transfer

          Open Controls
      24. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Azpi Rudiger Christensen Chalobah Alonso

        Would be my guess.

        Open Controls

