FPL team news: Gameweek 14 injury updates on James, Foden, Foster and more

We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 14 in our Tuesday press conference summary.

You can catch the headline updates from Monday’s pressers – featuring Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Southampton – via this link here.

For other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 14 guide below:

And for much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

CHELSEA

There could be doubts over Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner, judging by the comments of Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday. Whether they have knocks or are victims of tiredness, Tuchel wouldn’t say.

“We have some players in doubt, maybe we need a bit more time, more examinations. Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner: they all trained today with us and there will be some last-minute decisions about the three.”

Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and N’Golo Kante (knee) are still out, with Romelu Lukaku ready to build upon his eight-minute cameo against Manchester United. Although Ben Chilwell (knee) is injured for the foreseeable, Tuchel’s comments on Marcos Alonso could concern new owners.

“Does Marcos now have to play eight matches every three days? Is that possible? Maybe not. We still have Callum [Hudson-Odoi] who can play on the left side as a wing-back and we have some other ideas that we can maybe try. But first of all, Marcos is the one in charge – he’s the specialist, he will prove how much he can bring to the team.”

MANCHESTER CITY

Although Kevin De Bruyne has returned a negative Covid test, he has not yet returned to training so will be unable to face Aston Villa. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish missed out at the weekend and Pep Guardiola was non-committal about their availability.

“Maybe tomorrow they can play but not a lot of minutes.”

Aymeric Laporte is suspended for picking up five yellow cards.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp had no new worries to report ahead of the Merseyside derby, saying that Roberto Firmino (hamstring) is close to a return but probably not until Gameweek 16. Joe Gomez (calf) and Naby Keita (hamstring) are making positive progress.

“Everyone came through [the Southampton game] well, as far I know. All the [injured] boys are getting closer. Bobby [Firmino] needs probably another week to do more football stuff. Joe [Gomez] and Naby [Keita] are not too far away from team training.”

Curtis Jones (eye) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) remain out.

ASTON VILLA

As well as the continued absence of both Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Trezeguet (knee), there will be no Danny Ings (thigh) against Manchester City.

“Danny, unfortunately, won’t make tomorrow. We were protecting him at the weekend. He’s had a little bit of a setback – a previous injury – nothing major, but we had to put the brakes on for a few days at the least.” – Steven Gerrard

WEST HAM UNITED

Apart from the long-term injury to Angelo Ogbonna (knee), all David Moyes had to report was a doubt over Aaron Cresswell (back).

“We’ve got a doubt about Aaron Cresswell but he’s been out today so we’re hopeful that he’s not too bad. We’ll see how he is.”

EVERTON

Still no return for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Tom Davies (knee) or Yerry Mina (hamstring) but at least Andre Gomes (calf) is back in training. Everton were boosted by the early return of Abdoulaye Doucoure at the weekend and will also be able to welcome back Richarlison from suspension for Liverpool’s visit, although Mason Holgate is still banned for one more match.

“The group of players is the same but Andre Gomes is training. Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], Yerry Mina and Davies are not available but at least we have players training. They will need some time to have match-fitness.” – Rafael Benitez

WATFORD

The injury situation at Watford is getting worse by the day. As well as Ismaila Sarr‘s knee ligament injury meaning he will be absent until at least his further scan in one month’s time, goalkeeper Ben Foster will be out until New Year with a groin strain.

FPL’s third-highest scoring striker Emmanual Dennis is a doubt for the visit of Chelsea after being withdrawn during Sunday’s match, with further uncertainties over Adam Masina (knock) and Juraj Kucka (knee).

Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) will be sidelined until 2022, alongside long-term absentees Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle). Franciso Sierralta (hamstring) and Ken Sema (knee) are nearing a return but Christian Kabasele is available again.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank won’t face the media until shortly before the Gameweek 14 deadline but the Brentford boss said on Sunday that he was confident of Rico Henry, Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard all recovering from minor issues they picked up in the 1-0 win over Everton.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ruben Neves is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season. Willy Boly (muscle) and Daniel Podence (Covid) will not play against Burnley, with no timeframe set on the returns of Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny Castro (knee).

SPURS, ARSENAL AND MAN UTD

The managers of the above clubs won’t address the media until Wednesday, so we won’t know anything new about injuries until after the FPL deadline has passed.

Cristian Romero (muscle) is definitely out for the Lilywhites, while Giovani Lo Celso (knock) and Dane Scarlett (ankle) had been major doubts for the postponed clash with Burnley.

Granit Xhaka (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (ankle) are definitely out for their north London rivals, while Bukayo Saka (muscle) will have to be assessed.

“It was an action where he said he felt something muscular. He wasn’t comfortable to continue and we’ll have to assess him” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Red Devils, with the availability of Luke Shaw (head) and Edinson Cavani (tendon) still uncertain.

