FPL team reveal: My Gameweek 15-17 plans

It might be three red arrows in a row (at the time of writing, midway through Gameweek 14) but my rank is still looking healthy. I am currently at 24,024 and happy with how things are shaping up, despite a couple of poor decisions in the last few weeks that have cost me three transfers for little-to-no reward.

Getting Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) in for Jamie Vardy (£10.7m) (along with Ben Johnson (£4.0m)) a few weeks ago, only to then swap him immediately for Kane has again reinforced the dangers of aggressive, short-term moves. Had I not made those, I’d be sitting even prettier right now, with two free transfers to boot.

With that in mind, I’ve turned to the Fantasy Football Scout Transfer Planner to plan out my next moves.

