Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Joe, Seb and a different Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 15.

In this latest episode, usual host Andy North is otherwise engaged, so another Andy, FPL Sonaldo, has kindly stepped off the substitutes bench to fill in.

Manchester City and United players are firmly on the Scoutcast’s radar ahead of a fantastic festive run of fixtures. Pep Guardiola’s troops face Watford, Wolves, Leeds and Newcastle over their next four and the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace, Norwich, Brentford and Brighton.

But while the fixtures are sublime there are question marks over these two teams’ key assets.

Just how will Manchester United’s team set up under the leadership of the godfather of pressing football, Ralf Rangnick?

Meanwhile, rotation and injury worries make it tricky to second guess the Manchester City line-up, particularly among their midfield assets such as Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m).

Our Scoutcast trio discuss these issues and more as they prepare to jettison their Tottenham players, discuss whose fixtures begin to turn soon and look for alternative FPL options.

Mid-price midfielders are also on their Christmas shopping list. Which differential players in this price bracket will excel into the New Year? And which template options will falter?

This show was recorded on December 2 just before the final two matches of Gameweek 14. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (£12.3m) brace against the Gunners and another blank for Spurs’ Harry Kane (£12.3m) look likely to cement their views on future transfer moves.

Elsewhere, there are fixtures to frisk, captain plans to discuss and an update on the Scoutcast’s community team, during this packed teatime look ahead to Gameweek 15. Next week’s episode will be back to its usual slot, Tuesday at 8pm.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

