Podcast December 3

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

312 Comments
Joe, Seb and a different Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 15.

In this latest episode, usual host Andy North is otherwise engaged, so another Andy, FPL Sonaldo, has kindly stepped off the substitutes bench to fill in.

Manchester City and United players are firmly on the Scoutcast’s radar ahead of a fantastic festive run of fixtures. Pep Guardiola’s troops face Watford, Wolves, Leeds and Newcastle over their next four and the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace, Norwich, Brentford and Brighton.

But while the fixtures are sublime there are question marks over these two teams’ key assets.

Just how will Manchester United’s team set up under the leadership of the godfather of pressing football, Ralf Rangnick?

Meanwhile, rotation and injury worries make it tricky to second guess the Manchester City line-up, particularly among their midfield assets such as Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m).

Our Scoutcast trio discuss these issues and more as they prepare to jettison their Tottenham players, discuss whose fixtures begin to turn soon and look for alternative FPL options.

Mid-price midfielders are also on their Christmas shopping list. Which differential players in this price bracket will excel into the New Year? And which template options will falter?

This show was recorded on December 2 just before the final two matches of Gameweek 14. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (£12.3m) brace against the Gunners and another blank for Spurs’ Harry Kane (£12.3m) look likely to cement their views on future transfer moves.

Elsewhere, there are fixtures to frisk, captain plans to discuss and an update on the Scoutcast’s community team, during this packed teatime look ahead to Gameweek 15. Next week’s episode will be back to its usual slot, Tuesday at 8pm.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe" Follow him on Twitter

312 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GoonerGirl
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Have I made the wrong decision to take out Gallagher for B Silva?
    I wanted to get him in before getting priced out but worried he'll be rotated now.
    I just couldn't decide, I'm normally a cautious fpl player but I wanted something a bit different. Hope it pays off.

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      How's the bench?

      1. GoonerGirl
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Dennis/Livramento/Johnson

    2. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yes big mistake. going to suffer now badly. massive red arrow incoming. oh no.

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Time will tell, think you did ok.

    4. smix
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Looking like he won’t start this GW. But could come on & get points regardless

    5. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      It’s a good risk worth taking.

      1. GoonerGirl
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks guys. Feel a bit better about it now.

    6. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Looks a good move.
      Did similar, but on WC.

      1. GoonerGirl
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Nice. Good luck 🙂

    7. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's like; should of worn the little black dress over the red one.
      You'll only know when you get there.

    8. G B
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Focus on what is in your zone of control and exclude the rest. Nail the next decision.

  2. smix
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Get in :
    A. Foden for a hit ? Or
    B. Watkins ?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bilva?

  3. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    bench Jamesy instead of Livry?

    thinking West Hamy will scory and Jamesy unlikely to get cleany.

    Brighton poor attacky and Soton looking OK at homey?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Play Jamed

  4. tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Activated the WC - how does it look?

    Sanchez,
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Regulion
    Salah, Bilva, Bowen, Jota
    Ronaldo, Watkins

    Steele, Johnson, Brownhill, Davis

    Zero in the bank.
    Wanted to keep Raph this week, but no funds.

  5. Quan MisTaka
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How am i looking for this week?

    Would you bench Antonio for Saka and Dias?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo - Dias - Rudiger - TAA
    Saka - Jota - Bernardo - Salah
    Wilson - Watkins

    Foster - Antonio - Livramento - Douglas Luiz

    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No. I'd bench Saka.

    2. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I think West Ham will score. I would play Antonio especially at home.

  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    RMT says set up like this seems odd to bench Gallagher & Dennis?

    Anything worth a hit could do with Spurs cover?

    Sa
    Rudiger, James, Cancelo, Trent, Livramento,
    Salah, Jota, ESR,
    Vardy, Toney,

    Steele, Dennis, Gallagher, Sissoko,

    3.4

    1. Quan MisTaka
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'd start Dennis over Livra

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Me too just checking sanity 🙂

      2. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No way, at home against Brighton who have the worse attack?

    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      id do that

  7. tissae
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Would you do it or bank the transfer? Would go heavy on defence with this as well.

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah Jota Son Raphinha Gallagher
    Toney Antonio

    Foster Livramento Duffy Gelhardt

    Duffy -> Reguilon perhaps? Would leave me with 0.2m ITB.

    1. Quan MisTaka
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Roll the transfer imo

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I would do it.

    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Id do something else. That extra money itb is crucial, maybe go to a city mid from Raph?

    3. Pompey5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Like they Duffy -> Reguilon move. Gives a very good defence across 4 teams

  8. Scholes Out For Summer
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Made the decision to transfer out Mbeumo + Antonio instead of Toney or Kane. 0.1m short of Watkins + ESR is pain, but eyeing Gundo as he's back in contention

    5.9 mid + Watkins
    Maddison + Benteke/King
    Zaha + King
    Gundo + King
    Foden + 5.2 fwd

    Any other combination of differentials that are piquing people's interests?

  9. Pompey5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    James TAA Cancelo Mitchell Livra
    Salah Jota Raphina ESR Gallagher
    Toney Vardy Antonio

    2FT.
    Gallagher & Vardy -> Son & Dennis/Pukki
    Yay or Nay?

  10. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    A) Saint Maximin -> Dennis for free
    or
    B) burn a transfer?

    Thank you!

  11. Blens
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which one guys?
    a) Greenwood to Gundo'
    b) Greenwood to Bilva
    c) Keep Greenwood

