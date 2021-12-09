Az chats to Lateriser and Zophar ahead of FPL Gameweek 16

In the absence of both Andy and Mark, Az takes the reins in this week’s Premium Members video, which is a laid-back look at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points ahead of Gameweek 16.

He is joined by Lateriser and Zophar, and this video sees all three managers nestled snugly inside the top 100k.

The trio discuss some of the key questions ahead of the deadline, including which Manchester United and West Ham assets to consider and their preferences within the Manchester City midfield.

They also look at the fixture swings for various teams, and we check out their teams ahead of Friday’s deadline, with two of the managers considering a captaincy that isn’t Mohamed Salah (£13.1m)…

