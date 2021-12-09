418
Members December 9

Az chats to Lateriser and Zophar ahead of FPL Gameweek 16

418 Comments
Share

In the absence of both Andy and Mark, Az takes the reins in this week’s Premium Members video, which is a laid-back look at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points ahead of Gameweek 16.

He is joined by Lateriser and Zophar, and this video sees all three managers nestled snugly inside the top 100k.

The trio discuss some of the key questions ahead of the deadline, including which Manchester United and West Ham assets to consider and their preferences within the Manchester City midfield.

They also look at the fixture swings for various teams, and we check out their teams ahead of Friday’s deadline, with two of the managers considering a captaincy that isn’t Mohamed Salah (£13.1m)…

Subscribers can view the video in the embedded player below:

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

418 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    DDG (-4)
    TAA Cancelo Livramento (Johnson* Reguilon*)
    Salah Jota Bernardo Raphinha Brownhill
    Antonio King (Kane*)

    Decided to save my WC and take a hit to bring in DDG,
    the question now is which goalkeeper to swap him for?

    A. Sanchez (leaves 1.3ITB)
    B. Steele (leaves 0.8ITB)

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Go B, then you have two playing keepers to cover off for any similar events to this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I've been advising A on Twitter to avoid tying up excessive funds in GKs, but since you have a WC left it probably doesn't make much difference.

      Open Controls
  2. Teahupo'o
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bring in Mount or Gundo?

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      not sold on both, Mount if I had to decide

      Open Controls
      1. Teahupo'o
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Redhawk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    What's the biggest hit you've ever taken? Asking for a friend...

    Open Controls
    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      -24! Few seasons ago now haha.

      Open Controls
      1. Redhawk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        And how did that work out?

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      12. I have never taken more than a -12 in my entire career.

      Open Controls
      1. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        'career' hehe 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. fricky_
        22 mins ago

        -12

        Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        -16 on BB.

        Open Controls
    4. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Would you trade Livra to Dalot 1FT or not worth it and have 2 transfers for next week?

      Open Controls
      1. leeboy104
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Get the feeling 2ft could be gold dust next GW.

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          just now

          yes and one of my transfers is almost certainly going to be used on Mbeumo.

          Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        isnt livra more nailed than dalot?

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes and from what I read AWB's injury is only going to keep him out of Norwich although Dalot is the first choice in my opinion.
          More looking at the short-term of United's fixtures.

          Open Controls
      3. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        All depends, are you playing Livra this week? I would much prefer Dalot but 2 FTs next week would be a plus.

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          No Livra is my first sub although that is behind Goode v Watford. Who I wouldn't play if I traded in Dalot. But yes, I like the 2FTs definitely.
          Livra to Dalot also costs me 0.2.

          Open Controls
          1. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            maybe you can monitor united one more week..

            Open Controls
    5. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      C'mon Dave, hold your price, I need more thinking time!

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    6. luk46
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Raphinha > Bowen or Jimenez > King the priority?

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo James Alonso
      Salah Jota Bernardo Raphinha Mbeumo
      Antonio
      Foster Jimenez Livra Davis

      Open Controls
      1. PastaConcerto
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Both will play but I think King has better odds to score well.

        Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        the latter

        Open Controls
    7. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Guys Pick one for the last spot on WC?
      Both will be bench cover for the festive period as I will be playing 343 mostly.

      A) Dalot
      B) Livra

      Wanted to leave this decision til tomorrow but cant do if Dalot rises (which seems very likely).
      Do we think Dalot has the RB spot over AWB?

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Dalot is definitely, first choice IMO going by what Rangnick requires from his fullback.

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Also, it is not like AWB is this amazing fullback.
          He's at max at 20m player.

          Open Controls
        2. acidicleo
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          thanks.

          Open Controls
      2. fricky_
          21 mins ago

          A. Yes I think he's preferred from Ragnick

          Open Controls
          1. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            thanks.

            Open Controls
        • Alonso The Great Midfielder
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Can Dalot keep his place? I wann get him too or Telles better option if have money?

          Open Controls
          1. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            i guess dalot more likely than telles to keep place considering the alternative option..

            Open Controls
      3. John78
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        No playing keeper:

        Would you
        a) Sanchez to DDG (-4)
        or
        b) Wilson to Ronaldo (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          b

          Open Controls
        2. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          A, the other can wait.

          Open Controls
        3. Salah’s Sonnet
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. putana
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          b is risky because wilson could easily score this weekend. Im still debating whether to do A myself

          Open Controls
          1. John78
            • 10 Years
            just now

            yeah. tough choice.

            Open Controls
      4. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Guys, with the new WFH covid rules do you think matches should now be played live on FIFA, with for example spurs going ahead with their game versus Brighton from the comfort of their self isolation?

        That way Harry kane might actually score a goal too. Winner winner!

        Open Controls
        1. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          would agree but that game is the worst representation of football imaginable

          Open Controls
          1. MikeS
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I suppose you are right, kane would score on FIFA but not in real life

            Open Controls
        2. leeboy104
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Too much effort, why not just simulate it on football manager?

          Open Controls
      5. MidTableFantasy
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        DDG
        TAA Cancelo Dias (Rudiger, Livra)
        Jota* Salah Gallagher ESR* (Allan)
        Dennis Vardy Antonio

        Worried about ESR, Jota, and Vardy minutes... worth getting Bernardo for -4?

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          id wait till tomorrow after news

          Open Controls
      6. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        0.1 short of Kane to Ronaldo

        Wanted to wait for news on Foden and ESR but with Kane about to drop I making the move now.

        Johnson to 3.9 to fund it but which one ?
        A. Williams
        B. Goode

        Or let kane drop and if Foden and ESR are fit then do Johnson to Amartey(3.8) tomorrow ?

        Open Controls
      7. putana
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        anyone know how the mcarthur injury has effected gallagher's game?

        Has he been playing deeper?

        Open Controls
        1. fricky_
            10 mins ago

            Yes, he has

            Open Controls
            1. fricky_
                9 mins ago

                but still a good option for the price imo

                Open Controls
              • putana
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                im debating selling him for bowen for -4, but kind of want to give him last chance agaisnt everton

                Open Controls
          • camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            Another WC draft, iv compromised to get Ronaldo in.

            Sanchez

            TAA/Cancelo/James

            Salah/Bilva/Bowen/Mount

            Ronaldo/Antonio/King

            (3.9/Gilmour/Dalot/Johnson)

            Open Controls
            1. fricky_
                11 mins ago

                Dream team except for Sanchez

                Open Controls
                1. camarozz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yeah comprising means I lose Ramsdale.

                  Do u like that team then?

                  Open Controls
                  1. fricky_
                      6 mins ago

                      I do, but if you have .1, I would consider Guaita since he will play this GW and has a solid fixture run

                      Open Controls
                    • fricky_
                        6 mins ago

                        Having Dalot of the bench is some luxury

                        Open Controls
                  2. putana
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    good starting 11. only issue is when rotation becomes a factor

                    Open Controls
                    1. camarozz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Is Ronaldo worth it tho that's the question? Il prob hardly ever captain him either when I have Salah..

                      Open Controls
                      1. putana
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        im not planning on getting him because i really like the midfield options right now and plan on playing 5 mid most weeks

                        Open Controls
                        1. camarozz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          My front 8 without CR7 was

                          Mount/Bilva/Salah/Jota/
                          Bowen

                          Antonio/King/Watkins

                          Or Mount could be Foden either.

                          Open Controls
                  3. MikeS
                    • 7 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Sanchez won't even play?!

                    Open Controls
                    1. camarozz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Yep just changed to Guaita. Wat u think tho overall?

                      Open Controls
                  4. acidicleo
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    good eleven.
                    maybe sacrifice mount to upgrade keeper and gilmour to a 4.5.

                    Open Controls
                2. bruuuno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Should I WC this or take a hit to kind of sort it out?

                  Sánchez*
                  TAA Cancelo Alonso Rüdiger
                  Gündogan Salah Raphinha Jota? ESR*
                  Ronaldo
                  Steele* Veltman* Toney* Perica*
                  1FT

                  Open Controls
                  1. MikeS
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I'd be tempted to wc.. Jota .issues training and EsR a doubt, although hoping he starts

                    Open Controls
                3. Tic Tacs
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  Any issues with this GW16 team?

                  Guaita
                  TAA, James, Cancelo
                  Salah (C), Gundo, Bernardo, ESR
                  Antonio, Wilson (vc), King

                  Gunnarsson, Hudson-Odoi, Livra, Reg

                  Open Controls
                  1. KANTEnders
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Gtg

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tic Tacs
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                4. Cheeto__Bandito
                  • 1 Year
                  11 mins ago

                  De gea or guita?

                  Open Controls
                  1. MikeS
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Ddg

                    Open Controls
                5. KANTEnders
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Guaita
                  TAA,James,Chilwell,Cancelo
                  Salah,Son,Jota,Gallagher,Mbeumo
                  Wilson

                  Sub : Foster,Antonio,Livra,Broja

                  2 FT, 1.2 ITB

                  Would you do :
                  1) son & Wilson > Ronaldo & Bowen
                  2) son & Mbeumo > Bilva & Rashford
                  3) son,mbeumo,Wilson > Ronaldo,Bilva & 4.7 mid fodder
                  4) others

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. acidicleo
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    a

                    Open Controls
                6. Weeb Kakashi
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Guaita
                  TAA Reece Cancelo Alonso
                  Salah Jota Son Gallagher
                  Antonio Wilson.

                  Raphinha Livra

                  2 FT 0.7 ITB

                  Wilson Son > Ronaldo Gray?

                  Open Controls
                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    I'd do it

                    Open Controls
                7. MikeS
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  With Jota missing training whilst firminho back in training is it time to ditch Diego?

                  Open Controls
                  1. fricky_
                      3 mins ago

                      Wait for the presser tmrw

                      Open Controls
                  2. waldo666
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Boundary to bring up Head's 150, what an innings!

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 12 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Already 5 more than England.

                      Open Controls
                      1. waldo666
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        And at better than a run a ball, no less.

                        Open Controls
                  3. Wolfman180
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Tempted by Jesus to Ronaldo for -4, especially if Jesus is ruled out this GW. If Jesus is fit to play, would or keep or make the move anyway?

                    Open Controls
                    1. fricky_
                        2 mins ago

                        I would keep if he's confirmed fit. Like his chances of starting this GW

                        Open Controls
                    2. MaestroMostar
                      • 1 Year
                      8 mins ago

                      Ramsdale
                      Cancelo Rudiger Alonso Dalot
                      Bernardo ESR Gallagher Salah(c)
                      Ronaldo Jesus

                      Sanchez Antonio Livra Bissouma
                      G2G or play Antonio instead someone?
                      Cheers!

                      Open Controls
                    3. melvinmbabazi
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Manquillo or Livra to Dalot?

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        M

                        Open Controls
                    4. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Thoughts on WC in GW20? I see quite a few benefits that are hard to look past when weighing up whether a disastrous GW16 might be worth enduring. For example:

                      - Keep Chelsea players until fixture swing and blank fixtures
                      - Wait for the meta to change regarding the template 4-at-the-back (overlapping with first benefit)
                      - DCL could be back by then, and his fixtures will be great
                      - Could get Wilson with sudden good fixtures
                      - Can get Raphinha and/or Bamford having avoided the poor fixtures
                      - Can jump on United if Dalot, Rash, Sancho, Bruno look like goers
                      - Can react to Spurs covid news and plan accordingly
                      - Might have knowledge of the likelihood of doubles in 21-22
                      - There could always be more covid disruptions to react to
                      - No more suspension tightrope to worry about
                      - Move to popular Watford players now without having being worried about shifting them to more expensive players when their fixtures and form shifts

                      Any more reasons to hold onto the WC?
                      Any of my reasons are not good reasons?
                      Any insight on when we might hear confirmation that there will or will not be doubles in 21/22?
                      Have I got those weeks right?

                      Any balance you'd like to offer? 😀

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        GW19 - jump on Everton attack, jump off Villa.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Deulofail
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Fair enough. I don't have any Villa myself, and we might need to wait as late as possible to know if DCL is ready to start. I originally targetted GW19 until I realised we could wait another GW haha

                          Open Controls
                      2. baggs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        If you don’t plan for it might not need to wc
                        Won’t have wc for later situations

                        Open Controls
                    5. NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 9 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Son to Bowen or Bilva?

                      Salah Son* Jota Foden ESR
                      King Wood Hwang

                      Open Controls
                      1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
                        • 9 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        my concern too who to replace son

                        Open Controls
                      2. baggs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I did Bowen

                        Open Controls
                    6. OptimusBlack
                      • 8 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      If you already on -8 would u sell Sanchez for DDG ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        No

                        Open Controls
                      2. Alonso The Great Midfielder
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        no

                        Open Controls
                      3. Wolfman180
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Assuming you're other keeper won't play, and you prefer DDG longer term then maybe yeh

                        Open Controls
                      4. MikeS
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I just did and was on -8, I think it's worth it. 6 points is a strong possibility which would give us net 2.. plus more over the long run

                        Open Controls
                      5. baggs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        No

                        Open Controls
                    7. Alonso The Great Midfielder
                      • 9 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Got 2FT
                      Which transfer is better
                      a) Son to Mount/Bsilva/Bowen
                      b) Regullion to Dalot/Telles
                      c) Locadia to Wilson

                      or do all for -4?

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        First two

                        Open Controls
                        1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          cheers

                          Open Controls
                      2. baggs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I went Bowen

                        Open Controls
                    8. Ibralicious
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      If you could only bring in 1 of them for the next fixture, who would you prioritize?

                      A) Antonio
                      B) Bowen

                      Cheers!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Taegugk Warrior
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        B

                        Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.