Brighton v Tottenham off: What to do with Albion and Spurs players in Gameweek 16?

The news that many of us were expecting finally arrived on Thursday evening.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur has been officially postponed after Spurs asked for the match to be rearranged following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The Premier League took the decision to call the game off “following guidance from medical advisers”, while the Lilywhites’ first-team facilities at the club’s training centre have also been closed.

WHEN COULD BRIGHTON V SPURS BE REARRANGED FOR?

Today’s statement said only that “the postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course”.

Spurs and Brighton, of course, already have outstanding matches to rearrange.

The Gameweek 13 clash between the Lilywhites and Burnley fell foul of the weather, while the Gameweek 24 fixture between the Seagulls and Chelsea has been postponed in advance as Thomas Tuchel’s troops are in Club World Cup action.

The earliest we will see any rearrangement of any of these fixtures is Gameweek 21, but even that would require Spurs to lose to West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals later this month. If that happens, then Spurs could get a juicy-looking Double – or Triple (!) – Gameweek against Watford (a) and Burnley (a)/Brighton (a), as there are two midweeks free before Gameweek 22.

Should that not happen, then Gameweek 22 could theoretically host an outstanding game provided neither side needed an FA Cup third-round replay – although the lack of notice for travelling fans (10 days or less) will probably be an issue.

Beyond that, any rearrangements involving Spurs will probably hinge on their progression through the Conference League – and they still have a group stage against Rennes to fit in before we know more on that front – and other cups, as there are few midweeks free.

MIDWEEK CUP TIES BETWEEN GAMEWEEKS

Gameweeks 25 + 26: Conference League

Gameweeks 26 + 27: Conference League

Gameweeks 27 + 28: FA Cup fifth round

Gameweeks 28 + 29: Conference League

Gameweeks 29 + 30: Conference League

COULD OTHER SPURS MATCHES BE AFFECTED?

Gameweek 17 sees Spurs face Leicester City, which will be the next fixture to keep an eye on. The match takes place on Thursday 16 December, so any players testing positive from the Monday just gone onwards would presumably also miss out against the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers’ troops have their own issues with coronavirus, although this hasn’t stopped them from fulfilling their Europa League fixture with Napoli tonight.

Spurs v Liverpool then follows in Gameweek 18, on Sunday 19 December. That match is still 11 days away and looks less at risk, as any players who have already tested positive will have served their 10-day isolation periods by that point – although will admittedly be lacking in training time.

SELL OR KEEP SPURS AND BRIGHTON PLAYERS IN GAMEWEEK 16 – AND WHO ARE THE BEST REPLACEMENTS?

With this evening’s news being widely anticipated, we asked Fantasy Football Scout staff and site users what their plans are for their Spurs and Albion players ahead of Gameweek 16.

WHAT SCOUT STAFF THINK

“Harry Kane would have been a ‘sell’ with or without a Covid crisis at Spurs this week and my dilemma is over whether to renew faith in yet another underperforming premium forward in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo or to downgrade to a cheaper alternative with a view to beefing up my squad depth. Given the events in north London and in Leicester over the last 48 hours, and with rotation already a certainty over Christmas, we’ll be calling on our benchwarmers more often than not over the coming month. “My only other (playing) asset from this fixture is Robert Sanchez, who naturally I’ve doubled-up on with Jason Steele to leave me without a goalkeeper in Gameweek 16. It would take a ‘minus four’ to shift him and the fact that my likely target, David de Gea, is that little bit more expensive means that I couldn’t afford the Kane to Ronaldo switch. I’m also thinking that Albion could feasibly have a Double Gameweek as early as Gameweek 21, so I might just have to swallow the bitter pill of playing with 10 men this week. I’ve also got my eyes on Diogo Dalot and I’m loathed to go early on a United defensive double-up given their pre-Rangnick leakiness. We could probably do with a couple of games to suss out whether de Gea or Dalot are definite week-in, week-out starters, too.” – Neale, editor

“The only player from the Spurs v Brighton game that I own is Harry Kane, who probably should have been sold a few weeks ago anyway. I also own Ivan Toney, who needs to be replaced. Unfortunately, I’m not thrilled with any of the possible replacements. I’ll probably think on it until right before the deadline, but selling Kane and Toney for Michail Antonio and Joshua King is the move I’m thinking of doing, without a hit as I have two free transfers. That leaves me with £5.7m in the bank, which I’d likely roll over to next week, and that money could fund my moving Josh Brownhill or Conor Gallagher to a Manchester United midfield option. “All that said, I’m keeping my mind open to other moves, including a Kane downgrade to fund a Brownhill upgrade, and holding Toney this week.” – Geoff, chief operating officer

“This is probably a good time to diversify (not having too many players from one team) and move away from risky/luxury picks in favour of nailed first-team players. “I have Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon, and with one free transfer I’ll just move Son to one of Mason Mount, Phil Foden or Jarrod Bowen (I already own Messrs Salah, Jota, Gundogan and Mbeumo). I don’t have enough funds to downgrade Son and upgrade Ivan Toney to Cristiano Ronaldo in two moves, it would take at least a -8, so for now, I will forgo the Portuguese. Jadon Sancho is also an option but watching Manchester United’s performance against Crystal Palace, he looks an inferior pick to Ronaldo. This is doesn’t appear to be an equivalent situation to Son v Kane. However, Sancho is definitely on my watchlist, a possible Mbeumo upgrade in future.” – TopMarx

“As the owner of just one Spurs asset (Son Heung-min), I see this Gameweek as a prime opportunity to take a hit and put out a few fires, knowing many others also will. Unfortunately, I’m caught between wanting Cristiano Ronaldo but also needing squad depth, knowing what’s to come. I’m struggling to find an appealing Son downgrade but a brave me would go for Jadon Sancho. Perhaps it’ll be Jarrod Bowen or Emile Smith Rowe, with Ronaldo in for Ivan Toney and either a Chelsea defender (I’m currently without any) or Diogo Dalot in for Shane Duffy.” – Marc Jobling, staff writer

“With two free transfers for this Gameweek, at least I can fix the issues of having three players who now won’t play – Harry Kane, Oliver Skipp and Robert Sanchez. After Kane’s blank against Norwich I was planning to swap him for Cristiano Ronaldo anyway; the Covid outbreak at Spurs and Ronaldo’s Champions League rest just makes that an even easier decision. “Sanchez was a player who was on my list to change as part of my second wildcard in the new year, however not having a playing second keeper (Jason Steele) means I’ll need to bring forward that move. Aaron Ramsdale is the obvious replacement with four nice fixtures in the next five, however, I have also considered Lucas Fabianski for the nice run of West Ham fixtures. With Brandon Williams ineligible to play against his parent club Skipp out and Emile Smith-Rowe flagged I’ll be waiting for news from Mikel Arteta before deciding on a -4.” – Sam Bonfield, marketing and social media manager

WHAT THE SCOUT COMMUNITY THINK

“I’ve got Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon. Not planning any hits, just Kane to Cristiano Ronaldo this week with Conor Gallagher and Tino Livramento coming off the bench. The tougher decision is next week – it looks like I’ve have to sell Son if the next few games are in jeopardy, but will try to hold Reguilon for the double.” – FourLokoLeipzig

“This may not happen, but my biggest concern would be if the Covid-breakout affects Spurs v Liverpool next weekend. Would be worrying for Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota owners as well if that’s the case… “I would keep if you only own a defender (shouldn’t be able to tear one’s team apart) but sell if you own Harry Kane or Son Heung-min, there’s too much value in those spots.” – Osfezt

“I’ve got Robert Sanchez/Jason Steele this week, Jamie Vardy the following week. “I may move Sanchez on this week for a minus four. The opportunity is there with David de Gea and Aaron Ramsdale, and Sanchez having a Blank Gameweek 24. (Yes, there’ll be a double, too, but it’s against Chelsea). “Vardy, I can actually comfortably bench the following week. Annoyingly he’ll likely drop in price as a result, so I’m half hoping he hauls v Newcastle to bank a false price rise. Sadly post-Everton, his fixtures are tough. I could just leave him alone and bench when needed. Opportunity cost though. “If not, I was looking at a -4 the following week anyway. It’s just a decision of Bernardo Silva vs Cristiano Ronaldo… not one I’m totally comfortable with.” – Hazz

“I have Robert Sanchez, Shane Duffy (was suspended anyway), Son Heung-min, Eric Dier and Ivan Toney. I’m only getting rid of Son this Gameweek as hits are not an option. I have Vicente Guaita to come in and will keep Toney as I feel he will play against Man Utd since Thomas Frank didn’t rule him out.” – TopBinFc

“I’m moving Son out with an unplanned hit – just my second of the season. There’s no point holding at that price with loads of decent other options. If I had any more Spurs/Brighton players, I’d try to manage with bench players. I wouldn’t be taking too many hits with their double likely soon.” – Óró Sé Do Bheatha Bailly

