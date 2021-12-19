1564
Dugout Discussion December 19

2pm kick-off team news: Bernardo starts, Foden and Gundogan benched

1,564 Comments
There are still three matches scheduled to be played in the Premier League today despite more Covid cancellations on Saturday, with two of those kicking-off at 14:00 GMT – Newcastle United v Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola makes three changes from Gameweek 17, with Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus coming in for John Stones, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, all of whom drop to the bench.

That means Ilkay Gundogan is a substitute once again, with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva – who features despite being substituted in the 7-0 win against Leeds United with a muscular problem – selected in the attacking midfield roles.

At Newcastle, Eddie Howe makes five changes from the midweek loss at Anfield, as Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson replace Fabian Schar, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin, who was withdrawn at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from their 1-1 draw against Everton, with N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah in for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho.

As a result of their Covid outbreak, Chelsea can only name a six-man bench, which includes two goalkeepers, with their request to postpone today’s match turned down by the Premier League.

“It is exactly like this, we thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of players, we have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop.

We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk.

I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive positive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings together? We are disappointed, we are a bit angry.” – Thomas Tuchel

As for Wolves, Raul Jimenez returns from suspension to lead the line, with Hwang Hee-Chan dropping out, while Ki-Jana Hoever and Leander Dendoncker also replace Nelson Semedo and Francisco Trincao, who are both on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Schar, Saint-Maximin, Hendrick, Krafth, Anderson, Longstaff, White, Gayle

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Stones, Wilson-Esbrand, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Palmer, Grealish, Foden

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Dendoncker, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordao, Trincao, Semedo, Traore, Cundle, Bueno

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago, Rudiger, James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Sarr

  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Recon Foden back to starting XI next week?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Could be next year

    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Who the hell knows with egg head Pep.

      1. Salan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        This. Never guess Pep.

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Theoretically ...

  2. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    A cell and Dias double and one mid from city the way to go. The rotation is too much to have two attackers

    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      *Cancelo

    2. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Here here

      1. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Hear* Hear*

    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      And then Dias gets rested 1st game

      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yeah but the very odd one in comparison to the mids

    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Been on Cancelo, Dias and Foden for a while

  3. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    41 with salah, jota and trent to go. Not a bad week again

    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Salah (c)?

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yes

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Nice one then!

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      50 here, Salah (C), Jota and Trent

      Beyond happy. If this luck continues Jota gets a hattrick

    3. GoonerSteve
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      39 with the same, Salah (c) and Regullion if he gets any minutes

  4. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Come on spurs. Get the 1-0 win. Let’s go into Christmas with a Salah blank

  5. gogs67
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    7% green arrow with the 3 Pool players to go, only managed 9 starters so well happy.
    These that got 11 out must be laughing!

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Can't complain.
      57(-4) with Salah(c) and Taa to go
      Pity I took a -4 for Ollie.
      Rookie mistake.

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Excellent score

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Actually 61(-4)

    2. mdm
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      68 with Robbo, Jota and Salah to go. Can't complain

      1. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Damn son! Very well done!

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Jam

  6. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Rival didn’t give a f**k about Pep roulette and has Foden(C) and Salah(VC). Of course no minutes from bench for Foden.

  7. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Quite pleased with the Reguillon benching.

    Think he will get me more points as a super sub (1pt) than he would starting (-Xpts)

    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'm thinking the same but we really need that cameo.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        We do need the cameo. Help get him some match fitness after injury!

  8. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Just need a Ben Davies 27 pointer for a green arrow.

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      -1 incoming

    2. Critical Observer
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Plausible. I need Robertson not to score 27 points or more, in order to win my cup tie.

      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Same here

  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Kane & Son party time

  10. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    If you get two City mids you are buying two tickets for the raffle. Or two chances to get 0 pointers if you have Gundogan and Foden.

  11. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Wilson should have had a pen. Still upset about that

    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Not as upset as me 🙁

      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Was a shocking decision. Even with VAR the refs in this league are completely incompetent.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      No

  12. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    41 + Salah, Kane, Son, Trent and Jota!

    Come on boys, do your daddy proud XX

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Game to be postponed at half time now

  13. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Need 4 pts from Jota to win my cup tie. Ah well, always next year 🙁

    1. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      you dont expect 4pts from jota?

    2. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I need Jota to score no more than 4 points to retain 1st place in my mini-league 😆

  14. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Wishing for a Salah blank here, highly unlikely but still possible, right?

    1. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      hope not

  15. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Somehow still a shot of a green arrow here with Salah(c), Jota and TAA.
    That’s despite Foden and Gundogan not getting minutes (on top of all the canceled games).

    Need Liverpool to run riot (cue 1-0).

  16. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I think the bottom of our mini league has given up. 3 available players; all 3 not picked. Still active; took a hit.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Would think a lot of people will stop playing now. Its was luck before, a lottery now. Pretty pointless.

    2. Critical Observer
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      The bottom of my minileague captained Zinchenko for 26 pts. #he knows

  17. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Trent should have an assist already

  18. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    yes Kane :D, Bavies get something next please

  19. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Fraud - Goal
    Ndombele - Assist

  20. EDUARDO DA SILVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Almost posted 'if that was Xhaka'...

