Why chaos is an opportunity for FPL managers

It’s hard to even talk about Fantasy Premier League (FPL) right now without using words like ‘chaos’ to describe it. If chaos is ‘complete disorder and confusion’ then the shoe definitely fits. But while it might not be obvious, especially for those currently on the wrong end of it, this chaos can be a huge opportunity for those ready to take advantage of its after-effects in the coming Gameweeks.

“Chaos isn’t a pit. Chaos is a ladder.” – Petyr Baelish (aka ‘Littlefinger’), Game of Thrones

It’s easy to look at the recent spate of unanticipated fixture cancellations and feel hard done by. Without turning this into my own personal FPL therapy session, I’m pretty confident that I’ve had at least my fair share of frustrations in recent weeks and equally confident that others have fared even worse.

There is no question that the events of the past weeks have afforded some managers an advantage over others. FPL has always been a game of both luck and skill but this particular moment feels like a big tick in the column of the former rather than the latter. 

Sure, we still pick players but if matches are called off, what are we but a leaf on the breeze, blown back and forth at the whims of a callous and merciless master, toying with us for their sport. In this moment, are we not like Sisyphus, pushing a boulder up a hill only for it to roll down the other side, so that we might repeat this torment for eternity? Are we not like Tantalus, thirsty, standing in a pool of water which recedes before we may drink of it? Are we not taking this very well? Okay, yes, you could say that.

All great changes are preceded by chaos – Deepak Chopra

It might feel like the current situation is chaos but it is likely just the beginning. While we can hope that the cancellations and, of course, their causes may soon pass, from an FPL perspective, the cancellations are merely the tremors that precede the far greater tsunami, it will get a lot more chaotic in the coming weeks as double Gameweek after double Gameweek is scheduled. Throw into the equation the prospect of Chelsea missing matches in Gameweeks 24 and 25 for the Club World Cup and popular players such as Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), Emmanuel Dennis (£6.0m), Edouard Mendy (£6.2m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m) all potentially leaving for AFCON in January, and it is clear that things are going to get interesting in the weeks ahead.

But why should this matter? We are ‘all in the same boat’ after all. The reason is that chaos is more detrimental to the elite than the masses. If you are currently ranked high up in the overall league and winning your mini leagues your logical ideal would be that player selection is dominated by a solid template and that everyone perma-captains Salah. In such a scenario, there would be little opportunity for the kind of dramatic change which might depose you.

But chaos is the tool of the revolutionary. That plucky FPL manager whose rank begins with a ‘2’ or a ‘3’ but not in a good way. This is because chaos creates confusion, chaos creates change, chaos creates opportunity and, as history tells us, it is the guy who has less to lose who is more likely to take advantage of it. Let them grow fat and content with their sub-six-figure FPL ranks and their high team values, a storm is coming.

Converting Chaos into Points

The key to converting chaos into points is to seek out the opportunities it offers but to not lean too hard into it so that you forget how to play the game. Obviously we still need to keep up to date with the double Gameweeks as they are announced and which players might be unavailable for which fixtures. Equally we should not roll so much with the punches that we forget to throw our own. A flexible plan that spans the next few weeks is still a beneficial thing to have, even if it ends up taking some unexpected directions along the way.

Existing conventions such as saving free transfers wherever possible still apply. But in times of chaos, their potential benefit is amplified. For example, if you can go into a double or triple Gameweek with two free transfers, you will probably be 4-8 points up on a lot of managers before the first ball is even kicked and far better positioned to profit from the extra matches.

On that point, it is equally important to keep your head when it comes to taking hits. By all means take a hit to take advantage of an opportunity, but remain judicious about which opportunities you pursue. Hits tend to pay off most when they offer both short and long-term benefits. Taking a hit to get a player in who you won’t want next Gameweek (particularly at the expense of a player who you will) just because they have two fixtures is almost never a good move.

Finally, these are the times where a well-thought-out, informed risk can pay off in multiples. Maybe it is time to shift the captaincy around where the fixtures suggest it, or take a punt on a lesser-owned player at the expense of a well-owned one. However free a thinker you are normally, it becomes exponentially more difficult to take these risks the more you feel you have to lose, meaning those currently ahead of you are less likely to do it.

Finally, if you see yourself among those trying to turn the current order on its head (i.e. somebody doing pretty badly in FPL), be bold in writing-off the value you’ve accrued in a player if a better opportunity presents itself. It’s amazing how paralytic an effect having money tied up in a player can be, particularly if you are ranked highly and particularly if it concerns the player(s) who got you there. Revolutionaries tend to be more ruthless with these things and that is the spirit you need in these times.

Conclusion

German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once said; “One must have chaos to be able to give birth to a dancing star”. Personally I would forgo the dancing star for some FPL points but I get where he’s coming from. As I have been helpfully informed by everyone from randos on Twitter to my very own mother, FPL is still a game and games are supposed to be fun. It might not feel like it’s been a particularly fair game recently but it will definitely be an interesting one going forwards and, if nothing else, we may emerge as better and more complete FPL managers for it.

In my eyes, the current chaos will eventually favour those who have been on the wrong end of it the most thus far, provided they are willing to take advantage of the opportunities it presents. The key, however, is to target it, not submit to it. It is easy right now to think that decisions don’t matter and that it’s just a game of chance, but as little as realising that you do still have a say in what happens next is a bigger advantage than most people probably realise.

Be Bold. Make Mistakes. Have fun, and have a Merry Christmas.

  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Early days and obviously a lot can change but currently set up like this for next week!! Unsure wherever to start Dennis or Broja??! Gone Broja at the moment with Wolves been so tight at the back recently!! Likely transfer will be Gallagher to Son anyway so both Broja and Dennis will be on the bench!!

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Alonso Cancelo
    Salah Jota Bernardo ESR
    Antonio Broja
    Subs- Foster Gallagher Dennis Livramento

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I would probably start Broja.

      I would keep in mind Palace/Gallagher is due a DGW. Maybe consider losing Bernardo due to the position he is taking up when KDB is starts

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Yeah think Broja will likely return more than Dennis, that’s a good idea too, could facilitate me doing Dennis to Watkins at a later date too if I made that move!!

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I'd start Broja over Dennis, and part of me would be tempted to start Gallagher over Alonso.

      Maybe it's not the stats-driven decision, but can see Villa scoring against us.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yeah think I’m set on starting Broja mate, cannot see Watford scoring!! That’s an interesting idea too, will give that one some thought, could start Gallagher and have Alonso first sub, cheers mate!!!

    3. Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Broja. Good player who will likely do well I think

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Agreed mate!! West Ham don’t keep too many clean sheets ether!!

    4. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Just a pointer:
      Same
      same same Same Same
      Same Same Foden Bowen
      Laca Same
      Guaita Gundo Same Same

      Similarities are the name of the game atm.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Haha brilliant mate

  2. jackx13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    If wolves - watford is a go - do you play Dennis/King or play Spurs DEF i.e. Davies/Reguilon instead?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Can’t see Watford scoring tbh, wolves defence is water tight

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I would generally lean towards the attacker but Wolves defence have been solid so start Spurs def

    3. jackx13
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Thank you!

  3. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Keep Bilva or Foden?

    1. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Foden

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I'm keeping Foden long term and looking to shift Bernardo (3rd City player) to Dias when I start losing Chelsea defenders

    3. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Foden

    4. Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Foden

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Probably a pointless questions given news will happen, but assuming all fixtures were to go ahead next GW, currently set up like this (0 ITB).

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Bilva Bowen Saka
    Ronaldo

    Steele / King Livramento Gelhardt

    - Bench order correct?
    - Bench a Chelsea defender?

    And say we GW20 is blank so not much point in saving, how would you use the 1 FT?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Similar dilemma with the Chelsea defence double up vs a good Villa team. For me, it'll depend if Kante is fit to start that game.

    2. Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yea good to go

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        1 FT question?

        1. Tinmen
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Definitely save ft

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            If GW20 is a blank, you're essentially saving a FT for no reason?

    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      You are right, it is too early. I would say Gerhardt is before Livra atm. With him, even in Leeds situation, he is the most likely out of the Leeds crew with the exception of Raphina, to get on the score sheet. Even against Pool who were woeful at the back against Spurs. Just my opinion though.

    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Looks good. I'm in a similar position regarding Chelsea defs, although I have Alonso and Rudiger so not as tough for me to decide who to bench (that being said Rudiger has 23pts from the last 2 times I benched him so haul incoming).

      Personally I'd still bank the FT if no further issues appear. It means you'll effectively have 3 for the next week if GW20 is a blank, not a bad spot to be in. I'm hoping to do the same and it'll give me a bit more room to tidy up my team a bit

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I can't see the want to spend a FT for a GW that is blank unless wholesale restructuring which I don't need to do (as of yet).

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          If you don't need to use one now I don't see the point in using it unless you have two and one will be burned otherwise. A covid case for one of your players could knock them out of 2 games, an injury could be that or longer, or there could still be further postponements after GW20 that you'll need to attend to

  5. Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Guys if all games were to go ahead this weekend.

    Is Bilva and Jesus to Son and Antonio worth -4?

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Wouldn't be taking a hit to bring in a player that has only one assist in his last 8

      1. Tinmen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        All about timing this game I feel. I feel his is Antonio’s time again. Anyone is better that Jesus, right ? Hmm

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I get the logic behind it but it's happened a lot this season looking at fixtures as the deciding factor and it often hasn't worked out. Antonio looked out on his feet against Arsenal, sure he'll have had a bit of a rest by the time this weekend comes around but he hasn't looked on it for a while and was playing very wide a decent bit recently. I'm not saying it's the wrong call but I wouldn't do it personally, especially for a hit

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Tough one but I would probably do those moves.

    3. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I can see the merit in bringing in those. I too have Jesus and BSilva. I do believe BSilva influence is reduced a little with KDB back.

      Son is a fantastic target and it is only a matter of time before Antonio rips it up again. The rest will suit those out of form too. Look at what the rest did for spurs albeit against a tired Liverpool team

  6. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Really struggling to find a forward(except Dennis) for up to 7.1 , any ideas please?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I would drop down to Broja and use the funds elsewhere

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Yeh thanks makes sense

    2. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Broja and he enables the likes of Son and Ron.

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Very true cheers

    3. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Everyone in a similar boat. Ings may be worth a punt that if he gets his place back which i am sure he will.

      Either that or stretching to Kane/Ronaldo is another option

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Ta Think May keep benchteke & just swap livra for a up to 5m def like wolves or Davies

  7. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Assuming all games are on, is this a good move: Bernardo --> Martinelli (double up with ESR)? Anyone else considering it?
    I have Foden already. Just looks like Bernardo is playing deeper now and not as likely to get returns.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Similar position with having both Foden and Bernardo but looking to shift him to Son. Move to Martinelli looks good as he seems first choice now at LW.

  8. Werner Bros
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Early thoughts and probably wont decide until nearer the time but would appreciate some thoughts on this. It is basically Son vs Ronaldo. But going Son leaves me stuck with an attack I'm not a fan of and I'm not convinced by any other choices outside of Ronaldo.

    A: ASM Bilva > Ronaldo Gallagher/ESR/6.1 (-4)

    B: Bilva > Son

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo James White
    Salah Jota Bilva Mbuemo
    Laca ASM

    Bachmann Liv Hwang McArthur

    1FT 4.4ITB

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Prefer Son over any premium forwards. Cheaper, extra points as a MID, on set pieces and playing up top next to Kane

      1. Werner Bros
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        It's a fair point. Just leaves the dilemma of what to do with the ASM/Hwang situation. Ronaldo allows me to go Gallagher/ESR in midfield which I think I prefer overall. But then Bilva > Son for free feels a good move and without the hit. It's a tough one.

  9. Champions League Varane
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    What to do with Sterling and Bilva? I’d like Son or Cristiano back

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Prefer Son over Ronaldo. Sterling to Son is the move

      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Accepting possible news soon: Can you do both? -4 and set and forget

        1. Champions League Varane
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I’d love both but I Simply can’t unfortunately. Tough, as Ronaldo is my favourite player and he’s inevitable and has the worst team in the league this week!

          1. Werner Bros
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            In a similar dilemma above. Would appreciate your thoughts on the 2 options I'm considering

          2. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            It is who you replace them for then. I would argue Sterling to Son is a safer route starting wise over a period of time.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      You can probably have both when Salah heads to AFCON after the Chelsea game. Look at Spurs and United's fixtures and see which one to priorities before AFCON change

  10. Give The Todd Some Love
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    For those of us still with a WC left, is it likely we’ll have to use it this week if the fixtures on the 28th are postponed?

    Apologies if this has been asked already

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      email fpl towers. Doubt any one knows tbh

      1. Give The Todd Some Love
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Only time I ever emailed them previously was about 11 years ago over a missing save point (possibly for Wayne Hennessy?) that knocked me out of the cup.

        They did not respond.

  11. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    DDG/Ramsdale

    TAA/Cancelo/James/Targett/Livra
    Salah/Jota/Bilva/ESR/Allan
    Laca/Dennis/Watkins

    A. Livra > Dalot/White
    B. Allan > Bowen
    C. Bilva > Son
    D. Roll transfer

    1. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B or C. The latter has the edge for me

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        +1

  12. Poison Apple
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Dias white
    Salah Son Bilva ESR Bowen
    Watkins

    Bachmann Alonso Dennis Pukki

    A. ESR > Martinelli
    B. ESR Bilva > Martinelli Jota (-4)
    C. Save
    D. Any suggestion?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A - seems like a side move
      B - if you want Jota I would consider Pukki to Broja if you need funds
      C - prefer this option

      1. Poison Apple
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Tks m8

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Or downgrade Alonso to Dalot or Davies

  13. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I can set up with this team by GW21. I feel good.

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Son Jota Foden Martinelli
    Ronaldo Broja
    Gunnarsson Marcal Dalot Locadia

    Then Salah out for KDB.

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      21?
      Do not pass Go and do not collect $200

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I'm guessing one of 19 or 20 won't go ahead. I'm doing Lacazette back to Ronaldo this week if matches happen. If they don't I'm saving FT and doing 2 next week. Then I do 2 for a hit for 21 and I can get to this.

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          jesus.
          slow down
          we will probably end up with another covid variant by the time we get to to gw 20

          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I mean it took 7-8 minutes of my time :/ I was bored on the toilet. Doing it just for fun right now 🙂 I know things can change

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Really poor bench.

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Doesn't seem that different from yours. Marcal/Ait Nouri have outscored King by a lot and Dalot is better than Livramento now who can be Davies I suppose. Gelhardt is better than Locadia sure cuz of injury crisis currently at Leeds but that'll end soon. What don't u like about it?

    3. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      You are going to need a better bench

  14. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Need to use my first Wildcard so playing around with transfers at the moment. Need so opinions on the below potential transfers please.

    A. Antonio > Ronaldo
    B. Watkins > Ronaldo

    1. Saka
    2. Martinelli

    Thanks

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      B1

    2. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A1

    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      3 Talismen. I would hazard a guess Ron will get the same if not less playing time than those 2. Just play on price changes atm and then go for whatever your fancy is

