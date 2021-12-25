1949
Site Features December 25

Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

1,949 Comments
Share

We at Fantasy Football Scout, and I personally, would like to wish all of our readers and their families a very happy and healthy Christmas.

Often in our short seasonal message of goodwill we urge you to tear your retinas away from our site and spend some quality time with your loved ones but, while we repeat that sentiment here, it’d be naive to think that many of us won’t have half an eye on Gameweek 19, even when otherwise engaged on Christmas Day.

Whether it be points hits and postponements while the kids are opening the presents, weighing up a Free Hit over the figgy pudding or sizing up a Son-for-Salah swoop while Skypeing your nan, there’ll be the Jacob Marley-like spectre of a Boxing Day deadline preying on our minds.

Our FPL coverage nevertheless takes a break for a day, as it should, and we’ll return with a vengeance and possibly a hangover with some Gameweek 19 content tomorrow, starting with a timely piece from Lateriser on the Free Hit.

As the first glass of cheap fizz starts to take its effect, I’d like to extend a huge thank you for your continued support and patronage of the site throughout not just my brief stint as editor but over 2021 as a whole and the many years before that.

It really is a privilege to work for the site and I hope we can continue to make strides and improve on what we offer in the year ahead.

From myself and all at Fantasy Football Scout, we wish you a very merry Christmas.

1,949 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Risers: Dias (6.2) Ramsdale (5.2) Dier (4.6)

    Fallers: Salah (13.0) Gray (5.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Salah > Son justified

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Lol.

        Open Controls
      2. jamesjoseph2770
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Spurs vs Palace game set to be called off..

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Easy now...

          Open Controls
      3. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        But Salah has Leicester next

        Open Controls
      4. 97PG
          10 mins ago

          Let us pray brother

          Open Controls
      5. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cheers Ragabolly.

        Open Controls
      6. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cheers Ragabolly
        Wonder who is buying Eric Dier!

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah that is madness haha

          Open Controls
          1. Gunneryank
              just now

              I made that mistake on a WC back during the 1st IB. Lol. Maybe Spurs are better now.

              Open Controls
        2. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          50 mins ago

          Officially priced out of my move now. Honestly grinds my gears people are still doing early transfers... Probably for Son too

          Open Controls
          1. DycheDycheBaby
            • 6 Years
            46 mins ago

            Can't stand it either but hopefully it backfires on them.

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out For Summer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              42 mins ago

              Worst thing is now I dont know what to do to fund in Son and Ronaldo if Spurs game goes ahead...

              Open Controls
        3. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          34 mins ago

          On the Graydar!

          Open Controls
      7. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Who to bench
        A) Pukki
        B) ESR, 15 minutes? 1 pointer danger
        C) Antonio, is he ready?
        Trying to convince myself Pukki should start 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. brreardon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      8. Atwood
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        Hope all had a good Christmas

        What would you do here? These are the scenarios I’ve come up with but hoping one of you can see a smarter move(s)

        1. Spurs on - Salah > Son
        2. Spurs off - Salah/King > Bowen/Ronaldo -4

        Sanchez
        Dalot - Cancelo - Alonso
        Gallagher - Foden - Saka
        Antonio - Lacazette

        Salah - Jota - TAA - King - Marcal

        Open Controls
        1. Atwood
          • 11 Years
          50 mins ago

          Can’t even afford option B now Salah fell! Guess I’d do the same move but Martinelli instead of Bowen maybe.

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            48 mins ago

            Just got priced out of my move too. Martinelli would be your next best bet, but nowhere near the long term asset that Bowen is. Id do those moves though

            Open Controls
      9. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        Which game is most likely not going to make it?

        - ARS v NOR
        - TOT v CRY
        - NEW v MU
        - MCI v LEI

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          out of those, most likely the first two

          Open Controls
      10. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Best 1 week midfield punt at 7.7m or less? WCing in GW20

        Open Controls
      11. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        I found this site that claims the Spurs game is going ahead

        https://www.premierleague.com/fixtures

        Not sure it can be trusted

        Open Controls
        1. vova
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          if it's off then the official confirmation will come morning UK time

          Open Controls
          1. brreardon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I'll check the website above tomorrow morning just to be safe

            Open Controls
        2. 97PG
            40 mins ago

            Oh nice so Chelsea v Villa is on too, thanks man can sleep easy now

            Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            Nice find, thanks!

            Open Controls
          • Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            36 mins ago

            Can we have some Twitter ransoms verify this please?

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              36 mins ago

              Sigh … *randoms …

              Open Controls
              1. 97PG
                  33 mins ago

                  Ideally

                  Open Controls
                  1. 97PG
                      32 mins ago

                      Ideally

                      Open Controls
                      1. 97PG
                          31 mins ago

                          Ideally less than 250 followers please, more chance of being a low-key ITK account

                          (WOW FFS really hates the "less than" sign, was deleting my whole message after..)

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ze_Austin
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Leave a space before and after the < or > sign

                            Open Controls
              2. Scholes Out For Summer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                43 mins ago

                Is King to Broja worth a hit to fund in Son and Ronaldo?

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  29 mins ago

                  I think so yes.

                  Open Controls
                2. Fefguero
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  18 mins ago

                  Yep. Considering watford blank week too

                  Open Controls
              3. Damien Sartip-Zadeh
                  42 mins ago

                  Merry christmas everyone!

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Merry christmas!

                    Open Controls
                • JONALDINHO
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Is there guaranteed no 12:30 kick offs? Don’t want to sleep in and miss the deadline

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZTF
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yep

                    Open Controls
                • WibblesTeam
                  • 4 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Martinelli or Bruno Fernandes? Need one for untill Salah is back, so gw24-25

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Bruno … otherwise the temptation to spend the extra cash will drive you insane …

                    Open Controls
                    1. WibblesTeam
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      So Martinelli if I dont spend the cash? 😛

                      Open Controls
                      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Ha! I’d still go Bruno … those fixtures, nailed … gotta be some good returns there.

                        Open Controls
                • Corona is not good 4 U
                  • 1 Year
                  30 mins ago

                  I am really unlucky this season. I am currently doing a wildcard and have had Ramsdale as goalkeeper so far. I replaced him with de Gea five minutes before the prices rises. If I had done it five minutes later, I would have won 0.1. In this game you really have to pay attention to every little thing and it is not fun.

                  Open Controls
                • ZTF
                  • 7 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Still tinkering with my FH team and very much open to ideas.
                  Assuming Spurs goes ahead… thoughts?

                  Ramsdale
                  Cancelo Reguilon Tierney
                  Bowen Foden Kdb (C) Son Martinelli
                  Watkins Ronaldo (VC)

                  Subs: Gunn, Lamptey, Johnson

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fefguero
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    10 mins ago

                    Reckon Watkins is worth it vs chelsea?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cammick
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      Considering Chelsea have been letting alot unexpected goals in, I'd say yes

                      Open Controls
                      1. Fefguero
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        3 mins ago

                        Fair enough. If I was free hitting I’d be inclined to get laca in v Norwich

                        Open Controls
                      2. ZTF
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        This is my thinking also. If there was a forward option at 6-7m, to allow me to turn Foden into Mahrez, I’d go for it but can’t see any.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fefguero
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          1 min ago

                          Yep. To go to the next level up front with laca you would have to downgrade either Kevin or Foden

                          Open Controls
                • Fefguero
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  26 mins ago

                  If it came to a choice would you rather Rueben Dias or martinelli in your team this week? Already got saka, laca and cancelo

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZTF
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Dias

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fefguero
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      Thanks bro

                      Open Controls
                • Bleh
                  • 5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  As a Liverpool supporter this hurts but Salah, Dennis > Saka/Martinelli, Ronaldo (-4)? Have only 9 playing currently.

                  DDG
                  James, Mings, White, Cancelo
                  Salah*, Son, B.Silva
                  Antonio, Watkins, Dennis*

                  (4.0, TAA*, Jota*, Allan*)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fefguero
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    If you not using a free hit then yes good move pending confirmation arsenal and utd games go ahead

                    Open Controls
                • 97PG
                    22 mins ago

                    Anyone else starting to connect the dots that the "unnamed" dominatrix for man city players is just Pep?

                    Humiliation, degradation, public exposure - Pep's the whole package

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fefguero
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      And eternal glory

                      Open Controls
                  • ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
                    • 7 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Well know before deadline if Spurs play right?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      yep

                      Open Controls
                    2. ZTF
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Pretty sure we’ll know one way or another by about 10am

                      Open Controls
                  • ZTF
                    • 7 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Laca or Martinelli?

                    Open Controls
                    1. 97PG
                        just now

                        Laca transfer
                        Martinelli FH

                        Open Controls
                    2. Weasel Boy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      ESR to Martinelli?

                      Too sideways?

                      Open Controls
                      1. 97PG
                          5 mins ago

                          It is sideways but I definitely see your logic - must be annoying as hell owning ESR knowing he's 99% a 1 pointer

                          Open Controls
                          1. 97PG
                              just now

                              Having said that I still wouldnt do it, ft too valuable rn

                              Open Controls
                          2. Sun Jihai
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            For free maybe. For a hit not sure as wouldn't be surprised to see ESR start midweek.

                            Open Controls
                          3. Weasel Boy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Thanks all.

                            Will maybe just keep him

                            Open Controls
                        • Freshy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          FH tomorrow
                          Think I'm liking the KDB-Ronny Team better

                          Ronny-Kane Team - 0.0 bank

                          Ramsdale
                          Reguilón/James/Cancelo
                          (C)Son/BSilva/Bowen/Martinelli
                          Lacazette/Kane/Ronaldo
                          Sanchez - Fred/Dalot/Amarty

                          KDB-Ronny Team - 0.0 bank

                          Ramsdale
                          Reguilón/James/Cancelo
                          (C)Son/KDB/BSilva/Bowen/Martinelli
                          Lacazette/Ronaldo
                          Sanchez - Broja/Dalot/Amarty

                          Open Controls
                          1. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            7 mins ago

                            Oh yeah KDB > Kane 100% for me.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Freshy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              Cheers Dog

                              Open Controls
                        • FCSB
                          • 5 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Who is Free Hitting and who is taking hits, if so how many hits?

                          Open Controls
                          1. 97PG
                              11 mins ago

                              Rn I'm on -4, if any one more of Spurs or Chelsea or Arsenal gets called off I'm FH

                              Open Controls
                            • RogDog_jimmy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              11 mins ago

                              1 hit to get to 12 (assumes no more cancellations).
                              Hit is really to get Ronaldo(c) in - 12th player is a bonus.

                              Open Controls
                              1. FCSB
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Nice, have you had to sacrifice Salah? Will you get him back in next GW?

                                Open Controls
                            • Moose™
                              • 9 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Not doing any moves atm. But, my draft moves are -8 / -12. Surely FH worthy imo.

                              I have Cancelo, Foden, Bilva, Salah, Jota, TAA, Dennis, Brownhill. FH yeah?

                              Open Controls
                            • Freshy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Cant drop rested Salah before an unfortunate LEI squad.
                              My FH team above will do well

                              Open Controls
                          2. steven8991
                            • 5 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Guys please helpppp

                            Ramsdale
                            Cancelo James Regilon Tierney
                            Foden Bernardo Mount
                            Antonio Watkins

                            Foster TAA Salah Brownhill King

                            1FT:
                            A. King > Broja
                            B. Salah > Son
                            C. A+B+Antonio/Watkins to Ronaldo for -8
                            D. Anything else

                            Open Controls
                          3. Cruyff's Eleven
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            If Son is out, would you go:

                            A: KDB + Broja
                            B: Bilva + Laca

                            Open Controls
                            1. No Kane No Gain
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Why might son be out?! What have I missed on Xmas day lol

                              Open Controls
                          4. Weilong7
                            • 5 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            how much more do you guys think salah will drop in the next few weeks?
                            keep him for Leicester now that he had drop 0.1?

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.