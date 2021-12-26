Sell Salah, Free Hit and who to captain in Gameweek 19? What FPL managers think

There are some big questions facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 19 and earlier in the week we set up some polls to gauge opinion on the key talking points.

Here’s how you voted over the last few days:

SELL SALAH IN GAMEWEEK 19?

Not far off 50% of responders are planning to offload Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) without a chip this week, with the vast majority of those not planning to buy him back before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations after Gameweek 21.

FREE HIT OR NOT IN GAMEWEEK 19?

Over one in five Fantasy managers said they were planning to play their Free Hit chip this week but circa 30% were undecided at the time of voting, so there could be more in the offing – particularly as Spurs v Palace looks set to go ahead.

WHO TO CAPTAIN IN GAMEWEEK 19?

We’ve been used to seeing Salah mop up over 50% of the vote in our captaincy poll in recent months and the race is blown wide open this week, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) leading the way with just over a third of the vote.

EXTRA FREE HIT: FOR OR AGAINST?

The decision by FPL to grant managers an extra Free Hit proveded to be a divisive one – more said they were against the move than in favour of it in on on-site poll but the result was reversed in the corresponding Twitter vote.

For more FPL assistance ahead of the 13:30 GMT deadline, check out our Gameweek guide below:

