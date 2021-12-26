1515
Community December 26

Sell Salah, Free Hit and who to captain in Gameweek 19? What FPL managers think

1,515 Comments
Share

There are some big questions facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 19 and earlier in the week we set up some polls to gauge opinion on the key talking points.

Here’s how you voted over the last few days:

SELL SALAH IN GAMEWEEK 19?

Not far off 50% of responders are planning to offload Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) without a chip this week, with the vast majority of those not planning to buy him back before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations after Gameweek 21.

FREE HIT OR NOT IN GAMEWEEK 19?

Over one in five Fantasy managers said they were planning to play their Free Hit chip this week but circa 30% were undecided at the time of voting, so there could be more in the offing – particularly as Spurs v Palace looks set to go ahead.

WHO TO CAPTAIN IN GAMEWEEK 19?

We’ve been used to seeing Salah mop up over 50% of the vote in our captaincy poll in recent months and the race is blown wide open this week, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) leading the way with just over a third of the vote.

EXTRA FREE HIT: FOR OR AGAINST?

The decision by FPL to grant managers an extra Free Hit proveded to be a divisive one – more said they were against the move than in favour of it in on on-site poll but the result was reversed in the corresponding Twitter vote.

For more FPL assistance ahead of the 13:30 GMT deadline, check out our Gameweek guide below:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 19: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,515 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son & Laca -8 at the end. Should have gone with Free Hit you reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No but getting in Lacazette this week is probably a bad move, it's time get rid of him in next.

      Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Depends rest of your team

      Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sold Laca as part of a -8 here lol

      Open Controls
  2. Zladan
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    The last time I missed the deadline was trying to do Ings to Ronaldo (c) v Newcastle. This time it was Watkins to Ronaldo (c) v Newcastle. This time I was on time, except for the game crashed.

    Why?!

    Open Controls
  3. Bookkeeper
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Philly Fowwwden 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Starts?

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Missing?

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He's benched?

      Open Controls
    4. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      just now

      On the pub?

      Open Controls
    5. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Just got back from nightclub

      Open Controls
  4. Sailboats
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ok boys who else regret selling Salah ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Massively. But I didn't fancy watching Son run riot and ruining my Boxing Day.

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Buying him back next week

      Open Controls
    3. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Last time I sold Salah some Zambian witch doctor put a spell on him, hopefully I get more of the same this time around.

      Open Controls
    4. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not me, on FH

      Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gonna do Son back to Salah as soon as the game has updated. Just in case.

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What if he gets covid?

      Open Controls
  6. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    I'm going to choose to remember that it's just a game, and not let it ruin my day (even if a part of me reeeeallly wants to do that).

    Open Controls
  7. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    In these covid times the sensible thing to do would be changing the deadline to 30 mins before the first match. This would allow us to know about the Leeds game being called off and plan accordingly and also see the 3pm line ups. It's clear fpl don't care about us anymore. The 1.30pm announcement re. Leeds Villa is salt in the wounds for many.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Disadvantage to those who are sleeping

      Open Controls
  8. boroie
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    I honestly cannot believe they aren’t going to extend the deadline. People have money resting on this game. And they’re site faults have caused people to lose out. Absolute joke!

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You had a week to make moves...

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Putting money on this game is not allowed you know? 😀

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      just now

      agree

      Open Controls
  9. NikKaiseR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    CHAOS

    You need to be a manager, a doctor, a journalist, an IT and a weather man to play this game.

    I'm loving this.

    Open Controls
    1. L'Aeroplanino
      • 5 Years
      just now

      lmao

      Open Controls
  10. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    the comments acting like people should expect the fpl website to crash are madness

    i wasnt affected by it but feel for the people that were

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Kind of u

      Open Controls
  11. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Dias and Stones not spotted. And no Foden, Grealish, and Jesus in the starting 11 according to rumours

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      What is pep doing with so many not starting?

      Open Controls
  12. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Though the site crashing this week of all weeks is unfortunate for many, it's no surprise as I believe a lot(and by a lot, I mean a lot) of people were looking to make very late moves this week. No moves could turn out well in the end though. GL to all the movers and non movers 😀 cheers

    Open Controls
  13. Adz87
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I think it’s fine the site crashed, to be expected with the traffic, should have probably extended the deadline by 15 though, given the covid situation, howay captain Bowen… I think

    Open Controls
    1. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      have ronaldo benched because of this.
      They let me play my FH but they didn't let me put players in the starting XI for 15 minutes.

      Open Controls
  14. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    NEW CHIP - Free to make changes 10 minutes after deadline, great for random crashes.

    Open Controls
  15. FPLShaqiri
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Guess I saved a transfer then...

    Open Controls
  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Please start Vardy I want a partaaaayyy like last year at the Etihad 🙂

    Open Controls
  17. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    As Buzz Lightyear famously once said: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere..."

    Open Controls
  18. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    just now

    https://mobile.twitter.com/StuBrennanMEN/status/1475099074823135232

    "Rumours that Foden and Grealish not in the squad are not right - they were both on the team bus."

    Open Controls
  19. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    OMG PEP

    Open Controls
  20. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Nobody else to blame….

    Not only didn’t do my moves go through (assuming crash didn’t register them) I burnt a transfer (had 2) and NFI who my C and VC was on. Pretty sure one was Salah! Son was going to be C

    Live and learn they say

    Open Controls
  21. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
    • 9 Years
    just now

    The 8 starters I had will probably out score my free hit team. That's the kind of season it's been.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.