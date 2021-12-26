Villa v Chelsea team news: Alonso, James and Mount start, Lukaku a sub

Aston Villa v Chelsea follows the 3pm goal-fest and on paper, this should be a tighter affair than the four Gameweek 19 fixtures that have already been and gone.

Steven Gerrard’s troops have been defensively sound since the change in management at Villa Park, keeping clean sheets against Brighton and Hove Albion and Norwich City and producing creditable rearguard efforts against Manchester City and Liverpool.

No side has conceded fewer goals than the Blues this season, meanwhile, although they’ve banked only one clean sheet in their last six matches.

As for the team news, Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from the side that started the 0-0 draw at Wolves a week ago.

Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi are recalled at the expense of the benched Hakim Ziyech and Cesar Azpilicueta, who join Romelu Lukaku among the substitutes.

Gerrard, who is missing this evening after a positive Covid-19 test of his own, also makes two changes to his last league line-up, which came 12 days ago.

Danny Ings and Morgan Sanson are promoted to the starting XI, with Ashley Young and John McGinn both absent.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, Sanson, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings.

Subs: Steer, Traore, Tuanzebe, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Davis, Iroegbunam

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Kovacic, Lukaku, Níguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

