Dugout Discussion December 26

Villa v Chelsea team news: Alonso, James and Mount start, Lukaku a sub

Aston Villa v Chelsea follows the 3pm goal-fest and on paper, this should be a tighter affair than the four Gameweek 19 fixtures that have already been and gone.

Steven Gerrard’s troops have been defensively sound since the change in management at Villa Park, keeping clean sheets against Brighton and Hove Albion and Norwich City and producing creditable rearguard efforts against Manchester City and Liverpool.

No side has conceded fewer goals than the Blues this season, meanwhile, although they’ve banked only one clean sheet in their last six matches.

As for the team news, Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from the side that started the 0-0 draw at Wolves a week ago.

Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi are recalled at the expense of the benched Hakim Ziyech and Cesar Azpilicueta, who join Romelu Lukaku among the substitutes.

Gerrard, who is missing this evening after a positive Covid-19 test of his own, also makes two changes to his last league line-up, which came 12 days ago.

Danny Ings and Morgan Sanson are promoted to the starting XI, with Ashley Young and John McGinn both absent.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, Sanson, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings.

Subs: Steer, Traore, Tuanzebe, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Davis, Iroegbunam

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Kovacic, Lukaku, Níguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

  1. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    We might be needing FHs each gameweek at this rate.

  2. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Just managed to get 11 out this GW with -8. Now I have Dennis, Targett, Watkins, Saka, Martinelli and Ramsdale out next GW. Kill me now!

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Free hit time. Enjoy it!

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Arsenal assets need to be se ld anyway.

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Haha! I'm losing the plot. You must be off the reservation 😉
      Time to FH

  3. FFSbet.com
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    FH every GW till end of season would be nice

  4. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Does the Wolves game cancellation make Man U vs Wolves in GW 21 doubtful?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      6 days between games, depends on when wolves players tested positive

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Basically yes 🙁

  5. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Arteta must be thrilled the Wolves game is off tbf. He can play his first choice team against City and hope for the best.

  6. Steinburg FC
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    35 points up for FH and Still have Salah, first decent gw in a while and as long as no more games are off i'll be rolling a FT for the first time in months lol

  7. andrewchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Foster+Watkins to Lloris+Wood
    How does that sound long term…..

  8. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Best replacement for Ramsdale?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      DdG, but I am keeping. The way this is going, we need two playing keepers. Foster yo Sanchez is my current plan.

      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        This. I’m upgrading my non-playing keeper to De Gea and going with both him and Ramsdale for the next while.

  9. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Arsenal game being off means basically -8 to sell them all now? Or -8 to sell them and get another playing gk?

