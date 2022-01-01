Watford v Spurs team news: Lucas joins Son and Kane in front three

The in-form Son Heung-min and Harry Kane face the only Premier League side without a clean sheet this season in the day’s solitary 3pm kick-off.

Son has six attacking returns in his last five appearances, while it’s three in three for Kane.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur is the next Double Gameweek 21 fixture off the rank, following Manchester City’s last-gasp win over Arsenal.

There are no real surprises with the Spurs teamsheet, with Son and Kane joined by Lucas Moura in a front three at Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian is one of two players recalled to Antonio Conte’s starting XI, with Oliver Skipp also returning. Harry Winks and Dele Alli drop to the bench, while Giovani Lo Celso is also among the substitutes after overcoming a calf problem.

Claudio Ranieri has made three changes following his side’s 4-1 defeat by West Ham on Tuesday, with William Troost-Ekong, Imran Louza and Ken Sema back in the line-up.

Kiko Femenia is injured, while Cucho Hernandez and Ozan Tufan drop to the bench.

Ben Foster is not ready to return despite stepping up his training this week.

Son scored the only goal of the game when these sides last met in August, although the teams were under different management at that point.

Sergio Reguilon claimed maximum bonus points to supplement his clean sheet in that fixture.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Watford XI: Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sema, King, Dennis.

Subs: Angelini, Ngakia, Cleverley, Pedro, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez, Morris.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Tanganga, Ndombele.

