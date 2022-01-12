382
Scout Squad January 12

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Double Gameweek 22

The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Double Gameweek 22 are discussed as the Scout Squad returns after its winter break.

For those new to this feature, it’s a weekly piece that always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man long-list of Fantasy players, explaining their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.

The Scout Squad also serves as a precursor to the Scout Picks, as the players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for final our weekly selection ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICKS OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

 

1

  1. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    By the numbers:
    12 pts on Bowen C
    11 points on saving over getting Coufal

    1 Idiot to blame for ANOTHER missed century (3 this year)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who were you selling for Coufal?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Dalot

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          and bench a DGW defender 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah Holgate was never a great pick though tbf. I get that it’s a bit hindsight, but I like Coufal so it all feels Uber conservative in the end.

            Open Controls
  2. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Assuming I do Son to Maddison with FT,

    A. Salah to Moura for a hit (bench Cancelo/Keane?)
    B. Don't take the hit

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. jia you
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Just the one DGW player (didn't bother talking a hit) with Foden Watkins & Livra no shows. Dennis and Tsimikas auto subbing 1 points...so abs chuffed with 83 points!

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nicely done Jia You

      Open Controls
  4. Igz08
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Would you

    A) Play Trent / Cancelo
    B) Son -> Madders (-4) and bench one of A ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Tough one. Maybe lean towards - 4 and bench Cancelo but tough decision

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        This reluctantly

        Open Controls
      2. Igz08
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        I’ll probably be on a -4 with King and Ronaldo coming in already, so might avoid the extra risk. I always wonder how correct that thinking is though - points are points, and how much should I allow one hit to influence another ? Hmm

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Look at each transfer in isolation.

          Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Likely FT is Son to Maddison or Foden (depending on LEI injuries)

    Is anyone worth a hit? Maybe Antonio to Dennis? I'm not keen on premium FWDs.

    1FT 0.3ITB
    Foster
    Cancelo TAA Alonso
    Jota Bowen Gray ​Son*
    Watkins King Antonio
    (Ramsdale Salah Dawson Livramento)

    Open Controls
    1. Kane5
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      I would go Antonio to Dennis personally, even for a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Marty McFly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        He’ll want Antonio back for gw23

        Open Controls
        1. Kane5
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sorry you already have King, my bad. I wouldn't hit then

          Open Controls
    2. Igz08
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Leeds is a good fixture for Antonio. I don’t like the idea of selling him for a hit. If anything I’d sell Watkins, although his upcoming fixtures look great

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm not keen on selling Watkins. Fixtures are good from 23 and has a potential double

        Open Controls
  6. Ohh1454
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    James > Lamptey (-4) or play Dias and get rid of James following week ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Would you still bring in Lamptey the following GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Ohh1454
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Possibly ya. Him or reguillon

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          I would do it this GW since they have a double and James is injured so hopefully recover the hit

          Open Controls
  7. Manani
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    brojan to Dennis worth a hit?

    will mean benching Dawson

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Definitely maybe

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yes, easy move imo

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. cigan
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hi, would you do anything for a hit here?
    (enough itb to get anyone)

    Lloris
    Cancelo Trent Rudiger Dalot
    Jota Bowen Bernardo Maddison
    Dennis Watkins
    (Saka Coufal Broja)

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      I guess it depends if you are interested in Kane or Ronaldo.

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Maybe Kane but not sure if he warrants a hit

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think he could be worth the hit since he has a double and a potential captaincy option

          Open Controls
  9. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thank you Jarrod.

    That's the thing with DGWs. You can take hits to get high numbers of bang average players, but sometimes you just need to get lucky with the captain choice.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I got to stop going against the Twitter crowd, killing rank..

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Was bowen the twitterati choice? I dont really look at all that stuff. Just had antonio for ages and he's done very little - so went bowen.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah definitely. Antonio was actually playing a bit more centrally the last couple matches before dgw while Bowen didn’t look as great, but normal service has resumed.

          Open Controls
    2. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He could have had 4 today too!

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I was at the spurs game so haven't seen. I'll settle for 2. All my rivals captained antonio.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          One off crossbar, one disallowed for offside player going for ball, one hit post. He was really really good

          Open Controls
          1. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Fair play. He's having a great season.

            Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      There's going to be an unusually high number of DGWs this season. It's pretty much guaranteed

      With this in mind, my strategy is to get players with good long-term fixtures in my squad, then get/start/cap the few with the best double/single fixtures for a given week, without messing up the rest of my squad

      Quantity over Quality for me, hence my unusual decision to keep FH out of DGWs for now

      Open Controls
  10. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    DDG and Brownhill only DGWs, have 1FT and no fit bench

    a) Son + Antonio to Bruno + Dennis (-4)
    b) Free hit

    DDG
    TAA Dias Cancelo
    Jota Bernardo Bowen Brownhill
    Watkins DCL Antonio

    Bachmann James** Son** Livra**

    Open Controls
  11. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Enjoyed the Az and Mark chat about mental health etc. They seem a bit in denial about the fact that FPL is closer to gambling than many other hobbies.

    Az said he can't think of another community quite like the fpl community. It's trainspotters, bashers and line bashers

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gambling requires a gamble

      It’s a game…that people just take far too seriously.

      Open Controls
      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        and it's far closer to gambling than e.g guitar, painting, running, baking etc etc because you stake your time and emotional energy on being a bystander to a series of events dictated in large part by chance

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          It’s the emotional energy thing that I don’t understand. I play DFS and FF is basically a season long free roll with crap odds and a poor prize.

          The only people who care about fpl finishes are either making money from it or desperately want the approval/respect of people on the internet.

          I’d trade a first place fpl finish for hitting the Million Dollar Baller just once.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Hey. Doctor here. I just want to point out that "It doesn't have an effect on me" and "I don't see why it's that serious to other people" do not translate to "It's not a serious mental health issue that has affected people and thus should be addressed"

            Projection of personal experience is avoided at all costs in mental health

            Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haha was that basher line yours or his? I always thought of it as accountants, gamblers and druggies, but it is a rare mix for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        mine. the obsessive competitive nature, hierarchy, language and generally being a sausage fest

        Open Controls
  12. HD7
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Have the 2 Free hits, wonder if it is worthy to use one of them next GW?

    1FT, the team is:

    Fab
    TAA Rudiger* Keane Cancelo
    Son Bernardo Gray Bowen
    Antonio Watkins

    Steer Livra, Saka, Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Plenty of other blanks and doubles coming up to use the FH chip imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would probably FH that team. You’re nicely set up to potentially profit on Everton/Villa assets in future gws.

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, the thing is I dont see the profitability in the next GW if I FH. Think there will be better opportunities

        Open Controls
  13. Kane5
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    For a hit as only have 3 DGWs. What is the best move going forward?

    A) Ramsdale -> DDG
    B) Targett -> Reguilon/Lamptey

    Open Controls
  14. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you lose Watkins or Antonio for Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
  15. Viper
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is this classic overthinking or reasonable thinking?

    I want to do Antonio -> King (-4) which leaves me with King Dennis Ronaldo. This then makes it difficult to do lose one of them for Watkins should Villa double in 23 with Watford having Norwich at home. Am I better off just not taking a hit for King and doing Antonio -> Watkins in 23

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I wouldn't do the King move.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      King has done little to justify a hit for a long time

      Yes, Antonio to Watkins/Ings after Antonio faces Leeds and right when Villa's great run starts

      Open Controls
  16. Ohh1454
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Foden out for the weekend or will he be back ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Only pep and jeebus know

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      It's been over 7 days since he had covid. Depends if he had symptoms. Not seen any updates

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      He should be out of isolation by now, since the positive test was for GW21

      That's assuming it's Covid, but City used their usual pseudonym for Covid when explaining his absence

      The hope is that he's asymptomatic, but we don't know

      There's no info. No training pics/vids. No updates. Just silence for now

      Open Controls
  17. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Currently have 3 DGWers (DDG, Alonso & King) and only one 2FT. Both FHs intact... time to use one?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not for me. Maybe have a watch at one of the popular YT for chip strategies. There are big BGWs and DGW later which might be more appealing than this GW

      Open Controls
  18. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is this realistically a free hit for the double gameweek, or can I get away with a -8? 1.9 ITB and 1 FT

    De Gea
    TAA Cancelo James*
    Salah* Son* Bernardo Jota
    Dennis Antonio Broja

    Foster Brownhill* Livra* Duffy*

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Take the - 8. Remove Son, James and Broja. Bench Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Alex1995
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks, could do those 3 to Ronaldo, Bowen, Lamptey?

        Or I could take out Salah rather than Son and get a more expensive defender

        Open Controls
  19. HD7
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which are the top 5 players you would want for next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      City and Villa players

      Open Controls
  20. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Salah has enough money to rebuild the pyramids and bring back the aliens that built them.
    And I'm still shopping at Aldis

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      You must be fun for tea

      Open Controls
    2. Ruth_NZ
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      And how much money do you think FSG have?

      It's a matter of respect that they don't try to lowball him.

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Show some respect for the average working men and women.

        Open Controls
  21. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Green tea for me with a squeeze of unwaxed organic lemon.

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You might be more common that you think if you used a teabag and a mug.

      Open Controls
  22. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Popular question; Dennis or King?

    Can any Watford fans have their say on this?

    Open Controls
  23. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any clue on Reguillon’s situation?

    Open Controls
  24. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA | Cancelo | Cash
    Jota | Foden | Bowen | Brownhill
    Ronaldo | Antonio | Dennis

    Steele | Johnson | Salah | Goode

    1FT. 2.1 ITB.
    Trade plan is to either upgrade Brownhill (6.4 to spend) or Goode (6.0 to spend), thoughts on, which option is best?
    The other alternative would be to FH, however, Son's injury has me less interested.

    Open Controls
  25. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah Son Antonio > Maddison Bruno CR7 (-8)

    Do it?

    Open Controls
  26. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Very hesitant to even use my FT to make a move for DGW22 but I'm thinking Saka > Madderz? Also unsure about the Cancelo + Foden benching... Thoughts appreciated!

    DDG*

    TAA, Dier*, Johnson

    Jota, Bowen, Gallagher, Saka

    CR7*, Antonio, King*

    Subs: McGovern, Guéhi, Cancelo, Foden

    Open Controls
  27. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    anyone else think dcl outscores king next gameweek?

    Open Controls
  28. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I currently have a front line of Ron, Antonio, Watkins, want Dennis but not sure what to do.

    A) Watkins to Dennis
    B) Antonio to Dennis
    C) Ignore and make a transfer elsewhere

    Open Controls
  29. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I just wasted my wildcard but I admit it feels quite liberating…..taking hits and attacking every small DGW from here on out

    Open Controls

