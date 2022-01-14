FPL Double Gameweek 22 Scout Picks features double-ups from four clubs

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 22 ahead of today’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always chosen from the budget crop of players.

We write this on Friday afternoon after the announcement that Burnley v Leicester City was postponed but before any other fixture news (the north London derby could be at risk, for example), so as ever, it’s worth keeping eyes and ears on any late developments as a ‘double’ could become a ‘single’ in a short space of time.

GOALKEEPER

Despite several underwhelming performances from Manchester United in recent weeks, David de Gea (£5.2m) has continued to impress. Since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival in Gameweek 15, the Spaniard is averaging 5.2 points per match, whilst his +3.10 expected goals (xG) prevented total is better than any other keeper. Notably, his 87.5% save percentage is only trumped by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.2m), with his seven saves against Newcastle United a prime example of just how crucial he is to the Red Devils. Across the season, just four clean sheets in 19 appearances isn’t anything to shout about, but a Double Gameweek involving trips to Aston Villa and Brentford does give de Gea every chance to add to that tally.

DEFENDERS

