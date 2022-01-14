269
Scout Picks January 14

FPL Double Gameweek 22 Scout Picks features double-ups from four clubs

269 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 22 ahead of today’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always chosen from the budget crop of players.

We write this on Friday afternoon after the announcement that Burnley v Leicester City was postponed but before any other fixture news (the north London derby could be at risk, for example), so as ever, it’s worth keeping eyes and ears on any late developments as a ‘double’ could become a ‘single’ in a short space of time.

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

Despite several underwhelming performances from Manchester United in recent weeks, David de Gea (£5.2m) has continued to impress. Since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival in Gameweek 15, the Spaniard is averaging 5.2 points per match, whilst his +3.10 expected goals (xG) prevented total is better than any other keeper. Notably, his 87.5% save percentage is only trumped by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.2m), with his seven saves against Newcastle United a prime example of just how crucial he is to the Red Devils. Across the season, just four clean sheets in 19 appearances isn’t anything to shout about, but a Double Gameweek involving trips to Aston Villa and Brentford does give de Gea every chance to add to that tally.

DEFENDERS

 

1

1

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

269 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Claudio555
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Since Kane might not get a dgw, is it better to captain DDG?

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      De Get

      Open Controls
  2. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Kane & Mount (-4)
    B) King & KDB (-4) (already have Dennis)
    C) Antonio & KDB

    Cheers!!!

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      C, but prefer Ronaldo and Raphinha (–4)

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Already have Ronaldo. Like Raphinha but I think I prefer Mount for this week, and I'll likely move him on next week or the week after anyway.

        Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Laca to (C)R7 -4 worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I would.

      Lacazette: maximum one fixture (against a strong team)
      Ronaldo: better player, two better fixtures, better long term hold, DGW

      Open Controls
  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captain Kane or de Gea?

    Open Controls
  5. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Son+Toney > Ronaldo+Gray
    GTG?

    Appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep yep.

      Thanks for your help earlier

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Triple Brighton too much on Free Hit?

    Open Controls
  7. Johan Queef
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    This is getting infuriating and I just want to go to bed...

    Son to:
    A) Foden
    B) Raphinha

    Given up on DGW players!

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes i would

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      C) Bruno

      Open Controls
  8. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    De gea
    TAA, Cancelo, Duffy
    Gray, Raphinha, Jota (c), Bowen
    Edouard, Antonio, king

    Ramsdale, Livramento, Salah, James

    1ft 3.9itb

    Is this the best move here?

    Salah + Edouard > ? + Ronaldo -4 (captain ronaldo, bench raphinha)

    I was going to do Madison with the midfield slot. With the Burnley game now postponed I'm not keen.

    Who would you recommend?

    Open Controls
  9. King Kun Ta
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez or Bachmann in goal?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Close. Sanchez for me, Watford may only have one fixture, and possible Foster plays?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
  10. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Probably going to captain Ronaldo but also tempted by keeping the captaincy on Bowen for his single GW v Leeds.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ronnie would be the sensible move. I think I read that Leeds have some key players returning?

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Fair point about Leeds players returning. I have a nagging feeling about Ronaldo and whatever injury he is recovering from. But might be the best option still

        Open Controls
  11. RedJive79
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Currently hovering over a -8 to swap James, Butland, Son and Pukki -> Rudiger, DDG, Mount and Dennis. Worth it?

    Would give this:

    DDG
    Rudiger /TAA / Cancelo
    Mount / Jota / Bowen / Bilva
    Dennis / Ronaldo(c) / Watkins

    Ramsdale / Dalot / Saka / Branthwaite

    Open Controls
  12. estheblessed
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    How's this looking? Correct Capatin? Correct subs/order?

    DDG
    AA, Rudiger, Reguillon
    Bruno, Maddison, BSilva, Bowen
    Antonio, Dennis(c), Watkins

    Foster, Gallagher, Cancelo, Manquillo

    Open Controls
  13. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Dalot > SPU/BRI defender for a -4? Would be playing Dalot/Watkins otherwise

    Open Controls
  14. Who are all Lukakus
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best 7.8m mid? Already have Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mount

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mount

      Open Controls
  15. TVPlugSockets
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Bilva/Foden to Mount on a free hit?
    (If yes, which one?)

    Open Controls
  16. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who's out longer:

    A. James
    B. Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably James, who knows

      Open Controls
  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start 2

    A Reguilón
    B Dalot
    C Cancelo
    D Dawson

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A & C

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      AC

      Help for my query last page?

      Open Controls
  18. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son & Livra > Mount & Rudiger (-4) Worth it or not?

    2.4 ITB
    1 FT

    Lloris
    Cancelo | Reguilón | TAA
    ESR* | Sissokho | Bowen | Gallagher
    Ronaldo* | Dennis | Antonio

    GK: Ramsdale | Coufal | Son* | Livramento*

    Open Controls
  19. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    FH team?
    DDG
    Rudiger, Trent, Royal
    Mount, Maddison, Bowen, Jota
    Ronaldo, Kane, Dennis
    (Foster; Lowton, Gordon, Marcal)

    -- OR --

    Hit team (-4)?
    DDG
    Rudiger, Trent, Cancelo, Royal
    Jota, Bilva, Maddison
    King, Antonio, Dennis
    (Ramsdale; Raphinha, Livra, Son)

    Open Controls
  20. FPL Kaka
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bring in Trossard or Raphina this week?

    Open Controls
    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Raph

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm actually considering Trossard or MacAllister for Ødegaard.. for -4.

      Open Controls
  21. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Unfortunately already hit my FH....

    Who is the best option?

    A) Dennis v NEW (BUR in doubt)
    B) DCL v NOR
    C) Maupay v CRY & CHE

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      just now

      DCL

      Open Controls
  22. Rhysd007
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    One Midfield slot up for grabs.
    A) Bruno
    B) Jota

    Captain
    A) Bruno/Jota
    B) Maupay
    C) Sanchez (GK)
    D) Moura
    E) Mount

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B
      E

      Open Controls
  23. CeironJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Considering a -4

    Antonio to Ronaldo

    Madisson to Gordon

    Gordon looks to be quite a little player for Everton and could get busy against Norwich.

    Open Controls
  24. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Cor, this non-FH team looked good a week back...!

    DDG
    TAA Alonso Regulion*
    Son* Jota Maddison Bowen
    Ronaldo Antonio King

    Steele / Gray Cancelo Livramento

    If DGW off for Spurs, play:
    A) Regulion
    B) Cancelo

    RE: Son/Maddison/Gray
    1) Bench Son, play Gray (save FT)
    2) Son > Fernandes, play Maddison (bench Gray)
    3) Son > Fernandes, play Gray (bench Maddison)

    Maybe I'll save a FT so when the DGW23 fixtures are announced right as the deadline hits, I'll have capacity to accommodate it :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
  25. Pukkipartyy
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to bring in for Son too free up funds for CR7.

    A) Mount
    B) Raphinha
    C) Greenwood

    And is DDG worth to get for -4?
    (I have Guaita)

    Open Controls
  26. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    This site is breaking down again, isn't it?

    Open Controls
  27. Ha.
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Best United defender?

    Open Controls

