Video January 18

Meet the Manager & Great and the Good – The story of the season so far

Joe catches up with Great and the Good league founder Greyhead to look back on 2021/22 so far and look at some key tips for the rest of the Fantasy Premier League season.

With less than half of the campaign to go, the Meet the Manager series takes some time to assess how it has gone so far for some of the most engaged and prolific managers in the game.

As well as looking back on lessons learned from the series’ guests, Greyhead reveals the highs and lows of the legendary managers he is tracking.

This is the second time Greyhead has been a guest on the series season, with his previous appearance focusing on his own success in FPL, and this campaign in particular.

During their latest hour-long chat, Joe and Greyhead look at the variety of narratives across the season to see how managers have coped. This takes in the strong template start to the campaign, discussions around ‘big at the back’ defensive investment as well as how they have tackled Covid chaos and its impact on top-flight football.

Why has Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) been so pivotal to their performance and just what is their favoured formation? How valuable have chips such as Wildcards and Free Hits been? And how have traditional patient managers coped with the recent flurry of festive transfers and hits?

These questions and more are considered during their chat, which also reveals the best-performing Meet the Manager guest so far and why he has excelled.

In addition, Joe and Greyhead look ahead to the rest of the campaign. What will be the emerging narratives? And will 3-4-3 formation make a return, albeit in a very different way?

Elsewhere, Gameweek 23 is not forgotten, and Greyhead reveals his team and plans should any fixture changes be announced. Crucial to his decisions will be how to squeeze Salah back into his team, when the Egypt star returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.

This latest episode was recorded on Monday January 17. It is also available as a podcast.

  Rains of Castamere
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    United Journal
    @theutdjournal

    25s
    Rangnick has confirmed that Ronaldo has trained last two days but not definite he will return at Brentford on Wednesday #mufc #mujournal

    [@ChrisWheelerDM]

    Open Controls
    Rains of Castamere
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      His actual quote is more positive.

      Rangnick:

      “Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Marcus [Rashford] were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training today, but before Villa I was also convinced they would be ready. We have to wait for the session today. Right now, I think they both could be available.”

      Open Controls
      El Presidente
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        He probably got a lot of stick from fpl managers and he's really just trying to justify himself there... 🙂

        Open Controls
    Zim0
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      1 pointer off the bench a possibility. Lovely stuff

      Open Controls
      Rains of Castamere
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Worst case scenario. Need a haul or miss out completely. Ronnie (c), Bruno (vc).

        Open Controls
    Il Capitano
      1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Already mentally prepared for the 1 pointer

      Open Controls
    drughi
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I take the 1 pointer but more likely scenario is he is out and another bruno haul

      Open Controls
    PartyTime
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        1 pointer would be beautiful to be honest

        Open Controls
      fplgaruda
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Gonna just ignore that based on last time experience, then check it out 1 hour before match.
Deadline passed as well
Worry-free.
        Deadline passed as well
        Worry-free.

        Open Controls
      Mr. O'Connell
        9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Expect nothing. Get nothing.

        Open Controls
      internal error
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        "If You Expect Disappointment, Then You Can Never Really Get Disappointed" - MJ Dec 2021

        Open Controls
        PartyTime
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Enjoy the 1 pointer my friend 😉

            Open Controls
      Gazwaz80
        2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Looking for a Lamptey masterclass tonight….

        Open Controls
        PartyTime
            56 mins ago

            He is due tbh

            Open Controls
        Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          If Egypt lose to Sudan tomorrow, Salah could be on an early flight home?

          Open Controls
          Magic Zico
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 Years
            23 mins ago

            Just stay there for a while Salah ... stay there ...

            Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Ok, talking about defense. TAA and Cancelo are given and for those playing mostly 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, the 4th and 5th defs are generally as cheap as possible (4.5M -ish). Who's your best bet for the 3rd spot?
A. Robertson
B. Laporte
C. Cash/Digne
D. Coady/Ait Nouri
E. Royale/Reguillon
F. Others?
          A. Robertson
          B. Laporte
          C. Cash/Digne
          D. Coady/Ait Nouri
          E. Royale/Reguillon
          F. Others?

          Open Controls
          The Mentaculus
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            15 mins ago

            A, but get Ait Nouri (or Coady) for 4th spot too

            Open Controls
          Atimis
            5 Years
            11 mins ago

            I'm between Robo, Laporte and Ait Nouri. AV guys rather subject to DGWs.

            Open Controls

