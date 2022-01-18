Meet the Manager & Great and the Good – The story of the season so far

Joe catches up with Great and the Good league founder Greyhead to look back on 2021/22 so far and look at some key tips for the rest of the Fantasy Premier League season.

With less than half of the campaign to go, the Meet the Manager series takes some time to assess how it has gone so far for some of the most engaged and prolific managers in the game.

As well as looking back on lessons learned from the series’ guests, Greyhead reveals the highs and lows of the legendary managers he is tracking.

This is the second time Greyhead has been a guest on the series season, with his previous appearance focusing on his own success in FPL, and this campaign in particular.

During their latest hour-long chat, Joe and Greyhead look at the variety of narratives across the season to see how managers have coped. This takes in the strong template start to the campaign, discussions around ‘big at the back’ defensive investment as well as how they have tackled Covid chaos and its impact on top-flight football.

Why has Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) been so pivotal to their performance and just what is their favoured formation? How valuable have chips such as Wildcards and Free Hits been? And how have traditional patient managers coped with the recent flurry of festive transfers and hits?

These questions and more are considered during their chat, which also reveals the best-performing Meet the Manager guest so far and why he has excelled.

In addition, Joe and Greyhead look ahead to the rest of the campaign. What will be the emerging narratives? And will 3-4-3 formation make a return, albeit in a very different way?

Elsewhere, Gameweek 23 is not forgotten, and Greyhead reveals his team and plans should any fixture changes be announced. Crucial to his decisions will be how to squeeze Salah back into his team, when the Egypt star returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.

This latest episode was recorded on Monday January 17. It is also available as a podcast.

