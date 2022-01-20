292
Mark Sutherns’ Gameweek 23 preview and transfer plans

Andy and Mark return on the eve of another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline to look ahead to Gameweek 23, in this their latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

But the pair start with a brief analysis of the previous Double Gameweek, lamenting their lack of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) points which saw them handed a chastening rank drop.

Looking forward, Manchester City’s potential midfield targets enter the conversation as the captaincy conundrum comes into focus. The pair identify the forthcoming round of matches as an opportunity to make ground with a maverick pick, running through the options in their own line-ups before highlighting the big threats that lie elsewhere.

  1. steven8991
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    A. Son > Bruno (C)
    B. Salah & Son > Bruno and KDB (C) for -4

    Open Controls
    1. steven8991
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      If A, I have to play Reguilon against CHE

      Open Controls
    2. putana
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      if u cant do son => kdb i would keep salah and do something like son to raphinha or maddy

      Open Controls
      1. steven8991
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I already have Raph, don't want Maddy

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I really like KDB this week but you have held Salah until now and probably another hit to then get back so A probably best option

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best City mid for this week and captain if no doubles announced between

    A KDB
    B Sterling
    C Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Trilly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No real difference between all three tbh. Think they rank in price order but only barely.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.