Mark Sutherns’ Gameweek 23 preview and transfer plans

Andy and Mark return on the eve of another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline to look ahead to Gameweek 23, in this their latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

But the pair start with a brief analysis of the previous Double Gameweek, lamenting their lack of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) points which saw them handed a chastening rank drop.

Looking forward, Manchester City’s potential midfield targets enter the conversation as the captaincy conundrum comes into focus. The pair identify the forthcoming round of matches as an opportunity to make ground with a maverick pick, running through the options in their own line-ups before highlighting the big threats that lie elsewhere.

