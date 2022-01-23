706
Dugout Discussion January 23

Chelsea v Spurs team news: Alonso, Royal, Reguilon + Moura benched

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the final match before the winter break.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes for Chelsea, as Malang Sarr and Mateo Kovacic come in for Marcos Alonso and N’Golo Kante, both of whom drop to the bench.

As a result, it looks like a 4-2-2-2 formation for the Blues, the system they rolled out in both recent EFL Cup wins over Spurs.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte hands Steven Bergwijn a start after his midweek brace, as he replaces Lucas Moura.

Eric Dier, Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon also feature in the XI, with Emerson Royal, Sergio Reguilon and Oliver Skipp all substitutes.

None of Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli make the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Subs: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kante, Chalobah, Niguez, Havertz, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bergwijn, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Rodon, Gil, Royal, Moura, Skipp, White, Scarlett

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    33 pts with King(C) left. 3436 -> 3000 on the dot

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Congrats!

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Benching Rudiger and Coufal to play TAA and Cancelo turned out to be a bad decision…

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      But it was the correct decision

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not really. You couldn't bench Trent and Cancelo.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agree, lots went different than we hoped and believed this GW. 29 points all out, hoping to survive Last Man Standing, at least

        Open Controls
    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Good desison.

      Me starting Alonso over Rudiger was a bad desision.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Would usually be a good decision

        Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      It was the correct decision to make. It would work in your favour almost every other week.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Better luck for many of us next GW, hopefully!

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Right moves though given TAA and Cancelo's upside
      Not sure who was in your midfield, forwards but Rudiger is the main debatable one given Chelsea had held a CS vs. Spurs twice in the EFL cup
      Coufal points were lucky due to the early sub

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree. Mids were Raphina, Foden, Bowen, Jota and Maddison, forwards Kane and Dennis (C). Benched Broja and played White, luckily

        Open Controls
    6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Happened me one gameweek with Cancelo. I never benched him again. I captained him this week after switching from Tierney the last minute.

      Open Controls
  3. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Alonso sub appearance the final kick in the teeth of this absolutely rancid GW.

    Open Controls
  4. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ziyech for Chelsea.
    Zilch for Tottenham.
    Again.

    Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    51% chance I will hit the WC button before GW24 deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah, my team suddenly revolts me.

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      73.26% here

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      34 points this GW with King(C) to play. Green arrow, 14k OR. But I am still playing it. All depends on the team. If you feel your team needs it, do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        My team does, Salah coming back adds to it as I want to try the KDB/Mo duo.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Do it then. I am waiting for Son news and planning to go with a KDB Salah Son midfield.

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Aha, you are giving me nice ideas:) I am guessing you are about 99% sure you will use it?

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              I am. A few factors: Chelsea blanks, Arsenal blanks, United continues to disappoint, Salah comes back, Son potentially comes back, KDB showing some form.

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Good luck, I will be on the lookout for your drafts.

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Thank you. I hope you have some excellent gameweeks!

                  Open Controls
          2. Gubby-Allen
              just now

              I have put Salah and KDB in mine.

              I can't afford TAA, Cancelo or Son with those two. Everyone else seems to be able to.

              Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Activated it straight after this debacle of a GW started … caught a few prices rises and my team looks easier on the eye. Looking forward to culling the rest of the dross before the next deadline.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nice

          Open Controls
      3. Warblers Fear Satan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm thinking about it just to fool around with it over the next couple of weeks. That, and my team is garbage.

        Open Controls
      4. Gubby-Allen
          2 mins ago

          You will never get a more ideal time. 17 days, guarantee of no DGW and there will be one in GW25 when the fixtures will be known, so you can plan for a bench boost.

          Open Controls
      5. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        48 points all out this week. KDB (c) turned out to be a huge differential for me.

        Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Very good that.

          Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          What a high score! Congrats.

          Open Controls
        3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Will need a King goal to match that. Great job.

          Open Controls
        4. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's mighty Hippo.

          Open Controls
        5. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          43 with Dennis (c)

          Open Controls
      6. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Worth considering any other City mid than KDB?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Foden is decent value even if he will see some rotation
          Mahrez was on fire before ACON so could be interesting too

          Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I am not. He is the one.

          Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I'm not too sure, I've been very patient with Foden (had him since about GW7/8) but I'm thinking I may move him on soon and just have Cancelo and Laporte while being open to getting KDB. We're coming up to the point of the season where City will rotate that bit more so I'm not too sure how much I want to invest (including a valuable midfield spot)

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Agree. Think I’ll get Salah in next ahead of kdb

            Open Controls
      7. Christopher Tracy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Worst week ever ever ever…

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          just now

          agreed need foster to not play so I can hit the 20s

          Open Controls
      8. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Been top of my work minileague for a couple of months and I get knocked off it today so I can look at being 2nd for the next 2 weeks. Although he's used all his chips in the past few weeks while I still have 5 left but that TC on Bruno did some damage to me

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          You’ll probably be ahead by the end of the season with all chips well spent

          Open Controls
        2. No Need
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Keep me posted

          Open Controls
        3. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          If you have just been knocked down this GW then no doubt you will catch up provided you have luck as well

          Open Controls
        4. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good luck / bad luck ; may well swing again

          Open Controls
      9. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Dama anyone? Could he keep starting when Vardy returns?

        Open Controls
        1. BENOIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Daka*

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Think he's interesting but near term fixtures a bit meh - LIV A, WHU H, WOL A and then blank (unless any DGWs announced) and price point isn't the best - Edouard maybe more interesting

          Open Controls
        3. Gubby-Allen
            3 mins ago

            They have no DGW in 25 or 26 when lots may do.

            Open Controls
          • NateDog
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Think the problem will be Iheanacho coming back, he'll likely rotate with him until Vardy returns

            Open Controls
        4. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          https://images.app.goo.gl/ZBmpL6LaAsTCWAJJ6

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              just now

              https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PiHpTfnJY6c

              Open Controls
          2. Vertigo
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Saved by Tierney. Should have just captained the fecker.

            Open Controls
            1. No Need
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              In total hindsight

              Open Controls
              1. Vertigo
                • 3 Years
                14 mins ago

                Yup.

                Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              None saved me 😆

              Open Controls
            3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              I was going to and switched to Cancelo C and TAA vice at the last minute. Was worried about covid Burnley etc. But knew Burnley had no firepower. So annoyed I moved.

              Open Controls
            4. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              I have VC on him, was likely to captain him before the double came, hopefully King will do anything in a few week's time to help it not be a big loss

              Open Controls
          3. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            I wanna rage transfer out Reguilon after 11 gameweeks. I've seen enough and I'm not impressed. Robertson, Laporte, Digne and even Tierney with blanks are superior options going forward compared to him.

            Open Controls
          4. tambourineman
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Oulad M'Hand added to FPL, have a feeling he could be popular with the hackers.

            Open Controls
          5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            15 mins ago

            48 points delighted with that. The Rudiger 1 bonus softens the blow of me not captaining Tierney, at the last minute. Going Cancelo and TAA vice instead.

            I got swayed by what the masses would likely do. Only myself to blame.
            Yet I got a decent green arrow with a very low scoring gameweek for most people. Just King left for me. I am amazed so many people captained Dennis. I never even considered King as captain. Watford seemed disjointed to me even before the start of this gameweek.

            Open Controls
          6. Gubby-Allen
              15 mins ago

              Consistent return from my attackers.

              Jorginho 2
              Silva 2
              ESR 3
              Raphina 2
              Bowen 2
              Antonio 2
              Dennis - 2
              Rpnaldoo 2

              Nearly took a hit for Maddison who got 2.

              Thankfully Van Dijk, White and Rudiger made up for it, but one 1 BP between them.

              Open Controls
            • Echoes
              • 1 Year
              14 mins ago

              Thinking of going Robertson ahead of TAA on the WC. What do you guys think of it?

              Open Controls
              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 12 Years
                10 mins ago

                Depends on what you are planning with the cash.

                Open Controls
              2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                Thr cream always rises to the top

                Open Controls
              3. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                RIP

                Open Controls
              4. KarlosTheJackal
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 mins ago

                I got Robbo in instead of Trent last year, at that time when it paid off. It could happen again from now but you're risking it. TAA is proven and you'd not enjoy it when he plays well. Go for both?

                Open Controls
                1. matiakez
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Not sure about going TAA over Robbo but the double could be gold. Robbo has outscored Jota comfortably of late and that's even when you factor in the sending off.

                  Open Controls
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              Grey/tiny green with king (c) to go

              Wildcard active! Let the tinkering commence !

              Open Controls
            • Lord of Ings
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Incredible how 33 points gave me a green arrow this week..
              139k—>134.7k
              With king captain and foster(or ddg) to come hoping for a brace and a clean sheet 😛

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion (Former great)
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Week not over yet.

                Open Controls
                1. fantasyfog
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Is for me 26 all out

                  Open Controls
            • CroatianHammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              24 (-4) with Foster (or Sanchez for 3) to play. Just need Foster to stay where he is (benched) to win my FFS H2H match, because at this point in the week that's all I can hope for. Facing down 26 (-4) all-out.

              Open Controls
              1. CroatianHammer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Ah, I misspeak... opp has King... but the way he played, even with the Dennis red, chances are he starts.

                Open Controls
            • My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Doesn't look like there'll be any significant price changes tonight then. Except if you want Digne...

              Open Controls
              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Digne might not even rise as presume most transfers in are WC

                Open Controls
            • Duke Silver ☑
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              32 all out. Tiny green atm will turn to red after the Burnley - Watford game but I'll take that after the Dennis disaster.

              Open Controls
              1. Vertigo
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Fingers crossed - might see a missed pen yet.

                Open Controls
            • Pep's Money Laundry
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Never ending penalty shoot out taking place at the afcon

              Open Controls
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Are the fixtures backlogs a consideration on wildcard ?

              For example Im looking at kane or Antonio

              Kane will presumably have 3 doubles at some point

              Or would you just pick the best players and not worry about the doubles?

              Open Controls
              1. matiakez
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                Hopefully we might learn more in the next week or so as to some rearranged games.

                Open Controls
              2. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                The good thing is unlike any other seasons, you know some of the teams that will have doubles. So using wc early could be a good thing

                Open Controls
            • matiakez
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              WC time?

              DDG ramsdale
              Lamptey Regullion TAA Livra Cancelo
              Foden Jota Bowen Brownhill Odegaard
              Dennis Ronaldo Antonio

              2 free transfers but there are a lot of issues there.

              Open Controls
            • fantasyfog
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Um I think my team has been hacked...26 all out :0

              Open Controls
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Foden or mahrez on wildcard?

              Mahrez averaging more points per start and on pens - assuming starts at least 1 of the next 2?

              Open Controls
              1. matiakez
                • 11 Years
                just now

                If you can afford it I'd do it but commit to Mahrez long term. He csn be frustrating but the hauls do come.

                Open Controls
              2. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Mahrez mate

                Open Controls
            • DALEDOBACK
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Saw a post on here a while back with most cancellations per team. Could anyone post a link please?

              Open Controls

