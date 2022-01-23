Chelsea v Spurs team news: Alonso, Royal, Reguilon + Moura benched

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the final match before the winter break.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes for Chelsea, as Malang Sarr and Mateo Kovacic come in for Marcos Alonso and N’Golo Kante, both of whom drop to the bench.

As a result, it looks like a 4-2-2-2 formation for the Blues, the system they rolled out in both recent EFL Cup wins over Spurs.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte hands Steven Bergwijn a start after his midweek brace, as he replaces Lucas Moura.

Eric Dier, Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon also feature in the XI, with Emerson Royal, Sergio Reguilon and Oliver Skipp all substitutes.

None of Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli make the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Subs: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kante, Chalobah, Niguez, Havertz, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bergwijn, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Rodon, Gil, Royal, Moura, Skipp, White, Scarlett

