Scout Notes February 15

Fernandes and Ronaldo deliver as United beat 10-man Brighton in FPL Double Gameweek 25

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the final match of Double Gameweek 25 in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

UNITED GET BACK TO WINNING WAYS

After underwhelming against Southampton and Burnley, Manchester United got back on track against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) both on the scoresheet.

The Portuguese pair, backed by many with the armband in Double Gameweek 25, were a little unfortunate not to return more too, as they racked up a combined nine efforts on goal and a couple of big chances apiece.

Above: Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes’ (right) xG shot maps v Brighton and Hove Albion in Double Gameweek 25

For Ronaldo, his second-half strike was his first of 2022, and ends a run of five successive Premier League blanks, whilst Fernandes has now created at least six more chances than any other player in the division across his last six matches.

“Very important not only that he scored but it was an outstanding goal. It was important for all of us, but his overall performance was one of the best since I arrived here.” – Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo

Following tonight’s win, the Red Devils have moved up to fourth in the table, with an appealing matchup against a leaky Leeds United backline up next.

As we head into March, however, it’s worth noting their schedule takes a real turn for the worse, with matches against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

DUNK RED CARD THE TURNING POINT

There is no doubt Lewis Dunk’s (£4.8m) 54th minute red card after VAR intervention swung the tie in the hosts favour, having struggled to create too many openings prior to that.

In truth, it was another prime example of one good half, one bad half, which Ralf Rangnick touched on after the game.

“First half was Mr Hyde, second-half Dr Jekyll and for a change it (the result) was different. In the end it was important to get the three points against an in-form team. Brighton are very possession based, full of confidence and we had to take more risks in the second-half, and it paid off. We scored the goal and got the red card for Lewis Dunk with a brilliant interception from Anthony Elanga. It should have been 3-0, 4-0 after 75 minutes but there is a bit of lack of assuredness in front of goal.

We realised that they had too much possession of the ball and could only intercept in few situations. Should we change our formation to a back-three? We decided to stick to 4-2-3-1 with more risk and it paid off. In the first 10 minutes of the second-half we had more success moments and it raised the crowd, they were not moaning and were getting behind the team. I can understand if it feels to them like Brighton have 60% possession, that is not what they want to see.” – Ralf Rangnick

Elsewhere, despite Brighton asking plenty of questions, David de Gea (£5.3m) kept his sixth clean sheet of the season.

The Spaniard, who won the Premier League’s player of the month award for January, made a spectacular stop from a Jakub Moder (£4.5m) headed effort during the first-half, which his manager praised him for after the match.

“In the last 10-12 games, that has happened a few times. Brilliant save from Jakub Moder and that is why we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world.” – Ralf Rangnick on David de Gea

That’s despite losing Rapahel Varane (£5.5m) to illness shortly before kick-off, with Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) stepping in to partner Harry Maguire (£5.4m) at centre-half.

“On the way from the hotel after dinner and team meeting, he had stomach problems. We were hoping to get rid of it with medication but he did not feel well and that is why we played with Victor Lindelof instead.” – Ralf Rangnick on Raphael Varane

POSITIVES FOR BRIGHTON DESPITE DEFEAT

For all of Brighton’s excellent approach play, they once again let themselves down with their final pass/shot.

In fact, they bossed the possession and shot stats right up until the red card at Old Trafford, and were organised and difficult to beat as per usual.

Now, the Seagulls face a run of three appealing matches against Burnley, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, though they will be without Lewis Dunk for the first of those due to suspension.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the players, they’ve been fantastic but we’re frustrated because we’ve lost the game. I thought there were large periods where there was an opportunity for us. (David) de Gea’s pulled off a really good save from Jakub (Moder) in the first-half and we had our moments. 

We didn’t start the second-half well; we gave the ball away and they punished us, then the sending off changed the dynamic of the game, but up until then I thought we were the better team.

I don’t think until their goal they had too much. If anything, it came from our errors, so the performance was good, but the reality is we didn’t score and they did, but the boys kept going. If it stayed at 11 versus 11, I think it would have been more of an interesting second-half because I always thought we were in the game and causing problems.” – Graham Potter

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred (Pogba 73), Elanga (Rashford 79), Fernandes, Sancho (Telles 80), Ronaldo

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Gross (Alzate 60), Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard (Lamptey 60), Maupay (Welbeck 70)

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    If weghorst is fit is it worth doing Watkins, Gray + Johnson to Weghorst, Saka + White -8pts and BB or triple captain salah?

    RAMSDALE
    TAA Cancelo Digne
    SALAH Bruno Bowen JOTA Saka
    EDOUARD DENNIS

    Sanchez WEGHORST WHITE Livra

    Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW25 (506 teams)

    Safety score = 53
    Top score = Andrew Hughes with 113 on Wildcard
    LMS average = 69.21 (-0.83) = 68.38

    52 teams to be removed, 454 teams through to GW26
    Up to 12% or minimum 55 teams out next GW.
    Congrats to the final 454!

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      What was the gw 23 safety score?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm

        Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      This week going to be tough with the FHers

      Open Controls
    3. Arctic monkeys
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      My year

      Open Controls
  3. Sillet Bang
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Jimenez and Salah in for Jota and Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Sillet Bang
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      scared to miss out on Salah!

      Open Controls
    2. Zebras
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Jimi & Salah are solid moves

      Open Controls
  4. wheelz91
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Hello

    Open Controls
  5. Wensink
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Ronaldo set to fall tonight?!

    Open Controls
  6. jay01
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    If i dont plan to FH in 30, is it wiser to get Jiminez over Weghorst for now? Need as many playing in 30 as possible. Chance burnley do anyway but i need guaranteed starters

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes get jimi

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I think it's a good move to get Jimi now if you're not FH in 30.

      Open Controls
  7. Kaneyonero
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I've 2 FHs, will use it this gw. So what's the best combo of sgw and dgwers?

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Gabriel Coady
      Salah(C) Fab Raphina Son
      Laca Edo Dennis

      Gtg?

      Open Controls
      1. Kaneyonero
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Have Bowen too I really think he'll over raph tho?

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Not the Scout Picks

      Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Start with the Scout bus team and see if you can improve from there

      Open Controls
  8. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Bottomed

    I have one FH and all my other chips in hand. I’m free falling down the rankings. What would you do with this lot? Thinking of TC26, FH27, navigate GW30 and then WC and BB in latter weeks.

    Thinking I need to bring in some Wolves (Jimi or Sa), Arsenal (Ramsdale and White/Tierney) or Burnley (Woot) or even Son....

    What would you do?

    DDG
    Digne Cancelo TAA
    Salah Jota Raphinha Bowen
    Ronaldo King Watkins

    Steele; Ramsey, Livramento, Williams

    1FT 0.7itb

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Watkins > Jimi. TC Salah. Don't play FH gw27, just use a transfer as necessary to get 10 or 11 starters.

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Take the -8 hit and do DDG, Ronaldo and Williams for Ramsdale, Tierney and Jimenez. It will be worth it in the long run - better fixtures and more games.

      FH27

      Gw28 - Livramento to James when Chelsea's fixtures turn good.

      Open Controls
  9. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: Jakupovic (3.9)

    Open Controls
    1. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cheers Ragamuffin.

      Open Controls
  10. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Which teams have games in GW 30?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      6 do right now, likely to be more

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Leicester vs Brentford
        Wolves vs Leeds
        Aston Villa vs Arsenal

        Open Controls
  11. wheelz91
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Help please
    My team ( TC)
    No FH GW27

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Regulion
    Salah Jota Bruno coutinho Bowen
    Dennis Edouard

    Sanchez Broja Digne Tomiyasu

    Need to take two moves:::::
    1 Bruno —> Son or KDB(long term)
    2 Reg —> Wolves defense
    3 Tomiyasu —> Tarkovsky or anyone?
    4 Edouard —-> Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. wheelz91
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Pick two or hit me with a better transfer

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      i would be considering all of 1, 2 & 3 (or a mixture) for a hit and BB that lot and have 11 starters in 27.

      Open Controls
      1. wheelz91
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks! Like the idea of a BB
        But it’s a perfect TC double for my Salah.
        I think BB is best in 36.

        But Son or KDB?
        I like KDB long term

        But you wouldn’t take out any of my forwards for Weghorst?

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          - Son for 26 & 27 then review
          - Wouldn’t sell a double gameweek player to get Weghorst
          - Salah could be benched in one of the 26 games (between CL & Cup Final)
          - Lots of TC options to come, especially in 36 when you can largely concentrate your funds on your starting 11

          Open Controls
          1. wheelz91
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            37 mins ago

            Ty !

            I agree with you,. But Salah gets a lot of rest “in game”
            I don’t think he will start In both, but I bet he wil play at least 160 minutes.
            But BB would work.. it’s just that the GW36 Will be a huge DGW.

            Thanks for the help. Maybe I should look closer at the BB thenext few days

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              i am in the same position as you with all chips in hand and will look at my bench just before deadline and decide.

              Ordinarily I would TC Salah and I may still yet … but my bench is very strong this week and it would be nice to ignore the bench in my possible 35 Wild Card.

              GL 🙂

              Open Controls
  12. Scratch
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Who would you start between Cancelo and Foden ?

    Thinking Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Cancelo for sure

      Foden or King?

      Open Controls
      1. Scratch
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I'm starting King and Dennis ahead of (likely) Foden but then again i'm a glutton for Watford punishment

        Open Controls
  13. Zebras
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who would you drop to fund Salah;
    A. Bruno: team not in form but better immediate fixtures
    B. KDB: Better team but rotation risk

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
        31 mins ago

        Bruno and not even a moments hesitation for me.

        Open Controls
      • tokara
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        take ur bruno points and run!

        Open Controls
        1. Zebras
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          The logic is all there. Thanks all for removing my United blinders

          Open Controls
    2. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Is Ramsdale in for DDG worth a -4 we reckon?
      Double this week and also possibly in 28.
      Going to FH in 27 and then WC around GW 30 probably.
      Thinking yes.

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    3. Baberto
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Need suggestions with this lot. Thank you.

      Ramsdale Sanchez
      Laporte Cancelo Taa Dawson Livra
      Salah Jota Pogba Bowen Foden
      Antonio Watkins King

      1 FT, 1.1m ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Answers very much depend on whether you are FH in 27.

        If yes, then I'd do something like Pogba to Saka and/or Dawson/Livra to Tierney/Gabriel
        Other options would be Antonio/Watkins to Weghorst/Lacazette/Jimi dependant on funds/injuries

        Open Controls
    4. bigdip
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Start 1:
      A) Maddison (Away to Wolves)
      B) Watkins (Home to Watford) (already have Coutinho)
      C) Rudiger (Away to Palace)

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Maddison (I'm starting Maddy over Watkins)

        Open Controls
    5. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      What a night to fall asleep early - Bruno (C) lad, you done 'em like a kipper!

      Open Controls
    6. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      GW28 looks like a nice time to WC, thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I've seen it mentioned by a few... which DGW would you be setting up for ?

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Considering it yes. Especially if FH in 30

        Open Controls
    7. Del Monte
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Quick Question

      A) Tierney & Jimenez
      B) Ait Nouri & Lacazette

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    8. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Current lot (2FT 2.3 ITB)

      DDG - Sanchez
      Canelo - TAA - Reg - Keane - B.Johnson
      Bowen - Bruno - Raphinha - Jota - Foden
      Antonio - Watkins - Dennis

      Was thinking:
      Bruno to Salah
      DDG to Ramsdale

      Trying to balance DGW'ers given I'm not FH GW27

      Open Controls
    9. Scheister
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Free Hit activated.
      Any suggestions for this draft appreciated. Perhaps Jota, Zaha, King, Jimi?
      0.4 itb cheers!

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Robbo, Tierney, Tark
      Salah (c), Bowen, Saka, Son
      Kane, Dennis

      Foster, Brownhill, Amartey, Richardson (burnley fwd 4.4)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Lovely except for Dennis. I'd rather punt on ESR. No Cancelo can hurt you though

        Open Controls
    10. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Foster
      TAA Cancelo White
      Jota Foden Salah Bowen
      Ronaldo King Dennis

      DDG Martinelli Dawson Livramento

      0FT, 0.1itb, 7 DGWers

      Any of these worth a hit or hits:

      1. Ronaldo >> Kane (-4)
      2. Martinelli >> Olise (-4)
      3. Hold

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Current plan is to FH27*

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        just now

        1 or Foden to Saka

        Open Controls
    11. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Which 2 of these would you start?

      A) Cancelo (TOT)
      B) Lamptey (BUR)
      C) Dawson (NEW)
      D) Antonio (NEW)

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        A and D

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        A & C. I think Newcastle might struggle to score against West Ham

        Open Controls
      3. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A is given.. toss a coin between C and D

        Open Controls
    12. tokara
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      besides arsenal, pool and chelsea, who will miss GW27???

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Only those 3

        Open Controls
    13. ScoutHelp
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Coutinho to Son for -4?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.