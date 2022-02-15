Fernandes and Ronaldo deliver as United beat 10-man Brighton in FPL Double Gameweek 25

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the final match of Double Gameweek 25 in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

UNITED GET BACK TO WINNING WAYS

After underwhelming against Southampton and Burnley, Manchester United got back on track against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) both on the scoresheet.

The Portuguese pair, backed by many with the armband in Double Gameweek 25, were a little unfortunate not to return more too, as they racked up a combined nine efforts on goal and a couple of big chances apiece.

Above: Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes’ (right) xG shot maps v Brighton and Hove Albion in Double Gameweek 25

For Ronaldo, his second-half strike was his first of 2022, and ends a run of five successive Premier League blanks, whilst Fernandes has now created at least six more chances than any other player in the division across his last six matches.

“Very important not only that he scored but it was an outstanding goal. It was important for all of us, but his overall performance was one of the best since I arrived here.” – Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo

Following tonight’s win, the Red Devils have moved up to fourth in the table, with an appealing matchup against a leaky Leeds United backline up next.

As we head into March, however, it’s worth noting their schedule takes a real turn for the worse, with matches against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

DUNK RED CARD THE TURNING POINT

There is no doubt Lewis Dunk’s (£4.8m) 54th minute red card after VAR intervention swung the tie in the hosts favour, having struggled to create too many openings prior to that.

In truth, it was another prime example of one good half, one bad half, which Ralf Rangnick touched on after the game.

“First half was Mr Hyde, second-half Dr Jekyll and for a change it (the result) was different. In the end it was important to get the three points against an in-form team. Brighton are very possession based, full of confidence and we had to take more risks in the second-half, and it paid off. We scored the goal and got the red card for Lewis Dunk with a brilliant interception from Anthony Elanga. It should have been 3-0, 4-0 after 75 minutes but there is a bit of lack of assuredness in front of goal. We realised that they had too much possession of the ball and could only intercept in few situations. Should we change our formation to a back-three? We decided to stick to 4-2-3-1 with more risk and it paid off. In the first 10 minutes of the second-half we had more success moments and it raised the crowd, they were not moaning and were getting behind the team. I can understand if it feels to them like Brighton have 60% possession, that is not what they want to see.” – Ralf Rangnick

Elsewhere, despite Brighton asking plenty of questions, David de Gea (£5.3m) kept his sixth clean sheet of the season.

The Spaniard, who won the Premier League’s player of the month award for January, made a spectacular stop from a Jakub Moder (£4.5m) headed effort during the first-half, which his manager praised him for after the match.

“In the last 10-12 games, that has happened a few times. Brilliant save from Jakub Moder and that is why we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world.” – Ralf Rangnick on David de Gea

That’s despite losing Rapahel Varane (£5.5m) to illness shortly before kick-off, with Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) stepping in to partner Harry Maguire (£5.4m) at centre-half.

“On the way from the hotel after dinner and team meeting, he had stomach problems. We were hoping to get rid of it with medication but he did not feel well and that is why we played with Victor Lindelof instead.” – Ralf Rangnick on Raphael Varane

POSITIVES FOR BRIGHTON DESPITE DEFEAT

For all of Brighton’s excellent approach play, they once again let themselves down with their final pass/shot.

In fact, they bossed the possession and shot stats right up until the red card at Old Trafford, and were organised and difficult to beat as per usual.

Now, the Seagulls face a run of three appealing matches against Burnley, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, though they will be without Lewis Dunk for the first of those due to suspension.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the players, they’ve been fantastic but we’re frustrated because we’ve lost the game. I thought there were large periods where there was an opportunity for us. (David) de Gea’s pulled off a really good save from Jakub (Moder) in the first-half and we had our moments. We didn’t start the second-half well; we gave the ball away and they punished us, then the sending off changed the dynamic of the game, but up until then I thought we were the better team. I don’t think until their goal they had too much. If anything, it came from our errors, so the performance was good, but the reality is we didn’t score and they did, but the boys kept going. If it stayed at 11 versus 11, I think it would have been more of an interesting second-half because I always thought we were in the game and causing problems.” – Graham Potter

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred (Pogba 73), Elanga (Rashford 79), Fernandes, Sancho (Telles 80), Ronaldo

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Gross (Alzate 60), Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard (Lamptey 60), Maupay (Welbeck 70)

