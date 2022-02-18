1058
Spot the Differential February 18

Sarr among three FPL differentials with two Double Gameweek 26 fixtures

Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Watford, Liverpool and Burnley, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ISMAILA SARR

Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one? 1
  • FPL ownership: 3.0%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: avl + CRY | mun | ARS | sou | EVE

Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) is back on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) radar after featuring as a substitute against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

The influential winger had only returned to training the day before, having won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Senegal. However, he still managed to rack up three efforts on goal in 45 minutes, testing Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) late on, and will now look to build on that display against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Sarr scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances before a knee injury in November, and up until that point, ranked joint-third amongst all midfielders for shots in the box, with his tally of 21 only bettered by Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m).

Watford are yet to score under Roy Hodgson, but they have a chance to put that right in the coming week, with the veteran manager suggesting Sarr has a big role to play:

“He’s a player that we are hoping, going forward, will give us something a bit extra. It was a big ask for him today, having come back from Africa, and the celebrations from Senegal after winning the cup. We sort of asked more from him than he was able to give us today. But going forward I have big expectations for him and we as a team have expectations of what we want to see from him.” – Roy Hodgson speaking after Gameweek 25

Now, having had a week of training with his team-mates, Sarr could be an excellent differential for Double Gameweek 26.

LUIS DIAZ

  • FPL ownership: 0.6%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: NOR + LEE | – | WHU | bha | MUN

Luis Diaz (£8.0m) has hit the ground running at Liverpool following his January move from Porto.

After a brief, but impressive, cameo against Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round, when he registered an assist, he was then thrust into the starting XI against Leicester City in Gameweek 24.

Ending the match with four goal attempts, two shots in the box, one big chance and nine penalty box touches, it was a solid showing from the Colombian winger, with his infield movement causing plenty of problems for the Foxes backline.

Following Sadio Mane’s AFCON return, Diaz had to settle for a place on the bench against Burnley last weekend, but after sparking the Reds into life at the San Siro in midweek, could now become an explosive differential for Double Gameweek 26.

In light of Diogo Jota’s (£8.5m) reported injury, which could keep him out for two weeks, the expectation is that Diaz will start at least one of Liverpool’s two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26 against Norwich City and Leeds United. With the possibility of minutes off the bench in the other, that could be enough to haul, given the defensive weaknesses of their opponents.

Notably, across the season, both Norwich and Leeds rank in the bottom four for chances conceded from their right-flank, the side Diaz, in all likelihood, willbe attacking.

Diaz has shone in his first three appearances for Liverpool, and now, ahead of their double-header, is an exciting FPL differential.

JAMES TARKOWSKI

  • FPL ownership: 1.4%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: bha + TOT | cry + LEI | CHE | bre | SOU

James Tarkowski (£4.9m) has become one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders in recent seasons and could be a solid FPL differential given Burnley’s forthcoming schedule, which includes back-to-back Double Gameweeks.

The Clarets started the season slowly, but have shown signs of their old defensive resilience of late, with two clean sheets against Arsenal and Watford in their last four Premier League outings. Notably, they also restricted Liverpool and Manchester United to just one goal apiece during that run.

Admittedly, the fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur in Double Gameweek 26 aren’t ideal, though there is potential for a shut-out against the Seagulls, given that they have managed just 10 goals at the Amex all season.

In addition to clean sheet potential, Tarkowski also carries a bit of goal threat from set-pieces, with 14 headed attempts across the season so far. Amongst all defenders, only Joel Matip (£4.9m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) have managed more. That could be important in Double Gameweek 27, too, given how vulnerable Crystal Palace and in particular, Leicester City, have looked defending corners this season.

It’s also worth noting that Burnley have two further fixtures that still need to be rescheduled. That means they are likely to have further Double Gameweeks later in the campaign, and suggests Tarkowski could be the ideal play for those in search of a sub-£5.0m defender.

  1. Fit_to_drop
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    How secure is Matip for the 2 fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. nadman89
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      defintely wont play 2

      Open Controls
    2. Dr Van Nostrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      50/50 but Konate played well vs Inter

      Open Controls
    3. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I wouldn't put my house on any Liverpool player getting 2 starts other than maybe TAA. Konate played pretty well v Inter.

      Open Controls
    4. Fit_to_drop
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers all - duly noted

      Open Controls
  2. AnfieldLad
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    -4 gets me to

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Emerson
    Salah Bruno Bowen Saka
    Weghort King Dennis
    (Foster, Foden, Digne, Livramento)

    Anymore hits required?
    Emerson out?

    Open Controls
  3. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Ramsdale

    TAA White Reguilon

    Salah(TC) Bruno Bowen ESR Cornet

    King Dennis

    Subs: DDG, Antonio Cancelo Livra

    Open Controls
    1. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Start Cancelo over one of the Watford boys

      Open Controls
    2. Oggle22
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Like the esr pick over saka debating it myself but not sure if I've got the bottle ha

      Open Controls
    3. Oggle22
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      And possibly even Antonio

      Open Controls
    4. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Play Cancelo over Watford fwd/Reguilon

      Open Controls
  4. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Reg White
    Salah Jota Bowen Bruno Ramsey
    CR7 Dennis

    Foster Livra Johnson Delph

    Jota and Johnson for odegrard and VVD? -4 and bench Ramsey?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Can you afford Saka? If not Odegaard is fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Oggle22
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Can get saka but would have to down grade vvd to a 5.9m or just hope my 11 start and I don't need my bench not having a playing bench has hurt me this season

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Odegaard and VVD is fine I think. Other alternative would be a Wolves defender and Saka.

          Open Controls
  5. Pachi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you do antonio to lacazette for -4? I will FH in 27gw

    Open Controls
    1. Dr Van Nostrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No he has a great fixture

      Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      100% definitely certainly yes

      Open Controls
    3. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yes. Anything is an upgrade on Antonio right now. Especially a doubler with two home games.

      Open Controls
  6. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    A. Take a -4 for Saka
    B. Play DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      -4 easy imo

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate.

        Open Controls
    2. Junglist95
        6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. weaver93
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Which one fellas .
      A. Watkins, Jota to Weghurst & Saka -4
      B. Same, but & DeGea to Ramsdale -8
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        I'm probably doing all 3 of those transfers in so I'm saying B.

        Open Controls
        1. weaver93
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate.

          Open Controls
    4. Junglist95
        11 mins ago

        A Keane to Matip or Tierney and play over Digne

        Or

        B DDG to Ramsdale

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          B if you have a keeper who plays next week. Got to think Villa have chance to keep a clean sheet v Watford.

          Open Controls
          1. Junglist95
              5 mins ago

              No playing keeper besides DDG

              Own King and Dennis

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                I'm upgrading my non playing keeper for Ramsdale to have the double up with DDG. Any way you can make that happen?

                Open Controls
                1. Junglist95
                    2 mins ago

                    Would mean a total of -16 this week. Currently on -8

                    Not happening sadly

                    Open Controls
                    1. BeWater
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      You could just keep Digne and DDG.

                      Open Controls
          2. Oggle22
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Are people bringing saka in for genuine reasons or because they see loads on here bringing him in and that's convincing them they need him?

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              There's not really a huge choice of midfielders who double beyond Salah, Son and him.

              Open Controls
              1. Oggle22
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                If I go odegard I could get vvd for Johnson-4 what you reckon?

                Open Controls
                1. Traction Engine Foot
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Probably worth it

                  Open Controls
            2. JoeSoap
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Two home fixtures and due returns would be my thinking plus another potential double.

              Open Controls
            3. Junglist95
                8 mins ago

                Exactly. His stats aren't through the roof are they?

                I mean they do have 2 decent home matches, one much better than the other, and he is fairly nailed.

                They're also on the up and after a top 4 spot AND have another double coming up

                I just don't feel desperate to get him.

                Esr or Odegaard could easily be the ones to haul

                Open Controls
              • BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                Cheap with two home fixtures. Might double again in 28 and plays 30.

                Open Controls
              • Fit_to_drop
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                I favour odegaard over Saka.

                Open Controls
                1. Oggle22
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  If I go odegard I can get vvd for Johnson -4 as well

                  Open Controls
              • Apwilkin
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                I’m wondering the same thing.

                Arsenal hasn’t scored more than 1 goal in any competition in nearly 2 months. I’m not convinced that is going to change against wolves or even brentford.

                But… I have been wrong many many many times before so…

                Open Controls
              • nadman89
                • 10 Years
                just now

                saka is the best option of raph , zaha and sarr tbh

                Open Controls
            4. JoeSoap
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Which one do you prefer for a hit? Any additional hits you would take?

              A. Gallagher>Saka
              B. Dalot>Gabriel/Tierney
              C. Antonio>Lacazette
              D. Fernandes>Son
              E. DGea>Ramsdale

              Foster(2)
              Digne, Cancelo, TAA(2)
              Salah(2), Fernandes, Bowen, Gallagher
              Antonio, Watkins, Dennis(2)
              D Gea, Dalot, Livra, Luiz,

              Open Controls
              1. JoeSoap
                • 8 Years
                7 mins ago

                Doing FH27

                Open Controls
              2. Fit_to_drop
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                B, C, E anyway

                Open Controls
              3. Fit_to_drop
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Think E could net you the most points

                Open Controls
                1. JoeSoap
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks, meant to add I have only 0.7m left so can do E & either B or C.

                  Open Controls
            5. Fit_to_drop
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Who will get most game time of this trio?

              1. Saka
              2. Odegaard
              3. ESR

              rate as 1,2,3

              thanks

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                1 and 2

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Sorry didn't see that last part. 2,1,3.

                  I think Saka and Ødegaard start both, but one of them will get subbed off before 90. ESR will probably only start first match.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fit_to_drop
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    I was looking at the subbing their now and Odegaard has been hooked from 60 onwards on quite a few occasions with Saka coming ashore from 70 onwards. ESR is the obvious replacement for both if Arsenal needs fresh legs.

                    Open Controls
            6. Da Rude Sandstorm
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              How's the weather in UK? Any risk of games to be called off?

              Open Controls
              1. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Blowy! I think it’s passing by this afternoon in the south but not sure about the north; the forecast had talk of snow.

                Open Controls
            7. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Ramsdale (Sanchez)
              TAA-Cancelo-Tomiyasu (Cucu, Konsa)
              Bowen-Bruno-Salah-Ramsey-Gallagher
              Watkins-King (Maupay)

              0FT 0.7 itb

              A. Leave as is, suck up the risk but can get through 27 with no FH, leaving all chips intact.
              B. Bruno + Maupay > Saka + Kane
              C. Bruno + Maupay > Laca + Son
              D. Tomiyasu (though they say he’ll be fit)> Tierney or Wolves defender
              E. Any other suggestions!

              B and C would be a -8 and I would then use FH 1 in 27.

              Cheers guys. Any help appreciated.

              Open Controls
            8. Apwilkin
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Start Broja or Watkins?

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Broja. Watkins may not even start.

                Open Controls
                1. Apwilkin
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Has he been dropped for Ings?

                  Open Controls
            9. Junglist95
                3 mins ago

                -16 is madness right?

                Open Controls
                1. Junglist95
                    2 mins ago

                    I'm currently sitting 16k

                    Open Controls
                    1. internal error
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I dont think thats relevant. its entirely dependant on your current team, and your chip strategy for the next few gameweeks.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Junglist95
                          just now

                          Not planning on using any until at least 28 or 30 tbH!

                          Open Controls
                  • Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    Is there a risk firmino is benched bv Leeds with cup final few days after?

                    Open Controls
                  • Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
                      2 mins ago

                      Feels like Saka is basically the only worthwhile replacement for Jota, and I have him already, so feeling a bit stuck. Any other Saka owners looking for a Jota exit stratergy? What are you planning??

                      Open Controls
                    • Xna
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Already got a -4 hit, would you:

                      A) Sell Reguillon for a hit
                      B) Keep him and hope he plays against Burnley
                      C) Keep, bench and play Cash against Wat

                      Open Controls

