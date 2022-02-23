Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

Sponsored by Sorare

Let’s look at last week’s winner and then turn our attention to the upcoming tournament.

Our Winner





Always.

Captain.

Salah.

It doesn’t seem to matter what the game is, just consider the Egyptian for the armband most weeks. RazeKyl, our winner from last week, is following this philosophy and it has paid off handsomely for them, just as it did for the Triple Captainers in FPL last weekend.

Outside of that, though, there are some more interesting picks and I can totally see why RazeKyl ran out a deserving winner here – they’ve gone for the time-honoured tactic of just picking players in good form with a favourable fixture.

For starters, he racked up five goals between Messrs Salah, Lewandowski and Nkunku. Christopher Nkunku and Sven Botman are very talented – it’s well worth remembering the names. One of the coolest things about Sorare is discovering talent that many will not know about. If they come to the Premier League eventually, you have a head start on your new player scouting.



Entering a team for this week!

It’s really easy to play, and to make it even easier, I’ll share some team selection thoughts for the weekend.



Fixtures

Just like FPL, I tend to start with a look at the fixtures. I have a tool on my website for this:





The green column on the right is the algorithm’s prediction of the team’s chances of winning. Lots of big hitting options there. PSG should provide some good options. St Etienne have been doing better lately but still have not kept a clean sheet in 3 games.



Even though Sorare does not have full rights to the EPL yet (That may change!) there are still plenty of Manchester City assets available for selection as they face relegation threatened Everton.

Bayern are just scoring an insane number of goals, so forward assets will be popular. They aren’t keeping too many clean sheets lately, though.

And we all know about Liverpool.

For a relative differential or two we may go to Villarreal or Bayer Leverkusen.

Form

Raiding Manchester City assets Kevin De Bruyne looks too tempting to ignore. His consistent goal/assist output is being rewarded and he has an average over the last five matches of 76 (out of 100).



Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi will be popular picks no doubt, and it looks risky to ignore both! I’ll keep an eye on team news but I’ll go for Messi. Likewise, safe as it may be, it’s hard to ignore Robert Lewandowski in his form with Bayern on a kind fixture.

I will deviate a bit from my comment about Bayern’s lack of clean sheets to include Niklas Sule. The reason is that clean sheets are not everything for a defender on Sorare. He makes a really solid overall contribution and it shows in his average score of 71 in the last five matches – and that’s with Bayern rarely recording a shutout.

And between the sticks, let’s go with Geronimo Rulli of Villarreal as they face Espanyol.



Captain… Messi.



The Final Cut

Here is my line up for the weekend:

Good luck with your teams for the weekend and remember the Friday deadline at 11:00am UK time.

