24
SoRare February 23

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

24 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

Help us hit 5,000 players this weekend so we can give away more prizes.

Last week was a new record as just under 4,500 of you entered to compete for the usual 10 great cards given to us courtesy of Sorare each week.

That’s awesome – although what is slightly less awesome is that the increased traffic of people adding and checking teams has knocked the Academy servers for six in the last couple of weeks! Apologies to those who had trouble accessing the site in this time.


We’ve now made an upgrade to the servers to cope with increased traffic, and we are monitoring to ensure a smooth experience for everyone. Hopefully this means we can breach that 5,000-player barrier this time – and if we do, we will be able to share an additional five card rewards with the players! 

Enter a team now and help us get there – get started here. It only takes a few minutes and it’s totally free.

Let’s look at last week’s winner and then turn our attention to the upcoming tournament. 

Our Winner

Always.

Captain.

Salah. 

It doesn’t seem to matter what the game is, just consider the Egyptian for the armband most weeks. RazeKyl, our winner from last week, is following this philosophy and it has paid off handsomely for them, just as it did for the Triple Captainers in FPL last weekend.

Outside of that, though, there are some more interesting picks and I can totally see why RazeKyl ran out a deserving winner here – they’ve gone for the time-honoured tactic of just picking players in good form with a favourable fixture. 

For starters, he racked up five goals between Messrs Salah, Lewandowski and Nkunku. Christopher Nkunku and Sven Botman are very talented – it’s well worth remembering the names. One of the coolest things about Sorare is discovering talent that many will not know about. If they come to the Premier League eventually, you have a head start on your new player scouting.

Entering a team for this week!

It’s really easy to play, and to make it even easier, I’ll share some team selection thoughts for the weekend. 


Fixtures

Just like FPL, I tend to start with a look at the fixtures. I have a tool on my website for this:



The green column on the right is the algorithm’s prediction of the team’s chances of winning. Lots of big hitting options there. PSG should provide some good options. St Etienne have been doing better lately but still have not kept a clean sheet in 3 games.

Even though Sorare does not have full rights to the EPL yet (That may change!) there are still plenty of Manchester City assets available for selection as they face relegation threatened Everton.

Bayern are just scoring an insane number of goals, so forward assets will be popular. They aren’t keeping too many clean sheets lately, though. 

And we all know about Liverpool.

For a relative differential or two we may go to Villarreal or Bayer Leverkusen

Form

Raiding Manchester City assets Kevin De Bruyne looks too tempting to ignore. His consistent goal/assist output is being rewarded and he has an average over the last five matches of 76 (out of 100).

Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi will be popular picks no doubt, and it looks risky to ignore both! I’ll keep an eye on team news but I’ll go for Messi. Likewise, safe as it may be, it’s hard to ignore Robert Lewandowski in his form with Bayern on a kind fixture. 

I will deviate a bit from my comment about Bayern’s lack of clean sheets to include Niklas Sule. The reason is that clean sheets are not everything for a defender on Sorare. He makes a really solid overall contribution and it shows in his average score of 71 in the last five matches – and that’s with Bayern rarely recording a shutout. 

And between the sticks, let’s go with Geronimo Rulli of Villarreal as they face Espanyol.

Captain… Messi.

The Final Cut

Here is my line up for the weekend:

Good luck with your teams for the weekend and remember the Friday deadline at 11:00am UK time.

And share the league with your friends so we can hit 5,000 players and give away five more prizes!

ENTER A TEAM FOR FREE HERE

#ad 18+

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    What are your plans for GW 28?

    WCer's are nicely set up, but do you reckon it's worth bringing in the following for -4 hits, even if it means benching the likes of Bowen (liv), Laporte (MUN), Robbo (WHU)?

    It seems like a massive opportunity but on the other hand, it's playing with fire

    JWP, Broja (avl, NEW)
    Raphina (lei, AVL)
    Jimi (CRY, WAT)
    Villa attackers (SOU, lee)

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
        34 mins ago

        I might FH then WC29 then FH30. Can’t be bothered to think about the chips anymore and seems the best way to be able to forget about them

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          It's honestly a headache. Clearly not perfect strategy, even when looking at your own personal team.

          Open Controls
      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        I will be bringing in Jimi, and will already have Broja and Raph. It will give me the starting 11 below that includes 5 DGWers plus an additional 2 if Arsenal DGW (also have Saka) which I think is good enough to avoid FH

        Sanchez
        TAA, Teirney, Cancelo, Liva**
        Salah, Son, Raph**
        Bjora**, Jimi**, Watkins**

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Looks solid. There just seems to be so many DGWer's I'd want. Maybe I've gotten DGW fever, but I'd like JWP and Sa in there

          Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ideally, I'd like Sa in there, and Coutinho instead of Watkins. That would give me 8 DGWers plus TAA, Salah and Son who I wouldn't take out for JWP or any other DGW28er.

          Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        I am considering Broja in this week already. Hits are cheaper now, so they allow attacking approach during this "dgw-period". Raphinha is an issue, there is something going on behind the scenes.

        Open Controls
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 mins ago

        I'm BBing. Doubles for a lot of my 'fringe players' - Ait Nouri, Broja, Jiménez - and dont want to bench the likes of Robertson/Cancelo

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Great opportunity for that. Considering it myself

          Open Controls
      • NateDog
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        I'm set up well enough. I used WC in GW25 (so before most did) but I think I used it sensibly as I'm OK for this week and am looking decent for the next few. I have 4 with doubles in GW28 and that'll be 5 by the time it comes around, and at the minute have 8 with doubles for GW29.

        As for your changes they look decent, but I wouldn't go crazy. I think Southampton attackers can provide value until the end of the season with how they play and how often they score, but I'm not too sure how much I'd want to rely on the likes of Raphinha, Jimenez or Villa attackers. Villa attackers are more of a don't buy don't sell category for me currently, Jimenez is solid but it sounded like he was poor against Leicester and that's the type of game you'd expect him to do well in. Raphinha scored last week but he was benched after a number of poor performances and Leeds are in trouble.

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Real prizes you say?

      Fine, I shall sign up!

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Don't think the filters are working. I can still see the article.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        just now

        sshhh already

        Open Controls
    4. sunzip14
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Would you FH this team? Got 11 players with fixtures but not sure if saving FH is the best strategy. Both FH chips available. 1FT 3.7 itb.

      DDG
      Livra, Cancelo, Digne, Lamptey
      Bowen, Coutinho, Luiz
      Dennis, Kane, Antonio

      Foster, Salah, Saka, White

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        If I had two FH chips left, I would.

        Open Controls
      2. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        No need to FH

        Open Controls
      3. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        just now

        nope

        Open Controls
    5. melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      What would you do this week ? Saving my Final Free Hit,
      Mane to Bruno or city mid? One of my Watford boys to Broja?

      1FT 0.4 ITB

      DDG
      Cancelo Dalot Dawson Livra
      Son Bowen D.Luiz
      (C) Weghorst Dennis King

      Ramsdale Salah Mane TAA

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        King to Broja

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 12 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
    6. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Which of these options would you use this week?

      1. Play FH
      2. Saka > JWP & Maupay/Eduoard > Weghourst -4 this week, and then Bowen > Saka next week for free?

      DDG
      Cancelo - Taa - Dalot - Nouri
      Son - Bowen - Coutinho
      Eduoard - Broja - Maupay

      Ramsale - Saka - Salah - Robbo

      Open Controls
    7. HD7
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      FH:

      A)
      Pope
      Cancelo Pieters* Livra*
      Mahrez Son Bruno Sterling*
      Broja Weghorst Kane

      No bench - maybe Cancelo to Walker but too many people have Cancelo

      B)
      Pope
      Cancelo Mee* KWP*
      Mahrez Son Bruno Sancho*
      Broja Weghorst Kane

      Bench: Livra, Ramsey, Amartey

      Open Controls
    8. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jesus.
      My eyes.

      Open Controls
    9. Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’ve took a -4
      Though if yous had 2 free hits then would you use one now lads?
      I’m Wildcarding next week

      DDG
      Cancelo Coufal Livramento
      Son Foden Bowen Bruno
      Weghorst Dennis Jimmy

      Foster Williams Trent Saka

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.