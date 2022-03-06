288
Scout Notes March 6

De Bruyne’s FPL form at home catches the eye as United collapse

288 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Manchester City v Manchester United in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

DE BRUYNE INSPIRES CITY

Man City defeated rivals Man Utd 4-1 in the derby on Sunday afternoon, with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) producing a whopping 18-point haul courtesy of two goals, an assist and maximum bonus.

The Belgian’s brace means that he has now scored eight Premier League goals on home turf in 2021/22, a tally only Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m) can beat.

His underlying numbers at the Etihad were particularly eye-catching, too, as he registered six goal attempts, five shots in the box and five created chances.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola was quick to praise his captain, whilst also playing down a possible injury problem:

“A little bit there but I think it is not a problem. He makes an incredible effort and he is playing the minutes very well. He is back at his best. He played with pain at the beginning of the season but Kevin is at his best. He is strong. I spoke with him and he was focused on assists, but I said you have to score goals and win games. Hopefully he can continue being fit and scoring these goals.”

Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m), meanwhile, has now racked up five double-figure hauls in his last nine Premier League appearances, and actually trumped De Bruyne on the day for goal attempts (eight) and shots in the box (seven).

“I don’t know if I’m a great goalscorer; I’m trying to help the team as much as I can every game. This season, I’m more efficient because of the work we do in training. I’m trying to get in the box, I’m trying to be involved everywhere, to score goals and to help the team.” – Riyad Mahrez

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish (£7.5m) put in one of his best performances in a City shirt to date, as he vindicated Guardiola’s call to select him in front of Raheem Sterling (£10.7m).

In fact, he did everything but score, which his manager touched on after the match.

“He was excellent. (At one) moment he will understand in the final third, ‘this ball is for me’. He is very generous. When you see Phil (Foden) and Riyad (Mahrez) in that moment, it is their ball. This is the next step for Jack, but in terms of decision making, and using players in space, he was exceptional.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

Following today’s win, City have now won 16 of their last 18 Premier League games, although their lack of ‘doubles’ and Gameweek 30 fixture suggests most Fantasy managers transfers will be focused elsewhere, at least for now.

UNITED COLLAPSE

With Raphael Varane (£5.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.0m) both absent after testing positive for Covid-19, United unsurprisingly struggled at the back, as they allowed 24 goal attempts, 20 shots in the box and three big chances.

Notably, eight chances were allowed from their right-flank, as they struggled to contain the impressive Grealish and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m).

Setting up in a 4-4-2/4-2-4 system, the idea according to Ralf Rangnick was “to be as compact as possible” and “when we have possession, to be dangerous on the counter-attack.”

That meant Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Paul Pogba (£7.4m) both played central roles high up the pitch, with Anthony Elanga (£4.8m) and Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) on the flanks.

Sancho’s strike, meanwhile, means that he has now been directly involved in four goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

Above: Manchester United’s average position map v Manchester City in Gameweek 28, featuring front four Anthony Elanga (36), Paul Pogba (6), Bruno Fernandes (18) and Jadon Sancho (25)

The strikerless system, of sorts, was partly due to Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) and Edinson Cavani (£8.4m) both missing out through injury, which Rangnick discussed after full-time:

“We had two Covid cases midweek with Rafa Varane and Luke Shaw. Cristiano (Ronaldo) had some problems with his hip flexor again on Friday. That is why they are not available.” – Ralf Rangnick on his absentees

“I don’t know. I was hoping to have them available for this game. We have two important games coming up against Spurs and Atletico and we have to put our full focus on that.” – Ralf Rangnick on when Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will return

The defeat, whilst hugely disappointing, is just the second United have suffered in 14 games under Rangnick, with some big fixtures coming up for the Red Devils, which includes Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 29.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne (Gundogan 80), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Elanga (Lingard 64), Pogba (Rashford 64), Sancho, Fernandes

avfc82

288 Comments Post a Comment
  1. seewhyaxe
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would there be a potential better TC option apart from Salah for gw29?

    I'm left with TC and 1 x FH.

    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Liverpool or Man City or Chelsea should have double fixtures in GW36

      1. seewhyaxe
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        thanks! I guess I’ll hold off until then

  2. BS03
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    hey guys would you BB this team:

    ramsdale*
    trent* - tierney* - vvd*
    mo* - saka* - gordon* - raph - coutinho
    kane* - richarlison*

    Bench: sanchez (liv H, tot H) - rudiger (new H) - broja (wat H) - saiss (eve A)

    thinking of getting the chip out of the way to fund a premium back 4/5 with 2 cheapish strikers (no wc left)

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      yes

  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Best move here? Currently have 9 possible starters for 30 but not sure I’d want any more other than LEI (Mount -> Maddison pencilled in for 30) and no easy way to get Vardy…

    A) Save FT
    B) Coutinho -> KULU
    C) A-Nouri -> SESSEGNON

    RAMSDALE
    TRENT, TIERNEY, James
    SALAH(c), MARTINELLI, Coutinho, Mount, Raphina
    KANE, Broja

    Foster, Jimenez, Coady, A-Nouri
    Bank 0.0m, 1FT, BB/FH left

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      B

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm wondering if Sess is nailed and waiting to see line-up tonight. Chance of rotation should naturally increase on DGW, so I'm a bit doubt with C.

      Will Kulu get 2 starts with Moura back? This is another thing on my mind and hesitated with my plan for DGW29 too.

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yeah I don’t think Sess is nailed - currently first choice but he probably doesn’t play both in the DGW. Might be the same story for Kulu. The cash saved in B enables Martinelli -> Saka (-4) but not sure that’s worth a hit.

        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Umm.. A hit for Martinelli -> Saka seems expensive sideway move.

          Marti actually had more shots than Saka and same xGI in the last game. A bit risky hit.

  4. Manumana
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Wot do u think
    For -4 for GW29

    A. Havertz & Adam to Jota & Wood
    Or
    B. Havertz & Liveramento to Robertson & Gordon

    Thanks

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      b

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      I like potential of B. Not seen Gordon much. His stats look interesting though.

      1. Manumana
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Thanks a lot

  5. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    BUS team for *DGW29

    *Ramsdale
    *TAA - James - Cancelo
    *Salah - *Son - *Saka - Coutinho - Ramsey
    *Kane - Broja
    Bench : Digne, Amartey, Gelhardt

    Ramsey & Digne are the bottom two for predicted points.

    1 FT & 0.0 ITB. Which move look best for GW29/30?

    A : Digne (covid) -> White (LEI+LIV / avl)
    B : Digne + Ramsey -> Davies (mun+bha / WHU) + Martinelli
    C : Save FT for BGW30

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      B

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Forgot to say B will involve -4 hits. Do you still rate them best?

        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          I would save in that case

          1. NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Thank you

  6. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Martinelli-> Saka worth a -4?

    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      i dont think so. Having both isnt a bad idea either

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        I already have triple ARS with Ramsdale, Tierney & Martinelli. Ideallly want Saka but would mean a -4. Since ESR has covid perhaps Martinelli is safe for a bit.

        1. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          i cant see Martinelli getting dropped. Arsenal has a stable frontline thats syncing well and Arterta wouldnt want to upset the team chemistry

          Between im probably getting Martinelli in for Bowen this week. (Already own Saka and Tierny here)

        2. zøphar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          fwiw ESR has no symptoms as per the journalists so I would guess he would be available for selection after 5 days.

          Arsenal have 3 games in 6 days over GW29-30 so there is likely to be some rotation there

  7. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    is Amartey a safe choice at Leicester? or will he lose his place very soon.

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wondering the same thing. Some of the injured are returning so may be risky

  8. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone else never had any luck with Mahrez at man city ?

    I swear every time i own he's either benched or blanks. Every time i sell he gets a run in and explodes

    Ultimate fpl troll !!

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same here. Have given up. KDB as well. Sold him last week after nothing but 2-3 pointers

