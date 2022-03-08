Scout’s dream XI for the free-to-play Fantasy game, CLUB

Sponsored by CLUB

Bruno Fernandes playing in tandem with Kevin De Bruyne. Erling Haaland paired up top with Robert Lewandowski. And Kylian Mbappe racking up the points in the same side as Jonjo Shelvey.

All fanciful scenarios in real life but very real possibilities with CLUB, a free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step into the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

CLUB combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of management/club-building game and is available on iOS and Android.

A total of 20,000 Founding Clubs are currently available for early supporters, and you’ll get a host of benefits – from team-naming rights to in-game kits – by signing up.

As we await the game’s launch (more of which below), we’ve put together our dream XI from the top five leagues of European football, which will all be available on CLUB.

You can see our picks at the bottom of this article but first, a quick guide to the new game.

How Do I Play CLUB?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game, however:

Choose players from Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) and follow their fortunes into both the UEFA Europa League and Champions League.

The intuitive scoring system reflects what you see on the pitch. For example, an N’Golo Kante masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively.

masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively. Squads use real formations and realistic player roles, so you can’t have four left-backs in your defence. These will reflect the real-world positions that a player is capable of playing. So, for instance, Mohamed Salah could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him.

could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him. Initially you’ll be selecting a team from the Premier League, with a limited budget and tough choices to make. You might start with a star or two but you’ll have to grow your club, spot talent and earn money and work towards a dream team which can eventually include all of the top stars across Europe!

You can grow your budget by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing your club’s infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships.

CLUB’s dynamic transfer market sees player prices fluctuate based on their effective ownership (EO). With five leagues’ worth of star players, teams should theoretically be less ‘template’.

DREAM XI

GK – Bono (Sevilla)

With Bono in your CLUB line-up, it’ll be a beautiful day whenever Sevilla add to their 14 clean sheets. They have conceded the fewest goals in La Liga (18) and are the one team likely to push Real Madrid all the way.

DEF – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Only Mohamed Salah has more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points than teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who provided his 11th assist of the season on Saturday against West Ham United. If that attacking threat isn’t enough, just one team across the ‘Big Five’ leagues has kept more than Liverpool’s 15 clean sheets.

DEF – Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

That team is Manchester City. Star defender Joao Cancelo has one goal, eight assists and his team have collected 16 clean sheets, where his 59 goal attempts is the most amongst Premier League defences – almost twice the number of third-placed Antonio Rudiger.

DEF – Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Top scorer throughout all positions in the Serie A Fantasy game, Giovanni Di Lorenzo is part of a Napoli defence currently on 13 clean sheets.

MID – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

You might have heard of this one. He plays for Liverpool and has been an FPL phenomenon all campaign, leading the way with 19 goals and 212 points. His 11 assists is only topped by Jarrod Bowen and, with Man City catchable in the title race, could somehow find a higher gear as the season reaches its endgame.

MID – Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Italy international Domenico Berardi has 11 assists and 12 goals so far in Serie A – five of which from the penalty spot. The Sassuolo man is a reliable source of goals, scoring at least 14 times in four of his previous eight campaigns.

MID – Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Those who regularly read our Fantasy Bundesliga previews will be aware of the brilliant season from RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku. On 14 goals, he is the game’s second-most points scorer and will have a huge part to play in Leipzig’s push to finish in the Champions League places.

MID – Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

It has also been a great time for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, ranked fourth in Fantasy Bundesliga. Still just aged 18, his ten assists and strong chemistry with Patrik Schick have been a big factor in Leverkusen tallying 64 goals in their 25 games so far.

FOR – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

World-class forward Karim Benzema leads the way for both goals (20) and assists (10) in La Liga, so is naturally the stand-out candidate from Spanish shores.

FOR – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

The top scorers in the other four leagues are on 20, 20, 19 and 15 goals. Robert Lewandowski is on 28. Arguably the leading striker in world football right now, the Bayern Munich superstar was naturally the first name when composing a ‘Dream XI’.

FOR – Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Juventus’ new £62.8m signing only recently turned 22 yet has already racked up another 20-goal season to follow his 22 at Fiorentina last year. His Champions League debut brought a goal after just 32 seconds. Furthermore, Juventus are starting to rectify their poor first half of the season and are now seven points off leaders AC Milan. Expect Dusan Vlahovic to play a huge role in the final weeks of the Serie A title race.

