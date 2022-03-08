211
CLUB March 8

Scout’s dream XI for the free-to-play Fantasy game, CLUB

211 Comments
Bruno Fernandes playing in tandem with Kevin De Bruyne. Erling Haaland paired up top with Robert Lewandowski. And Kylian Mbappe racking up the points in the same side as Jonjo Shelvey.

All fanciful scenarios in real life but very real possibilities with CLUB, a free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step into the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

CLUB combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of management/club-building game and is available on iOS and Android.

A total of 20,000 Founding Clubs are currently available for early supporters, and you’ll get a host of benefits – from team-naming rights to in-game kits – by signing up.

As we await the game’s launch (more of which below), we’ve put together our dream XI from the top five leagues of European football, which will all be available on CLUB.

You can see our picks at the bottom of this article but first, a quick guide to the new game.

How Do I Play CLUB?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game, however:

  • Choose players from Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) and follow their fortunes into both the UEFA Europa League and Champions League.
  • The intuitive scoring system reflects what you see on the pitch. For example, an N’Golo Kante masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively.
  • Squads use real formations and realistic player roles, so you can’t have four left-backs in your defence. These will reflect the real-world positions that a player is capable of playing. So, for instance, Mohamed Salah could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him.
  • Initially you’ll be selecting a team from the Premier League, with a limited budget and tough choices to make. You might start with a star or two but you’ll have to grow your club, spot talent and earn money and work towards a dream team which can eventually include all of the top stars across Europe!
  • You can grow your budget by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing your club’s infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships.
  • CLUB’s dynamic transfer market sees player prices fluctuate based on their effective ownership (EO). With five leagues’ worth of star players, teams should theoretically be less ‘template’.

DREAM XI

GK – Bono (Sevilla)

With Bono in your CLUB line-up, it’ll be a beautiful day whenever Sevilla add to their 14 clean sheets. They have conceded the fewest goals in La Liga (18) and are the one team likely to push Real Madrid all the way.

DEF – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Only Mohamed Salah has more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points than teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who provided his 11th assist of the season on Saturday against West Ham United. If that attacking threat isn’t enough, just one team across the ‘Big Five’ leagues has kept more than Liverpool’s 15 clean sheets.

DEF – Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

That team is Manchester City. Star defender Joao Cancelo has one goal, eight assists and his team have collected 16 clean sheets, where his 59 goal attempts is the most amongst Premier League defences – almost twice the number of third-placed Antonio Rudiger.

DEF – Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Top scorer throughout all positions in the Serie A Fantasy game, Giovanni Di Lorenzo is part of a Napoli defence currently on 13 clean sheets.

MID – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

You might have heard of this one. He plays for Liverpool and has been an FPL phenomenon all campaign, leading the way with 19 goals and 212 points. His 11 assists is only topped by Jarrod Bowen and, with Man City catchable in the title race, could somehow find a higher gear as the season reaches its endgame.

MID – Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Italy international Domenico Berardi has 11 assists and 12 goals so far in Serie A – five of which from the penalty spot. The Sassuolo man is a reliable source of goals, scoring at least 14 times in four of his previous eight campaigns.

MID – Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Those who regularly read our Fantasy Bundesliga previews will be aware of the brilliant season from RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku. On 14 goals, he is the game’s second-most points scorer and will have a huge part to play in Leipzig’s push to finish in the Champions League places.

MID – Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

It has also been a great time for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, ranked fourth in Fantasy Bundesliga. Still just aged 18, his ten assists and strong chemistry with Patrik Schick have been a big factor in Leverkusen tallying 64 goals in their 25 games so far.

FOR – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

World-class forward Karim Benzema leads the way for both goals (20) and assists (10) in La Liga, so is naturally the stand-out candidate from Spanish shores.

FOR – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

The top scorers in the other four leagues are on 20, 20, 19 and 15 goals. Robert Lewandowski is on 28. Arguably the leading striker in world football right now, the Bayern Munich superstar was naturally the first name when composing a ‘Dream XI’.

FOR – Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Juventus’ new £62.8m signing only recently turned 22 yet has already racked up another 20-goal season to follow his 22 at Fiorentina last year. His Champions League debut brought a goal after just 32 seconds. Furthermore, Juventus are starting to rectify their poor first half of the season and are now seven points off leaders AC Milan. Expect Dusan Vlahovic to play a huge role in the final weeks of the Serie A title race.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

211 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Playing a FH in 30, so for GW29, I'm planning on doing JWP > Kulu for free, is there anything else here worth a -4?

    Ramsdale
    Taa - Robbo - Cancelo - James
    Son - Kulu - Salah - Raphina - Coutinho
    Broja

    DDG - Maupay - Weghourst - Ait Nouri

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Coutinho to saka

      Open Controls
  2. Areyouthereyet
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Hello lads, some help over here to justify hits for this GW. On BB.
    Potential transfers out Veltman,JWP,Son,Weghorst

    A) Doherty+Saka+Son+Weghorst (-4)
    B) Doherty+JWP+Kulu+Kane (-8)
    C) Doherty+Saka+Kulu+Kane (-12)

    C will give me 9 doublers for the gw and set me up well for GW30

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Son and Weghorst are potential transfers out but listed in option A?

      Open Controls
    2. Areyouthereyet
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yea. If keep them, I’ll be taking only -4. Veltman+JWP for Doherty+Saka. Sorry for the confusion

      Open Controls
  3. GoalsAloud
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      For those not free-hitting in GW30, is there any obvious future gameweek which might be better?

      I could easily save a transfer this week, then get 9 players out in GW30. There could be some upside to a FH but not sure if it's the best time...

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        33, 36 or 37

        Open Controls
        1. GoalsAloud
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            Thanks. Are there likely to be further blanks, or more aiming for doubles?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 30 mins ago

              Yes. More info in the article below.

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/06/fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-what-we-know-so-far/

              Open Controls
              1. GoalsAloud
                  3 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Thanks a lot!

                  Open Controls
          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            GW33 is the main one.

            36 if you have already played your BB.

            Open Controls
        2. antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Disastrous week deciding not to FH, but we go again!

          A) Guehi + Bowen to Doherty + Kulu (-4)
          B) Guehi + JWP to Doherty + Kulu (-4)
          C) Something Else?

          RAMSDALE
          TAA ROBBO Cancelo
          SALAH SON SAKA jwp Bowen
          Watkins Broja

          De Gea Digne Dennis Guehi

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            Depends what the latest official news on Bowen's injury which we haven't got yet

            Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Spurs fixtures over the next 3 games:
          12.03 - mun (A)
          16.03 - bha (A)
          20.03 - WHU (H)

          3 games over 9 days. Could we see some rotation for players that have backup options available like Doherty & Emerson and Kulu & Moura

          Open Controls
          1. AWOL-Ekotto
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            Definitely

            Open Controls
          2. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            Of course, but I don't think that should put you off Kuluševski or Doherty.

            Open Controls
            1. AWOL-Ekotto
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              Its currently putting me off Doherty, as he will probably be rested for Brighton, if he is rested.

              Open Controls
              1. AWOL-Ekotto
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 29 mins ago

                * for a hit that is

                Open Controls
              2. Nanoelektronicar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                But wouldn't you want him long(er) term?

                Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              Probably not for this GW. Issue is GW30 for teams that are not FHing.

              Open Controls
          3. King Kohli
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            4 days between games is not too bad.
            Both Doherty and Kulu are first choice and it's their spot to lose now

            Open Controls
          4. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            I'm getting the impression that Conte doesnt really rate Spurs' strength in depth all that much & wants to stick to his favourite 11 as much as possible (even though his preferred WBs have shifted). Bergwijn will prob get some decent mins off the bench to keep Son/Kulusevski fresh. Maybe the centre mids but Højbjerg's been doing a good job lately

            Open Controls
        4. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          It's more of a luxury move since Bowen is hurt but does Watkins/Son > Kane/Kulu sound wise or just wait til I wildcard maybe as early as gw31?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Not a huge fan of the son to Kane move

            Open Controls
          2. Cojones of Destiny
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            wouldn’t lose son

            Open Controls
        5. marcos11
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          DDG
          TAA Cancelo Rudiger White
          Salah Son Raph Lucas
          Laca Watkins
          3.9 Sanchez King Gilmour

          Going to FH30, planning to use my FT on Lucas > Kulu. Anything worth a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Depends on how much itb.

            Open Controls
            1. marcos11
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              Only 0.1itb

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                Not much you can do with that. Probably not hits or maybe Raphinha to Saka

                Open Controls
        6. mojoindojo
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          On -8 for this team. Gtg?

          Lloris²
          TAA² White² Cancelo Silva
          Salah² Saka² Kulu² Raphinha
          Kane² Watkins

          3.9 Dennis Ramsey Coady

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            GTG

            Open Controls
        7. Cojones of Destiny
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          which option:
          a. Digne to Doh
          b. D. James to Kulu

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        8. zensum
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Need urgent assistance:

          Kulusevski or Doherty?

          Left one Spurs slot

          Open Controls
          1. LC1
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            If you have Kane go with Kulu, If Son go with Doherty.

            Open Controls
            1. Cojones of Destiny
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              wondering what’s the logic here?

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Maybe Kulu but it depends who you are taking out as well

            Open Controls
            1. zensum
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              I will be taking our both Willock and Livera so desperately looking for one replacement… have both Kane n Son already.

              Open Controls
        9. boombaba
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Is it worth going Tierney over Doherty with a possible DGW for Arsenal in GW33 as well?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Last couple games havent really shaken my faith in Arsenal defence over Spurs defence. I still think Tierney is the better option

            Open Controls
          2. Cojones of Destiny
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            i’d keep

            Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            I'm doing Tierney > Doherty this week most likely haha

            Open Controls
            1. AWOL-Ekotto
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Wow. Playing FH in GW30?

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                No. It's to raise funds and open an Arsenal spot to buy Lacazette.

                Open Controls
        10. Areyouthereyet
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Would you transfer Son out for -4 to get Kulu and Kane?

          Open Controls
        11. Damien Sartip-Zadeh
            30 mins ago

            I would use a few points to bring in Kane

            Open Controls
          • Dale Sartip-Zadeh
              3 mins ago

              I agree with Damien on this one

              Open Controls

