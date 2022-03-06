FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

**Last updated: Monday 7 March**

We’ve had plenty of ‘blanks’ in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far this season and now we’re on a run of Double Gameweeks as we attempt to catch up.

We’ve already seen ‘doubles’ in Gameweeks 21-23, while Double Gameweek 25 had an extra fixture for both Manchester United and Brighton.

Double Gameweek 26 featured eight teams playing twice but only Burnley had a Double Gameweek 27

Eight sides will have a Double Gameweek 28 and a half-dozen will have a Double Gameweek 29; Newcastle United are the only side with back-to-back doubles across those two Gameweeks.

There were cup-related blanks in Gameweeks 24, 25 and 27, meanwhile, with more to follow in Gameweeks 30 and 33.

A total of 13 outstanding matches are still to be rearranged.

The good news is that, while more Covid-related postponements can’t be completely ruled out, falling positive cases and the Premier League’s tightening of rules for match cancellations should mean this is much less of a danger than before.

With the situation constantly evolving, our Blank and Double Gameweek guide rounds up what we know at present.

VISUAL OVERVIEW

With thanks to Legomane for the above image.

POSTPONED MATCHES – AND REASONS WHY

Aston Villa v Burnley (Dec 18 – Covid)

Everton v Leicester City (Dec 19 + Jan 11 – Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Dec 26 – Covid)

Leicester City v Norwich (Jan 1 – Covid)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (Jan 16 – Covid)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Feb 12 – clash with the Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Leicester City (Feb 25 – clash with the EFL Cup final)

Manchester City v Brighton (Mar 19 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Burnley v Southampton (Mar 19 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Liverpool v Man Utd (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Watford v Everton ( Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Everton v Crystal Palace (Apr 16 – clash with the FA Cup semi-finals)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Everton (4)

Burnley, Leicester (3)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace (2)

Aston Villa, Brighton, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Spurs, Watford (1)

Brentford, Leeds, West Ham, Wolves (0)

The above outstanding matches will have to be fulfilled from Gameweek 31 onwards.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 30 LATEST

Gameweek 30 Match Current status Wolves v Leeds Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* Arsenal v Aston Villa Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* Leicester v Brentford Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* Spurs v West Ham Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* Man City v Brighton Blank Newcastle v C Palace Blank Norwich v Chelsea Blank Burnley v Southampton Blank Liverpool v Man Utd Blank Watford v Everton Blank

*Barring any weather/Covid-related postponements

CALENDAR + OTHER POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Week beginning… Weekend Midweek Sat 5 Mar Double Gameweek 28 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 12 Mar Double Gameweek 29 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 19 Mar Blank Gameweek 30 + FA Cup quarter-finals International break Sat 26 Mar International break International break Sat 2 Apr Gameweek 31 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 9 Apr Gameweek 32 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 16 Apr Gameweek 33 + FA Cup semi-finals *free* Sat 23 Apr Gameweek 34 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 30 Apr Gameweek 35 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 7 May Gameweek 36 *free* Sat 14 May Gameweek 37 + FA Cup final Europa League final Sat 21 May Gameweek 38

Gameweek 28 : A Double Gameweek for Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Southampton, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers .

: A Double Gameweek for and . Gameweek 29: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur .

A Double Gameweek for and . Gameweek 30: A Blank Gameweek with no chance of a Double Gameweek. Aston Villa v Arsenal, Wolves v Leeds , Leicester v Brentford and Spurs v West Ham are the only fixtures that will go ahead.

A Blank Gameweek with no chance of a Double Gameweek. , and are the only fixtures that will go ahead. Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.

A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too. Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 31, 32, 34, 35 and 37, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

