Fixtures March 6

FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

**Last updated: Monday 7 March**

We’ve had plenty of ‘blanks’ in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far this season and now we’re on a run of Double Gameweeks as we attempt to catch up.

We’ve already seen ‘doubles’ in Gameweeks 21-23, while Double Gameweek 25 had an extra fixture for both Manchester United and Brighton.

Double Gameweek 26 featured eight teams playing twice but only Burnley had a Double Gameweek 27

Eight sides will have a Double Gameweek 28 and a half-dozen will have a Double Gameweek 29; Newcastle United are the only side with back-to-back doubles across those two Gameweeks.

There were cup-related blanks in Gameweeks 24, 25 and 27, meanwhile, with more to follow in Gameweeks 30 and 33.

A total of 13 outstanding matches are still to be rearranged.

The good news is that, while more Covid-related postponements can’t be completely ruled out, falling positive cases and the Premier League’s tightening of rules for match cancellations should mean this is much less of a danger than before.

With the situation constantly evolving, our Blank and Double Gameweek guide rounds up what we know at present.

VISUAL OVERVIEW

Image

With thanks to Legomane for the above image.

POSTPONED MATCHES – AND REASONS WHY

Burnley v Watford postponed as Covid outbreak hits Hornets
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Dec 18 – Covid)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Dec 19 + Jan 11 – Covid)
  • Burnley v Everton (Dec 26 – Covid)
  • Leicester City v Norwich (Jan 1 – Covid)
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (Jan 16 – Covid)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Feb 12 – clash with the Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Leicester City (Feb 25 – clash with the EFL Cup final)
  • Manchester City v Brighton (Mar 19 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)
  • Burnley v Southampton (Mar 19 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)
  • Newcastle v Crystal Palace (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)
  • Liverpool v Man Utd (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)
  • Watford v Everton (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)
  • Everton v Crystal Palace (Apr 16 – clash with the FA Cup semi-finals)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match
  • Everton (4)
  • Burnley, Leicester (3)
  • Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace (2)
  • Aston Villa, Brighton, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Spurs, Watford (1)
  • Brentford, Leeds, West Ham, Wolves (0)

The above outstanding matches will have to be fulfilled from Gameweek 31 onwards.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 30 LATEST

Gameweek 30 MatchCurrent status
Wolves v LeedsGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
Arsenal v Aston VillaGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
Leicester v BrentfordGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
Spurs v West HamGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
Man City v BrightonBlank
Newcastle v C PalaceBlank
Norwich v ChelseaBlank
Burnley v SouthamptonBlank
Liverpool v Man UtdBlank
Watford v EvertonBlank

*Barring any weather/Covid-related postponements

CALENDAR + OTHER POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Week beginning…WeekendMidweek
Sat 5 MarDouble Gameweek 28
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 12 MarDouble Gameweek 29
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 19 MarBlank Gameweek 30 + FA Cup quarter-finals
International break
Sat 26 MarInternational break
International break
Sat 2 AprGameweek 31
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 9 AprGameweek 32
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 16 AprGameweek 33 + FA Cup semi-finals
*free*
Sat 23 AprGameweek 34
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 30 AprGameweek 35
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 7 MayGameweek 36
*free*
Sat 14 MayGameweek 37 + FA Cup final
Europa League final
Sat 21 MayGameweek 38
  • Gameweek 28: A Double Gameweek for Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Southampton, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
  • Gameweek 29: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.
  • Gameweek 30: A Blank Gameweek with no chance of a Double Gameweek. Aston Villa v Arsenal, Wolves v Leeds, Leicester v Brentford and Spurs v West Ham are the only fixtures that will go ahead.
  • Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.
  • Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 31, 32, 34, 35 and 37, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

806 Comments
  1. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 months, 8 days ago

    So Kaku starts.

    Lets see if my cap can deliver 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      The Belgian Geoff Horsefield

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        Haha. I saw him live for Fulham as a wee nipper. Wasn’t he a builder?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          2 months, 7 days ago

          Hodd carrier, from Huddersfield i think.

          Open Controls
    2. bigwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      ooof, big shout could be great this week. Good luck

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 months, 8 days ago

        Thanks Big Guy!

        Open Controls
    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Excellent call, I tip my cap to you

      Open Controls
  2. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    How many penalties are Chelsea going to get before Jorginho is seen as a legitimate option?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      He already is

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Two more before a DGW & people will jump head first into the trap.

      Open Controls
    3. Lord of Ings
      • 6 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Even if he scores 15 penalties a season I’m not bringing a cdm in,bringing a player in just for penalties seems nonsense to me.
      He doesn’t even take any other set piece

      Open Controls
    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      That skip before the penalty nearly won him a Balon Dor. Imagine trying to explain that to future generations

      Open Controls
  3. Tommy J
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    Alonso definitely coming on for a 1 point cameo, I have Bowen 1st sub….

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Hopefully 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        This, but not for Tommy, for Cokey 😛

        Open Controls
        1. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          2 months, 8 days ago

          Fabio Borges greatest manager in history benched Bowen too. We just know things

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 months, 8 days ago

            Mahrez rested too it seems, you're fine!

            Open Controls
    2. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Come on and score a hat-trick. I'll accept that as a farewell gift.

      Open Controls
    3. Tommy J
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Bad decision playing him over Bowen to be fair…

      Open Controls
    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      I reckon he actually might score today off the bench

      Open Controls
  4. balint84
    • 5 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    A) Bilva to KDB
    B) save a ft

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Bilva to a DGW mid come Saturday morning, or use the FT for another DGWer.

      Open Controls
  5. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    Time to get rid of Alonso (have James) ?

    Open Controls
    1. Return of the FF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Probably yeah. Who are your targets?

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        That would be my next question… probably Reguilon hey?

        Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Time to get rid of both

      Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  6. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    Any early City team leaks?? Waiting 20 mins is killing me

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Ederson starts

      Open Controls
      1. Return of the FF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        Big!

        Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      https://twitter.com/spbajko/status/1476265786020929546

      Open Controls
  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    Has there been any update/gossips since yesterday regarding Gallagher? Last I heard, Rodgers said he was rested to keep him "fresh", which I took as a hint that he was not tested positive for covid.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Palace assistant hinted at Gallagher rest yeah.

      If Maddison, Rodgers said he was fine/not too serious post match.

      Updates on both before the deadline no doubt.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        Oh, I messed up Rodgers and Palace assistant. Thanks for understanding. 🙂

        Open Controls
  8. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    Gonna regret picking Fred over Kovacic, should've known cuz Kante was injured.

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Fred over anyone is a mistake

      Open Controls
      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 8 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        Touché

        Open Controls
    2. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Fred is bold, atleast he's cheaper and gets more points than Sancho!

      Open Controls
  9. Wild Rover
    • 11 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    New Article

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/29/chelsea-v-brighton-team-news-alonso-benched-lukaku-starts/

    Open Controls
  10. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    Chances of Dias being rested tonight? I reckon it’s on the cards...

    Open Controls
  11. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 months, 8 days ago

    Best Alonso replacement:

    1. Reguilon
    2. Saiss
    3. Castagne
    4. Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. Mutter's Munters
        2 months, 8 days ago

        reggy

        Open Controls
      • Eddie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        Laporte?

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 6 Years
          2 months, 8 days ago

          Have triple city already sir

          Open Controls
      • mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 months, 8 days ago

        Doubles mean Reggy otherwise like Eddie said laporte would be a great option

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Imagine being able to call off the bench Mahrez, Sterling and Gundogan...

      Surely someone should call in the fair competition authorities?

      Manchester City simply have 8+ players who can score 10+ goals.

      Who needs the out and out striker then.

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 months, 8 days ago

      Well i'm screwed this week - again.

      Alonso and Gundogan benched.

      I used to have such a deep team to cover rotation and now once you add in covid then that depth is shot to pieces.

      WC21 is getting closer and closer just to get past this mess.

      Open Controls
    4. MGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 months, 5 days ago

      Getting Coufal for -4 and playing him ahead of Dalot or Tierney feels a bit weird…

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Forward Thinker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 months, 5 days ago

      Superbly written article

      Open Controls
    6. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      2 months, 5 days ago

      Is gray confirmed to be on bench?

      Open Controls
    7. Hawk Eye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 month, 14 days ago

      This article needs an update

      Open Controls
    8. sfcspartans
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 days, 4 hours ago

      Cornet or Zaha?

      Open Controls
      1. sfcspartans
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 days, 2 hours ago

        Fail posted on wrong article

        Open Controls
    9. Damien Sartip-Zadeh
        18 days, 3 hours ago

        Very well written article

        Open Controls
      • Mark Colonel
          14 days, 1 hour ago

          How you think, Will Oli Watkins back to first XI vs Aston Villa ?

          Open Controls
          1. Zouma’s cat
              13 days, 12 hours ago

              Yes - Ings doesn’t fit the style of play and cannot play a false 9 as well as Watkins. Gerrard might have to adapt soon though, the opposition is better than he was used to at Rangers and Villa don’t have the quality to play FBs so high - starting to get found out

              Open Controls
          2. Zouma’s cat
              13 days, 14 hours ago

              What should I do? Already -4, BB, 2x FH £1.8m ITB

              Foster

              Cancelo Veltman Williams

              Coutinho KDB Bowen JWP

              Weghorst Dennis Rodriguez

              Ramsdale Salah Tierney TAA

              Any ideas would be welcomed

              Open Controls
            • Dale Sartip-Zadeh
                13 days, 4 hours ago

                Great article indeed!

                Open Controls
              • bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 days, 10 hours ago

                Sanchez, (Steel)
                Teirney, Taa, Cancelo, Liva, (Coufal)
                Son Bowen, Salah Cornet
                Watkins, Dennis, King

                A) Coufal & King to Rudiger & Adams
                B) Coufal & King to Saiss & Jimenez

                B would give me the 6 below + 2 FT's for GW30, A would probably mean a FH

                GW30 team with Saiss & Jimenez added

                Teirney, Saiss + FT (Liva out)
                Son, Bowen, + FT (Saka for Cornet)
                Watkins, Jimenez

                Open Controls
              • buttsy9
                • 9 Years
                4 days, 7 hours ago

                Can anyone advise the best chip strategy for the upcoming game weeks please?

                I have 2 x FH, WC and bench boost left.

                Open Controls
                1. how now brown cow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  4 days, 7 hours ago

                  Best post on an article that isnt weeks old!

                  Open Controls
                2. Captain Roberto
                  • 4 Years
                  4 days, 5 hours ago

                  The "best" strategy would be to use the Wildcard to sort your team now instead of spending points on hits. Set your team. Then use the FreeHits to navigate the blank weeks, like GW30. If you used your Wildcard to set a team for this week and next, you could use the Benchboost next week. Because let's face it, you want these double Gameweek players from lower mid-table in but you don't want them for more than these two weeks in all honesty.

                  Open Controls
              • Captain Roberto
                • 4 Years
                4 days, 6 hours ago

                GW30 is going to be bad.

                good job they gave us a second FreeHit

                Open Controls
              • gstegnar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 days, 11 hours ago

                WC now in GW28, FH in GW30 - would that be smart? After that i'm out of chips

                My team atm

                Foster, Ramsdale
                Tierney, Digne, TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon
                Brownhill, Salah, Jota, Bowen, Coutinho
                Antonio, Dennis, Weghorst

                Open Controls
              • rnrd
                • 7 Years
                3 days, 11 hours ago

                For DGW28 only (on a FH)

                A - mount
                B- salah
                ?

                Open Controls
              • CFCTom_
                  2 days, 23 hours ago

                  Save my free hit for the blanks in GW30 or use it now for GW28?

                  Open Controls
                • mataave
                  • 6 Years
                  2 days, 21 hours ago

                  Last post for tonight, any WC transfer/subs needed? Going round in circles…

                  Sa*
                  Rudiger* - TAA - Livramento* - Kilman*
                  Salah - Coutinho* - Raphinha*
                  Broja* - Adams* - Kane

                  Foster - Saka - Cancelo - Kulusevski

                  Open Controls
                • 03farmboy
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  Who’s the best striker to get?

                  Not many stand outs

                  Open Controls
                  1. _Ninja_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    Kane then Laca

                    Open Controls

