Big Numbers March 10

FPL Gameweek 29 preview: Key player and team stats

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These are a cherry-picked selection of Opta stats from our Premium Members’ Area.

-13.80 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Illan Meslier (£4.8m) in 2021/22. In layman’s terms, the Leeds United goalkeeper has conceded almost 14 more goals than data providers Opta deem that he should have based on the quality of the shots that he has faced. That figure, unsurprisingly, is the worst in the division.

149.4 minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) recorded by Matt Doherty (£4.7m) since Antonio Conte took charge of Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 11. No other FPL defender can beat that, with even Son Heung-min (£10.8m) only just bettering the figure (145). Doherty has been involved in seven Opta-defined ‘big chances’ in just 496 minutes of pitch-time under Conte, with four falling to himself and the other three created for others.

9 chances created in four appearances by Matt Targett (£4.7m) since he made his temporary switch from Aston Villa to Newcastle United in January. Only Liverpool’s two full-backs have supplied more opportunities for teammates over their last four matches.

5 big chances presented to Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) in 2021/22, a tally unbeaten by any other FPL defender. All of these opportunities have, in fact, arrived from December onwards, with his total of 12 shots in the box in his last dozen appearances only beaten by two other Fantasy defenders.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 29: Tips, captains, team news and best players

  1. gmando2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    best replacement for James

    A) Doherty
    B) Reguilon
    C) Dier
    D) Saiss
    E) Coady
    F) Kilman

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A or C

    2. mataave
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      a)

    3. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Out of these choices Doherty wins by a mile.

      1. gmando2011
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        nice - looks like doherty - just wondered about his minutes

  2. mataave
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Have I picked the correct team/bench?

    Sa
    Rudiger - TAA* - Doherty*
    Salah* (c) - Raphinha - Saka* - Kulu* - Coutinho
    Kane* - Adams

    Foster - Broja - Kilman - James

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      gtg

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Harvey_27
        just now

        We are occasionally caught out by 'surprise' returns, so might you play James and make Rudi first bench in the admittedly unlikely event he plays GW29? You'd be so annoyed if James played and hauled and you'd stuck him on the bench!

    4. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Which option do you guys think makes most sense here?

      Ramsdale
      Trent, James, Cancelo
      Salah, diaz, saka, Raph, Coutinho
      Jimi, Watkins

      Foster, Dennis, Saiss, Williams

      A. James and Jimi to Davies and Kane -4

      B. James, Coutinho and Jimi to Doherty, Kulu and Kane -8

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I don't mind B

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          cheers
          its very tempting but not sure still

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        B

    5. winchester
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      good day lads! have 1ft and 0.9m itb. mount to who? Will not use fh on bgw30.

      ramsdale*
      taa* targett* white* rudiger
      salah* saka* raph mount
      kane* jimi

      (dubravka* broja ramsey james(!))

      a) mount -> kulusevski (will he play both, when moura is back?)
      b) james -> doherty or VVD
      c) a+b -4
      d) something else?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        C with Doherty for the extra fixture in 30

        1. winchester
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          cheers. if you were to pick either a or b, which would you pick? not keen on taking hits.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Lose the player that's injured

    6. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Bottomed...

      Bench 1:
      A- Cancelo
      B- Bowen
      C- Coutinho
      D- Jimenez

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Surely Bowen as he is ruled out for 29

        Open Controls
      2. Harvey_27
          5 mins ago

          I'd bench Jimi and play Bowen because if the injury is less serious than it looked, as has been intimated, Moyes will want to play him given the small Hammers squad and lack of striking options. If he misses the game, so be it and you have whoever to come off the bench

      3. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Is it madness going no Salah. My gut says Kane is the one for this week and I can’t have both. Already have Son.

        1. Bruno + Gallagher > Salah + Saka (-4)
        2. Same > Salah + Kulu (-4)
        3. Same + Weghorst > Diaz + Martinelli + Kane (-8)
        4. Bruno + Weghorst + Cancelo > Robbo + Saka + Kane (-8)

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yes it is madness when you consider how high his EO will be from the managers that TC Salah

      4. Crystal Alice
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        If Bowen doesn’t play in my 433
        will I get 523 cancelo subbed in?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Yes, that's a valid formation

          1. Crystal Alice
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            thanks.. nice, I never considered this formation in 7 years of FPL

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Minimum formation requirements are 3 defs, 2 mids and 1 fwd

      5. FPL Froggies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        On a WC, looking at the next International break schedule.
        Am I missing something or Scotland (Robertson) has zero games scheduled on the period?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          That's correct. Scotland Ukraine game has been postponed

          1. FPL Froggies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            thanks for the clarification. Nice cool resting period for Robbo then

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Yeah likely to be rested for the Forest FA Cup game before IB so I expect him to play the next 2 league games

      6. TopBinFC
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Wolves defense owners, tonight we feast

          1. dshv
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Hope ait nouri not tonplay

            1. TopBinFC
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                I think he will, they were awful last weekend so be lots of changes.

            2. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              2pts everywhere

              1. TopBinFC
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Have Sa, Coady and RAN, would take 6 points....each

              2. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                I just hope Kilman starts. He hadn't missed a single minute until this GW and then he gets hooked after 78.

              3. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Bad news for you. Dennis owns Gnasher, and Gnasher is hungry.

                1. TopBinFC
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Lol

                2. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Looking forward to Saiss 18 point.

                3. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Everyone then

              4. DF Team
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Guys, please help:

                A) James to Doherty -4
                B) James, Elyounoussi, Jimenez to Amartey, Son, Ferguson -12
                C) Mendy, James, Elyounoussi, Jimenez to Foster, Doherty, Son, Hwang -16

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  A

              5. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                https://mobile.twitter.com/FFScout/status/1501933063105757187

                Anyone that still has Reguilon might be in luck, Sessegnon out until after the IB

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  I would have thought most active owners would have gave up by now. Still wouldn't put Reguilon over Doherty

                2. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Ayyyyy holding him since GW21 finally pays off

                3. dshv
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Holded him for so long, removed him for cash 3 weeks ago.. cash smashed last 2 weeks

              6. Neevesy
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Current team (on a - 4)

                Ramsdale (Sa)

                Tiernay - Robbo - Rudy

                Havertz - Salah - Kulu - Saka

                Kane - Toney - Broja

                (Sa - Ramsey - Bednarak - James)

                Would you:

                A) TC Kane/Salah
                B) Transfer James to Doherty (ttl -8) and Bench Boost (Sa, Ramsey, Bednarak, Doherty)

                Have FH/TC/BB left.

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  A - Salah
                  B - yes to Doherty, probably no to BB

              7. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                So my captain James is out and looks like Digne will get minutes and block Saka 12 points on my bench. Arrrrrgh.

                1. Firmino
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  It's frustrating, ultimate bad luck. Jam for James non-captainers and bench boosters

                  1. NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    40 mins ago

                    18pts for your captain is so, so far from "ultimate bad luck"

                2. Original - Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  Come on, give us some joy after the pain of the James 18 pointer. 😉

                3. No Kane No Gain
                  • 3 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Surely you were braced for the possibility of a James 1 pointer this week anyway

                  1. No Kane No Gain
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    This second game*

                4. Zim0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Boohoo only 36 points for u

              8. Pompel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                If Cancelo is out:

                Cancelo + Dennis -> Doherty + Laca -4 pts

                Losing Cancelo is only way I can afford Laca, who is the only viable striker to partner Kane atm. . Or just stick with Dennis?

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I don't those moves for 29-30

                2. No Kane No Gain
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Not sure you’ll discover if he’s officially out or not in time. Those transfers don’t look too bad becuase you are losing 2 players with 1 game each in the next 2 gameweeks for 2 players with 3 games each in the same period.

                  Upside is high but the downside isn’t too bad I can’t see a lot of points lost doing this

              9. Reinhold
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                So Reguilon is now 100% nailed for all the three next matches. Does he become a better option than Doherty?

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  I don't think Conte trusts Reguilon. We could easily see Doherty play LWB instead of him which conte has done in previous games

                  1. Salarrivederci
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Seems to trust Reguilon more than Royal at the moment

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      I'm not sure about that. What's that based on?

                2. Salarrivederci
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Ye. I will opt for Reguilon.
                  Just need the Spirs defender for 29-30 anyway

                3. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  No, if Doherty plays the same minutes as Reguilon in those 3 matches Doherty is the better option. Reguilon possibly the safer option now though so do think it gives us something to consider.

                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    (I’ll almost definitely still go for Doh if either though)

              10. footballfreak
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Who to buy
                A. B Davies
                B. Doherty

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  B

                2. BeWater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  22 mins ago

                  I've got A but would definitely buy B if I had neither.

                  1. RUN DCL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 mins ago

                    Same

              11. The Train Driver
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Still getting Doherty even if Sess is out the rest of the season...

              12. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                This look good or make it a -4 for 11 DGWers (Gordon/Martinelli filling in for Weggy)?

                Sanchez (LIV, TOT)

                TAA (bha, ars) Robbo (bha, ars) Reguilon (mun, bha) Targett (che, eve)

                Salah (bha, ars) Saka (LEI, LIV) Willock (che, eve) Fraser (che, eve)

                Kane (mun, bha) Weghorst (bre)

                DDG Mac Allister Dennis James

                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Wow NEW fan? 😛

                  1. Ask Yourself
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    A double doubles fan who couldn’t decide between Fraser and willock x

              13. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Bring in White for a -4 and play in 29 and sub Cancelo. Will then have 3 Arsenal for DGW 29 and 30. Worth it? (Already have Ramsdale and Martinelli)

                1. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  35 mins ago

                  Not for me, White has a pretty low ceiling and I don't see 2 clean sheets this week, probably not even one

                  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    I’d go one further and say I don’t expect a clean sheet in the next three, villa gw30 included

              14. Champions League Varane
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Start 1

                Kilman
                Jimenez
                Dennis

                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 3 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Dennis. Why not ?! Jimenez not in favour or in form, kilman minimal attacking threat and defence power has gone.

                  Unless Jimenez does something great tonight, I say Dennis. He could have easily hauled against arsenal too

                  1. NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    35 mins ago

                    Agreed with this. Haven't watched much of Watford of late but sounds like Dennis has been playing well unlike the others

                    1. No Kane No Gain
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Missed a absolute sitter and scored a decent offside goal. Other than that, wasn’t great but could have hauled

                2. RUN DCL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  29 mins ago

                  Dennis for sure

              15. tbos83
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                2ft.
                Bowen > Saka, Cancelo > Doherty?

                Foster Pope
                Kilman Livra TAA Targett Cancelo*
                Salah Son Coutinho Raph Bowen*
                Broja Jimenez Weghorst

              16. RUN DCL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                I’m looking for a 3.9 defender. I’ve found Amartey and Ben Johnson. Which is best do you think or is there someone else out there? Only need them in the short term really.

                1. PascalCygan
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Amartey for now

              17. Dammit_182
                • 1 Year
                59 mins ago

                Afternoon all,

                I was planning on FH 30 but with vardy out I’m questioning whether there is a point?

                I honestly can’t see any clean sheets in the games and WC team has 9M to play with after choosing .

                That said, I currently have no FT and line up with ramsdale, saka son & Jimenez. So would be lots of hits to get in more spurs players this week snd Leicester next week.

                Had always had the ‘Fh 30’ strategy which looked pretty sweet with a fit vardy. Now looks a bit ‘meh’

                1. RUN DCL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  57 mins ago

                  The odd hit to insure against the popular pucks and take it on the chin. More to gain later me thinking

                  1. PascalCygan
                    • 4 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Same. Upside doesn’t seem so great in 30

                  2. Dammit_182
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Yea, with doubles hits to bring in spurs could get me 3 games I guess. Still got 2 FH though so might just pick some random players and see what happens.

                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  49 mins ago

                  Basically agree, there doesnt seem a whole lot more pts out there beyond a core of Saka, Son/Kane, maybe Arsenal defender & a Leicester mid. I guess the Son/Kane double up isnt easy to get without FH for many though. But if you can add Maddison/Barnes I think your lineup is alright

                  1. Dammit_182
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    This seems sensible too. Fielding the right 5/6 players might just be enough.

                    Having 2 FH’s might just sway me to give it a go to get the son/Kane double up and pick some leeds/Leicester & Brentford players.

                3. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  I actually think there's solid ground to be made in gw30.

                  As ever need to get lucky with the right players returning and many taking hits and blanks.

                  Often in the dgw, it's been single game week players amongst the higher scoring. Inevitable using a FH in a double most will be drawn to the dgw guys and lose out on multiple fronts.

                  1. Dammit_182
                    • 1 Year
                    36 mins ago

                    Yea, I guess for me I have 4 players and can hit in Kane/Doherty & kulu but at the expense of son & Jiminez do a bit duff really.

                    The other thing is IB coming up and I’m sure someone will get injured.

                    Might be the time for Dan James to shine & a Leeds defender to haul!

                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    27 mins ago

                    I think you're absolutely right about the variance of removing SGW for DGW players on FH & why its better in a blank, but the issue here for me is the lack of fixtures to attack. Wol v Lee especially is quite to call, Leicester without Vardy limits options & even the Spurs/Arsenal fixtures aren't clearly/overly one-sided

                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      26 mins ago

                      * quite tough to call

                      1. Dammit_182
                        • 1 Year
                        6 mins ago

                        Yea, it’s vardy out which has put me off it a bit. A) him Kane & son meant I spent my budget and B) Leicester look for better with him.

                        That said these games are not all going to be 0-0 so might just be worth it.

              18. PascalCygan
                • 4 Years
                52 mins ago

                How we doing?

                Yet another looking to replace James here. I’ve used my WC, got 9 players for DGW30, so wondering which to go for this week?

                A) James to Robbo for free (higher upside but would need moving on in 30)

                B) James to Doherty for free (lower upside maybe but saves a transfer for 30)

                1FT 2.0ITB
                RAMSDALE
                TAA WHITE Rudiger James*
                SALAH SAKA KULU Raphinha
                KANE Broja

                Dubravka Jimenez Ramsey Kilman

                Thanks

              19. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                42 mins ago

                I reckon Spurs defence may be false gold.

                Just because they've got a home clean sheet v Everton, no guarantee they keep it to nil or return attacking points too.

                Even if they start both games.

                1. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Yeah, I think they are not going to keep more than 1 CS over next 3 games

                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  27 mins ago

                  How quickly we've forgotten all the defensive errors....
                  But, Doherty fills a gap short-term. More in hope of attacking returns than CS

                3. Monty123
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Agreed. We still look shaky at the back and will be exposed against everyone in the next 3. Keep but don't buy I would say.

              20. manu4life99
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                30 mins ago

                A) Broja(WAT) + Ramsey(ARS)
                B) Kulu(mun,bha,WHM) -4pts

              21. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                James, Foden, King to Doherty, Kulusevski, Lacazette (-8)?

                Gives me 3 more DGW29 and BGW30 players. Would give me:

                Ramsdale
                TAA Targett Doherty Saiss(or Digne)
                Saka Salah(C) Kulusevski Raphinha
                Kane Lacazette

                1 hit gives me 11 in BGW30

              22. Reinhold
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                Who do you think scores more this gameweek, Dubravka (che, eve) or White (LEI, LIV) ?

