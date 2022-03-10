FPL Gameweek 29 preview: Key player and team stats

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These are a cherry-picked selection of Opta stats from our Premium Members’ Area.

-13.80 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Illan Meslier (£4.8m) in 2021/22. In layman’s terms, the Leeds United goalkeeper has conceded almost 14 more goals than data providers Opta deem that he should have based on the quality of the shots that he has faced. That figure, unsurprisingly, is the worst in the division.

149.4 minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) recorded by Matt Doherty (£4.7m) since Antonio Conte took charge of Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 11. No other FPL defender can beat that, with even Son Heung-min (£10.8m) only just bettering the figure (145). Doherty has been involved in seven Opta-defined ‘big chances’ in just 496 minutes of pitch-time under Conte, with four falling to himself and the other three created for others.

9 chances created in four appearances by Matt Targett (£4.7m) since he made his temporary switch from Aston Villa to Newcastle United in January. Only Liverpool’s two full-backs have supplied more opportunities for teammates over their last four matches.

5 big chances presented to Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) in 2021/22, a tally unbeaten by any other FPL defender. All of these opportunities have, in fact, arrived from December onwards, with his total of 12 shots in the box in his last dozen appearances only beaten by two other Fantasy defenders.

