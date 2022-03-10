90
Team News March 10

FPL Gameweek 29 team and injury news: Updates on Cancelo, Sessegnon and more

We’ve got injury updates from five Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday: Burnley‘s Sean Dyche, Manchester City‘s Pep Guardiola, Tottenham Hotspur‘s Antonio Conte, Brighton and Hove Albion‘s Graham Potter and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira.

Six more top-flight bosses will face reporters after their final Gameweek 28 fixture this evening, with the Gameweek 29 section of those pressers likely to be embargoed until Friday or later.

We’ll hopefully hear from the rest of the managers tomorrow, when we’ll bring you our second team news round-up of the week.

MANCHESTER CITY

With Pep Guardiola hosting his pre-match press conference four days before Manchester City take on Crystal Palace, the chances of him giving a clear-cut update on Joao Cancelo (illness) always looked slim.

And so it transpired…

“It’s still a few days before the Monday night game. We have a little bit problems because we don’t have many, many players available. Hopefully, some of them come back at the end of the week.” – Pep Guardiola on team news

A day earlier, after City had coasted into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola said he was “hopeful” on Cancelo’s recovery for the trip to Selhurst Park.

“I don’t know – he’s sick right now. Hopefully, I don’t know… we play Monday, we’ll see. Nathan [Ake] is coming back, too. We will see.” – Pep Guardiola was on Wednesday night if Joao Cancelo would be fit for Gameweek 29

We do know that Ruben Dias will definitely be out, however, as the defender is set to miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring problem.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte has ruled Ryan Sessegnon out until after the March international break after a scan on the injury he picked up on Monday detected a muscular problem.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) also remain out for the Lilywhites.

“Bad news about Ryan Sessegnon. He had a scan and a muscular problem. Maybe we’ll see him after the international break. About Skipp and Japhet Tanganga, they are not ready. We have to wait.

“We’re talking about not a new problem [for Sessegnon]. We are talking about a situation that is repeating. We have to try with the medical department to find a solution to help this player. Sometimes, also, I think that there is a predisposition to have this type of problem, especially a muscular problem. He’s very strong physically… and sometimes it can be a problem if you are much stronger than your body [can take].

“His performances were good, he was excellent and he was improving. He’s very frustrated. It’s very young to see a player like him frustrated by these injuries. It’s a pity. Also, we have to work with him in the human aspect.” – Antonio Conte

Matt Doherty is attracting plenty of interest in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) world ahead of Double Gameweek 29, and the Irish wing-back was given praise by Conte on Thursday.

“For sure Matt is a player that improved a lot from when I arrived. We work, we work hard. On the tactical aspect, on the physical aspect, with the video analysis. I think during this process, there are players that improve more quickly than the others, and Matt, I think, he improved a lot in these four and a half months.

“Now he is showing also personality, to be confident. For me with this system, the wing-backs are very, very important, very important, and to have this improvement is good, but at the same time, also the other players showed improvement: Sessegnon and Emerson… he had in the last period a problem, a groin pain. It was the same for Sergio Reguilon, after Covid.

“For sure my task is to improve every single player. I am happy when we finish the season and I see my players improve their performances and their football knowledge.” – Antonio Conte

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Webster (groin) is Brighton’s only absentee for the first instalment of their Gameweek 29 double-header, which is against Liverpool on Saturday.

“Adam Webster is the only player who is missing for this Saturday’s game, everyone else is available.

“Enock Mwepu has trained this week which is really good, but we need to keep an eye on his minutes and his involvement.” – Graham Potter

BURNLEY

Erik Pieters (knee), Matej Vydra (elbow), Ben Mee (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) will all miss the trip to Brentford, while Dale Stephens (muscle) has only just rejoined training after a spell out with a muscle issue.

“Ben Mee is going to be a bit of time, certainly not a few days but hopefully not too long. The [international] break will benefit him.

“Erik Pieters, certainly not the next week or so but obviously the extended period to recover will help him. Johann Gudmundsson has got a longer-term one.

“Vyds got back to more or less full fitness but twisted his elbow and ended up dislocating it. He’s back on the grass but that’s going to delay him coming back. Dale Stephens has only just got back in training.” – Sean Dyche

CRYSTAL PALACE

The broadcast section of Patrick Vieira’s press conference was short on team news, so we await the latest on Joel Ward (groin) and James McArthur (unspecified); further comments may emerge when the embargoed section of the presser becomes available but we do know that Ward has been back in training, at least.

Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) definitely remains out.

  1. RUN DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I’m looking for a 3.9 defender. I’ve found Amartey and Ben Johnson. Which is best do you think or is there someone else out there? Only need them in the short term really.

    Open Controls
    1. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Amartey

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Amartey if you specifically need cover for GW30. But he's not nailed at all and could be pure fodder after that.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. linkafu
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ben

      Open Controls
    4. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        1 min ago

        What about Williams of Norwich - he seems nailed.

        Open Controls
    5. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Sessegnon out until GW31. Reguilon is still in my team! Suddenly I have an extra doubler and an extra player who plays in 30 that I didn't think I would have.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Nice reward for loyalty innit x

        Open Controls
      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Swings and roundabouts...and this is definitely a ' swing ' ! 😎

        Open Controls
    6. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      Now that sessegnon is out for a few weeks is Regulion a better option than Doherty?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wouldn’t say either are that outstanding honestly

        Open Controls
        1. Lemongrab
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Useful if you want to navigate gw 30 without a fh. And a double in 29. Can ditch after that

          Open Controls
      2. linkafu
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        May be knowing that Emerson could play some games

        Open Controls
        1. Lemongrab
          • 12 Years
          just now

          That's my thinking. Would be bloody annoying to pick Doherty and he gets benched for Emerson

          Open Controls
    7. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Pick one this week only x

      A) Weghorst (bre)
      B) Gordon (WOL, NEW)

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Oops hang on Gordon is for a -4

        Open Controls
        1. Lemongrab
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          A then

          Open Controls
        2. linkafu
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          A then

          Open Controls
      3. linkafu
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    8. ttk3vols
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      With Sessegnon out until at least April (GW31 at the earliest), is anyone considering Reguilon? With the James injury, I am looking at James to Reguilon or Doherty. I think Reguilon offers better attacking threat; however, does he start all three matches in the next 2 gameweeks or is it just so close between the two and save some money with Doherty?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Conte doesn't seem to like him

        Open Controls
        1. linkafu
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          He has no choice but play him

          Open Controls
        2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
            just now

            It is a bit like Tuchel and Alonso earlier in the season when Chilwell got injured - I don't think he is that liked but with Chilwell out and Sarr not yet playing much, he didn't have much choice.

            Open Controls
        3. Lemongrab
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Just asked the same question above. Is he the only option for that position? Doesn't seem to be Contes favourite but may start all 3 by default

          Open Controls
        4. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Doherty has played at LWB on a handful of times this season, too, although not to great effect.

          Open Controls
        5. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          I'm not. If there are still lingering concerns about his fitness he could get subbed often & even rotated occasionally (isn't Davies an option too?). Think he has a lot of work to do to regain his place long-term

          Open Controls
      2. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        James to Doherty or Robertson?

        Currently have 8 for gw30

        Open Controls
        1. linkafu
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          Robbo

          Open Controls
        2. PascalCygan
          • 4 Years
          46 mins ago

          Similar question for me, I think I’m siding with Robbo just

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          40 mins ago

          If Robbo plays twice I expect he'll outscore Doherty, but the latter is good value

          Open Controls
        4. TN
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          I'm aiming to get Doherty, already have Robbo.

          Last dgw Liverpool defence was heavily rotated with J.Gomez and Tsimikas coming in for TAA and Robbo although even with just one game Robbo could easily outscore Doherty.

          Equally Liverpool games are quite tough so Doherty might be a better option, can see Spurs thrashing Utd! Plus he pkays 30 and 9 is a good number of players

          Open Controls
        5. DavvaMC
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Can you not get both?

          Open Controls
          1. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I can but not sure I want to take a -4 for it

            Open Controls
      3. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        Hello!

        Yet another looking to replace James here. I’ve used my WC, got 9 players for DGW30, so wondering which to go for this week?

        A) James to Robbo for free (higher upside but would need moving on in 30)

        B) James to Doherty for free (lower upside maybe but saves a transfer for 30)

        1FT 2.0ITB
        RAMSDALE
        TAA WHITE Rudiger James*
        SALAH SAKA KULU Raphinha
        KANE Broja

        Dubravka Jimenez Ramsey Kilman

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          A. But I dont think you even need to replace him for 30, the 9 you already have is plenty

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      4. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Ramsdale**
        Trent**, Cancelo, Rudiger
        Salah**, Saka**, Coutinho, Raphinha, Bowen
        Antonio, Adams
        (DDG; Dennis, Coady, Livra)

        1) Bowen > Kulusevski
        2) Save FT
        3) Consider activating WC

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          23 mins ago

          Hmm going with no Son, no Kane over the next couple weeks is pretty risky. Anything itb to help get Antonio up to Kane? Are you going to FH30?

          Open Controls
          1. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            No way to get to Kane, but could get Son, perhaps. Would require a hit. But Spurs are the main reason I included #3.

            Open Controls
        2. linkafu
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
          1. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thank you.

            Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          This is the sort of team I'd aim to deadend in 30 and WC in 31 I think.

          Would have Livra first bench if Cancelo misses out and Bowen > Kulu looks good. Your team isn't very strong though for this week and if you feel like it, I wouldn't fault a WC to get triple Spurs and triple Arsenal to improve your GW29 and 30.

          Open Controls
          1. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks. That's why I included option 3 -- and why I keep putting drafts together.

            Open Controls
      5. linkafu
        • 2 Years
        44 mins ago

        WC29 What to improve? 0.5 itb. Have 9 players for BGW30

        Pickford
        Doherty TAA Robbo
        Kulu Salah(c) Raphina Saka Martinelli
        Broja Kane

        Heaton White Daka Justin

        Have 9 players for BGW30

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Looks good but I would get Foster as the back up keeper.

          Open Controls
          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Agreed and maybe someone other than Daka

            Open Controls
        2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
            just now

            Looks really good - don't think you can have much better a set up for the next 2 weeks (maybe Ramsdale over Pickford, but then you'd need to get rid of White)

            Open Controls
        3. KeanosMagic
            39 mins ago

            I can't afford Robbo.

            So James to VVD (plus another transfer to cover gw30), or James to Doherty?

            Open Controls
            1. linkafu
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              Get doherty

              Open Controls
            2. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Doc

              Open Controls
          • Make Arrows Green Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            If you were WCing in 31 and had only 7-8 starters, depending on the starters and the quality of the players coming in, would you take, for example, -8, -12 (becomes -4, -6 if the new players played) to field eleven, in the hope of catching enough immediate upside to make the hits pay off? I'm wondering whether to attack the blank hard with hits, knowing that I will be reconfiguring my team anyway and can get rid of the dross.

            This plan does mean an absolute commitment to a 31 WC, that's the only thing.

            Open Controls
            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              I've moved my 31 wildcard to now as I fugured it prefer to takes the hits later and attack Arsenal and Spurs DGW+BGW not sure if that works for your team. I wouldn't take loads of hits for 30 as it's probably going to be low scoring

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              No I wouldn't. I think it'll be quite a low scoring week & 7-8 players can adequately cover. Short-term hits, except for key assets like Saka, Kane/Son & Maddison/Barnes are going to be tough to pay off imo

              Open Controls
          • TN
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Is the following worth a -8, bearing in mind I cant FH in GW30

            Cancelo --> Doherty
            Mahrez --> Kulusevski
            Dennis --> Kane

            My team is currently like this:

            Sa Ramsdale
            Cancelo! TAA Robbo Livra Ait-Nouri
            Coutinho Saka Salah Mahrez Gilmour
            Watkins Dennis Broja

            I could just take a -4 and do:

            Cancelo --> Doherty
            Mahrez --> Son

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              -8 makes sense if you are bringing in 3 extra players for GW30. I would do it.

              Open Controls
            2. Paulo67
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              If I had to do it again I’d have never have sold mahrez. I made that mistake last week. Albeit I transferred him out for kulu but when he plays he’s a goal magnet. City need to keep banging in goals and winning

              Open Controls
              1. TN
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yep i had mahrez second on my bench for GW28 like an idiot!! Would hate to transfer him out off the back of a 14 point haul and good form but he doesnt play GW30 and at the minute i have 5 players for GW30 so desperately need some cover (with having used both FHs).

                Sadly can't afford Gilmour --> Kulu

                Would Cout/Saka--> Kulu be better? No way...

                Open Controls
            3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                7 mins ago

                I think so. You're bringing in 3 (likely) playing in GW30 for 3 who would not be playing... and think the 3 playing will bring in more than 8 points together that week (Kane could bring in more than that himself)

                Open Controls
              • Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                6 extra games is worth 8 points

                Open Controls
            4. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              27 mins ago

              A. Keep Jota and Ramsey
              B. Switch them to Kulusevski and Saka

              Will likely FH30.

              Open Controls
              1. TN
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                B

                Jotas minutes are unfortunately not guarentted, a five way battle for the front 3 positions with Salah, Mane, Firmino, Diaz and Jota.

                Open Controls
                1. BeWater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Jota has the second highest percentage chance of scoring in GW29 at 55% (Salah is first with a 58% chance). But I'm not buying that!

                  Open Controls
              2. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Switch

                Open Controls
            5. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              21 mins ago

              Current wildcard draft - any thoughts appreciated

              Ramsdale Foster
              Robertson Trent Ait-Nouri Coady Schar
              Son Kulu Salah Saka Martinelli
              Kane Toney Hwang

              0.0ITB
              OR: 4K

              It gives me 10 DGW now and 11 for BGW with one transfer. Would mean some hits to get the team straight post international break.

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                I would drop Son to a cheaper mid and upgrade the Wolves defenders. If you drop Son you can get Doherty in. Still gives you the same number for GW30.

                Open Controls
                1. Jambot
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Yeah, I'm really backing Son if I go with this. If he fails I've cost myself in other areas. I'm struggling to find a replacement I'm happy with and to use all the funds he frees up. If Coutinho looks as good tonight as at the weekend then maybe him but it needs to be a GW30 player ideally

                  Open Controls
                  1. BeWater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    I think Son and Kane unbalances your squad too much. There are quite a few other interesting mids that are much cheaper (Maddison and Raphinha). The two Wolves defenders could become Doherty and James/Rudiger/Cancelo.

                    Open Controls
            6. Nightcrawler
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              Ffs sold Reguilon last week after weeks of benchings now he is going to play.....

              Unbelievable

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Brutal. Was the right decision though

                Open Controls
            7. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Play one:

              A. Weghorst(bre)
              B. Roberts(bre)
              C. Kilman(eve)
              D. Ramsey(whu)

              Open Controls
              1. Firmino
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
              3. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                a

                Open Controls
            8. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              TC Salah or Kane this GW? Or save it for later?

              Open Controls
              1. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                I'd just keep it simple and TC Salah now

                Open Controls
              2. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Salah TC

                Open Controls
              3. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Do it. At this stage he's highly likely to start both. Might not be the case later.

                Open Controls
            9. Firmino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Which combo wins?

              A) Doherty (mun, bha, WHM)
              B) Broja (WAT) & Digne (ARS) +4

              Open Controls
              1. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                b

                Open Controls
              2. jacob1989
                  just now

                  I think b bcoz dont fancy spurs clean sheets but attacking points from doherty possible

                  Open Controls
              3. jacob1989
                  11 mins ago

                  Which option for a-4?

                  A. Son and Jimenez to Kane and Kulusevski
                  B. Raphinha and Digne to Kulusevski and Doherty?

                  B lets me keep Son and no Kane

                  Open Controls
                • Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  James, Foden, King to Doherty, Kulusevski, Lacazette (-8)?

                  Gives me 3 more DGW29 and BGW30 players. Would give me:

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA Targett Doherty Saiss(or Digne)
                  Saka Salah(C) Kulusevski Raphinha
                  Kane Lacazette

                  1 hit gives me 11 in BGW30

                  Open Controls
                  1. BeWater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Yes.

                    Open Controls
                • the Penman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Vital research here (:D) from The Analyst on how kick off time affects Premier League games:

                  https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/03/how-kick-off-time-affects-premier-league-games/

                  Open Controls
                • MGD
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA, Robertson, Tierney, James*
                  Salah, Foden, Raphina
                  Antonio, Watkins, Dennis

                  DDG, Bowen, Antonio, Ramsey

                  A)
                  James, Foden, Antonio -> Davies, Kulusevski, Kane (-8)

                  B)
                  James, Foden -> Davies, Son (-4)

                  C)
                  Foden, Dennis -> Kulusevski, Lacazette (-4)

                  Open Controls
                • linkafu
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Reguilon or Doherty and WHY?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bunk Moreland
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Doherty because he is actually first choice.

                    Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.