445
Rate My Team March 11

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

445 Comments
Share

The deadline for Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is less than 24 hours away and the questions are, as ever, coming thick and fast in our comments section.

Most of these are requests for advice on transfer dilemmas or chip strategy and so it’s with that in mind that we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

445 Comments Post a Comment
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Cancelo and Ramsey to Robbo and Martinelli (-4)?

    Gives me:
    Sanchez
    TAA Robbo Tierney
    Salah Son Saka Martinelli Raph
    Maupay Weghorst
    (Pope Broja Saiss James)

    Open Controls
  2. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best mid upto 6.8 to replace Bowen?
    Ideally should play in GW30 as well as no FH available.

    Current mid - Salah, Son, Saka, D Luiz, Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Kulu, Martinelli, Odegaard?

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Kulu

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Afternoon all. FH'ing in GW30 and still got another FH, WC and BB. 0.1m ITB. Thanks all

    DDG
    Lamptey - Cancelo - TAA - Rudiger
    Foden - Willock - Son - Saka - Salah
    Antonio

    (Foster) - Livra - Broja - Weghorst

    A) DDG > Ramsdale
    B) Cancelo + DDG > Doherty + Ramsdale (-4)
    C) Anything else

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like A over B supposing you have money tied in Cancelo. After that can you afford to sell Antonio (+ Weghorst) for Laca?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        No dont have money tied into cancelo 0.1m so could take him out and put back in. I could do for -8 Cancelo + DDG + Weghorst > Doherty + Rams + Laca

        Open Controls
  4. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    R James and Ramsey out for?

    A) Kulusevski + Coady (exact money)
    B) Kulu + White (leaves 0.4 itb)
    C) Martinelli + Doherty (leaves 0.9 itb)
    D) Something else, what?

    I already have Kane, Son, Saka and Ramsey, so can get only one Spurs and Gunner. I rate Kulu far higher than Doherty, but Arsenal has better fixtures. Getting Tierney and Kulu would mean taking extra hit and downgrading Chris Wood(!) who has double this week.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      I'd like to shift Ramsey too.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      B not keen on Coady but like Kulu

      Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you start Ramsey or Dennis this weekend?

    Both away at WHU and Saints.

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dennis

      Open Controls
  6. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    All good here, have i got the bench right? Cheers

    Sa
    TAA Robertson Doherty
    Salah Son Saka Willock
    Kane Jimenez Broja

    Foster Coady Livramento Ramsey

    Open Controls
  7. GC123
      17 mins ago

      How many DGW players are people aiming for this week? Would 4 be enough or should I consider -4 or -8 to bring in another 1 or 2?

      Open Controls
    • Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Team GTG or any changes?

      Sa
      TAA Doherty White
      (c)Salah Kulu Saka Raph
      (vc)Kane Jimi Broja

      Foster Rudi Liv Ramsey

      Open Controls
    • Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Is this crazy?

      de Gea (Manchester United in poor form),
      van Dijk (maybe Covid),
      Bowen (injured) and
      Adams (poor form)

      ->

      Ramsdale (double game week),
      Doherty (double game week),
      Kulusevski (double game week) and
      Kane (double game week)

      for - 12?

      Thank you!

      Open Controls
    • Kingy109
        9 mins ago

        For at least next 2 game weeks:

        A) Son, Broja, Jimenez
        B) Gordon, Che Adams, Kane

        ??

        Open Controls
      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        What are Cancelo's chances of starting? Need him as part of BB.
        Thanks guys

        Open Controls
      • acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Chances of these 2 starting?

        A) King
        B) Cancelo

        Open Controls
      • GoonerGirl
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which moves look best for the coming game weeks and long term?

        A) Raphinha > Son and Rudiger > Doherty
        B) Raphinha > Kuluseski Livramento or Kilman > Doherty

        Open Controls
        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just did B

          Open Controls
      • The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        A) TC Salah this week
        B) Save and TC KDB in DGW36

        City are likely to have better fixtures in 36 than Liverpool do this week.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          It's possible that the league is already won by GW36 though.

          Open Controls
      • Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        What do people with van Dijk?

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. Corona is not good 4 U
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Do people think that he will play or that he has Covid?

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.