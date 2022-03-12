Brentford v Burnley team news: Eriksen starts again, Cornet recalled

There’s only one Premier League match kicking off at 3pm GMT this afternoon and it’s of limited interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Brentford v Burnley features only one player with a double-digit ownership in FPL, Ivan Toney, and even then the Bees striker’s ownership figure will be skewed by long-abandoned ghost teams.

Within the top 10k, Wout Weghorst is the only FPL asset who features in more than 10% of squads; a hangover from the Clarets’ recent burst of Double Gameweeks.

Weghorst has also been benched by over 40% of his owners in the top 10,000, so there really isn’t much riding on this fixture in terms of overall rank.

It’s an FPL audition of sorts for Brentford assets, at least, ahead of their meeting with Leicester City in the four-match Blank Gameweek 30.

Christian Eriksen and Ivan Toney are two differential options for Free Hitters next week and they both start as Thomas Frank names the same starting XI as last week.

There’s just the one change for Burnley as Maxwel Cornet replaces Jay Rodriguez up top.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Toney.

Subs: Lossl, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Cornet, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.

