Dugout Discussion March 12

Brentford v Burnley team news: Eriksen starts again, Cornet recalled

There’s only one Premier League match kicking off at 3pm GMT this afternoon and it’s of limited interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Brentford v Burnley features only one player with a double-digit ownership in FPL, Ivan Toney, and even then the Bees striker’s ownership figure will be skewed by long-abandoned ghost teams.

Within the top 10k, Wout Weghorst is the only FPL asset who features in more than 10% of squads; a hangover from the Clarets’ recent burst of Double Gameweeks.

Weghorst has also been benched by over 40% of his owners in the top 10,000, so there really isn’t much riding on this fixture in terms of overall rank.

It’s an FPL audition of sorts for Brentford assets, at least, ahead of their meeting with Leicester City in the four-match Blank Gameweek 30.

Christian Eriksen and Ivan Toney are two differential options for Free Hitters next week and they both start as Thomas Frank names the same starting XI as last week.

There’s just the one change for Burnley as Maxwel Cornet replaces Jay Rodriguez up top.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Toney.

Subs: Lossl, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Cornet, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.

  1. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Salah injured?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
      5 mins ago

      Pogba always with a new hair cut. Impressive!

      Open Controls
    • fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Man I wished I'd treble capped Kane looking at that utd side..

      Oh wait I did! ! ! I'm gonna be smug until proven wrong

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think they’ll win 3-2

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
          3 mins ago

          Last time Spurs were at Old trafford they won 6-1, would love the same

          Open Controls
        • Devos
            3 mins ago

            Being smug about not triple captaining Salah in GW26? Nice one...

            Open Controls
            1. fantasyfog
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Scored 5 more with my bench boost, neeeeext

              Open Controls
        • Devos
            4 mins ago

            I'm going to FH in GW30 and I was wondering the following: Is it possible to increase team value by doing strategic transfers?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ofcourse

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Not really, nothing is banked

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                If Toney rises, you can get him cheaper by activating FH early, but even if he double rises you dont bank the 0.1

                Open Controls
            3. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              You won't run out of money regardless.

              Open Controls
          • Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Any one on Son/Kane double up like me next week?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              Yep, this week & next

              Open Controls
            2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              90% of us?

              Open Controls
              1. OptimusBlack
                • 8 Years
                just now

                This

                Open Controls
            3. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              No, out of 8 million+ players you’re the only one with two of the most highly owned players. You’re a maverick

              Open Controls
            4. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I may not after Toney showed off today

              Open Controls
          • TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            LMS safety score currently 19

            https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

            Open Controls
          • Kodap
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I could do with United scoring and wiping those Doherty cleanies, come on.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Boo!

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Who is going to do it? Matic?

              Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Very hard to call today's game.

            I think it's wide open, Spurs could edge it so I'm guessing 1-2.

            What's your predictions?

            Open Controls

