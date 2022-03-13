191
Scout Notes March 13

Havertz delivers again as Arsenal impress in FPL Double Gameweek 29 opener

191 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s Gameweek 29 fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Michail Antonio (£7.5m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) were both forced off in Sunday’s win over Aston Villa, with the former holding his hamstring.

However, David Moyes refused to disclose the severity of the injuries in his post-match press conference:

“I don’t really know yet but if I did I would not tell you because I am not going to let Sevilla know any idea whether they’re going to be fit or not.” – David Moyes

With Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) also currently on the sidelines, the Hammers squad is certainly stretched at the minute.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, Lucas Digne (£5.1m) picked up a hamstring injury after a sprint upfield.

“He says it is a small muscle injury. We will analyse it with an MRI scan. I am positive in what Lucas (Digne) has said to me but he is obviously a major doubt for the Arsenal game.” – Steven Gerrard

Updates were also provided on Douglas Luiz (£4.4m) and Calum Chambers (£4.2m):

“There is going to be a bit of facial reconstruction in terms of Douglas Luiz. He has a nasty gash in the mouth and will need surgery there. It’s a mouth injury and we’ve done our best for the short term in terms of stitching him up. He’s going to need expert help in order to make him look as good as he does but, listen, there will certainly be no kissing from Douglas, let me tell you! But it was very impressive that he carried on and it’s a side of his game nobody gives him enough credit for.

Elsewhere, Calum (Chambers) is in a similar situation to Dougie off a forearm smash. There are a lot of ice packs about as well. It goes to show it was a tough physical game.” – Steven Gerrard

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) missed out for Everton due to illness, with Frank Lampard refusing to be drawn on if he will be available to face Newcastle United on Thursday.

“He is not well, so we will see.” – Frank Lampard

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan (£5.4m) had to be replaced in the 16th minute of the match against Everton with a back issue, after taking a couple of heavy challenges.

Elsewhere, key midfielders Joe Willock (£5.8m) and Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m) were both absent for Newcastle United through illness, while Grant Hanley (£4.4m) missed out for Norwich City after a positive Covid-19 test.

However, there was better news in regards to Tino Livramento (£4.4m), who failed to make Southampton’s matchday squad, with Ralph Hasenhuttl later confirming his absence was planned:

“After his long injury break, he needs a bit of a break and that’s the reason why he was not involved.”

Patrick Bamford’s (£7.7m) half-time withdrawal was also precautionary, although Rodrigo (£6.2m) had some tightness in his quad, which Jesse Marsch touched on after the game:

“Patrick is fine it’s just the pace of the game was so frenetic I didn’t feel he could go more. I think he delivered a really good first half performance for us.

Rodrigo had some tightness in his quad.” – Jesse Marsch

On the suspension front, Jonjoe Kenny (£4.4m) will miss Thursday’s match against Newcastle after his red card for two cautions.

FPL TALKING POINTS

IN-FORM HAVERTZ

It’s now four Premier League starts in a row for Kai Havertz (£7.8m), a period which has seen him produce four goals and one assist, averaging 8.75 points per match.

The German came alive late on for Chelsea on Sunday, netting an 89th minute winner, before he was denied a second as Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) pushed his shot onto the woodwork.

Next up for Chelsea is a Gameweek 30 blank, but a kind run follows which will surely see interest in Havertz pick up.

“Maybe the manager showed some balls with his decisions. We started in a 4-1-4-1 as Azpilicueta and Reece James were out and Christian Pulisic came from some days of feeling sick. We struggled to find a real right wing-back and Marcos Alonso also struggled with his coronavirus times so we were not sure if he could make it.

In the second half it was a back five and of course then Malang (Sarr) is good in defending but we took the risk in the end even on the left side to be more offensive, and defend against the strikers more or less in a three versus three.” – Thomas Tuchel on his decision to switch to a back-four

However, it is worth noting that Thomas Tuchel’s side could only muster three efforts on target in Gameweek 29, although that’s an indication of just how much Newcastle United have improved defensively of late.

For large periods, Chelsea found it difficult to play through them, as Eddie Howe shifted to a compact 3-4-3 formation, with Jamaal Lascelles (£4.4m) lining up alongside Fabian Schar (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.4m) at the back.

Despite losing at Stamford Bridge, today marked the Magpies’ first Premier League loss of 2022, as they continue to impress following their new managers arrival.

RAPHINHA LEAVES IT LATE

After four successive blanks, Raphinha (£6.5m) produced a late assist at Elland Road on Sunday, although it could have been so much more for his owners.

The Brazilian twice hit the woodwork and produced numerous opportunities for his team-mates against Norwich City, with his 1.60 non-penalty expected goal involvement tally comfortably more than any other player in Gameweek 29 so far:

With Bamford back leading the line, at least in the first-half, Leeds certainly carried more threat, which offers further encouragent for Raphinha’s owners ahead of their Gameweek 30 trip to Molineux.

ARSENAL DELIVER IN DGW29 OPENER

Arsenal got their Gameweek 29 double-header off to the perfect start on Sunday, as they beat Leicester City 2-0 at the Emirates.

As a result, they have now won their last five Premier League matches in a row, strengthening their grip on fourth place in the table.

Aside from Bukayo Saka (£6.6m) and Martin Odegaard (£5.5m), the other popular Fantasy assets emerged with points against the Foxes, with Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) lively on the left-flank. In fact, the Brazilian was their most advanced player on the day, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) regularly dropping into deeper areas.

Above: Arsenal’s average position map v Leicester City in Gameweek 29, featuring Gabriel Martinelli (35)

“We appreciate and understand the work he does for us in certain areas and today we are happy he has been able to score.” – Mikel Arteta on Alexandre Lacazette’s first goal since Gameweek 19

As for Leicester, their assets are certainly of interest with Brentford up next in Blank Gameweek 30, the issue is pinpointing exactly who to invest in.

With Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) injured and Patson Daka (£7.1m) out of form, Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m) led the line in Gameweek 29. The Nigerian notched 90 points with 11 goals in the final 12 matches of 2020/21, but has managed just two in the league all season.

That suggests our best bets probably lie in midfield, with Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) and James Maddison (£6.7m) two of the more interesting options.

However, having conceded yet another goal direct from a corner today, Brentford’s dead-ball specialist Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) could also come onto the radar for their Gameweek 30 clash.

“We started well and in general played okay, but gave away a sloppy goal from a set piece, which has been a common theme, and then the penalty. It was a slow start, they were pinning us in, but for the last 25 minutes of the first half we were camped in their half – we just didn’t create enough clear-cut chances. We went out there and gave it our all, but fell short.” – Harvey Barnes

THREE DEFEATS IN A ROW FOR SAINTS

After losing just one of their previous 13 matches in all competitions, Southampton have now suffered three straight defeats by an aggregate score of 8-2:

  • Southampton 1-2 Watford
  • Southampton 1-2 Newcastle United
  • Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton

It was a woeful performance against Watford on Sunday, especially in the first-half, when they conceded two poor goals to the in-form Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m).

Their form is certainly worth keeping an eye on, too, with seemingly little to play for in the league and a tough run to follow their trip to Leeds United in Gameweek 31.

As for Armando Broja (£5.5m), it’s now six matches without a goal, with today’s benching a concern for his owners.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

191 Comments Post a Comment
  1. smash
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Do people think Rodrigo will start in 30? obviously scored today but so did Gelhardt, Bamford back too, currently have Rodrigo really need him to make up the numbers and get me to 9 playing

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Doubtful, Marsch said he has a quad issue

      Open Controls
      1. smash
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Not good at all, probably have to do a -4 for him then now, real slim pickings up front as I'm chasing and others in league will all go for the usual suspects.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 hours ago

          Yeah very few options especially this week

          Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I wonder if this raises Gelhardt's starting chances

        That's my unusual -4 for this GW decided, then

        Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Any news on Broja and Hwang?

    One is going for Toney this wk.

    Il have 1o blank gw players and my FH left.

    Rival only has 4 and a FH. (I'm 35 behind, Kane(c) to his Salah(c)

    Its getting interesting.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Broja was a head injury, Hwang a back injury. Think Lage indicated Hwang could be out until after the IB but he was talking about a few others at the same time so I may have gotten that mixed up

      Open Controls
  3. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Which forward is the best if you have Lacazette & Jimenez and can not afford Kane?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      for the next game week ...

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      slim pickings, who knows which Leicester forward will play, Villa have a tough game and Antonio is injured, so Toney for naildness and form imo

      Open Controls
      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    1FT, 2.0 ITB:

    *Ramsdale - Bachmann
    TAA - Cancelo - *Coady - *White - Livramento
    Salah - *Raph - *Saka - *Kulusevski - *Douglas Luiz
    *Kane - *Antonio - Wood

    A - Wood to Toney
    B - Wood to Jimenez
    C - Livramento to Doherty
    D - Livramento to Leicester defender
    E - two of the above (-4)
    F - other?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      F

      Antonio (injured) & Wood to Toney + Jimenez

      Open Controls
  5. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Why does this season feels easier than last two?

    Anyone thinking the same or it just me?

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Just u.

      But even tho this season is hard imo I'm really enjoying the tussle with my rival. I'm 35 behind but actually preform better frm behind.

      Just ask my gf 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Whats ur OR?

        35 points is nothing mate. Im 180 points ahead of my main rival, still watching my back 😛

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Oh about 240k, was at 37k before Xmas. Had my usual Xmas disaster and been tough going since. Win my ML il be more than happy tho.

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Template has done well etc.

      Open Controls
  6. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Hi....would you use an ft here please? 0itb

    Maybe vvd / rudiger to cash or arsenal defender? Thanks

    Sa (Dubravka)
    Saiss doherty (Taa vvd rudiger)
    Coutinho ramsey kulusevski (Salah)
    Kane laca (broja)

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I so have saka

      So 9 starters

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      You could lose a defender and upgrade Broja if Salah isn't a bank.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yeah I could do vvd / rudiger and broja to toney and cash / arsenal - 4

        Not sure if that is worth it tho

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Well you are only losing the defender as Broja is useless now. 2 new players should cover the 4 points so more about losing the defender and if you would ever play 4 at back.

          Open Controls
  7. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    James+Broja to Doherty+Toney for -4…?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Maybe you can do better than Doherty.

      Open Controls
  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (282 teams)

    Current safety score = 51 including autosubs.
    Top score = 87
    LMS average = 61.8 (-4.28) = 57.52
    Players played = 2.8/12.59

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  9. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Get Raphinha or Maddison for 30?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Raphinia

      Open Controls
  10. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Can I get some advice?

    Those with WC, BB and 1xFH left, what are your plans for the next few gameweeks?

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      too much uncertainty for 31 post internationals and city v pool in 32, so maybe looking at FH33, WC34, BB36

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I only have BB left, and gonna just load up on a half-decent DGW.

      Open Controls
  11. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I don't see any other way than FH this week, was always the plan tbf but am seeing plenty avoiding it and happy to settle with 9 or 10 players with a hit or two.

    Any thoughts welcomed.

    1FT and 0.1 ITB

    Ramsdale
    Coady
    Raphinha Saka Kulusevski
    Jimenez Kane

    (Dubravka TAA Salah Cancelo Broja Livramento Rudiger Willock)

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I dunno. I might roll that.
      Maybe Son or Coutinho are the only two attackers who you’re really missing.

      I don’t think many defenders will score all that well.

      A lot of upside doing a FH in a dgw. Could get 22 fixtures compared to 11.

      I think you should do Willock > Martinelli and you’re good to go.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks for the input mate, much appreciated. I did neglect to mention I still have 2 FHs, would that change your thinking at all?

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          If you’re willing to move Salah and get him back then
          Salah + Willock + Livramento > Son + Coutinho + White

          That’s an awesome team.

          Week 31 you gotta figure how to get Salah back maybe.

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            59 mins ago

            That might be a bit bold for me!

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              52 mins ago

              Yeah I wouldn’t do it myself. Haha. I have more fun playing with someone else’s team for sure.

              Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        And by roll I mean not free hit

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Who are you happy to lose?

      Broja, Liv and Willock (-8) gets you 10.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        More than happy to lose Willock, Broja and Livra certainly dispensable, would prefer to keep the rest. More food for thought, cheers TM.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          35 mins ago

          Make sure the balance goes towards the mid or forward but probably the mid unless you want Toney.

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            31 mins ago

            Yeah, that's the thing, not allot of cash to play with ditching those three. Will play around with some combos and see how they look.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              30 mins ago

              Compare that to your FH team and compare your 11's for GW31.

              Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      2ft

      Willock > Martinelli
      Livramento > Amartey (bench fodder ultimately - lots of extra fixtures)

      Or go Eriksen + White.
      That would be fun.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Only 1 Ft

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          Ah sorry that was 2 FHs, not 2 FTs.

          I’d still do Livramento + Willock > White + Eriksen or Amartey + Martinelli for a -4.

          Use the 2x FHs in 33 and 36.

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            16 mins ago

            Wouldn't mind bringing Eriksen in tbh.

            Open Controls
  12. KeanosMagic
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Any news on James? Back for 31?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Cotton wool for CL regardless.

        Open Controls
    • fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Morning DZ. Anyone kind enough to share some thoughts on this.

      Ramsdale,
      Tierney, saiss, Doherty
      Kulu, Raph, saka,
      Kane

      Dubravka, Salah, alonso, havertz, TAA, Broja, Wood

      0.1m ITB 1 FT

      A) salah -> Barnes (bring Salah back for raph next week
      B) Wood -> Toney
      C) save FT
      D) something else

      Was originally thinking A but maybe B is the better play

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Wow, just seen Toney's upcoming fixtures.... maybe save is the play

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          The only problem there, until the end of the season, is Chelsea

          Open Controls
          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Hmm yes maybe you're right. Wood's fixtures aren't too bad up to 34 either mind you. One to ponder. If only nacho or daka were nailed

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              The issue with Wood isn't fixtures, it's Wood. He has to go, even if Newcastle has back-to-back doubles (well, what do you know...)

              Open Controls
      2. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Feels like you have too much money in your defense.

        I’d move on from Alonso - aim to get James in for gw31 (maybe for Tierney or Doherty).

        With that in mind….
        Alonso > Amartey (lots of fixtures, super cheap, bench ultimately)
        Wood > Toney/Bamford/Laca/Daka etc.
        Some team balancing and some fun for 2 fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          Nice idea, thanks. Is amartey nailed though? Still have BB so don't really want to invest in anyone that's likely to become fodder

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            43 mins ago

            Ah right. I think Evans might take his spot when back from injury. No idea when that is.

            There’s Thomas too. Cheap enough.

            Open Controls
    • lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Which Leicester mid to get for the run in? Is there a hot topic/comparison article? It's between Maddison and Barnes for me, not sure which one though

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Going with Madders for set-pieces and talisman status. Joining Jim, Saka, Toney as my mid-priced talismans for the run-in

        Open Controls
    • Price Changes
      Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Risers: None

      Fallers: Ward-Prowse (6.5) Norris (4.3)

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Cheers Ragabolly.

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Chuck Norris doesn't fall, he dropkicks

        Open Controls
      3. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank you my computer fundi!

        Open Controls
    • Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Shifting Digne to James for a hit in GW31

      With this injury, I haven't seen anybody worth bringing for a hit to then sell for James for a hit (so, -8)

      Going with just two defenders, then: Tierney and Doc

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        Tierney and RAN only for me.
        Alonso > James in gw31.

        Like you said - no one is worth it to me either.

        Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        bring someone like Thomas in for a hit and keep as bench fodder, and then sell Doc to get James.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          That's still -8. Leicester will not hold Brentford, especially with Eriksen on set pieces. Not worth it to me, one bit. Always quality over quantity here

          I'm also in absolutely no rush to sell Doc. I have plans for him. This is the same Spurs, nothing new

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I was simply suggesting a cheap enabler that starts this week that you can carry on your bench in the future … it could be any player that has a game this week. This is your team and it is very bench heavy. Taking a hit in a blank gameweek and picking up a few points is the cheapest way to shuffle it up a bit … imho

            Sa
            Robbo TAA Tierney
            Salah Cout Saka Son
            Adams Jiminez Toney

            Foster Digne Willock Doc

            GL

            Open Controls
      3. Cantonesque
          31 mins ago

          I will WC GW31 so would just have to decide if there is some other defender worth taking a -4 for. Like Cash/Coady. Feels a bit punty even without further -4 next week.

          Otherwise just 9 starters for me (reguilon only defender, that start uncertain too), if Digne is really out, which is how it does look.

          Open Controls
      4. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Any suggestions for this team? Digne and hwang injuries not ideal when trying to save fh.

        Lloris
        Tierney digne saiss
        Coutinho kulu saka
        Laca hwang

        Foster Salah mane Taa cancelo broja

        1ft, 0 itb

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          think you're in trouble with no son or kane
          one of salah mane to make way imo

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Thoughts on cancelo Salah broja > coady Maddison Kane for -8.

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Salah Cancelo out for -8 seems nuts on face value
              Do you have wc left and will you want Salah straight back over owning Kane
              Salah to Son might soften it a bit
              I sold Cancelo this week knowing the risk he might play but needed the funds. Was going to suggest Doherty instead of Coady but Lloris blocking you. It's not the worst just not an every week player. Saiss is probably enough Wolves

              Open Controls
      5. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Wow. West Ham attack's core has evaporated: Bowen, Antonio, Cresswell, Coufal

        I hope Doc starts vs them, but Spurs will probably still find a way to be Spurs

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Not sure, Doherty was awful on the weekend. Would be surprised if he retains his spot.

          Open Controls
      6. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        the last 10 mins of the Leeds v Norwich game is insane, well worth a watch - football theatre of the highest drama

        Open Controls
      7. LSP
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Will Cancelo play?

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Was in training Saturday afternoon so a likely started.
          You trying to get someone off the bench or want him to start?

          Open Controls
      8. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        So my main reasoning in this decision is my poor 600k rank
        I have BB and both FH left. I feel like I might get more from the FH’s in future weeks rather than blank 30
        Also with my WC gone I can plan long term for 36 BB and have the FH available to cover double announced at short notice as second WC is gone.

        A. Don’t FH and keep both and get 9 out for a hit in 30
        Hit would be Salah and Weghorst
        To Kane and Maddison
        Giving

        Ramsdale

        Tierney

        Son Kulusevski Coutinho Maddison Saka

        Kane Watkins

        B. Just play one the FH’s

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          30 mins ago

          A. Not that I am a fan of Salah out and then in. Depends if the injury is serious I suppose.

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah I think I have to gamble now with such a poor rank and try to maximize my remaining chips down the line.
            I certainly don’t want to hear Salah has an injury but if I take him out now it might be for plum C against Watford in 31 too. Not decided if he would come back for 31 or 32 - injury status might make that decision for me.
            Anyway .2 to spare on these moves now so will wait til later in the week.

            Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          I think you’re plan to not use a FH makes sense to me.
          Better upside later.

          No Salah is a ambitious move - could work out super well, maybe not. But you gotta try something.

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Thanks look like A for sure. I gotta gamble now.
            TAA over Salah TC killed me just when I was making some ground. 2 or 3 other poor decisions and the season has been a mess.
            Got Coutinho C last week so maybe things will turn for the better for the rest of the season 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              16 mins ago

              I don't know if risky C picks are the way to go when there is a firm top captain. Last week was perfect to gamble as no clearcut obvious C. Its the non-template players around your core scoring well that will propel you up and the combination of the players can be a differential as well.

              Open Controls
              1. Albrightondknight
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yeah normally I wouldn’t go against a obvious play like Salah TC but again it’s a poor rank driving poor decisions 🙂

                Open Controls
        3. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          i would make a few transfers and try to get some value on the pitch rather than on your bench. Kane this week will be as essential as you can get and if you have to sell and get back Salah then so be it.

          Better upside for your FH probably in other game weeks

          Open Controls
      9. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        What to do here?

        Ramsgate/Sa
        Doherty Saiss Digne* TAA Robbo
        Son Kula Sak Raph Salah*
        Jim Dennis* Broja*

        1 FT, 1.7 in bank

        Players with * could be sold this week, might keep Salah if he plays Arsenal

        Leicester & Toney are the likely replacements.

        Cheers for any ideas.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Kane and Maddison for
          Salah and Dennis
          Enough cash for this?
          Broja just rested this weekend or what?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            3 Spurs so would need to lose 1. Wish I hadn't tripled to leave that option open.

            Open Controls
        2. TonyE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Hi mate, similar here. Considering punting Broja for Toney, or maybe even Pukki. Don't sell Salah.

          Open Controls
      10. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Any advice on chip strategy for someone with wc, bb and 1 fh left?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          WC31/34/35
          FH30/33
          BB36

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          If the 33 fixtures look even half good I’d BB then with a WC31.
          Who knows what lineups will be like in 36.
          FH36 might be safer with more upside at that point.

          Open Controls
      11. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        You reckon Ait-Nouri starts this week?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.