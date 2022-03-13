345
FanTeam March 13

Scout's Gameweek 29 picks for FanTeam's Weekly Monster

345 Comments
We’re having another crack at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into a £840 cash windfall.

The Weekly Monster is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek.

While the FPL deadline for Gameweek 29 might have long since gone, you can enter this FanTeam event right up to 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

There is a kitty of £5,880 to play for, with prizes awarded down to 604th place.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 29 €30K EPL Weekly Monster [€3K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

Scout’s Gameweek 29 picks for FanTeam's Weekly Monster 4

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 29

The seven selected matches for Weekly Monster do not include Liverpool, Spurs or Manchester United, with Burnley assets away to Brentford also not around. Therefore Ben Foster (6.0m) is included as a cheap goalkeeper, as Watford have only conceded once in the four away games under head coach Roy Hodgson. Visiting Southampton won’t be easy but their hosts have recently lost 4-0 to Aston Villa, showing they’re prone to an off-day.

Having said that, faith is being put in Kyle Walker-Peters (8.7m) after the full-back was deemed “absolutely okay” to play after not being able to start at Villa Park. He caught the eye during Southampton’s 2-0 win over Norwich City in Gameweek 27, when many of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community had him in their Free Hit teams. He is joined in defence by Antonio Rudiger (11.2m) and Aymeric Laporte (11.1m), after Reece James was ruled out due to injury and Joao Cancelo is labelled a doubt with illness.

Although Crystal Palace won away to Manchester City in Gameweek 10, Pep Guardiola’s side are feeling relentless right now in their quest to retain their league title. In particular, Kevin De Bruyne (14.1m), whose 18-point haul in the Manchester derby was his third double-digit haul in six matches.

Captaincy will go on Raphinha (11.8m). That may seem an odd choice, considering their downwards spiral towards the relegation zone but the lack of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane or Son Heung-min means looking at alternative options. Leeds United’s talisman underachieved the most during the first matches of Double Gameweek 28, grabbing an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.96 after missing a huge chance versus Leicester City. That would’ve been his tenth goal of the season, including one against Norwich in the reverse fixture.

Bukayo Saka (12.0m) and Harvey Barnes (6.5m) face off in north London, with both in good form. The former has six goals and three assists from the last ten games, including one of each at Watford, whereas the latter has delivered an attacking return in seven of his last eight outings. The only time he didn’t was an 11-minute cameo at Liverpool.

The 108m budget is why Allan Saint-Maximin (6.3m) made the team but, truth be told, the Magpies have been in such good form that they’ll fancy pulling off an upset at Stamford Bridge. If they do, Saint-Maximin may be pivotal to it, as his pace and trickery frightens defenders throughout the league. The Safety Net also ensures that another Newcastle midfielder steps in if the Frenchman misses out.

Up front, Che Adams (11.1m) has the form and fixture this week, with the additional appeal of bagging the only goal of Southampton’s 1-0 win against Watford in October. On the other hand, Raul Jimenez (8.5m) does not have the form – purely the fixture. He visits struggling Everton, a side he has scored against in each of the five previous occasions he’s faced them. Although his starting place isn’t guaranteed anymore, any game time will bring hopes of a sixth strike.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €108m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 29 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

345 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    What are the chances that a smaller crowd at Chelsea audibly chant 'Roman Abramovich' throughout the game? High I imagine - no faith in their 'fanbase'.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      This game was already sold out.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        What are the chances of a large crowd chanting his name then? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. yousunkmybattleship
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          High. Bunch of low moral plastic fans.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 43 mins ago

            Low IQ comment.

            Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 41 mins ago

          Higher than football fans acknowledging the situation of Palestine or the Yemen

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      I saw a Twitter post this morning from someone that said they along with many others will proudly chant his name that was liked by by nearly 2K people.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL ZB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Not sure the issue with chanting his name as long as it isn’t in the Ukraine moment. He was a genuinely good owner.

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Cheers mate, let's just insult the whole fanbase shall we?

      There's at least a small element of stupidity in every venture. For instance, your comment on the Chelsea fanbase.

      Here's a story of how some Ukrainian fans in an a war zone are still supporting the club, rather than the man.

      https://twitter.com/omid9/status/1502956391643979778

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Amazing. I saw someone ask how we could be worried about FPL and football when there’s a war going on. But its your loves and passions that are what people fight for. And quite agree, a football club is much bigger than one person who might run the club for a period of time.

        Open Controls
  2. SDC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    Dcl injured or covid? Any news

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      How long do us DCL owners need to realise he is a dead fantasy prospect right now lol

      Open Controls
      1. SDC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Already realized. Just wanted to know if he injured or has Covid? If anyone has any news

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          He (may) have Covid https://twitter.com/Benjwinst/status/1502998846867230723?t=_DCEn3vD1C12ZXHpvq5-lw&s=19

          Open Controls
          1. SDC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            Thanks for the info 🙂

            Open Controls
  3. FPL ZB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Really excited to watch my bench boost with Broja, Livramento and Fraser this afternoon

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Haha funny

      Open Controls
  4. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Where’s willock? Covid?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      "Illness"

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        Bugger

        Open Controls
  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Did Broja to Lacazette (-4), confident of it paying off now!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Great now Laca will get a RC…

      Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bedranek
    Sa
    Jiminez
    Coutinho
    Dennis

    Let's get some points boys!

    Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Hwang nailed on?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      No. Same as Raul.

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      He's not nailed but he is in favour atm while Neto gets up to speed. Worth a punt for week 30 as it's leeds

      Open Controls
  8. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Broja. Worst investment og the season.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hopefully he either stays on the bench or plays for at least 30mins needing some goals

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yup. Thought we finally could get some points from him against Watford.

        Open Controls
  9. tokara
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Need Cancelo to play now ...

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Apparently he is back my City friend said

      Open Controls
  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/13/2pm-kick-off-team-news-rudiger-starts-broja-a-sub-livramento-calvert-lewin-out/

    Open Controls
  11. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Damarai Gray at 0.91% top 10k ownership is like finding a lottery ticket on the pavement - low expectations but could be very nice indeed.

    Open Controls
  12. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    What a ballbag Raph is

    Open Controls
  13. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    1 FT 0.9 ITB.. only got 7 players for the BGW.. not sure what to do here guys?

    Rams* Bach
    White* Coady* Cash* Cancelo TAA
    Son* Kulu* saka* salah foden
    dcl dennis gobbins

    Open Controls
  14. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Any Gunn owners? YC and not even playing...

    Open Controls

