2pm kick-off team news: Rudiger recalled, Broja a sub, Livramento + Calvert-Lewin out

Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with five matches kicking-off at 14:00 GMT:

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leeds United v Norwich City

Southampton v Watford

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Starting at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel makes four changes from the 3-1 win over Norwich City, with Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech coming in for Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul and Mateo Kovacic.

As expected, Reece James remains out with the muscular problem that caused him to miss the second part of Chelsea’s Gameweek 28 double-header.

Eddie Howe also makes four alterations: Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser drop to the bench alongside Allan Saint-Maximin, while Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are not in the squad.

In come Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron.

At Goodison Park, Everton manager Frank Lampard makes three changes following their heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray both return from injury, while Vitalii Mykolenko features at left-back. Michael Keane and Allan drop to the bench, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin doesn’t make the squad.

For the visitors, Bruno Lage also makes three changes, with Max Kilman, Marcal and Leander Dendoncker coming in for Willy Boly, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence.

Switching focus to Elland Road, Patrick Bamford makes his first start since September. That’s one of three changes, with Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich also in the starting XI.

For the visitors, Ben Gibson, Lukas Rupp and Milot Rashica all come in.

At St Mary’s, Tino Livramento is not in the squad, while Armando Broja drops to the bench. That should mean one of Stuart Armstrong or Mohamed Elyounoussi moves up front alongside Che Adams.

Meanwhile, there are three changes for Watford, with Christian Kabasele, Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro replacing Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley and Josh King, all of whom are substitutues.

Elsewhere, West Ham are without Jarrod Bowen but Declan Rice returns to Premier League action, while Steven Gerrard names an unchanged XI for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Manquillo, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Targett, Murphy, Almiron, Wood

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, van de Beek, Doucoure, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Dendoncker, Hwang, Jimenez

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, James, Bamford

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Lees-Melou, Rupp, McLean, Sargent, Rashica, Pukki

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Smallbone, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Kucka, Cucho, Pedro, Dennis

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

