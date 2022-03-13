1176
Dugout Discussion March 13

2pm kick-off team news: Rudiger recalled, Broja a sub, Livramento + Calvert-Lewin out

Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with five matches kicking-off at 14:00 GMT:

  • Chelsea v Newcastle United
  • Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Leeds United v Norwich City
  • Southampton v Watford
  • West Ham United v Aston Villa

Starting at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel makes four changes from the 3-1 win over Norwich City, with Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech coming in for Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul and Mateo Kovacic.

As expected, Reece James remains out with the muscular problem that caused him to miss the second part of Chelsea’s Gameweek 28 double-header.

Eddie Howe also makes four alterations: Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser drop to the bench alongside Allan Saint-Maximin, while Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are not in the squad.

In come Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron.

At Goodison Park, Everton manager Frank Lampard makes three changes following their heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray both return from injury, while Vitalii Mykolenko features at left-back. Michael Keane and Allan drop to the bench, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin doesn’t make the squad.

For the visitors, Bruno Lage also makes three changes, with Max Kilman, Marcal and Leander Dendoncker coming in for Willy Boly, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence.

Switching focus to Elland Road, Patrick Bamford makes his first start since September. That’s one of three changes, with Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich also in the starting XI.

For the visitors, Ben Gibson, Lukas Rupp and Milot Rashica all come in.

At St Mary’s, Tino Livramento is not in the squad, while Armando Broja drops to the bench. That should mean one of Stuart Armstrong or Mohamed Elyounoussi moves up front alongside Che Adams.

Meanwhile, there are three changes for Watford, with Christian Kabasele, Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro replacing Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley and Josh King, all of whom are substitutues.

Elsewhere, West Ham are without Jarrod Bowen but Declan Rice returns to Premier League action, while Steven Gerrard names an unchanged XI for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Manquillo, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Targett, Murphy, Almiron, Wood

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, van de Beek, Doucoure, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Dendoncker, Hwang, Jimenez

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, James, Bamford

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Lees-Melou, Rupp, McLean, Sargent, Rashica, Pukki

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Smallbone, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Kucka, Cucho, Pedro, Dennis

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Ddg foster
    Cancelo trent cash rudiger ait nouri
    Salah son kulusevski saka jwp
    Jimenez weghorst lacazette

    A.
    WC - 32 , BB - 33

    B.
    WC - 35, BB - 36

    (Have 2 fh’s)

  2. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Is it possible to cancel a FH if you have activate one so u get ur original team?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      no

    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yes I believe it’s cancellable

    3. jacob1989
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        No

      • FPLrookie2009
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        No,You can't .

      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        No once activated

    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Gelhardt 2 minutes played goal
      30 BPS!! Wtf?

      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Rigged

      2. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Game-winner.

        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Still too weighted
          Sure it’s only worth 3 BPS

      3. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I have him on my bench. At least I will have another man for gw30.

      4. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        27 BPS for just scoring it.

      5. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        He's a really good player.

      6. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        24 for forwards scoring
        3 for game winning goal

    5. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Took out Kilman for Doherty. Doh!

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I dm did James instead, but Kilman benched

        Same result, though useful next GW now

        1. 1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          I thought with him getting dropped for Boly last weekend, that he'd lose his place.

    6. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Are you looking at Havertz from gw31? Form and nailed.

      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Of cos if u have cash

        1. Mikel Arteta
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          I haven't. I went for Digne. 😀

      2. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        He will no doubt start being crap again as soon as we do

      3. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yep looks great but not sure if Chelsea will implode due to financial issues off the pitch

    7. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Naughty goal that Havertz

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        It was very well taken

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Unlucky result, mate. Stonewall penalty.

    8. FPL ZB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      9 point bench boost. Ouch.

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Mine was five last week.

      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        7 here

      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        You won’t beat me - I got 1 on mine when I played it!

    9. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      The Ruble may be in the mud in Moscow but its value is still sky high in London.

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Really? You're a Liverpool fan right? One of the 2 most cosy ref clubs in the country alongside the Manchester Whinging FC.

    10. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      Rudiger and Dubravka,
      Everything was going so well for 89minutes!

    11. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      What's your biggest issue with your own FPL strategy this year?

      For me my 'differential' picks have mostly let me down, even though some had good promise. Something to address next season.

      How about you?

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Sometimes I just need to go for the obvious pick, I can't just keep avoiding them because nearly everyone else has them and I feel that it's redundant to get them

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          I get you. Avoided Martinez for too long last year, Ramsdale doing a stretch this year etc. Tricky knowing whether someone's a fluke or not!

      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Went too maverick too soon to overtake a rival when slow and steady would have worked fine

      3. BIGREDDOG
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        -Missing deadlines hungover
        -Going with my 'gut' with risky moves backfiring
        -started without Trent. Silly boy.

      4. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Not being aggressive enough with hits and chip use. This isn't the season for patience and long term planning.

      5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Being too conservative.

      6. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Play for now not for later.

        Havertz was a better pick than Raphinha but the fact Raph plays in GW 30 held too much sway. Has cost me loads of points.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          I get that. Sometimes it feels sensible to play long term, but agree that's something that has cost me points before. Addressing issues a few weeks in advance instead of jumping on some nice opportunities.

          Can go both ways though.

      7. jacob1989
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Trusted lukaku and ronaldo early in the season and got salah only in gw8

        • FPLrookie2009
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Punt of ©️ . better to captain proven players than try to be smart and get burned.

      8. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Just seen the Newcastle pen shout how was it not given? Wood would’ve had a 9 pointer ffs. So annoying

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Might have missed it and had 0, be thankful 😉

        2. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours ago

          Would really have to question the use of Var when blatant penalties like this are not given. This is one of many this season

      9. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Could really do with an Arsenal clean sheet today with Tierney picking up a return

        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          I'd settle for a La(c)a goal.

          1. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            I’d settle for a Laca goal and two assists

      10. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Anyone else feel most of the time that they should get divorced? Just me? Okay.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          From FPL? Yes.

          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Don't call his wife FPL

          2. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            You've said it. Targett CS wipeout at 89th min. Heartbreaking.

      11. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Ramsey off the bench for Willock jam!

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Willock will probably play the next game

          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            It's just an illness. ASM had it on Thursday and he played today. Next game is 4 days away.

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          How can you get this kind of luck ...

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            It’s about time bro!

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Ahh don't buy it 😛

        3. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Willock will start next game jam

        4. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I know you're pining for comments, and I don't know why you do it. Kinda weird.

          But not yet, but hope he does, as same situation.

          Though you said Hwang comes on for you earlier, and looking at your team link, that's still the case. Only way Ramsey comes on is if both Willock and Cancelo don't play.

        5. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Probably starts next game, 5 days apart

          1. Firmino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            *4

        6. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Hwang on a minute

      12. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Coady and Kilman looking at me on the bench... so fpl typical sh@ite, DGW blanks, 22 pts on the bench next week another blank. Tired.

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Same here Sa Coady Ramsey

        2. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 4 Years
          2 hours ago

          Sa, Rudiger, Coady and Jimmy. And i bought Dcl. Hurray. Dcl was a huge punt, did not work. Was close to bb, but i figured out that Everton game all wrong and so typical Coady scores now, played him in double and vs Leeds, so Kilman or Saiss will score i just know it.
          Fpl is so strange, when you goes on a streak where every thing goes your way, fifty fifty decisions goes your way, and you are in the right side of luck you Tend to do better judgements, when things feel like they dont, you do uneccesary moves.

      13. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        lose :
        a. Ramsey
        b. D. James

        get
        1. Barnes
        2. Kulu
        3. Marti

      14. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Last week Guaita's 8 and Robbo's 6 left on the bench.

        This week Ramsey's. I think that should be a normality when you have a strong 15..

        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I sold Ramsey as part of a -8 this week and have Kilman third bench with Broja and Weghorst ahead of him.

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Ouch. Broja is such an annoying FPL figure.

            I started Weghorst, benched Jimmy and Ramsey lol

            1. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              And I forgot the best bit. I own DCL.

            2. FPLrookie2009
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Benched Schär and Så , played Sánchez ans Weghorst

        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah think so problem is that if you field Broja ... then there is pain to release somewhere ...

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Broja is fast becoming an FPL troll..

        3. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Yea think it’s time to get rid of broja. Thinking of gelhardt third forward and save the money

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Hopping around between the likes of Broja, Hwang, Gelhardt seems like such a waste of transfers though... If you're paying

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              (Didnt like less than symbol, ok...)
              ...less than 6m for a forward, I think you have to accept they'll get rotated occasionally & go through phases of good / bad form

      15. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Someone with Coady, Ramsey and Gelhardt on bench!
        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/24623/event/29/

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Got 2 out of those plus Sa

      16. BIGREDDOG
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Do we think Cancelo plays? Have we seen any training pics or the like

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Was in training yesterday

          1. BIGREDDOG
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Thanks. No Saiss jam points then 🙂

        2. Hutchiniho
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Sub I think.
          Zinchenko gets the start imo

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Don't think Cancelo will be subbed. Either he starts or he doesn't appear.

      17. Hutchiniho
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        A.Foden and KDB
        Or
        TAA and Mahrez

      18. Hutchiniho
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Lose one. To make funds

        TAA
        Cancelo
        KDB

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          For whom? KDB store lots of money ...

          1. Hutchiniho
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Looking to get Saka in.
            Saka, Mahrez and TAA
            Or
            Saka, KDB and Foden?

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Not TAA anyway

      19. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Havertz no BPs?

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Missing out cause of YC.

          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Foul -1 YC -3.

          2. tokara
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Joke right, winning goal eh

            1. Don Van Vliet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              He's not even showing on the shortlist. Dan Burn (7) has a higher rating...
              Unless it's still updating?

      20. Moxon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Arsenal vs Leicester predictions?

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          3-1

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          3-2 (instead of dull more likely 2-1)

        3. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours ago

          3-2 Amartey brace; Ode, Gabriel and Laca get Arsenal’s

        4. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          2-0

        5. BIGREDDOG
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          3-0

        6. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          3-1

      21. Tomsk
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Oh dear, 52 points left on bench last 2 gameweeks with one player still to go(sad face).

      22. No Need
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        All im reading is how great Raph was in the game with key passes etc yet jack bonus

        1. tokara
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Try watching the game

      23. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Sold Ramsey for Kulu and kept Raph... Well... These things just happen sometimes. Annoying anyway.

      24. The Bad Seed
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Wow! Instant impakt!

        Feels amazing JUST buying Cucho this week!

        Feels crap having him sit next to Ramsey on the sidelines giving me the finger.

        Compliments of Sirs Broja and Digne 1 pointers.

      25. TB303
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Coady 1st sub. Any news on Cancelo ?? :-/

        1. TB303
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Just seen above

        2. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          He was in training yesterday.

      26. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Leicester auditions about to start for a place in my gameweek 30 team

        1. Fintroy
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Err, none....

      27. Fintroy
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Come on Leicester, ruin that clean sheet!

