Scout Notes March 14

Points shared at Selhurst Park as Cancelo receives maximum FPL bonus

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Crystal Palace v Manchester City in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

NO WAY THROUGH FOR CITY

It regularly felt like a goal was coming for Man City on Monday night, as they racked up 18 shots and 2.33 expected goals (xG) at Selhurst Park.

However, they failed to make the all-important breakthrough, as a resolute Crystal Palace outfit stood firm throughout.

As a result, the Eagles have taken four points from the reigning champions in 2021/22 whilst not conceding a goal, having won 2-0 at the Etihad back in October.

On the night, no player had more shots than Riyad Mahrez’s (£8.7m) four, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) hit the post from a tight angle after being fed by Jack Grealish (£7.5m).

Phil Foden (£7.9m), meanwhile, cut an often-isolated figure up front for City (he registered just two touches in the opening 20 minutes of the game), and will surely be due a ‘rest’ soon, having played a lot of minutes of late.

Despite failing to win, City are now unbeaten in 14 away league games since losing in Gameweek 1 against Tottenham Hotspur, with Burnley up next at Turf Moor in Gameweek 31.

“We played a really good game. In 90 minutes, we concede mistakes a little bit, but the way we played was really good. Luck doesn’t exist in football. We have to score goals and we didn’t do it. We played to score goals and concede few. We struggled a little bit.

The guys who were playing were playing good, that’s why I didn’t make changes. We didn’t score, that was the mistake.

The team that was there today was there before and will be there in the next game. I am very pleased with the performance and the way we played.” – Pep Guardiola

CANCELO‘S 9-POINTER

With their attack faltering, it was down to City’s defensive assets to produce the points, with Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) collecting maximum bonus once again.

The Portuguese was particularly lively at Selhurst Park, hitting the post with a long-range drive in the first-half.

He also posted some noteworthy underlying numbers, including 84 opposition-half touches, seven take ons and two created chances.

9, 2, 9, 1, 7, 2 11, 2, 6, 4, 18, 7 – Joao Cancelo’s FPL points returns in his last 12 matches

Above: Joao Cancelo’s touch heatmap v Crystal Palace in Gameweek 29

IN-FORM PALACE

Crystal Palace certainly rode their luck at times on Monday, but have now lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions: a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea back in February.

It’s been some turnaround for Patrick Vieira’s side, who may come back onto the Fantasy radar in Gameweek 34, when they face successive matches against Leeds United, Southampton and Watford.

They also have two fixtures to reschedule against Newcastle United and Everton, which will drop in somewhere during the below run.

Against City, they did offer a threat on the counter, especially in the first-half, with their opponents leaving spaces at the back.

Michael Olise (£5.4m), meanwhile, has now started eight of Palace’s last nine league fixtures, and has the potential to become a real differential during the run-in, given his excellent creative numbers.

Above: Michael Olise has created four big chances since Gameweek 22, which ranks joint-fourth among midfielders

“It was tense from the first minute but I think the players managed the difficult situations very well. It was a team effort and our performance was really good. When you play against the quality of players they have, you need a bit of luck at times and at times we were lucky but you also need to perform as well. We want to make the end of the season exciting. We’re still in the FA Cup and it will be a massive game against Everton and if we win that it will be really exciting.” – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise (Ayew 65), Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta (Edouard 65)

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

  1. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Didn't people read the memo? "Never Sell Cancelo"

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      I've done fine without him since playing my WC last week thanks

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Read the fine print - unless it’s for Robbo!

      Open Controls
    3. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Climbing the ranks w/out him!

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      sold after 27, missed out on his 11 points over 28, 29 & 30 … I’ll take that 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    He's still no Coady, but it could have been worse, I suppose.

    Open Controls
  3. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    65(-8) with six (counting La(c)a twice) still to go. 0.21% green arrow. Coady last on bench stings, but in retrospect I really didn't have much choice. DGWers, Raph and Coutinho ahead of him and already had Sa starting.

    Open Controls
  4. FF Dirtbag
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    What option to take for next GW?
    A) Maupay/Weghorst -> Toney (FT)
    B) Take a hit to get 8 players?
    C) FH (have 2 still)
    D) another option?

    Currently have this for Gw30 (with 1 FT and 1 mill in the bank) :

    Ramsdale
    White
    Son Kulu Coutinho Saka

    Not playing: Gunn; TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, T.Silva, Salah, Maupay, Weghorst, Broja

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I went A, had Maupay.

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        But I also have 10 as result now. I'd FH in your situation.

        Open Controls
    2. rozzo
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I have similar team and will be doing Weghorst to Toney

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        You gonna ride with only 7 players?

        Open Controls
    3. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      If you have 2fh you're mad not to play one

      Open Controls
  5. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Not for next week but is this too heavy at the back?

    Will be playing a 541

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Robertson Cancelo Laporte James
    Salah Son Kulu Raphina Saka
    Toney Dennis Broja

    I feel like double City and Liverpool defence is a differential and has served me well for weeks, along with Chelsea defence not many teams will have this formation.

    The only downsize is not affording Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Is James back fit?

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Hopefully he will be after the international break, if not then Rudiger

        Open Controls
    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Also, this is going to sound harsh, but your forward line is awful. One of them is a risk worth taking, but three is utter madness. I'd rather use cheaper filler in a 5-4-1 and upgrade Raphinha.

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        All my defenders listed there have a higher point per game ratio than all the strikers this season

        I would bet on Laporte or Robertson to outscore any striker till the end of the seaon

        Hence going 541

        Laca is a shout possibly but the strikers are awful this season. I will get more points with this formation rather than having Kane and Laca up front

        Open Controls
        1. Emp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          so why ask then... p.s. i agree with your strat im also playing 5atb

          Open Controls
        2. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          You're missing the point. I'm not saying get Laca. I'm saying that in Dennis, Toney and Broja you likely have around 18 mil of value, most of which is going to be wasted any given week. If you're really keen on playing with one attacker, any one of them is a likely 1-2 point scorer, especially Broja.

          I don't know what your value in these guys is, so this might take some adjusting, but if I were you, I'd keep Toney and go with Gelhardt and Dobbin (9.1 between the two of them) and downgrade Raphinha to Brownhill or Alan to get Kane or Ronaldo. Might take another move to get that done, though, so a simpler move would be Gelhardt + Dobbin or even Gelhardt + Broja and upgrade Raph to Mount.

          Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Only 1 of the 10 most in form players

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      What happens in GW32 when Liverpool play City?

      I don't really like 5 atb strats.

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Nil nil of course!

        Open Controls
    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      it's a great team. I would be rotating between 5-4-1 and 4-5-1. The forwards have been pants all season so if you can actually nail some returns using the cheap strikers (big *if* of course) then it's gold. I do see the logic with many forgoing Son to own Kane up top because the forwards are so woeful, whereas there are solid mid-price options in midfield. I'd even be tempted by Laca up top.

      Open Controls
    6. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I like the look. Only thing is benching headaches might come along.
      Downgrade one of the attackers to a fodder and have some money in the bank in case you need it to upgrade elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    7. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      You may be able to buy another semi-premium mid (Mahrez / Sancho) by downgrading Toney to Gelhardt. Dennis / Broja rotates very well till the end of season so that you can play one from them, relegating the third forward position to 4.5 or Gelhardt.

      Open Controls
  6. putana
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    are there teams ranked in the millions that are actually active every week?

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Mine, sadly.

      Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Lots.

      Open Controls
  7. Emp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Any word on Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      didnt train today. If he doesnt train tomorrow i'd say he's unlikely to start in arsenal game

      Open Controls
      1. Emp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        🙁

        Open Controls
      2. FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Means another arsenal CS fml

        Open Controls
  8. MartialMatas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Anything worth a transfer this week?

    Ramsdale
    Doherty Amartey
    Barnes Saka Martinelli Kulusevski
    Kane Daka

    Foster TAA Robbo Cancelo Salah Broja
    1ft £0.3m

    Open Controls
    1. Emp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      why daka if nacho started the last game?

      Open Controls
      1. MartialMatas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Used wc before this gw. Thought Daka would be first choice

        Open Controls
    2. putana
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      im considering selling robertson for a wolves defender. Thats about it

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      No. Other than Broja (and all you can really do there is >Gelhardt), there's no-one you'd be keen to transfer out, and 2FTs might be more useful next week.

      Open Controls
  9. Pablitto
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    bottomed...
    Please advise guys ..
    James (CHE) and Idah (dead wood) to XXX and Toney (-4)

    XXX is max 5.9 DEF out of:

    A Coady
    B White
    C Cash
    D Regulion / Doherty

    have Tierney Ramsdale Cout Jimmy Son Kulu
    ThX

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Reggie.

      Open Controls
  10. putana
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    who would non kane owners even captain next week?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
      • Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Son, Laca.

        Open Controls
      • VIVA_RONALDO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
    2. gibson1314
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Never ever taking FF flags in to account ever again!!!

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          I’ve made so many mistakes this season. Selling Cancelo to James & then to Doherty was just a stupid one.

          Just gonna learn from this & avoid something similar

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyHero
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            James scored 18 pts. Doherty still has a game yet. Dont think selling cancelo was a mistake unless you had a lot of value tied up. I did, so I kept him.

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                Bought James after that haul, also lot of value but can still get him back. Only good news from this is Doherty not blanking in 30

                Open Controls
                1. Crossologist
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  That’s the root of the mistake right there. IMO

                  Open Controls
        • YoungPretender
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Have 9 playing, including Saka and White. Is Willock > Martinelli worth my FT, or roll?

          Sa
          Doherty Saiss White
          Saka Raphinha Kulu
          Kane Jimenez

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Roll

            Open Controls
        • Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Livra > Thomas or Amartey for a -4 or nah?

          Open Controls
        • tokara
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Any news of Willock? Need his azz glued to bench

          Open Controls
        • Gandalf
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          A. Alonso > Coady
          B. Dennis > Toney
          C. Neither
          D. Both -4

          Open Controls
          1. sulldaddy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            D.
            No game to a game nets ypu 2 points fpr appearance. Takes away sting of the hit.
            Plus you dont really want Dennis on your roster.

            Open Controls
        • Manani
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Broja > Toney,
          or
          Save FT

          got 10 playing (if Digne play)

          Open Controls
        • OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          i have 6 players this week and 1ft, i am really tempted to change my mind and not FH...

          can anyone tell me a bad reason to not save the FH and use it in DGW36??

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I would try and save the fh. Similar position below and tempted to take a double hit and field 9 players this gw.

            Open Controls
          2. Yank Revolution
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Very tough spot to be in. My educated guess will be the avg amount of players this week will be about 8 or 9, but Top 10 k will likely be 10 to 11. You risk getting squashed by those with 9 or 10 players if some of their differentials pay off vs. yours or just pure amount of games. 9 games vs. 6 games is a 33% difference after all. I think I'd either FH or go -8. But the FH I think will pay off better.

            Open Controls
          3. Craicer
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            I'm right there with you. I have 8 and considering a -4 to field 9 and save the FH.

            Open Controls
          4. sulldaddy
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Save FH.
            No great matchups, few great players.
            Many similar rosters
            Little to gain IMO

            Open Controls
        • Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Better option for this team? Plan to WC gw31. BB and 1 FH also available.

          A. Cancelo Salah broja > coady Barnes Kane -8
          B. Salah broja > Kane neves/ eriksen -4
          C. FH

          Lloris
          Tierney saiss DIGNE
          Coutinho kulu SAKA
          Laca HWANG

          Foster Salah mane Taa cancelo broja

          1ft, 0 itb

          Open Controls
        • banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Not saved by Mahrez / Cancelo this week. No Kane in my team, and a big red arrow with 51 points.

          8 players + Salah (c) left to bring my team back to safety score. But not confident at all. Rant over.

          Open Controls
        • FCSB
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Any positive news that Salah might be ok for Arsenal ?

          Open Controls
        • Price Changes
          Ragabolly
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Risers: Coutinho (7.5)

          Fallers: Cancelo (6.9) Lucas Moura (6.1) King (5.7) Smith Rowe (5.7)

          Open Controls
          1. sulldaddy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Thank you!!

            Open Controls
          2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            That is an interesting state of play Rags.
            Innit?

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Ronaldo hatty = drop
              Cancelo max bonus cs = drop
              Coutinho blank + tough fixtures = rise

              obviously...

              Open Controls
              1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJae3Q2l-BY

                Open Controls
              2. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                which of those 3 have a fixture in 30 ? it’s not rocket science 😉

                Open Controls
                1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  A funny thing happened on the way to the Moon.
                  Some people woke up to the Mockingbird.
                  Some people did not.

                  Open Controls
        • SKENG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Any thoughts on this team? 1 FT, 1.2m ITB, no chips left.

          Ramsdale (Dubravka)
          Doherty Coady (Digne TAA Silva)
          Son Kulusevski Saka Raphinha (Salah)
          Lacazette Jimenez (Broja)

          A) Digne > Soyuncu
          B) Broja & Digne > Daka & Thomas
          C) smth else?

          Open Controls
          1. SKENG
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            B would be for -4 ofc

            Open Controls
          2. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Don't really like any of those moves honestly. Don't think a Leicester defender is worth a transfer, I expect they will concede. I would only go for Barnes or maddison from Leicester but your mids are fine already.

            Maybe just save and play with 9 or you could consider broja -> toney

            Open Controls
        • THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Steriling got me 6 points this week only 16 more points left on my bench.
          I'm not angry just a little purterbed.

          Open Controls
        • The Big Fella
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I am free hitting this week. I cannot see any decent defender options, Any suggestions?

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Don’t FH. Lousy 2 point match ups. Take a couple of hits and let it go.

            Open Controls
        • the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          If i use my FH this GW should i still have 1 more FH chip left? thought we had 2 this season?

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            The Idiots that run FPL thought it would be good to give an extra FH to the idiots that have to suffer the idiots on MSM and their usual BS to placate us sheepies to laydown and die without bleeting aboot it.

            Open Controls
            1. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              So thats a yes then lol 😉

              Open Controls
        • Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Best move here?

          A) Save FT - 2 after the IB will be handy
          B) Salah -> Son - gets me 11 starters and have funds to bring Salah back if fit

          Fairly happy with my team so think I can afford the luxury of a Hokey Cokey, so edging towards B at the moment - Son also has NEW in 31 so if Salah isn’t back I’d be happy to save in 31.

          Ramsdale
          Tierney, Coady, Ait-Nouri
          Coutinho, Raphina, Kulu, Martinelli
          Kane, Jimenez

          Foster, Trent, Robbo, Salah, Broja
          Bank 0.4m, 1FT, FH, BB left

          Open Controls
          1. Joggers Nipple
            • 12 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        • bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          Which one out forToney…Broja or Dennis?

          Open Controls
          1. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            41 mins ago

            Dennis.

            Open Controls
            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              39 mins ago

              Interested in why Dennis. Many thanks!

              Open Controls
              1. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Broja cheaper. Watford a mess with plenty of good Forward options. I could go on, but I just don't see the need to play either consistently going forward, so I am taking the money in the bank and deploying it elsewhere.

                Open Controls
        • Mozumbus
            46 mins ago

            Which player is worth a hit for GW30 and beyond other than Kane, Kulu, Raphinha, Arsenal/Wolves defense?

            Open Controls
          • fplfansss
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            FH Squad, GTG?

            Schmeichel
            Coady, Doherty, Cash
            Coutinho, Saka, Son, Barnes
            Kane, Laca, Watkins

            Raya, Fornals, White, Amartey

            Open Controls
            1. Joggers Nipple
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Se below! Prefer Kulu as 3rd Spurs, really dont trust LEI at all

              Open Controls
          • Joggers Nipple
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Morning, FH. Any feedback welcome

            Sa
            Ait Nourey/ Tierney/ Cash
            Coutinho/ Son/ Martinelli/ Kulusveski
            Kane/ Toney/ Lacazzete

            Martinelli/ Eriksen/ Perera/ Saiss/ 3.5M ITB

            - No interest in Jiminez, 3rd Spurs I prefer Kulu over a def, could drop Laccazete to cheap fwrd play 2 up front and Eriksen to anyone, Ait Norey attacking?, if doesnt play get a sub on

            Thanks for any thoughts

            Open Controls
            1. Joggers Nipple
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Gone Martinelli over Saka as chasing rival who has Saka

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.