Points shared at Selhurst Park as Cancelo receives maximum FPL bonus

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Crystal Palace v Manchester City in our latest Scout Notes.

NO WAY THROUGH FOR CITY

It regularly felt like a goal was coming for Man City on Monday night, as they racked up 18 shots and 2.33 expected goals (xG) at Selhurst Park.

However, they failed to make the all-important breakthrough, as a resolute Crystal Palace outfit stood firm throughout.

As a result, the Eagles have taken four points from the reigning champions in 2021/22 whilst not conceding a goal, having won 2-0 at the Etihad back in October.

On the night, no player had more shots than Riyad Mahrez’s (£8.7m) four, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) hit the post from a tight angle after being fed by Jack Grealish (£7.5m).

Phil Foden (£7.9m), meanwhile, cut an often-isolated figure up front for City (he registered just two touches in the opening 20 minutes of the game), and will surely be due a ‘rest’ soon, having played a lot of minutes of late.

Despite failing to win, City are now unbeaten in 14 away league games since losing in Gameweek 1 against Tottenham Hotspur, with Burnley up next at Turf Moor in Gameweek 31.

“We played a really good game. In 90 minutes, we concede mistakes a little bit, but the way we played was really good. Luck doesn’t exist in football. We have to score goals and we didn’t do it. We played to score goals and concede few. We struggled a little bit. The guys who were playing were playing good, that’s why I didn’t make changes. We didn’t score, that was the mistake. The team that was there today was there before and will be there in the next game. I am very pleased with the performance and the way we played.” – Pep Guardiola

CANCELO‘S 9-POINTER

With their attack faltering, it was down to City’s defensive assets to produce the points, with Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) collecting maximum bonus once again.

The Portuguese was particularly lively at Selhurst Park, hitting the post with a long-range drive in the first-half.

He also posted some noteworthy underlying numbers, including 84 opposition-half touches, seven take ons and two created chances.

9, 2, 9, 1, 7, 2 11, 2, 6, 4, 18, 7 – Joao Cancelo’s FPL points returns in his last 12 matches

Above: Joao Cancelo’s touch heatmap v Crystal Palace in Gameweek 29

IN-FORM PALACE

Crystal Palace certainly rode their luck at times on Monday, but have now lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions: a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea back in February.

It’s been some turnaround for Patrick Vieira’s side, who may come back onto the Fantasy radar in Gameweek 34, when they face successive matches against Leeds United, Southampton and Watford.

They also have two fixtures to reschedule against Newcastle United and Everton, which will drop in somewhere during the below run.

Against City, they did offer a threat on the counter, especially in the first-half, with their opponents leaving spaces at the back.

Michael Olise (£5.4m), meanwhile, has now started eight of Palace’s last nine league fixtures, and has the potential to become a real differential during the run-in, given his excellent creative numbers.

Above: Michael Olise has created four big chances since Gameweek 22, which ranks joint-fourth among midfielders

“It was tense from the first minute but I think the players managed the difficult situations very well. It was a team effort and our performance was really good. When you play against the quality of players they have, you need a bit of luck at times and at times we were lucky but you also need to perform as well. We want to make the end of the season exciting. We’re still in the FA Cup and it will be a massive game against Everton and if we win that it will be really exciting.” – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise (Ayew 65), Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta (Edouard 65)

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

