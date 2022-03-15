The pros and cons of a Gameweek 30 Free Hit in FPL

With six blank fixtures decimating many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) line-ups, Gameweek 30 has been earmarked as a good opportunity for managers to play their Free Hit Chip.

This article will discuss the potential benefits of this strategy but also why I’m not planning to play it myself.

The case for a Gameweek 30 Free Hit

Irrespective of how many chips you have left, there’s an obvious appeal to using the Free Hit in Gameweek 30. With only four fixtures and eight teams in action, many managers will struggle to put out anything close to 11 players. Not only will a Free Hit allow an FPL manager to gain the basic numerical advantage of a full complement of players, it would, of course, also allow them to pick the best ones.

Then there are the individual circumstances in which each manager finds themselves in ahead of Gameweek 30. If your squad has barely anyone playing and/or you feel there are major captaincy options that could severely punish, your reason for playing the Free Hit becomes even more justifiable.

Finally, in theory at least, this blankest-of-blank Gameweeks should offer such an imbalance between the disadvantaged state of most managers and the advantaged position that the chip would afford, that playing it seems almost intuitive. Identifying and acting on these big opportunities has historically been what defines the serious from more casual managers, particularly at this stage of the season.

However, such an assessment needs to be qualitative as well as quantitative. The advantage of fielding 11 players versus, say, five in Gameweek 30 is not as clear as it might at first seem.

The case against

While it is practically unfeasible that a depleted FPL squad limping into Gameweek 30 would be ever be as strong as a full-strength squad custom-made for the fixtures at hand, it is not unrealistic to think that this disparity can still be mitigated without playing the Free Hit.

So often, a Gameweek score comes down to the performance of a handful of players, the most disproportionately significant among these usually being the captain. Usually there is moderate diversity in terms of who these big performers are but, in a Gameweek where there are only four fixtures, the prospects for such variance become more limited.

It is not hard to look at Gameweek 30 players and quickly pick out the danger men; Spurs’ Harry Kane (£12.4m) and Son Heung-min (£10.9m), Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) and.… Raphinha (£6.5m) at Leeds? It is not exactly what you’d call a vintage set of fixtures and, perhaps worst of all, it will not be easy to build teams where at least some of your players aren’t facing off against each other.

This is not necessarily a fatal issue but, if we accept that the Free Hit has some value and that value should be maximised, the efficiency of playing it in a week where the options are few and the payoff is probably minimal has got to be questioned.

My plans

And this brings me to why I’m intending to hold onto my two Free Hit chips for now and not play them in Gameweek 30. I’m currently heading into the Gameweek with seven players and two free transfers, so perhaps my situation is on the better side of average but, even if it wasn’t, I would still be reluctant to hit the button now.

We know that there is at least one big Double Gameweek left to come this season and this could be an obvious target for a Free Hit but, with fixtures still to be arranged elsewhere, there will be smaller ones coming too. These bring the prospect of not only multiple fixtures for individual players but also a chance for better player options than Gameweek 30 currently presents.

There is also the final day of the season in Gameweek 38 which is often an insane goal-fest and – as it happens – this season it presents us with some plumb fixtures such as Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City, Chelsea v Watford, Manchester City v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Everton and Brentford v Leeds United.

Any of these scenarios, for me, are more attractive opportunities for a Free Hit than Gameweek 30 and, while I might have to go into it staring down the barrel of a red arrow, I can reasonably hope that it isn’t a terrible one and remind myself that I still have a couple of potential aces up my sleeve that, at this stage of the season, many others won’t.

