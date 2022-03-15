166
Pro Pundit Teams March 15

The pros and cons of a Gameweek 30 Free Hit in FPL

With six blank fixtures decimating many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) line-ups, Gameweek 30 has been earmarked as a good opportunity for managers to play their Free Hit Chip.

This article will discuss the potential benefits of this strategy but also why I’m not planning to play it myself.

The case for a Gameweek 30 Free Hit

Irrespective of how many chips you have left, there’s an obvious appeal to using the Free Hit in Gameweek 30. With only four fixtures and eight teams in action, many managers will struggle to put out anything close to 11 players. Not only will a Free Hit allow an FPL manager to gain the basic numerical advantage of a full complement of players, it would, of course, also allow them to pick the best ones.

Then there are the individual circumstances in which each manager finds themselves in ahead of Gameweek 30. If your squad has barely anyone playing and/or you feel there are major captaincy options that could severely punish, your reason for playing the Free Hit becomes even more justifiable.

Finally, in theory at least, this blankest-of-blank Gameweeks should offer such an imbalance between the disadvantaged state of most managers and the advantaged position that the chip would afford, that playing it seems almost intuitive. Identifying and acting on these big opportunities has historically been what defines the serious from more casual managers, particularly at this stage of the season.

However, such an assessment needs to be qualitative as well as quantitative. The advantage of fielding 11 players versus, say, five in Gameweek 30 is not as clear as it might at first seem.

The case against

While it is practically unfeasible that a depleted FPL squad limping into Gameweek 30 would be ever be as strong as a full-strength squad custom-made for the fixtures at hand, it is not unrealistic to think that this disparity can still be mitigated without playing the Free Hit.

So often, a Gameweek score comes down to the performance of a handful of players, the most disproportionately significant among these usually being the captain. Usually there is moderate diversity in terms of who these big performers are but, in a Gameweek where there are only four fixtures, the prospects for such variance become more limited.

The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond

It is not hard to look at Gameweek 30 players and quickly pick out the danger men; Spurs’ Harry Kane (£12.4m) and Son Heung-min (£10.9m), Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) and.… Raphinha (£6.5m) at Leeds? It is not exactly what you’d call a vintage set of fixtures and, perhaps worst of all, it will not be easy to build teams where at least some of your players aren’t facing off against each other.

This is not necessarily a fatal issue but, if we accept that the Free Hit has some value and that value should be maximised, the efficiency of playing it in a week where the options are few and the payoff is probably minimal has got to be questioned.

My plans

And this brings me to why I’m intending to hold onto my two Free Hit chips for now and not play them in Gameweek 30. I’m currently heading into the Gameweek with seven players and two free transfers, so perhaps my situation is on the better side of average but, even if it wasn’t, I would still be reluctant to hit the button now.

We know that there is at least one big Double Gameweek left to come this season and this could be an obvious target for a Free Hit but, with fixtures still to be arranged elsewhere, there will be smaller ones coming too. These bring the prospect of not only multiple fixtures for individual players but also a chance for better player options than Gameweek 30 currently presents.

There is also the final day of the season in Gameweek 38 which is often an insane goal-fest and – as it happens – this season it presents us with some plumb fixtures such as Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City, Chelsea v Watford, Manchester City v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Everton and Brentford v Leeds United.

Any of these scenarios, for me, are more attractive opportunities for a Free Hit than Gameweek 30 and, while I might have to go into it staring down the barrel of a red arrow, I can reasonably hope that it isn’t a terrible one and remind myself that I still have a couple of potential aces up my sleeve that, at this stage of the season, many others won’t.

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    DGW31
    Burnley - MCI (H) & EVE (H)
    Everton - whu (A) & bur (A)

    Essentially SGW for Burnley and Everton have been struggling away this season.

    Probably ignore Burnley players

    Gordon and Rich would be the only Everton players of interest but likely to give both a miss.

    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have Pickford and plan to get Weghorst

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        How has Weghorst played in recent games? Subbed off early in the last 2 league games

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Richarlison is included in brazil squad.. Him/Raphinha /coutinho might be in doubt for gw31

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Brazil last game is Weds March 30th 01:30am GMT. WHU games is on Sun 3 April 3pm KO. Plenty of time for Rich to play and I highly doubt Lampard will rest him.

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I hope you are right as i have richarlison.. Lol @me.

  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    I decided to take a look at rest days for the GW30 teams...

    Wolves 5-5 Leeds
    Villa 6-3 Arsenal
    Leicester 3-8 Brentford
    Spurs 4-3 West Ham

    There's a big mismatch for Brentford vs Leicester. I would back Brentford to get a result here for sure. I'd also go for a Spurs captain knowing they have an extra day's rest and are at home.

    The Villa-Arsenal game is an early kick off on Saturday. That's a pretty steep turnaround for Arsenal from Wednesday night > Saturday lunch. I'm not confident they will beat Villa as a result. Especially since they're playing away.

    I think the biggest thing here is I'd probably go for double Brentford attack if on FH. Get your knockoff cellphones out... Toney-Eriksen.

    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you get a Villa attacker instead of Barnes?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Maybe. Let's see how Arsenal get on vs Liverpool. But I think a Villa attacker is a good pickup. Ings or Coutinho.

    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Arsenal have barely played any games all season, I'm sure they'll be fine

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That could be a problem if anything. Not used to playing every 3 days and they have a very stable XI at the moment - fielding the same team every week.

        I think they could struggle.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      LEI and WHU could go potentially go to ET in the Europa conference games. Assets from those two could lose their appeal for 30

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Could potentially go to*

  3. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Because Burnley's double in GW33 is Southampton does that mean they play Villa twice in GW36?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      That game can move into any midweek since neither side are in Europe. Could be like GW34 or something.

      1. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Okay, bad for my bench boost since I planned to have Broja&Weghorst

  4. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    7 playing for BGW, time to use the FH I assume?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not for 8/9 is enough.. Not great options there tbf.

  5. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Those with 1 free hit left? Is it best to use in 33 or 36?

    Thanks

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      if you have used your BB then I would still go for 36 (sorry for my comment the other day)

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        No worries - thanks!!

  6. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I was going to post this earlier but seems a bit late now lol

    Sa (Ramsdale)
    TAA, VVD, Tierney, Digne (Cancelo)
    Ramsey, Raphinha, Saka, Kulu, (Salah)
    Kane (C), Jimenez (Broja)

    A. Broja for Toney (has Leeds next GW31)
    B. Digne to Doherty (if he plays Thursday).
    C. Both -4

    WC34, FH33 or 37, BB36

  7. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Reckon it’s worth saving the FT here? 10 starters…

    Ramsdale
    Tierney, Coady, Ait-Nouri
    Coutinho, Raphina, Martinelli, Kulu
    Kane(c), Jimenez

    Foster, Trent, Robbo, Salah, Broja
    Bank 0.4m, 1FT, 1FH, BB left

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      nice team

    2. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save it

  8. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Already have 9 dgw33 players. Will just add Mahrez and I'm done.

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks like FH36/37

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      i dont think those who go through the FACup 6th round will have doubles though. i could be wrong. No clarification yet

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        You are correct

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Most of the big teams won't double if they win their FA Cup tie

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am so glad you mention Palace as a big team Camzy 🙂

    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You will not be done but screwed-)

      1. tbos83
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yep, fair

  9. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    The FH in 33 i think can depend on if there is a up set in the cup, if something like Liverpool wins, but City and Chelsea out. If all goes though then whats the FH for? Newcastle?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Manchester United.

      No one has any of them and they have NOR as part of their DGW. I know the second game is vs Liverpool but the first one is targetable on its own.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      They won't play at all if Palace beat Everton

