Mark Sutherns’ FPL Blank Gameweek 30 preview and transfer plans

Mark Sutherns and El Fozzie react to the events of Double Gameweek 29 and look ahead to the weekend’s games.

They’ll also be discussing their own team and transfer plans for Blank Gameweek 30.

The pair were live towards the end of the Everton v Newcastle United match with this latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, which you can watch via the embedded video below.

Our apologies for Mark’s volume issues this week.

Free seven-day trials are still available for non-subscribers, which you can get here.

  Mahjongking
    5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Will u guys do a -4 to sell willock for kulu or willock for odegaard?

    Open Controls
    waldo666
      11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes to Kulu

      Open Controls
    Garth Marenghi
      5 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  Ruinenlust
    4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Post your FH team below
|
|
|
V
    |
    |
    |
    V

    Open Controls
  NorCal Villan
      47 mins ago

      Start
      (A) Eriksen
      (B) Martinelli

      Open Controls
      Garth Marenghi
        5 Years
        8 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
        NorCal Villan
            5 mins ago

            Thanks! By the way, big fan of your Dark Place

            Open Controls
            Garth Marenghi
              5 Years
              just now

              Greetings traveler

              Open Controls
      Cheeto__Bandito
        1 Year
        45 mins ago

        No Kane or Kulu rise

        Open Controls
      FCSB
        6 Years
        42 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Saiss Kilman Doherty
        Barnes Coutinho Saka Son Raphinha
        Lacazette Kane

        Good to go ?

        Open Controls
        Jinswick
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yep, good team this week - should be a green arrow

          Open Controls
        Garth Marenghi
          5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Free hit?

          Open Controls
          FCSB
            6 Years
            3 mins ago

            nope, -4

            Open Controls
            Garth Marenghi
              5 Years
              just now

              gtg

              Open Controls
      Jinswick
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Any transfer worth doing here to get 11 out? I’m thinking not….

        Ramsdale
        Tierney, Coady, Ait-Nouri
        Coutinho, Raphina, Martinelli, Kulu
        Kane, Jimenez

        Foster, Trent, Robbo, Salah, Broja
        Bank 0.4m, 1FT, BB/FH left

        Open Controls
        FCSB
          6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Can you afford Broja >> Toney ?

          Otherwise you could do Salah to someone and bring him back

          Playing 10 could be fine though

          Open Controls
        Garth Marenghi
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Ait-Nouri to Kilman? More nailed

          Open Controls
      Disturbed
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Think hwang plays this gw? No concrete news.

        Open Controls
        LLoris
          3 Years
          1 min ago

          No one knows yet

          Open Controls
      Garth Marenghi
        5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Doherty in for a hit?
        A) yes
        B) no

        Open Controls
        LLoris
          3 Years
          13 mins ago

          if you have a blank then yes

          Open Controls
        waldo666
          11 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      LLoris
        3 Years
        33 mins ago

        What should I do this week
        A) Coady for Robbo
        B) Hwang or Gelhart for king
        C) Save play 9 players

        Open Controls
        Garth Marenghi
          5 Years
          just now

          Leaning C, especially if you already have 11

          Open Controls
          Garth Marenghi
            5 Years
            just now

            Whoops, then B

            Open Controls
      MountainBeach
        10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Which Wolves full back is the most nailed on, lads?

        Open Controls
      lilmessipran
        9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Is it too risky to get rid of Salah and get him back in 33? Blank Watford MCI, really think Watford would be the ideal fixture to rest both Mane and Salah with UCL and City up next

        Open Controls
      L'Aeroplanino
        5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Still have 2 FHs. Is there merit to save FH if I have 9 players after a -8:

        Ramsdale
        Tierney Coady
        Kulu Son Barnes Raph Saka
        Kane

        (Took out Salah for Kane)

        When would you play it if not this week? (FH33, WC35, BB36)

        Open Controls
        Garth Marenghi
          5 Years
          3 mins ago

          -8 with 9 players? I'd play the fh

          Open Controls
        kip kop
          6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Use your FH

          Open Controls
        L'Aeroplanino
          5 Years
          just now

          Thanks both.

          Open Controls
      kip kop
        6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Non FH team. Thoughts? 0FT

        Sa
        Davies Doherty Tierney Kilman
        Cout Saka Ramsey
        Kane(C) Laca Hwang

        Open Controls
      putana
        3 Years
        19 mins ago

        do wolves have any games to be rescheduled? Considering bringing in kilman now

        Open Controls
      JAYPEE
        3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Do I sell Digne or Alonso for Amartey?

        Open Controls
      Henryyy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        17 mins ago

        No Kane owners, who are you capping this week?

        Open Controls
        HMC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Gotta be Son - hopefully comes good against a West Ham team who just played extra time today

          Open Controls
      GW29 Rough with the Smooth
RedLightning
        RedLightning
        Has Moderation Rights
        11 Years
        16 mins ago
        16 mins ago

        Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 29.

        How did your Gameweek go?

        You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

        Open Controls
      Henryyy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Who do you prefer going forward?

        A Barnes
        B Martinelli

        Open Controls
      Pomp and Circumstance
        10 Years
        15 mins ago

        who is better choice for this week and next few weeks--Toney or Lacazette?

        Open Controls
        Henryyy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          1 min ago

          Laca

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.