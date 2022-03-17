184
Sky Sports March 17

Sky Sports Fantasy: Gameweek 32 preview

184 Comments
Share
  • Fantasy Football Scout and Sky Sports Fantasy Football to join forces in 2021/22 1

Our resident Sky Sports Fantasy Football experts, Luke and Niall, look ahead to Gameweek 32.

There’s the usual single match day coverage and some top differentials to help you move up the ranks.

You can watch their preview in the embedded video below or over on our dedicated Sky channel.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

184 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HD7
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Foden Livra to Madders Coady (-4) gives me 8 players. Better transfer ideas?

    Sa
    Tierney Coady
    Son Saka Madders Ramsey
    Jimi

    Steer, Salah, TAA, Robbo , Cancelo, Adams, Scarlet

    Open Controls
  2. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Please how can I kick King out of my team with 1FT and 0.0 ITB

    Ramsdale
    White-Coady-Doherty (Cancelo-TAA)
    Kulusevski-Coutinho-Saka-Barnes (Salah)
    Kane-Jiminez (King)

    Open Controls
    1. McSlu
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Save and finish him off next week. You have a very strong team this GW anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    A) Jota+Willock (-4) -> Maddison+Martinelli
    B) Willock+Digne (-4) -> Maddison+Thomas/Amartey

    would get me 8 for next GW if Digne is fit 9. Not worth FH right?
    Ramsdale
    Kilman, Digne*
    Kulu, D.Luiz
    Jimenez, Kane

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.