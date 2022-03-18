427
Fantasy Bundesliga March 18

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 27

427 Comments
Share

Here are our picks for Matchday 27 (MD27) of Fantasy Bundesliga.

As ever, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are exempt from this team to make the forward line a bit more exciting.

SIGN UP TO FANTASY BUNDESLIGA AND PICK A TEAM HERE

Goalkeepers

Manuel Riemann (5.8m), Mark Flekken (8.3m)

Gladbach have only won one away game since 2nd October in all competitions, although it was an impressive one against Bayern. On the other hand, Bochum’s home record has been good all season, with only three league losses at the Ruhrstadion. They have a mixture of injuries and Covid-19 cases at the back but should probably have too much for a Gladbach team without Jonas Hofmann. Manuel Riemann has the third-highest points average of all goalkeepers at home this season.

Mark Flekken and Freiburg visit bottom side Greuther Fürth on Saturday. The highest-scoring keeper in Bundesliga Fantasy, Flekken has been crucial in Freiburg having the second-best defensive record in the league. Fürth are amongst the league’s lowest scorers, which bodes well for Flekken.

Defenders

Borna Sosa (11.4m), Aaron Martin (3.9m), Pavel Kaderabek (9.9m), Angelino (15.4m), Nico Schlotterbeck (10.5m)

Borna Sosa is back in form and the Bundesliga is better for it. The Croatian wing-back has 38 points from his last three games, with his creative output has been massively boosted by the return to fitness of Sasa Kalajdzic and his head. Stuttgart look to be picking up form and confidence as a team. A home clash against Augsburg gives them another opportunity to continue their escape from the relegation zone.

Mainz have the best home defence in the league. They also face the lowest-scoring team in Arminia Bielefeld, so this bodes well for budget defender Aaron Martin. The Spaniard has become a key figure for Mainz and has the third-highest points average at home amongst all defenders, averaging over ten points per home game.

Whenever I pick Pavel Kaderabek for this team, he either seems to get injured or have a shocker. If that happens again, I’m sorry Pavel. Hoffenheim are on a great run of form where they are unbeaten in their last five, about to visit the Hertha Berlin now managed by Felix Magath. With Magath not even able to attend the game due to Covid-19, it seems hard to believe that his appointment will have an instant impact on Hertha’s prospects.

Angelino is back to his best for Leipzig. He grabbed two assists last time out and got a goal in Matchday 25 (MD25). Leipzig face a Frankfurt side who played 120 minutes on Thursday night and have patchy domestic form. Domenico Tedesco’s lot are unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions and Angelino has been at the heart of that.

The only defender in Bundesliga Fantasy to have over 200 points (214), Nico Schlotterbeck is the rock at the heart of Freiburg’s steely defence. The German starlet has scored four goals, picked up 94 won duels points and 32 points for goal attempts so far this season. He’s the top defensive pick this week against Greuther Fürth.

Midfielders

Vincenzo Grifo (16.4m), David Raum (12.3m), Christoph Baumgartner (12.7m), Christopher Nkunku (18.9m), Gerrit Holtmann (5.8m)

Fürth have conceded 70 goals in 26 games ahead of Freiburg’s visit to the Sportpark Ronhof this weekend. That bodes very well for Vincenzo Grifo, who’s fresh from a brace and 23 points in MD26. The Italian has not been prolific in open play this season but seems to be hitting form. Picking Freiburg’s attacking talisman for this tie seems like a no-brainer.

Elsewhere, David Raum is a special talent and could well answer Germany’s perennial left-back problem for the next decade. The Hoffenheim wide-man has three assists in his last five games, taking him to eight for the season. They visit a truly terrible Hertha side under new management, who should give Raum all the time and space he needs. Hoffenheim have won four of their last five, only drawing with Bayern, and should be far too good for Hertha.

Doubling up on the Hoffenheim midfielders, Christoph Baumgartner is fit and in cracking form. Three goals and an assist in his last four shows he’s returning to his best before playing an opponent who haven’t won a game in 2022.

Christopher Nkunku is fit, so Nkunku goes into this team. Simple. A goal and two assists against Fürth took him over 300 points for the season, second only to Robert Lewandowski. If you don’t own the Frenchman at this point, Bundesliga Fantasy probably isn’t for you. Although Gerrit Holtmann has hit a dry patch of form, a home meeting against Gladbach’s leaky defence gives him a chance to fix that. Bochum don’t score many goals but Holtmann tends to be involved when they do.

Forwards

Ermedin Demirovic (9.5m), Sasa Kalajdzic (11.5m), Jonas Wind (10.1m)

Ermedin Demirovic has started the last two up front for Freiburg and should do so against Fürth this weekend. The Bosnian striker scored against Leipzig in MD25 and Fürth conceded six last time out. Demirovic is a great differential pick up front ahead of the upcoming international break.

Sasa Kalajdzic is back in the Stuttgart line-up and has two goals and an assist during his last three appearances. Stuttgart host an inconsistent Augsburg tomorrow, knowing that a win could take them above their opponents. Kalajdzic will be essential to their hopes of victory, as his combination with Borna Sosa is crucial to Pellegrino Matarazzo’s plans.

Picking this third striker spot was tough but Jonas Wind finishes off the MD27 scout squad. Wolfsburg are improving after their dire first half of the season and new signing Wind has added a layer of quality up front. Bayer Leverkusen are now missing both Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz, so Kohfeldt’s Wolves could definitely spring a surprise here.

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.