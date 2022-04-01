158
Rate My Team April 1

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

158 Comments
The final international break of the season is over and the deadline for Double Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is little more than a day away.

The questions on transfer dilemmas or chip strategy are coming thick and fast in the comments section and so it’s with that in mind that we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

158 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    first on bench:
    a. Digne
    b. Ramsey

    
  2. Lennox142320
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Hi, thoughts on going TAA and Kilman to James and Cancelo (already have Robbo). I’ll likely go Jiminez to Gelhardt next week, fh33 then get TAA back 34.
    Or just keep TAA and go either James or Cancelo this week alongside Jim to Gelhardt. I’m not sure either way!

    
  3. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hiya all - 0.2 ITB and wildcard active, what changes would you make?? Just replaced Dennis with Cucho… Get Weghorst? Replace Ramsdale?

    Ramsdale* (Foster)
    Robertson Cancelo James* Roberts(DGW) (Livramento)
    Salah Foden Saka Kulu (Martinelli)
    Kane Broja (Cucho)

    Thanks:)

    
  4. Anna Lingus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    VVD/Doherty/Cancelo
    Saka/Barnes/Salah/Son
    Broja/Kane/Weghorst

    Dubravka/Odegaard/Jonny/Amartey

    * 0 FT (-4 already this week)
    * 0.9 ITB
    * BB, FH Remaining
    * Don’t have significant money tied up with any one player
    * Thinking about using BB in DGW33 (8 players currently have doubles)

    Jonny needs to go at some point before DGW33
    I’d like to get Bruno in for DGW33 (via Son)
    Wouldn’t mind replacing Odegaard

    GW32
    Son -> Bruno
    Jonny -> Tierney
    Odegard -< Lennon (has DGW33)
    Odegaard -> Gordon (has DGW31, doesn’t have DGW33
    Jonny -> Tierney (has DGW33, projects higher than Jonny this week)

    What do you think?

    
    1. Anna Lingus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Schmeichel
      VVD/Doherty/Cancelo
      Saka/Barnes/Salah/Son
      Broja/Kane/Weghorst

      Dubravka/Odegaard/Jonny/Amartey

      * 0 FT (-4 already this week)
      * 0.9 ITB
      * BB, FH Remaining
      * Don’t have significant money tied up with any one player
      * Thinking about using BB in DGW33 (8 players currently have doubles)

      Jonny needs to go at some point before DGW33
      I’d like to get Bruno in for DGW33 (via Son)
      Wouldn’t mind replacing Odegaard

      Odegard -< Lennon (has DGW33)
      Odegaard -> Gordon (has DGW31, doesn’t have DGW33
      Jonny -> Tierney (has DGW33, projects higher than Jonny this week)

      What do you think?

      
  5. Hutchiniho
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    TAA BACK IN FULL TRAINING

    All moves on hold !

    
    1. TopBinFC
        3 mins ago

        Yeehawwww

        
      • Root
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Damn. Already sold him for Jonjoe Kenny for a hit.

        
    2. TopBinFC
        7 mins ago

        Have WC and 1FH left, when should I use?

        
        1. Colonial
          • 5 Years
          just now

          GW33 Fh and WC gw34

          
      • godaytonflyers
          6 mins ago

          Sa - (Gunn)
          Robbo - Thiago Silva - Doherty - Tierney - (TAA)
          Son - Raphinha - Saka - Kulusevski - (Ramsey)
          Lacazette - Broja - Jimenez

          6.9 ITB and 1 free transfer. Considering Son/Jimenez/TAA to Salah/Kane/Cancelo for -8. Only issue is it's short term and leaves me with money too spread to get back to multiple City/Chelsea assets later.

          
        • Arteta
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/trent-alexander-arnold-and-naby-keita-fitness-update

          Make of that what you will.

          
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think it's instructive that the word is hamstring complaint, not injury!!

            The defender was ruled out of the Reds’ last outing – the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final win at Nottingham Forest – due to a hamstring complaint, which subsequently forced him to withdraw from international duty with England.

            
          2. boc610
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            he'll play benfica midweek and city , on bench tomorrow.

            
          3. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I don't know what to do. He says it's tight but the intensity of rehab means he should be well able for tomorrow and mentions the possible need for rhythm. Then says he "thinks" should be ready for City.

            
          4. Silecro
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Clearly starts tomorrow

            
        • antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Any Obvious moves here? 1ft 0itb, 2xFH and BB left.

          De Gea to pope? Watkins/Toney to Rich/Weg?

          Ramsdsle*
          Robbo TAA* Cancelo Doherty
          Salah Son Saka Kulu Barnes
          Watkins

          De Gea Broja Digne Toney

          
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Watkins to Weghorst

            
        • artvandelay316
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Foden or Havertz?

          
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Havertz

            
        • Taegugk Warrior
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          For pope in :
          A. Ramsdale
          B. Dubravka

          
        • Pukkipartyy
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Are we benching Broja? Southampton fans do u expect him to start?

          
        • Atimis
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Which one would you have?
          Probably for GWs31&32 as wanna FH33 and WC34.

          1) Foster, Rudiger, Havertz (Selling TAA, benching Ramsdale and Broja)

          2) Pope, Weghorst, Broja (Keeping TAA)

          
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            1 but with the news I'd probably want to keep TAA

            
        • Traction Engine Foot
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Start one:

          A Lamptey
          B Antonio

          
        • Arteta
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Which two would you start out of Raphinha, Eriksen and Toney?

          
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Raphinha and Toney

            
          2. Hy liverpool
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Raphinha and Eriksen

            
        • BBC_TF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Would you do Jimenez + Ramsey -> Havertz + Gelhardt -4?

          My mid is Son/Barnes/Raph/Havertz/Saka right now so I dont expect Gelhardt to play much.

          Kane/Laca are my other strikers. Despite the DGW, I am not convinced Weghorst has a high ceiling vs a stronger mid like Havertz or Mount.

          Thinking of holding onto TAA given recent news.

          
        • Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          just now

          5 subs next season will make FPL extremely spicy 🙂

          Open Controls

